2782
Dugout Discussion August 15

Liverpool v Palace team news: Darwin starts, £4.0m Phillips in defence

2,782 Comments
Share

Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with Liverpool v Crystal Palace, which gets underway at 20:00 BST this evening.

Darwin Nunez gets his first competitive start in a Liverpool shirt, replacing Roberto Firmino and joining Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in the three-man Reds attack.

Darwin was the third most-bought forward of Gameweek 2 following his nine-point return against Fulham on the opening weekend, with just over 350,000 managers hopping on board the Uruguayan.

Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the side that drew at Craven Cottage, with budget defender Nathaniel Phillips, James Milner and Harvey Elliott also in for Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Three of the players to drop out are injured, with Firmino absent as a precaution, Matip out with a muscle issue and Thiago sidelined for the foreseeable future because of a hamstring problem.

Phillips gets the nod over Joe Gomez, who is on only the bench despite the centre-half shortage.

Patrick Vieira has made just one change but it could be a significant one regarding starting formation, with defender Joel Ward coming in for benched striker Odsonne Edouard.

Michael Olise is fit enough to be a substitute after a long spell on the sidelines.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Darwin Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Keita, Henderson, Tsimikas, Clark, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Van den Berg.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Eze

Subs: Edouard, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Plange, Olise, Richards.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

2,782 Comments Post a Comment
  1. boombaba
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Darwin Bailey to Diaz Toney for free ?

    Open Controls
    1. POGON 1948
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      • MOTHRA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      • OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      If you have this lot & 0.5 M
      Ward (Iversen)
      TAA James Walker Tripper Neco
      A- Tripper > Cucurella
      B- Tripper > Zinchenko
      C- Tripper > Aké

      Open Controls
    3. Zoostation
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      If on a WC:

      A: Cancelo and Rodrigo

      B: Walker and Foden?

      Open Controls
    4. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bottomed. OK so, I've decided I'm wildcarding.

      Does anyone want to complete this team (two players to pick). Either 5-3-2 or 5-2-3.

      Ederson, Ward
      Trent, Robbo, Cancelo, James, Cucurella
      Kulusevski, Luis Diaz, Martinelli, Andreas, MID
      Haaland, Jesus, FWD

      11.8M for the two blank spots?

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Reply fail. See below

        Open Controls
      2. Zoostation
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        If going WC would think you want Son or Kane

        Open Controls
    5. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Toney and fodder

      Open Controls
    6. OLLY G
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Own Saka and Jesus. Would you buy and start:

      (A) Martinelli & Walker
      (B) Diaz & Williams

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Scratch
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        First one

        Open Controls
    7. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Which mid to bring in for Neto? Could stretch to around £9m.

      Thinking Diaz, Foden, Mount (have Martinelli)

      Open Controls
    8. ZTF
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Kane & Bailey to Toney & Kulu for free, yes or no?

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Not sure about selling Kane but if you have to start Bailey then yeah probably.

        Open Controls
    9. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Haaland and Grealish or just KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Depends. KDB and who?

        Open Controls
        1. Maeki2
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Mbueno

          Open Controls
    10. MOTHRA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Mitro > Toney
      Or
      VVD > Robbo
      Or
      Save FT

      Open Controls
    11. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Ward
      TAA, Cancelo, Robertson, N. Williams
      Salah, Mount, Martinelli, Andreas
      Haaland, Jesus

      Sanchez; Neto, Trippier, Archer.

      1 FT 0.0 ITB

      A) Save
      B) Robertson -> James

      Open Controls
      1. MOTHRA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        B.
        Chelsea fixtures look great. You have TAA

        Open Controls
    12. Zoostation
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Too weak in the back obviously but like the rest of it….

      Ward (Sanchez)

      TAA Cucurella Walker (Williams, Patterson)

      Son Diaz Maddison Martinelli (Andreas)

      Haaland Jesus Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Zoostation
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Koulibaly IPO Cucurella *

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.