Frisking the Fixtures August 17

Who has the best FPL fixtures over the next six Gameweeks?

Our regular frisk of the fixtures sees us assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) clubs and players with – in theory – the strongest and weakest runs of matches over the next six Gameweeks.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

OVERVIEW

BEST FIXTURES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

The run of fixtures from Gameweeks 4 to 7 seems as good as it gets in FPL, with the added bonus that the Seagulls beat West Ham United just three months ago on the final day of 2021/22.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) rotates well with Leicester City’s £4.0m bargain stopper Danny Ward and has already claimed a clean sheet from Saturday’s stalemate with Newcastle United. Those managers who’ve taken a different route between the sticks can still get defensive coverage from Lewis Dunk (£4.5m).

Pascal Gross (£5.6m) is arguably the leading Brighton asset right now. Previously a rotation risk, Gross scored twice in Gameweek 1 and has the league’s third-highest expected goal involvement (xGI) total of 2.07. The low-priced German, playing in an advanced role for the Seagulls, is on all set pieces and could also be on penalties now that Neal Maupay (£6.5m) looks set to leave.

This departure could secure more starts for Danny Welbeck (£6.5m), who collected seven goal involvements during last season’s final five matches.

BRENTFORD

Saturday also brought David Raya‘s (£4.5m) first clean sheet of the campaign, overshadowed by the 35-minute blitz that put the Bees 4-0 up over Manchester United.

Josh Dasilva (£4.6m) scored the first goal, adding to his opening day strike at Leicester, and he’s set to double-rise this week. However, these have been his only two shots and he has played just 92 of the 180 minutes so far this season. Once new signing Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.5m) is up to speed, Dasilva’s place would have to be in some question.

On one more point is Mathias Jensen (£5.0m), whilst Ivan Toney (£7.1m) leads the way with 17. He will relish the prospect of facing Fulham, plus the three worst defences of last season’s survivors – Everton, Leeds United and Southampton.

For those that can’t quite afford Toney, fellow forward Bryan Mbeumo (£6.0m) could be an appealing alternative.

ARSENAL

The Gunners’ assets are already hugely popular. The 19-point Gameweek 2 haul of Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) has taken him beyond 76% ownership, with midfielder Gabriel Martinelli (£6.3m) enjoying a third price rise.

Consecutive games against newly-promoted Bournemouth and Fulham hold huge appeal and could tempt some into captaining Jesus. However, it should be noted that both sides have already kept a clean sheet during the opening two rounds.

It certainly looks good for defensive names, whether it be goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m), cheaper centre-back William Saliba (£4.5m) or the out-of-position potential of Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m).

CHELSEA

Chelsea’s fixtures look appetising from now until the international break, particularly from an attacking perspective.

Their next four opponents were among the teams who kept the fewest Premier League clean sheets in 2021/22, with not one of them registering more than eight shut-outs.

Those defensive deficiencies have carried over into the current campaign and they don’t have a clean sheet between them in the opening two Gameweeks.

Fulham, despite their goalless draw at Wolves last weekend, aren’t renowned for their defensive fortitude either.

The Gameweek 8 visit of Liverpool is the obvious deterrent but the Reds have looked far from secure at the back so far, so it remains to be seen whether they are back in the groove come mid-September when current absentees are back from injury.

ALSO CONSIDER

With many managers already doubling or tripling up on Manchester City (new, CRY, NFO, avl, TOT, wol) and Liverpool (mun, BOU, NEW, eve, WOL, che) assets, we won’t waste too much time trying to justify their inclusion because of the upcoming schedule.

Not only are these sides arguably fixture-proof year after year (we say ‘arguably’ due to the Reds’ indifferent start to 2022/23) but their immediate games also look particularly superb and a slightly lower positioning on our Season Ticker is only because of opponents later on in the six-week range.

Indeed, when the ticker is ranked by ‘relative difficulty’, City and Liverpool are the top two teams.

Tottenham Hotspur (WOL, nfo, whu, FUL, mci, LEI) also have four decent fixtures before they make a trip to the Etihad in Gameweek 7.

