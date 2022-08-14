Chelsea v Spurs team news: Cucurella starts, Doherty and Perisic subs

The second and final Premier League match of the day is a big one, as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is 16:30 BST.

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes for Chelsea, with Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek coming in for Ben Chilwell and Cesar Azpilicueta, both of whom are substitutes.

That suggests Reece James will feature as a right-sided centre-back alongside Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Mateo Kovacic, meanwhile, misses out because of a knee injury, while Marcos Alonso is absent as he finalises his transfer to Barcelona.

As for Spurs, they are unchanged from Gameweek 1, with Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic on the bench with new signing Richarlison.

However, they are without the injured Clement Lenglet and Oliver Skipp.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella, Havertz, Mount, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Pulisic, Chalobah, Broja, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil, Perisic, Tanganga, Moura, Bissouma

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL SCORE

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

MORE IN-GAME FPL DATA AT LIVEFPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek