1470
Dugout Discussion August 13

Brentford v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo starts

1,470 Comments
Share

Rounding off the day’s Premier League action is Brentford v Manchester United, which gets underway at 17:30 BST.

It’s a game that has relatively little riding on it from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective: Marcus Rashford is the most-selected player in this fixture with a 10.1% ownership, which about sums it up.

As for the team news, Cristiano Ronaldo is recalled to make his first start of the season in Erik ten Hag’s only change.

Scott McTominay is the player to make way.

Thomas Frank goes to a wing-back system for the visit of the Red Devils, making two changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Leicester City last week.

Mads Roerslev and £4.5m FPL midfielder Josh Dasilva are promoted to the starting XI as Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa drop out.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Roerslev, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Fernandes, Eriksen, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Elanga, Garner, McTominay, Garnacho.

GAMEWEEK 2 RESULTS SO FAR

Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 0Fulham
Southampton2 – 2Leeds United
Manchester City4 – 0Bournemouth
Brighton and Hove Albion0 – 0Newcastle United
Arsenal4 – 2Leicester City
Aston Villa2 – 1Everton

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL SCORE

3pm team news: Mahrez in for Grealish, six sides unchanged

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

MORE IN-GAME FPL DATA AT LIVEFPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

1,470 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    I think Rodrigo is good from 5-8 and so in fact is Eze at 5.5

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      just not sure what to do with the Bailey/Neto situation before then

      Open Controls
  2. Eleven Hag
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mahrez + Bailey ➡ Madison + DewHall

    Y or N?

    Any suggestions on better combo upto 13m plz?

    Open Controls
  3. New Post
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/13/fpl-gameweek-2-saturdays-goals-assists-bonus-and-statistics/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.