A Wolves side trialling a more attacking back-four formation, a West Ham outfit short of centre-halves and two newly promoted clubs make up the short-term schedule, which will give owners of Harry Kane (£11.4m) and co plenty of encouragement.

FPL points predictions for Gameweek 3 and beyond 3

WORST FIXTURES

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Things haven’t yet gone to plan for Pedro Neto (£5.5m) and his many owners, with the Portuguese having blanked against both Leeds and Fulham.

He assisted the assister in Gameweek 1, then found himself unable to capitalise on a defensive mix-up that left an open goal last weekend. The 22-year-old does look a threat but is about to enter a six-match run that includes Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs.

Clashes with Bournemouth and Southampton are sandwiched by those trickier fixtures, at least, so if FPL managers have the luxury of benching Neto against Spurs then he could feasibly be a ‘hold’ until Gameweek 7.

ASTON VILLA

Having failed to keep out Bournemouth on the opening day, Aston Villa were on the verge of preventing Everton on Saturday. That is until Lucas Digne (£5.0m) put the ball into his own net to rob both him and Matty Cash (£4.9m) of points.

The ticker shows Crystal Palace and West Ham United as deceptively blue, preceding meetings with Arsenal and Man City.

Two of this week’s most-sold players are Philippe Coutinho (£6.9m) and Leon Bailey (£4.9m), as the latter was dropped to the bench by Steven Gerrard.

Worse still, Danny Ings (£7.0m), Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) and substitute Emiliano Buendia (£6.0m) all delivered attacking returns in Gerrard’s winger-less 3-4-1-2, which may keep Bailey on the sidelines this weekend.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The only two sides yet to concede a goal in 2022/23 meet at St James’ Park on Sunday, with the Magpies soon visiting Anfield too.

The likes of Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) may have to be benched in two of the next three fixtures, then, or else cashed in for a similarly priced option.

No side had more goal attempts than the Magpies in Gameweek 1 but only Bournemouth produced fewer in Gameweek 2. It might be a decent time to switch Callum Wilson (£7.5m) to Toney or Welbeck, with Crystal Palace also one of the meanest backlines of last season.

FULHAM

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) and Fulham have things far from easy over the next six Gameweeks, with three ‘big six’ clubs and two of the more impressive mid-table outfits of not just this season but also the back-end of 2021/22 to come too.

Brentford and Brighton have actually accumulated more points over their last 12 Premier League fixtures than any other non-big six side.

Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) is of course a feature of many of our squads but he’ll surely be on bench fodder duty for most of the next month.

Gameweek 8 would seem a better time to revisit Mitrovic, meanwhile.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Horace Pike
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Pedro Neto could become deadline target for a number of Premier League clubs.

    Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United amongst clubs informed about his potential availability.

    @GraemeBailey

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Availability? Why would Wolves want to sell?

      1. Horace Pike
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Money!

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Maybe to afford Nunes? Still I figured they'd want to keep Neto given he's one of their few threatening attackers

          1. Horace Pike
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Yeah I think so and it's kinda like Jota too, remember wolves only get these talented players because the players and wolves have an agreement that if a bigger club comes in they won't be priced out and the offer would be accepted

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd must have been very active on these pages in pre-season....

      1. Horace Pike
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Must have read my posts saying he's a quality baller

        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          Give it day or two and same clubs will be in for Bailey and Perisic.

          1. Horace Pike
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Neto is quality mate, has always been linked to big clubs!

    3. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      He's available at 5.5m

      1. Horace Pike
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Nice

    4. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Pepe out, Neto in. That'd be something.

    5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      In which of these three teams will he get the most regular minutes?

      1. Horace Pike
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Probably man utd but would get healthy minutes at each

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Not healthy enough to probably be considered a good FPL pick. At United even 90 minutes wouldn't cut it.

          1. Horace Pike
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 40 mins ago

            Yeah probably not an fpl pick for Chelsea or arsenal and as you say man utd would need to show form first

            I still think man utds season relies on Ronaldo going, it won't be a success either way but a rebuild only works without a giant egotistical superstar throwing a tantrum

      2. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        just pepe replacement. squad/impact player.

