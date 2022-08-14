322
Dugout Discussion August 14

Chelsea v Spurs team news: Cucurella starts, Doherty and Perisic subs

322 Comments
The second and final Premier League match of the day is a big one, as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is 16:30 BST.

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes for Chelsea, with Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek coming in for Ben Chilwell and Cesar Azpilicueta, both of whom are substitutes.

That suggests Reece James will feature as a right-sided centre-back alongside Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Mateo Kovacic, meanwhile, misses out because of a knee injury, while Marcos Alonso is absent as he finalises his transfer to Barcelona.

As for Spurs, they are unchanged from Gameweek 1, with Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic on the bench with new signing Richarlison.

However, they are without the injured Clement Lenglet and Oliver Skipp.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella, Havertz, Mount, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Pulisic, Chalobah, Broja, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil, Perisic, Tanganga, Moura, Bissouma

322 Comments
  Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    If James is on that corner that booking doesn't happen either...

    Open Controls
    NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Judging by his corners last week, if he was on them Spurs probably would have scored

      Open Controls
    Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      This.

      Open Controls
    WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He is awful at them, in fact he is rubbish at all set pieces and at CB lol

      Open Controls
  Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Spurs have had the best transfer window according to some but yet none are playing today…

    Chelsea totally in control here

    Chelsea totally in control here

    Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Have they really? I think bissouna is a good one. Perisic could be aging a bit haven't seen him lately though

      Richarlison is a total fraud pick. Horrible use of 60m

      Open Controls
      DavidBW
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Richarlison will come on later and get a red

        Open Controls
      Yankee Toffee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Rich was bought for midweek matches and impact sub.

        Open Controls
        Nightcrawler
          • 3 Years
          just now

          60m for that is a bit much. I have followed evertone and Watford for a long time and I'd say he isn't much of upgrade to bergwijn

          Open Controls
      Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        They have spent poorly if none of these signings can even make the first 11. Spurs fans think they are nailed for 3rd minimum & sine even think there win it!

        Open Controls
    Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Arsenal says hello

      Open Controls
  Djokovic Airlines
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    James is definitely my worst pick at the moment. Luckily there's one more ft for GW3 left.

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      You must have some team if your worse pick is potentially on for 12 points after 2 GWs!

      Open Controls
    TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It was not a bad pick. But having seen a few games now there is definitely better value elsewhere !

      Open Controls
  824545201
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kane, the 12m traffic cone.

    Open Controls
  Yankee Toffee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    James off corners now as well? With Mount and Cucu on…

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      He's playing RCB. Probably a reason he's not on corners today. Can't have CB on corners.

      He didn't have tons of corners last year - Mount had lots of them.

      Open Controls
      Yankee Toffee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  Costa Nostra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Total and complete domination for Chelsea. Spurs holding on for dear life… again.

    Open Controls
  Dog and Fox
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    James, the best allround def? Not just PL either

    Open Controls
    The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Truly a terrible shout

      Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Van dijk is the best all round player to play as a defencer atm

      Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    Coolbean
      • 3 Years
      just now

      All round in terms of both attacking and defending? Probably yup. Walker probably the closest. Robertson maybe a couple of years ago

      Open Controls
  Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Can see Perisic coming after HT.

    Open Controls
  Royal5
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    7 mins ago

    Open Controls
  10. DavidBW
    DavidBW
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    7 mins ago

    Open Controls
  11. TomSaints
    TomSaints
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    7 mins ago

    Open Controls
    1. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
      • 8 Years
      • 8 Years

      5 mins ago

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      4 mins ago

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        TomSaints
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        4 mins ago

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 6 Years
          just now

          just now

          Open Controls
      2. Zalk
        Zalk
        • 11 Years

        2 mins ago

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 6 Years
          just now

          just now

          Open Controls
  12. Zenith UK
    Zenith UK
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    6 mins ago

    Mendy, Ward
    Trent, Robbo, Cancelo, *Chilwell, *Perisic
    Son, Luis Diaz, *Grealish Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, *Taylor, Greenwood.

    A) Chilwell, Perisic, Grealish, Taylor > Cucu, Walker, Da Silva, Jesus (-8)
    B) Wait another week & play wildcard if still lacking. I'm already 0.1 out of pocket from Perisic price drop.

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      DAZZ
      • 8 Years

      3 mins ago

      Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years

      just now

      Open Controls
  13. Bobby Digital
    Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years

    How has Mount been?

    6 mins ago
    1. TomSaints
      TomSaints
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      5 mins ago

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      Hazz
      • 5 Years
      just now

      just now

      He's been more advanced (and central) when OUT of possession rather than IN, and this is because he's good at pressing. Could partly have been a fluid thing though as to why central.

      Back on right-sided corners today - but could be as James at RCB today. However I think his corners are better anyway, so good chance he retains then.
      (Cucurella getting left sided corners not a surprise. Chilwell had them.)

      Upcoming fixture run could be better than these first two, but he's not really getting as many touches in the box as other MIDs at this price point.

      Open Controls
  14. Free Hat
    Free Hat
    • 3 Years

    5 mins ago
    You are behind, at least try to press a little

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      Royal5
      • 10 Years

      1 min ago

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        Digital-Real
        • 5 Years

        just now

        Open Controls
  15. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
    • 8 Years
    • 8 Years

    4 mins ago

    Open Controls
  16. The Mandalorian
    • 9 Years
    • 9 Years

    4 mins ago

    Open Controls
  17. BullDogTevez
    BullDogTevez
    • 12 Years

    4 mins

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Imagine the rage on here

      Open Controls
      1. BullDogTevez
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Meltdown galore. James owner here haha

        Open Controls
  18. Sailboats
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Arrogance of Conte thinking he can play these 2 clowns at CM against kante

    Open Controls
  19. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Lotus-Cheek is underrated, I am not so sure about his defending, but I think he is a very good attacking player.

    Open Controls
  20. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hmm…

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/12/fpl-gameweek-2-scout-picks-haaland-and-darwin-selected-up-top/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25179151

    Open Controls
    1. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      You made or didn't make the change?

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Been good today, should have scored really.

      Open Controls
    3. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Link your team instead, captain hindsight

      Open Controls
  21. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Conte is going to be taking of his wig in the dressing room.

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 10 Years
      just now

      it's real hair, he has plugs. I thought this was common knowledge

      Open Controls
  22. boc610
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    hungry now after seeing spuds get roasted for 45mins

    Open Controls
  23. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Well that was a bit of a dry half…

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 6 Years
      just now

      For you

      Open Controls
  24. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 1 Year
    just now

    James to 60 minutes, then off to prevent a second yellow please

    Open Controls

