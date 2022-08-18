288
Fantasy5 August 18

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 3

288 Comments
While ‘pride’ may be what most managers are playing for in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Fantasy5 give you a chance of winning a cool £10,000 from your Fantasy know-how.

The free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game is back for 2022/23, and there are various other prizes on offer beyond the wallet-fattening jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family. To join the Fantasy Football Scout league, simply click here.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 3 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 3, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 20 August.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 3 PICKS

11 players managed to overcome their points target in Gameweek 2, with five coming from Brentford and their 4-0 hammering of Manchester United.

Unfortunately, none of our picks were successful, as Christian Norgaard (5.5) was the only Bees midfielder or forward not to be successful and Jordan Ayew (4.5) wasn’t involved in Crystal Palace’s goal at Anfield.

It’s a strong-looking selection this time. Up first, Southampton’s Joe Aribo (6.5) has out-of-position potential both in Fantasy 5 and FPL, coming off the bench to score against Leeds United in Gameweek 2. Opponents Leicester City aren’t familiar with clean sheets – of last season’s 17 survivors, the Foxes conceded the most shots inside the box and second-most total attempts.

Neco Williams (6.5) could become a huge Fantasy asset this season. Priced at the lowest possible £4.0m in FPL, he already has one clean sheet in the bag and his five shots are currently the joint-most of all defenders. Also on set pieces, Williams will be facing a striker-less Everton whose only goal so far has been an own goal.

Meanwhile, we believe Gameweek 3 is Bukayo Saka‘s (8.5) turn to get involved in Arsenal returns. Their trip to Bournemouth looks ripe for points at both ends of the pitch but the 20-year-old has only provided an assist during the Gunners’ six goals so far.

With Thomas Tuchel suggesting that Ben Chilwell isn’t fully-ready for Premier League rhythm, it can be assumed that Marc Cucurella (6.5) will again be Chelsea’s wing-back at Leeds. Not only is there a strong chance of a clean sheet but his 709 touches in the final third were only topped by three defenders last season and the Spaniard also seems to be on some set-pieces, as shown by his assist against Spurs last Sunday.

The fifth pick is Ilkay Gundogan (7.5) for Manchester City’s trip to Newcastle United. Both sides are yet to concede, so expect a lower-scoring game than the 4-0 and 5-0 of last season. Still, Gundogan has started both matches so far and netted versus Bournemouth, just like his brace on the final day of 2021/22.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Salah and Bailey to Diaz and Mount +1.9m?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Sure

      Open Controls
  2. anish10
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    which one to play

    A) Saliba
    B) Xhaka

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Xhaka is a red and yellow card magnet.

      Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
        22 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    3. Zoostation
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A: Salah, Kulusevski and Haaland

      B: KDB, Diaz and Kane

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        KDB, Diaz, Kulu and Haaland for me

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            18 mins ago

            Zoo asks to choose three and you offer four- classic FFS

            Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Maeki2
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Maeki2
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Way more nailed

            Open Controls
        4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      2. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Hopefully Robertson will drop tonight

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          Hopefully not

          Open Controls
        2. P-P-A-P
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          About 900,000 people might be offended by that comment 🙂

          Open Controls
      3. TN
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Play...

        Ward Vs Southampton

        Or

        Meslier Vs Chelsea

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          W

          Open Controls
      4. Ibralicious
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Best move?

        A) Neto —> Harrison (CHE)
        B) Neto —> Groß (WHU)
        C) Save FT and play Andreas (BRE)

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          C save surly 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              16 mins ago

              Surly? I thought you were all about positivity {wink}

              Open Controls
              1. maglia rosa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                14 mins ago

                😆 surely 😉

                Open Controls
                1. Mambino
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  please don't call me Surley

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mambino
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Shurley even!

                    Open Controls
                    1. maglia rosa
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Ok Shirley 😆

                      Open Controls
                2. NorCal Villan
                    6 mins ago

                    I knew. Surly is an excellent craft brewery in Minneapolis, MN. Wish that we could have access to their work here in northern CA (they probably do distribute to San Francisco but not out here in the hinterlands)

                    Open Controls
                    1. maglia rosa
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I’m one of those really annoying guys who wear Lycra, use pedal power and hold you up in your car (very much an issue in the uk) would love to sample the CA roads and of course the Craft beer you speak of. 😛

                      Open Controls
            • Bobby Digital
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            • FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              My suggestion would be, downgrade Neto and upgrade a starting position in your 11.