  2. Fit_to_drop
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    WC Team - input very welcome:

    Pope
    James Cancelo Walker Zinchenko
    Kulusevski Salah Martinelli
    Jesus Haaland Toney

    BENCH: Ward Aaronson Dasilva N.Williams

    Debating:
    Haaland v KDB
    Kulu v Madds

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      KDB and Maddison

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      On the money!

    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Trentless team is interesting.

    4. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Good balanced team, Liverpool CS will hurt a lot but you can't have'em all.

    5. De Gea is GOAT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Spot on mate

    6. clamster
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      my non wc quite similar but

      sanchez for Pope
      perisic for zinchenko cos i've punted on Saka/pereira instead of toney/aaronson

      no lpool gang rise up

  3. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Jesus leading the poll is somewhat surprising to me, even with his form. Think I'm going Mo Salah or EBH.

    1. Horace Pike
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yeah I think I'm gonna go with Haaland

    2. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      I find the Cap Poll interesting in that .. do ppl answer who the best overall option is or who they will choose from their team?

    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Jesus will have Pope on his side so for me City options are no go for captaincy this week.

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Remember City used to beat Burnley 5-0 all the time

    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      My plan was Nunez so yeah can't do that now. Quite unsure, City demolished Newcastle 9-0 on aggregate under Howe last season and the second game (5-0) should have been more. Tempted to risk Haaland

      1. DelPiero10
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          Liverpool also put 9 past United in their two games. And another 4 in their previous meeting. Can't go wrong with either Salah/Haaland this week. They'll both get something, have a good chance at hauling, and have an equal shot at a stupidly large haul.

          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            True, I'm just wary of Liverpool a bit. Bit of an injury crisis and midfield is light currently

            1. DelPiero10
                3 hours, 41 mins ago

                If United had shown any sort of improvement I wouldn't even think twice. Haaland all day. However, they are so bad that Liverpool, despite their issues right now, should obliterate them.

                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Amazingly, this is true.

                2. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  True, there does seem to be a bit of a creativity issue currently though and the defensive lapses with less midfield cover is part of that. I thought Spurs might challenge for 2nd this season with Liverpool still not keen on replacing Wijnaldum and that's been part of the early issues, they're being pushed back a little more and exposed and then aren't getting up the pitch as fast from the looks of things. I still expect them to beat ManUtd of course, but last season they were in full flow, Mane's departure along with the injury issues seems to have left them a little unsure of how to attack, his dynamism on the ball is a big miss

        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          I'm gonna cap Son this week I think. But Jesus is indeed VC.

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Don't overthink it.

            You've seen how abysmal United are, and have been for months now. Liverpool should be destroying that United team this weekend.

      2. Sterling Archer
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Damsgaard looked good in the Euros, one to watch when hes up and running!

        1. sirmorbach
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          I agree. His number don't seem to be that impressive, but he was lovely in the Euros indeed. One to be watched for sure.

      3. Baps hunter
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        To WC or not to WC?

        Ward/Iversen
        TAA, Cancelo, James, Cucu, Perisic
        Salah, Martinelli, Kulu, Da Silva, Andreas
        Haaland, Jesus, Archer

        Currently on -8, 0.9 itb. On WC I would probably do also following transfers:
        1) Kulu to Diaz
        2) Andreas to Gordon
        3) Iversen to 4.5

        Normally this wouldn't be WC territory, but everyone is saying that threshold to WC should be lower this season than normally. So, do I even have to take -8 later if I WC now? I also have zero idea whether Kulu is better option than Diaz and I believe I want Darwin when he is back.

        PS I fought the template and the template won. All my punts have failed so far: Kane, Rashford, Bailey, (Robbo, Perisic).

        1. sirmorbach
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          I wouldn't.

        2. HollywoodXI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Step away from the WC. Reassess after GW3.

        3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          No.

        4. Fish up a tree
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Team looks great & you can upgrade the keeper next week

        5. Baps hunter
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Thx for everyone. I guess all my extra transfers might easily fail. Don't know which 4.5 gk to get, Gordon has only 3 plum fixtures and finds him offside often and Kulu may overscore Diaz (+ getting Darwin would force me to sell Diaz).

