Games August 13

Scout’s Matchday 2 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed: now attention turns to SPITCH, where you effectively have a Free Hit chip to play every week and are only judged on your best five matchdays!

So one week of accidentally forgetting to play won’t be problematic – even starting in April still gives you a chance of winning prizes.

There are two season-long options for the 2022/23 campaign, one of which is free and has a £2,500 prize pool.

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 1 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players of the weekend matches.

GKDEFMIDST
Henderson (325)Schar (553)Maddison (509)Mitrovic (667)
Pickford (274)J Andersen (503)Gross (505)Haaland (503)
Mendy (258)L Martinez (477)Joelinton (472)Welbeck (499)
Sanchez (241)Emerson (450)Kulusevski (465)Son (399)
Meslier (213)Mepham (370)Tielemans (409)Neto (353)
Kelly (339)Sessegnon (355)Darwin (336)
Maguire (334)McGinn (351)Salah (310)
Kilman (330)Dewsbury-Hall (339)Martinelli (258)
Dendoncker (328)Lavia (329)Dasilva (254)
Ake (326)Palhinha (326)Rodrigo (253)

Meanwhile, 19 players finished with a negative score, headlined by Anthony Gordon (-52), Brennan Johnson (-46) and James Milner (-30).

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 1 totalled 2,635 points, which ranked at 586th. Whether this is good enough to be included in the end-of-season ‘best five’ collection remains to be seen.

Only Pedro Neto (353) ranked amongst the top scorers, despite blanking in FPL. By having three shots on target, he tallied 195 which was supplemented by eight successful tackles (+120) and 25 passes (+50).

Mohamed Salah‘s goal and assist brought in 300 of his 310, whilst Rodri (291 points) made the weekend’s third-most successful passes.

Sticking with 4-2-4, this week’s line-up includes cheap Newcastle duo Matt Targett (₵42) and Joelinton (₵56) for their Saturday trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, with ₵3 left over meaning we start on three points.

Last season’s top scorer in SPITCH was Joao Cancelo (₵175), due to taking the most shots of defenders and making the second-most successful passes. He gets the nod here against Bournemouth (H). As does forward Erling Haaland (₵280), fresh from two debut goals.

Another backed to successfully follow-up a brace is Aleksandar Mitrovic (₵80). Alongside his 320 goal points (the penalty was 120), he racked up a further 255 because of 17 successful tackles. He comes up against Wolves defender Max Kilman (₵87) at Molineux.

Darwin Nunez (₵180) and Ivan Toney (₵100) were also on the scoresheet, with the former making quite an impact after coming off Liverpool’s bench.

You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users in our community on Spitch here.

  1. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    It’s either a WC or Bailey > Trossard and inshallah

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Waste of a transfer

      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Unreal fixtures and I like him

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Go for it

  2. Diedhiou See That?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    I will have 2 x FTs and at the moment not sure I can see a move I would want to make - any ideas? I guess maybe an injury this week may impact that…

    Ederson (Ward)
    TAA Robertson Cancelo James Gabriel
    Salah(c) Martinelli Pereira (Neto Dasilva)
    Haaland Jesus (Archer)

    0.5 ITB, 2FTs

    1. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wait for the games to end bruh

    2. Gubby-Allen
        6 mins ago

        Get Aaronson for one of those three cheap midfielders.

      • Hog Roast Junkie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Watch the Arsenal game and depending on performances perhaps consider Gabriel to Saliba to catch price rise and free up 0.5m for future transfer

    3. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Poor Bailey owners..

      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Last week it was poor Darwin owners

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          16 mins ago

          *Kane owners

      2. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        We're not poor, we'll have 4.9m to spend tomorrow

      3. Hog Roast Junkie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        More than capable of scoring if he comes off the bench.

