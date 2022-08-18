Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 3

Sponsored by Fantasy5

While ‘pride’ may be what most managers are playing for in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Fantasy5 give you a chance of winning a cool £10,000 from your Fantasy know-how.

The free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game is back for 2022/23, and there are various other prizes on offer beyond the wallet-fattening jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family. To join the Fantasy Football Scout league, simply click here.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 3 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 3, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 20 August.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 3 PICKS

11 players managed to overcome their points target in Gameweek 2, with five coming from Brentford and their 4-0 hammering of Manchester United.

Unfortunately, none of our picks were successful, as Christian Norgaard (5.5) was the only Bees midfielder or forward not to be successful and Jordan Ayew (4.5) wasn’t involved in Crystal Palace’s goal at Anfield.

It’s a strong-looking selection this time. Up first, Southampton’s Joe Aribo (6.5) has out-of-position potential both in Fantasy 5 and FPL, coming off the bench to score against Leeds United in Gameweek 2. Opponents Leicester City aren’t familiar with clean sheets – of last season’s 17 survivors, the Foxes conceded the most shots inside the box and second-most total attempts.

Neco Williams (6.5) could become a huge Fantasy asset this season. Priced at the lowest possible £4.0m in FPL, he already has one clean sheet in the bag and his five shots are currently the joint-most of all defenders. Also on set pieces, Williams will be facing a striker-less Everton whose only goal so far has been an own goal.

Meanwhile, we believe Gameweek 3 is Bukayo Saka‘s (8.5) turn to get involved in Arsenal returns. Their trip to Bournemouth looks ripe for points at both ends of the pitch but the 20-year-old has only provided an assist during the Gunners’ six goals so far.

With Thomas Tuchel suggesting that Ben Chilwell isn’t fully-ready for Premier League rhythm, it can be assumed that Marc Cucurella (6.5) will again be Chelsea’s wing-back at Leeds. Not only is there a strong chance of a clean sheet but his 709 touches in the final third were only topped by three defenders last season and the Spaniard also seems to be on some set-pieces, as shown by his assist against Spurs last Sunday.

The fifth pick is Ilkay Gundogan (7.5) for Manchester City’s trip to Newcastle United. Both sides are yet to concede, so expect a lower-scoring game than the 4-0 and 5-0 of last season. Still, Gundogan has started both matches so far and netted versus Bournemouth, just like his brace on the final day of 2021/22.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

#ad | 18+ | begambleaware.org | Always Gamble Responsibly