        6. Kloppto
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          No way

        7. nolard
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          no

      4. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        I’ve missed the price drop so have some time, but if Cash is passed fit this week, reckon I’m best to save here?

        Ramsdale
        Trent, Cancelo, James, Cash
        Salah, Diaz, Martinelli, Andreas
        Haaland, Jesus

        Ward, Trippier, Bailey, Archer
        Bank 0.0m, 1FT

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          Save the transfer. Trippier is good back up for Cash. I think Spurs will concede.

        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          save

        3. Gooner Kebab
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          save imo

      5. Nespinha
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        2FT, kind stuck here. Opinions please

        A) Mount + Archer - - - KDH + Toney
        B) Trippier - - - Gabriel / Cucurella
        C) Mount + Haaland - - - KDB + Toney
        D) Robbo + Archer - - - Neco + Toney

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          None of them look good to be honest.

        2. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          show your team

          1. Nespinha
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 23 mins ago

            2ft, 0.0itb

            Sanchez, ward
            TAA, Robbo, Trippier, Cancelo, Patterson
            Salah, Rodrigo, Neto, Andreas, mount
            Haaland, Jesus, Archer

            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 16 mins ago

              I'd do Robbo and Neto to James and Martinelli

              1. Gooner Kebab
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                this

        3. Kloppto
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Agree with BITM

      6. TeddiPonza
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        Which option

        A. Rashford and Robbo to Diaz and Cucurella

        B. Rashford to Gross and roll transfer

        C. Bailey and Rashford to Gross and Rodrigo

        Thanks

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          A

        2. Baps hunter
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          A

        3. De Gea is GOAT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          A

      7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Who do I captain? Also should Bailey be given one last chance?

        Ward
        TAA James Walker Neco
        Salah Martinelli Bailey
        Kane Haaland Jesus

        Sanchez Andreas Trippier Colback

        Thanks!

        1. HollywoodXI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Captain Salah for me. United are trash and Pool will score a lot of goals. Imagine Salah v Maguire one on one…

          I’ve kept Bailey but benching him for Andreas at the moment.

          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 15 mins ago

            Salah vs Maguire, that actually made me laugh!

            1. Collins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 12 mins ago

            2. Baps hunter
              • 4 Years
              4 hours, 4 mins ago

              Hasn't Shaw been able to defend well against Mo?

              1. Would Ed Woodward
                • 3 Years
                4 hours ago

                I very much doubt he'll have the chance after his shocking start to the season.

              2. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                Mbuemo skinned him for pace. Not sure what makes you think he'd be any better against Salah?

        2. svgcr
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Have the same team. Only KDH & Dasilva instead of Bailey & colback.

          Currently on Kane. But tempted by Mo or even Jesus.

      8. Collins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        A)
        Raya ward
        Cancello TAA VVD James (N.Williams)
        KDB Diaz Martinelli Rodrigo (Da silva)
        Haaland Jesus (greenwood)

        Or

        B)
        Raya ward
        Cancello TAA James Perisic (N.Williams)
        KDB Diaz Martinelli (Da silva, Andreas)
        Haaland Jesus Toney

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          B. But I would wait one more week for Perisic.

          1. Collins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Yeah may go with someone else and transfer to him after

            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              Yes

      9. lets talk about 6
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Start one of:
        A - Perriera
        B- Neto
        C- Bailey

        1. Horace Pike
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          Neto, has a habit of delivering in tougher games when it's a bit more open

          1. lets talk about 6
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            currently on Neto

        2. Collins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          B

        3. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          I'm on A

        4. Big Mike
            4 mins ago

            B, but only just

        5. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          Thoughts on Ake?

          Think he will be fine at least till GW7 with Laporte still out.

          1. lets talk about 6
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Stones will start one of the next 3

            1. Gazza2000
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 40 mins ago

              Everyone will be rotated at City at the back except Cancelo so I don't mind but I like the double up, he can play LB as well

          2. Horace Pike
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            Decent option, is fairly nailed as long as he doesn't start playing badly

          3. Collins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            No idea with Pep, you’d think so with the start they’ve had but he loves rotation

          4. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Think he's a good option for the short term. Has decent goal threat from corners too.

