Brentford v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo starts

Rounding off the day’s Premier League action is Brentford v Manchester United, which gets underway at 17:30 BST.

It’s a game that has relatively little riding on it from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective: Marcus Rashford is the most-selected player in this fixture with a 10.1% ownership, which about sums it up.

As for the team news, Cristiano Ronaldo is recalled to make his first start of the season in Erik ten Hag’s only change.

Scott McTominay is the player to make way.

Thomas Frank goes to a wing-back system for the visit of the Red Devils, making two changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Leicester City last week.

Mads Roerslev and £4.5m FPL midfielder Josh Dasilva are promoted to the starting XI as Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa drop out.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Roerslev, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Fernandes, Eriksen, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Elanga, Garner, McTominay, Garnacho.

GAMEWEEK 2 RESULTS SO FAR