              Andreas should be on your bench.

              Open Controls
          2. D.r.a.c.o
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Is there a plug in that prevents you from taking hits?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Yes, it's called self-restraint

              Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Ha ha, it all depends which transfer are made 🙂

              Open Controls
            3. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Like my forced transfers of

              Darwin and Salib > Jesus Cuceralla -4 should not be an issue.

              Open Controls
          3. royals forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            In your opinion who is the best 4.5 - 5m DF to have for this team for the next few GWs

            Ramsdale Ward

            TAA James Walker Williams xxxxxxx

            Salah Saka Diaz Gross Peirera

            Kane Jesus Greenwood

            Any ideas would be welcomed

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 5 Years
              35 mins ago

              Cucurella?

              Open Controls
            2. P-P-A-P
              • 6 Years
              15 mins ago

              Gabriel has decent fixtures.

              Open Controls
              1. P-P-A-P
                • 6 Years
                just now

                See you already have 3 Arsenal.

                Open Controls
            3. sulldaddy
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Cucurella.
              On corners and free kicks.
              Sched is nice.
              Didnt buy him to bench him IMO

              Open Controls
          4. Q
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Is robbo and neco to 2 of: walker/Zinchenko/cucurella worth a minus 4?

            Open Controls
            1. OPTA FPL
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              I did to avoid robbo drop

              Open Controls
              1. NorCal Villan
                  13 mins ago

                  I say, a Robbo drop, oh Robbo
                  Oh yeah, Robbo drop, a drop on you
                  I say, a Robbo drop, oh Robbo
                  Oh yeah, Robbo drop, a drop on you

                  Open Controls
              2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Wouldn't even do it for free

                Open Controls
                1. Q
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Fair.

                  I would have to play robbo and Bailey/neco vs say walker and cucurella. And as trash as united are I see them scoring against pool

                  Open Controls
              3. Hog Roast Junkie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                No

                Open Controls
              4. KunDogan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Nah

                Open Controls
            2. DavvaMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Should I go and have a lie down?

              Captain Mount this week?

              Open Controls
              1. maglia rosa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Must be better options in your team than Mount. The one thing you should be doing imho is backing someone with the best chance of a haul. But hey it could work but the armband seems unnecessarily risky. 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. maglia rosa
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  So yes…..lie down immediately 😛

                  Open Controls
                  1. DavvaMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    🙂 - I have Jesus, Salah and Haaland as other captains.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cheeky Onion
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Lie down, go to sleep, wake up, give your head a wobble and pick one of those three

                      Open Controls
                      1. maglia rosa
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        😆

                        Open Controls
                    2. maglia rosa
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      There ya go….any of those 3 are infinitely better imo 😛

                      Open Controls
              2. Aaronson Blanks Again
                  59 mins ago

                  Go look in the mirror and give yourself a good slap.

                  Open Controls
                  1. maglia rosa
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    😮 😆

                    Open Controls
                  2. DavvaMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    I did two laps just in case mate.

                    Open Controls
                    1. DavvaMC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      *slaps

                      Open Controls
                • DavvaMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  46 mins ago

                  I hear you, too much Sun and not enough sleep, if Mount hauls though can I say I told you so 🙂

                  Open Controls
                • NorCal Villan
                    12 mins ago

                    Do it

                    Open Controls
                • Gizzachance
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Bailey to gross, have exact funds?
                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hog Roast Junkie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Can you think of a reason not to?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gizzachance
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Good point! Most seem to be going for da silva 2 goals, played a 30 & 60 minutes in 2 gw
                      Brighton still got few decent fixtures

                      Open Controls
                  2. Forza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    I've done it. Others are only going for 4.5 - 5.0 options because they don't have the money.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gizzachance
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      True, likes of da silva etc, Bailey to gross for me, cheers

                      Open Controls
                • Defaid Daniel
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Any suggestions as to what to do with this team would be greatly appreciated. Got 1FT this week thinking of a straight swap mount to Saka. Think mount isn’t attacking enough and their fixtures are similar
                  Sanchez/ward
                  Trent/Robbo/Perisic/Cancelo/neco
                  Salah/Martinelli/Mount
                  Haaland/Jesus/
                  Andreas/Baily/ Archer

                  Open Controls
                  1. Q
                    • 10 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Mount has the fixtures and you are covered with marti. I would leave for one more gw

                    Open Controls
                  2. Bobby Digital
                    • 5 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    I'd roll transfer and monitor Mount for another week.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Pedersen
                    • 3 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    Wait if you can take the dropping price tonight

                    Open Controls
                    1. Defaid Daniel
                      • 9 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Mount definitely on for a drop tonight?