            1. Gazza2000
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              Yeah could see him a goal soon as well, it's him or Cucurella for me.
              Prefer the City defense over Chelsea atm

              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 35 mins ago

                Depends how you want to use the 3rd City spot. Cucurella also looking like a great short term option playing wing back.

        6. Al Green Arrows
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          WC1

          Raya Ward
          Cancelo James Saliba Trippier Neco
          Salah Diaz Martineli Rodrigo Andreas
          Halland Jesus Toney

          or

          WC2

          Raya Ward
          TAA Cancelo James Walker Neco
          Salah Martineli Rodrigo Gross Andreas
          Halland Jesus Toney

          1. Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 23 mins ago

            2 looks good and similar to mine x nice flexible structure too between 343 and 433 I am a fan

          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 18 mins ago

            Of those two but it's going to give you a major benching headache, Gross or Rodrigo and Toney to Diaz and 4.5m would solve that.

          3. Big Mike
              just now

              WC2

          4. Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 41 mins ago

            Okay WC what we think it feels nicely balanced to me.
            0.5m itb if needed for Kane > Haaland

            Raya // Ward
            TAA Cancelo James // Williams Patterson
            KDB Diaz Martinelli Gross // Pereira
            Kane Jesus Toney

            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 20 mins ago

              more or less on this but i prefer a 4th defender over Gro-beta

              1. Ask Yourself
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                Gross and Patterson could become Cucurella/Walker and Dasilva but I prefer this way round for now with brighton’s fixtures and way of playing

                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  4 hours, 13 mins ago

                  I'd much rather have Cucurella + Da Silva then Gross + Patterson.

                  1. Ask Yourself
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Looking at a 433 on FPL makes me wanna vom is the issue

            2. Al Green Arrows
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 17 mins ago

              yeah similar but Haaland/Salah over Kane/Kdb
              both options are good imo
              I also added Walker for a City defense double up. They get many CS

              1. Ask Yourself
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 13 mins ago

                Nice yeah Walker may well end up in here somewhere

            3. Collins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 16 mins ago

              Like

              1. Ask Yourself
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 13 mins ago

                Means a lot thank u

          5. Gegenpress
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 38 mins ago

            0 FT GTG Team below has probably 9 fixed spots and 4 players rotating for 2 spots.. Those 9 can stay in my team till wild card so I like the idea of taking punts on the other 4 like my new punt XHAKAAAA.- Brought him in on Sunday

            Ederson

            TAA James Cancelo Williams

            Xhaka Martinelli Salah Diaz

            Harland Jesus

            Subs Andreas Trippier Greenwood

          6. rossweiruk
              4 hours, 37 mins ago

              Can someone let me know if my team is okay for GW3

              Alisson
              TAA Neco Cancelo Zinchenko
              Odegaard Rodri Diaz
              Kane Haaland Jesus

              Bench:

              Ward
              Trippier
              Bailey
              Neto

              Used my free transfer to get swap Zaha for Diaz this week

              1. Gudjohnsen
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 10 mins ago

                Very similar to mine but I have Ward, Reece James, Martinelli, Neto and Salah instead of Alison, TAA, Odegard, Rodri and Diaz
                Looks okay for this gw.

                1. rossweiruk
                    4 hours, 6 mins ago

                    Thanks. I didn't fancy Salah. I should of got KDB somehow. Will odegaard start to earn some points soon? Not sure how to get a better midfield. I'm sticking with Kane and Haaland. Kane will get better I'm sure 🙂

                2. lugs
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 2 mins ago

                  i'd play Neto over Rodri tbh

                  1. rossweiruk
                      3 hours, 52 mins ago

                      against spurs?

                      1. lugs
                        • 5 Years
                        3 hours, 36 mins ago

                        well yeah, Neto is an attacking mid vs Rodri who is a defensive mid against a tough Newcastle

                3. Hansel
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  4 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Best option?

                  A) Trippier + Robertson + Gross + 1FT + 0.4 ITB
                  B) Trippier + Cucurella + Diaz
                  C) Cucurella + Robertson + Gross + 0.4 ITB

                  Trippier benched for Andreas in A and B

                  1. rossweiruk
                      4 hours, 2 mins ago

                      A I'd say

                    • Bavarian
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 55 mins ago

                      I would start Trippier

                  2. K.Jabba 88
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Are we expecting Tomiyasu to start this week for arsenal?

