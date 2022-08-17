Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 2

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 2.

As well as the featured mini-leagues, it also reports the latest news about Last Man Standing (LMS), the Head to Head (H2H) Leagues and the recent update to the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Drazen Kolbas is the new leader in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) after Triple Captaining Haaland in Gameweek 1 and then Bench Boosting in Gameweek 2. He is 80th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Oussama Scofield is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, which is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS home page when signed in.

He scored 123 in Gameweek 2 for a Gameweek rank of 65, with double-digit hauls from Jesus, Rodrigo, captain De Bruyne and Pope, despite leaving 30 points on the bench including a further double-digit haul from Henderson, and is 272nd overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code 88xxin). New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores (see LMS Update).

The safety score for Gameweek 2 was 44, with 130 teams to be removed and 2,210 going through to Gameweek 3.

The top scorer was Cian O’Donovan, whose 112 included double-digit hauls from Jesus, Sa, captain De Bruyne and Cancelo.

This will reopen on Thursday (all day) for new entries.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

A few issues still remain with MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and are being investigated – so DO NOT remove your team from FFS H2H League-Entry (vhuv6z) yet.

Further updates will follow.

HALL OF FAME UPDATE

The FFS Live Hall of Fame (which, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, can only be viewed by Premium Members) was updated at the end of Gameweek 2, and 50,899 managers participating in the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top 15, with FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, are:

1(1) Fábio Borges

Fábio Borges 2(2) Finn Sollie

Finn Sollie 3(3) John Canning

John Canning 4(4) Brusdal Brusdal

Brusdal Brusdal 5(6) Sean Connors

Sean Connors 6(8) Markku Ojala

Markku Ojala 7(9) Tom Stephenson

Tom Stephenson 8(12) Jon Ballantyne

Jon Ballantyne 9(14) Niall O’Connor

Niall O’Connor 10(16) Abdul Rehman

Abdul Rehman 11(7) David Williams

David Williams 12(10) Petteri Ylimaa

Petteri Ylimaa 13(13) Mario Sulenta

Mario Sulenta 14(11) Mark Mansfield

Mark Mansfield 15(15) Morten Tveito

Matt Corbidge, 5th in the FFS Career Hall of Fame, is no longer ranked in the Live version.

MODS & CONS

FPL Partridge is the new leader in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. His best previous finish was 4,683rd in 2017/18.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Keshav @fplbrunoo is the new leader in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

András de Koos is the new leader in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xe1sx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once. He came 628th in 2015/16 and 4,403rd in 2018/19.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

András is also the new leader in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code zqllwg).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Benjamin Davis is the new leader in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b). He came 24th in 2010/11.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2016/17 FPL champion Ben Crabtree is the new leader in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Martin Hurst (Jarvish) is the new leader in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). His best previous finish was 7,126th in 2018/19, he has had seven successive top 72k finishes and he is 565th in the recently updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Simon MacNair is the new leader in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes. He came 440th last season, has also had another four top 10k finishes, and is 44th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rob Glasser is the new leader in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns). In the last two seasons he has finished 72nd and 263rd.

FPL VETS

Eddy Blatt leads Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a second week.

GET INVOLVED