                      Open Controls
                • PhilipA
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    Is it foolish going without Salah on this WC? So torn between KDB and Salah in a long perspective

                    Raya
                    James TAA Walker Cancelo
                    KDB Diaz Martinelli
                    Kane Jesus Toney

                    Ward Neco daSilva Andreas

                    Open Controls
                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      Without Haaland I would say yes.

                      Open Controls
                      1. maglia rosa
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Their is this though too as I missed you didn’t have Haaland but even so…..no one way to play this game.

                        Open Controls
                      2. maglia rosa
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 1 min ago

                        Sorry FF replied to you but meant for Philipa 🙂

                        Open Controls
                    2. maglia rosa
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      I’ve taken the plunge and gone without…..some will say it’s not worth the risk, some will think it’s fair enough. The long perspective is a little misleading though bud as this season esp is a little different with the World Cup free transfers malarkey 🙂 also though if you do go kdb it’s only really 2 frees to get the Egyptian king back in or even a hit which isn’t the worst thing either. Good luck with whatever you choose Philipa

                      3.
                    3. PhilipA
                        1 hour ago

                        Thanks both, much apreciated

                        Open Controls
                        1. maglia rosa
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Your welcome bud 🙂

                          Open Controls
                    4. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Locked In

                      Ramsdale
                      TAA Cancelo James Cucurella
                      KDB Diaz Martinelli
                      Haaland Jesus Toney

                      Ward Neco DaSilva Andreas

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        Looks good. Dis WC team?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          It is

                          Open Controls
                      2. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        This is a good team.

                        No 'I will just settle for 3 points' Andreas...

                        Open Controls
                      3. banskt
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        40 mins ago

                        Same WC team. But, really considering going with Sanchez (instead of Ramsdale) and keep the 0.5 in the bank for difficult times.

                        Open Controls
                        1. maglia rosa
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          Can I ask why Sanchez instead of Raya Banskt who I have with a very similar team…..anything in particular:?:

                          Open Controls
                          1. banskt
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            Nothing in particular. Just because I think Ward rotates better with Sanchez (than Raya). I am probably signing up for a bench headache

                            Open Controls
                            1. maglia rosa
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Cheers for the reply kiddo…..changed from Sanchez last night after Blackbox coming down in favour of Raya possibly looking the best 4.5 option in goal. I’ll look into the rotation though so thanks. 🙂

                              Open Controls
                              1. banskt
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Rotating goalkeepers have always frustrated me in the past -- but I never learn.

                                Open Controls
                                1. maglia rosa
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 11 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  😆 Leicester need to show at least the possibility of clean sheets without intentionally shooting themselves in the foot like in the Arsenal game for me to consider them at all. 🙂

                                  Open Controls
                    5. Echoes
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Take a hit for Bailey -> Gross or ride it out one more week?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Forza
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        I'd do it now. Then next week's FT can be used for something else.

                        Open Controls
                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          I am glad you see the issue 🙂

                          Open Controls
                        2. Echoes
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          Seems I'm a bit short of Gross. Will repost the question again.

                          Open Controls
                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 3 Years
                            56 mins ago

                            See my reply below

                            Open Controls
                      2. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        Dowgrade Bailey!!!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Echoes
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          To?

                          Open Controls
                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 3 Years
                            58 mins ago

                            Dasilva.

                            Open Controls
                      3. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 3 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        You can start Neco if you have him instead. Downgrade Bailey because it gives you ghat cash to make an upgrade in your 11.

                        Gross will be a 'who can I move to next' when there are limited options in his price bracket.

                        Open Controls
                      4. KunDogan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        58 mins ago

                        Don’t take a hit

                        Open Controls
                    6. focaccia
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      GTG?

                      Ward
                      TAA - Cancelo - Walker - James - Zinchenko
                      Salah (C) - Martinelli - Kulu
                      Haaland (v) - Jesus

                      Sanchez - Dasilva - Andreas - Taylor

                      Open Controls
                      1. KunDogan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        57 mins ago

                        Yep

                        Open Controls
                      2. Q
                        • 10 Years
                        56 mins ago

                        The team I 'wish' I had haha

                        Open Controls
                      3. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 3 Years
                        54 mins ago

                        Good!

