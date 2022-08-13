Scout’s Matchday 2 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

Sponsored by SPITCH

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed: now attention turns to SPITCH, where you effectively have a Free Hit chip to play every week and are only judged on your best five matchdays!

So one week of accidentally forgetting to play won’t be problematic – even starting in April still gives you a chance of winning prizes.

There are two season-long options for the 2022/23 campaign, one of which is free and has a £2,500 prize pool.

HOW TO PLAY SPITCH

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 1 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players of the weekend matches.

GK DEF MID ST Henderson (325) Schar (553) Maddison (509) Mitrovic (667) Pickford (274) J Andersen (503) Gross (505) Haaland (503) Mendy (258) L Martinez (477) Joelinton (472) Welbeck (499) Sanchez (241) Emerson (450) Kulusevski (465) Son (399) Meslier (213) Mepham (370) Tielemans (409) Neto (353) Kelly (339) Sessegnon (355) Darwin (336) Maguire (334) McGinn (351) Salah (310) Kilman (330) Dewsbury-Hall (339) Martinelli (258) Dendoncker (328) Lavia (329) Dasilva (254) Ake (326) Palhinha (326) Rodrigo (253)

Meanwhile, 19 players finished with a negative score, headlined by Anthony Gordon (-52), Brennan Johnson (-46) and James Milner (-30).

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 1 totalled 2,635 points, which ranked at 586th. Whether this is good enough to be included in the end-of-season ‘best five’ collection remains to be seen.

Only Pedro Neto (353) ranked amongst the top scorers, despite blanking in FPL. By having three shots on target, he tallied 195 which was supplemented by eight successful tackles (+120) and 25 passes (+50).

Mohamed Salah‘s goal and assist brought in 300 of his 310, whilst Rodri (291 points) made the weekend’s third-most successful passes.

Sticking with 4-2-4, this week’s line-up includes cheap Newcastle duo Matt Targett (₵42) and Joelinton (₵56) for their Saturday trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, with ₵3 left over meaning we start on three points.

Last season’s top scorer in SPITCH was Joao Cancelo (₵175), due to taking the most shots of defenders and making the second-most successful passes. He gets the nod here against Bournemouth (H). As does forward Erling Haaland (₵280), fresh from two debut goals.

Another backed to successfully follow-up a brace is Aleksandar Mitrovic (₵80). Alongside his 320 goal points (the penalty was 120), he racked up a further 255 because of 17 successful tackles. He comes up against Wolves defender Max Kilman (₵87) at Molineux.

Darwin Nunez (₵180) and Ivan Toney (₵100) were also on the scoresheet, with the former making quite an impact after coming off Liverpool’s bench.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT COMMUNITY ON SPITCH

You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users in our community on Spitch here.

