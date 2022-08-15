Liverpool v Palace team news: Darwin starts, £4.0m Phillips in defence

Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with Liverpool v Crystal Palace, which gets underway at 20:00 BST this evening.

Darwin Nunez gets his first competitive start in a Liverpool shirt, replacing Roberto Firmino and joining Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in the three-man Reds attack.

Darwin was the third most-bought forward of Gameweek 2 following his nine-point return against Fulham on the opening weekend, with just over 350,000 managers hopping on board the Uruguayan.

Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the side that drew at Craven Cottage, with budget defender Nathaniel Phillips, James Milner and Harvey Elliott also in for Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Three of the players to drop out are injured, with Firmino absent as a precaution, Matip out with a muscle issue and Thiago sidelined for the foreseeable future because of a hamstring problem.

Phillips gets the nod over Joe Gomez, who is on only the bench despite the centre-half shortage.

Patrick Vieira has made just one change but it could be a significant one regarding starting formation, with defender Joel Ward coming in for benched striker Odsonne Edouard.

Michael Olise is fit enough to be a substitute after a long spell on the sidelines.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Darwin Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Keita, Henderson, Tsimikas, Clark, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Van den Berg.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Eze

Subs: Edouard, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Plange, Olise, Richards.