                        Yet another team which does not have to settle for 3 points Andreas.

                        Open Controls
                    7. Eightball
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      A) Trippier to Cucurella
                      B) Play Neco and roll

                      Open Controls
                    8. OLLY G
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      (A) Play Perisic

                      (B) Perisic to Cucurella -4?

                      Thanks.

                      Open Controls
                      1. KunDogan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        A

                        Open Controls
                    9. Forgetmeknot
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      In the short term (1-4 games) can Xhaka be an okay replacement for Neto?

                      I have £1m on the bank and nothing up to 6.5 really interests me, whereas I really want to be tripled on Arsenal for the next 2 games.

                      Think he holds his place for the next 2?

                      Open Controls
                    10. Echoes
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      Anyone worth taking a hit whos under 5.2 to replace Bailey with?

                      Open Controls
                      1. KunDogan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        No

                        Open Controls
                      2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                        • 10 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        No

                        Open Controls
                    11. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      59 mins ago

                      If one of Bailey or Andreas return an assist or better this weekend, will you stop FF?

                      In fact, did you have either one in your gw1 squad and is this all in aid of showing how superior your gw2 wildcard was?

                      They are cheap enablers and meanwhile you're hitting points away but focusing relentlessly on something at the margins.

                      It's not a big deal, 0.1m over a - 4 point hit for example.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Echoes
                        • 2 Years
                        57 mins ago

                        Think most are focused on the fringe players like Bailey right now because the template is otherwise set and there's nothing else to focus on really.

                        Open Controls
                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                          • 3 Years
                          51 mins ago

                          Do you still want him in GW3?

                          Open Controls
                        2. FOO FIGHTER
                          • 3 Years
                          48 mins ago

                          When I see some taking hits Robbo to James but still own Bailey are just comical errors.

                          Open Controls
                          1. MyNameIsRedro
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            44 mins ago

                            Not a fan of Bailey mate?

                            Open Controls
                            1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              42 mins ago

                              A real d1ckmove strengthening your Starting XI when you could be fanny1ng about with your bench.

                              Open Controls
                            2. FOO FIGHTER
                              • 3 Years
                              41 mins ago

                              No, the fact remains, if you are doing Robbo to James -4 and still own Bailey, it is comical.

                              Open Controls
                              1. AC/DC AFC
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                You're just making up your own facts.

                                Imagine the comedy in missing Jesus gw2 points but having him both before and after.

                                Anyhow, let's forget about that.

                                Did you have Bailey in your gw1 squad?

                                Open Controls
                      2. NorCal Villan
                          12 mins ago

                          FF?

                          Open Controls
                        • Mambino
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          I still have both Andres and Bailey 🙂

                          Open Controls
                      3. DAZZ
                        • 8 Years
                        51 mins ago

                        Ive had the best start to a season for a very long time. My team is in great shape. Tempted by the following:

                        Neto Williams > Reed Cucurella for free.

                        A lot of the models favour Neto straight swap for Demari Gray. I can’t see it myself. Any thoughts? i don’t see the point rolling again this week as my team is in great shape for GW4, and a great opportunity to roll there.

                        Open Controls
                        1. twoplustwo
                          • 7 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I watched Everton last week and they were pretty terrible, the forum weren’t very complimentary either

                          Open Controls
                        2. BeWater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          I considered the same move as you. Would rather do that than get Gray.

                          Open Controls
                      4. ChelseaBlueLions
                        • 1 Year
                        48 mins ago

                        Captain dilemma. Swaying towards Salah…thoughts on team also welcome, feel pretty set.

                        Sanchez (Ward)
                        Trent James Walker (Neco, Vestergaard)
                        Salah Martinelli Neto D-H (Andreas)
                        Haaland Jesus Kane

                        Open Controls
                        1. Cheeky Onion
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          I have Salah, Haaland, Jesus and also on Salah. Could justify either, but I remember not capping Salah last year for the United hat trick and not gonna do that again. The captaincy pick was much more straightforward last year however

                          Open Controls
                      5. Shark
                        • 2 Years
                        45 mins ago

                        On the FPL site - 'The FPL Pod: It's Time to Ditch Darwin'.
                        A revelation. First class punditry.