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 3 Years
                      4 hours, 22 mins ago

                      I think Zinc is the ARS defensive asset to own. He might get subbed later in the second half but that is not a bad thing when Arsenal are perhaps still running with a clean sheet.

                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 3 Years
                        4 hours, 20 mins ago

                        And also why I had a double up with Saliba. Cheap as chops.

                        Until Darwin lol

                    2. lugs
                      • 5 Years
                      4 hours, 20 mins ago

                      i think Arteta will stick to the current winning side so not imo

                  3. Gudjohnsen
                    • 5 Years
                    4 hours, 24 mins ago

                    GTG?

                    Ward
                    Cancelo, Walker, R.James, Zinchenko
                    Salah (C), Martinelli, Pereira
                    Jesus, Kane (VC), Haaland

                    Subs: Iversen, Neto, N.Williams, Murphy

                  4. lilmessipran
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Best gw3 option

                    A Play Neo
                    B Play Perreira
                    C Play Da Silva
                    D Cucu -4

                    1. Hansel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      4 hours, 4 mins ago

                      B

                    2. Bavarian
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 56 mins ago

                      A

                    3. Big Mike
                        3 mins ago

                        A

                    4. Black Knights
                      • 10 Years
                      4 hours, 22 mins ago

                      New article:
                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/17/fpl-live-hall-of-fame-update-where-do-you-rank/

                    5. House Frey Wedding Planner
                      • 3 Years
                      4 hours, 20 mins ago

                      Starting GK?

                      A - Sanchez
                      B - Ward

                      1st sub?

                      1. Andreas
                      2. Bailey

                      Currently on A1

                      1. Disturbed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        4 hours ago

                        A1

                      2. Big Mike
                          3 mins ago

                          A1

                      3. Disturbed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        4 hours, 18 mins ago

                        Best Mahrez replacement here? Budget 8.3m. Would be for a hit.

                        Mendy
                        Taa robbo cancelo dunk
                        Salah Mahrez martinelli Andreas
                        Haaland Jesus

                        Ward neco Bailey greenwood

                        1. Bobby Digital
                          • 5 Years
                          4 hours, 4 mins ago

                          I like Diaz and Foden, but I wouldn't get either for a hit...

                        2. Bobby Digital
                          • 5 Years
                          4 hours, 3 mins ago

                          And you have three Pool so Diaz is out of the question. Maybe Maddison?

                        3. De Gea is GOAT
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          3 hours, 24 mins ago

                          Given Gundo a thought mate? Also whats your plan with Robbo?

                        4. Big Mike
                            21 mins ago

                            Kulusevski would be my 1st choice

                        5. Smoky Johnson
                          • 5 Years
                          4 hours, 14 mins ago

                          A. Cucurella + Rodrigo
                          B. James + Groß

                        6. Chris_l25
                          • 4 Years
                          4 hours, 8 mins ago

                          G2g?

                          Ward
                          TAA, Cancelo, James, Dias, Neco
                          Salah, Diaz, Martinelli
                          Haaland, Jesus

                          Iverson, Andreas, Almiron, Plange

                          1. Big Mike
                              5 mins ago

                              Yep, looks ok to me

                          2. Chris_l25
                            • 4 Years
                            4 hours, 5 mins ago

                            In an ideal world, when are people looking to use their first wildcard?

                            1. snow pea in repose
                              • 1 Year
                              1 hour, 2 mins ago

                              After the first IB

                          3. OptimusBlack
                            • 9 Years
                            3 hours, 43 mins ago

                            GTG ?
                            Ward (Iversen)
                            TAA James Walker ( Tripper Neco)
                            Salah KDH Martinelli Dasilva (Andreas)
                            Kane Haaland Jesus
                            1 FT & 0.5 itb

                          4. Big Mike
                              27 mins ago

                              Anyone thinking of transferring in Man City's new left back (Sergio Gomez)? What are his chances of playing?