    4. schlupptheweek
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      It's not a criticism but do FPL managers who play very template actually enjoy the game anymore. Over the season odds are you'll end up with more points but don't you miss the excitement when your 1.5% differential punt hauls or when your leftfield captain scores more than Salah/Haaland when almost everyone else has captained them?

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        I actually have no idea why I play anymore 😆

        1. Humperdoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          No one does.

          Shall we all make a pact to quit together?

          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            You delete your team first? 😉

        2. schlupptheweek
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          Lol, maybe turning to the non-template dark side is the way!

          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Might try that…

      2. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yes the game is less fun since I started focussing on OR

      3. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        I wouldn't play if I constantly picked a team based on ownership, EO and protecting rank; super lame - I usually get GW ranks of 200,000 or 3m as a result, three great GWs in a row and I'm smashing everyone

      4. diesel001
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Think it comes back to basic economic theory of utility.

        The absolute utility of one of your picks coming off is lower than the absolute utility of seeing one of the template picks haul when you don't own them.

        In the same way that if you lose £50, the magnitude of the downside feeling of losing £50 is way bigger than the magnitude of the upside feeling of finding £50. Same amount of money, but losing elicits a much stronger feeling.

        1. Jafooli
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          What about stealing $50, where does that fit in? Apart from my pocket…

      5. Gubby-Allen
          18 mins ago

          Agree. I have more admiration for a manager that has finished in the top 2,000 say a couple of times in five years and been over a million the other seasons., than someone who has been in the top 50,000 all years.

        • The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          We are not here for fun, we are here to serve the template and service is its own reward.

        • Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Let's be honest. The game is gone. EO was the final nail in the coffin.

      6. Humperdoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Gerrard was jizzing over Bailey in his conference ffs.

        1. No Need
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          Keeping him happy

        2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          you've gotta build them up to knock them down

        3. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          Poor Bailey, that's workplace harrasment

          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            😆

        4. Jafooli
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          That seems a bit extreme….

        5. Superflymonk
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Must've had post nut clarity after the conference

        6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          Bailey cracked under all that load!

        7. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Ahhhhhh the Hills Have Eyes, run!

      7. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Can we list the next 5.0 midflielder traps please!

        You know who they are. LIterally everyone of them.

        Let's go!

        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          16 mins ago

          Boring

      8. SmallManFirminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Can’t believe I have a grey arrow. So not 1 player in top 311 353 took a hit?

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Nice humble brag. Very subtle...

        2. kringe
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          1.5 million drop for me before a ball is kicked.
          The cost of a -8

        3. No Need
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Cant believe Im only 365 ranked in HOF

      9. Gubby-Allen
          21 mins ago

          The thing with the five subs is that any attacker on the bench is 80% likely to play now, usually for ten minutes and one point.

          Not sure how you address that when picking.

          1. PartyTime
            • 1 Year
            19 mins ago

            Increased budget & manual subs would have sorted this out

          2. diesel001
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            Choose nailed players or accept the volatility.

        • Razor Ramon
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          WC activated

        • Unliklinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          Every single one of my players at home today. A sure-fire recipe for massive expectations and equally massive disappointment....

        • No Need
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Bailey to 4.5 Neco to many viable 4.5 defenders now we have more info… sorted

        • Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Right now managers are upset a 5.0m mid isnt playing. By the end of the weekend they will be upset that they didnt triple cap salah.

          Open Controls
          1. Humperdoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Did you triple captain Salah?

            Link or it didn't happen.

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Relevance? Me captaining Salah wont take away your pain

            2. Zimo
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              He can't troll if he links his team

          2. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Lol

        • tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          But can Lampard and Gerrard manage in the same match?

        • Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE POSTED

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/13/aston-villa-v-everton-team-news-bailey-out-watkins-in/

          1. Humperdoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            *gives a sugar cube*

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              Gnom gnom

        • DavidBW
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Watkins and Anthony over 1.5 SOT 20/1

          Was too good to turn down

        • Stranger Mings
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Bailey to KDH & Neto to fornals any good?