                        Open Controls
                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                          • 3 Years
                          43 mins ago

                          People don't like me posting info from there either LOL

                          Open Controls
                          1. NorCal Villan
                              8 mins ago

                              You could have stopped at “People don’t like me” 😎

                              Open Controls
                        2. CoracAld2831
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          41 mins ago

                          Mount & Son predicted to drop in price tonight.

                          What to do? (I have Mount)

                          I have 0.3 in the bank and 1 FT.

                          Open Controls
                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 3 Years
                            39 mins ago

                            Keep Mount. If he Hauls you get your 0.1 back.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                            • 10 Years
                            36 mins ago

                            Ignore the price drops. Mount has some good fixtures coming up.

                            Open Controls
                          3. CoracAld2831
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            33 mins ago

                            Thank you.

                            Open Controls
                        3. Fergymac
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          38 mins ago

                          Horror start. Thoughts on this WC

                          Sanchez Ward
                          Mee TAA James Cancelo Neco
                          KDB Son Diaz Martinelli Andrea
                          Toney Jesus Archer

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                            • 10 Years
                            35 mins ago

                            Pretty sweet. Prefer Raya and Dunk over Sanchez and Mee, but not much in it.

                            Open Controls
                          2. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 3 Years
                            32 mins ago

                            Points in every starting postion and Andreas 2 to 3 points on your bench.

                            Yes, this is a good way to get out of your Horror.

                            Open Controls
                          3. Gizzachance
                            • 7 Years
                            29 mins ago

                            What have you changed from 1st gw ?

                            Open Controls
                        4. Gizzachance
                          • 7 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          Benching trippier, play
                          A neco
                          B Andreas

                          Thanks

                          Open Controls
                          1. maglia rosa
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            A defo……waits for Foo Fighter to put you right on Andreas 😆

                            Open Controls
                            1. Gizzachance
                              • 7 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Cheers mate

                              Open Controls
                              1. maglia rosa
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Your welcome 😛

                                Open Controls
                        5. FOO FIGHTER
                          • 3 Years
                          26 mins ago

                          Asking a question on Robbo > James -4 and people reply yes and that person still owns Bailey?

                          What a joke.

                          Open Controls
                          1. SADIO SANÉ
                            • 7 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            jesus, you are even more annoying than maximus pontificating twatimus was, not completely convinced you're not the same person

                            sorry to be so rude, but any chance you could have a day off? every time I've come on here this week to see what people are saying you're here stinking up the joint

                            Open Controls
                            1. FOO FIGHTER
                              • 3 Years
                              22 mins ago

                              Don't read my posts then.

                              Open Controls
                              1. DF
                                • 9 Years
                                18 mins ago

                                I'm with the other fella. Get a grip man. Your spamming on this is tedious.

                                Open Controls
                              2. SADIO SANÉ
                                • 7 Years
                                12 mins ago

                                I read all posts, think I'd find it too difficult to selectively not read some but guess I could try - it's just annoying seeing the same thing over and over again, you seem to be stuck in some sort of mental loop you can't get out of

                                Open Controls
                            2. Qaiss
                              • 6 Years
                              19 mins ago

                              Where did that guy go? Banned?

                              Open Controls
                              1. SADIO SANÉ
                                • 7 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                no idea (pretty sure he was on reddit for a bit, not sure if he still is), this guy posts a lot like him though; just not in big blocks of text but instead over many

                                Open Controls
                          2. Salarrivederci
                            • 6 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            With 0 FTs doing just Robbo -> James (-4) is crazy!

                            Even as a part of a move you better be upgrading Neto to Martinelli or something. If not I'd hold on to Robertson.

                            Open Controls
                          3. Monty the Magpie
                            • 4 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            I honestly think you need a check up, mate.

                            Open Controls
                          4. Mambino
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            I mean I still own Bailey, just because I had other priorities to deal with and I'm not that bothered about a price drop on 0.1 as I'll move him on next week. I think it would be a bad move assuming the game goes ahead on Monday and I know there is no talk of protesting going as far as stopping the game but it may be a risk? If Robbo doesn't play at all then him to James for a -4 may be a good move?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Jordan.
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              i might put him in on w/c ,4.9 might play ,might score ,stranger things have occured

                              Open Controls
                        6. BIELSA
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          A. Salah + Toney
                          B. Diaz + Haaland

                          For context I have KDB and TAA

                          Open Controls
                        7. dukebuuud
                            10 mins ago

                            Cucu or Zinc as Digne replacement?

                            Open Controls

