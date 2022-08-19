Fanslide: Don’t just watch the game, PLAY the game!

465
Fanslide August 19

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL."

465 Comments

465 Comments Post a Comment
  balint84
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Captaining Haaland over Salah?

    Open Controls
    aapoman
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      nah bruv

      Open Controls
    DavidBW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I can't see any reason to, Newcastle are much better in defence than Man Utd. Haalands performance last week was pretty poor too.

      Open Controls
    Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can make a case for all the big hitters this week, so take your pick. I'm on Salah personally

      Open Controls
    Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bookies seems to favor Haaland but I prefer Salah

      Open Controls
  Ci Siamo
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench one?

    a) Andreas

    b) Neco Williams

    Open Controls
    Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Its a funny old game
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    For what it's worth

    “In terms of technical ability - I’m nowhere near! - not in any order because I wouldn’t want to put them in order, my top three are Zinchenko, Mahrez and Silva,” Walker told the YouTuber Michael Timbs.

    'Zinchenko, he’s incredible. Incredible. Two-touch, head tennis, the thing the Brazilians play with the net, he’s incredible. So, so good. You’re leaving out De Bruyne, Foden, Cancelo. But they don’t come close to those three.”

    https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1657172/Arsenal-Oleksandr-Zinchenko-Man-City-Kyle-Walker-Premier-League-news

    Open Controls
    DavidBW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Kyle Walker has terrible judgement in his personal life so I'm not sure I trust him on this...

      Open Controls
      FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Do you have him in your team?

        Open Controls
  Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    0FT + 1.3m ITB

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Dunk - Neco
    Salah - Mount - Matrinelli
    Haaland - Jesus

    Ward - Bailey - Andreas - Taylor

    Already did Robbo > James this week and not taking any hits. Will be replacing Bailey Next week to a starting player (Gross or Rodrigo)

    After that, will decide what to do with Mount depending on his form. Could do a straight swap to Madders for the United fixture, could downgrade and bring in Toney for Taylor up top, or stick with Mount if he starts firing.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good, don't like Gross/Rodrigo myself though.

      Open Controls
      Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I think I prefer Gross out of the 2, although with Bamford out Rodrigo does look a good shout. I could downgrade Bailey to fodder and have bring in a 6.3m forward for a hit which doesn't sound good.

Any other mids in that price range you'd consider?

        Any other mids in that price range you'd consider?

        Open Controls
  FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    I'm sure there's a few of you in a similar boat. Start one? (bench the other two)

A Andreas
B Neco
C Neto

    A Andreas
    B Neco
    C Neto

    Open Controls
    BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have all 3. Planning on starting Neco. I had a look at his touch and shot map v Andreas and that pushed me to Neco. I know one of Andreas games was Liverpool but Neco has had double the number of touches and plays high up the pitch.

      Open Controls
      FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers for that information. Much appreciated. As things stand I am leaning towards Neco.

        Open Controls
  balint84
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start Dunk or Neco?

    Open Controls
    Its a funny old game
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Neco

      Open Controls
  Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start bailey over andreas for a try? Haha

    Open Controls
    No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      no

      Open Controls
    BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'd start Andreas.

      Open Controls
  MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Looking at this below:

    Ward
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Walker, N.Williams*
    Salah, Diaz, Martinielli
    Haaland, Jesus

    Sanchez, DaSilva, Pereira, Archer

    2,0 ITB

    N. Williams -> Zinchenko

    Good to go?

    Open Controls
    FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I would make this move. Or you could go for Saliba who is cheaper.

      Open Controls
    Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yep, good transfer imo

      Open Controls
  Ghost of Tomiyasu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    I have taken Bailey and Mount out for a hit to avoid the price drops even though i didnt really want to
    You just know ill be putting them back in again after they both score over the weekend
    Thats the down side to this game no transparacy in price rises/falls and in order to keep squad vaule you it forces you into subs you dont want to make

    I know people will say to ignore prices but like it or not thats part of the game too sadly
    And i cant ignore it if a player i have got in for 8.0 drops to 7.9 then i cant replace him with another 8.0 i have to drop right down to the 6-7 market and that messes up my whole structure

    /end rant

    Open Controls
    BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I know what you are saying. At the beginning of the season its a pain because 0.1 is 0.5. I'm taking the drop on Mount though.

      Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kulu already over 8.

      Open Controls
    Its a funny old game
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It's what keeps the game competitive mate

      Open Controls
    Flaming Flamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I mean, you can't blame price drops for taking out players without being sure you want rid of them

      Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Did Pep have a presser?

    Open Controls
  Lindelol
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Darwin Nunez: Banned for 3 matches

    Roberto Firmino: Injured

    Diogo Jota: Injured

    This means that in the match against Manchester United, Liverpool will only be able to depend on Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Harry Maguire.

    Open Controls
    Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Firmino fit

      Open Controls
    Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Firmino is fit and Maguire won't start 🙂

      Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      🙂

      Like taking a walk into the back of a butchery

      Open Controls
  aapoman
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Robbo and Trippier > James and Cucurella for free?

    Open Controls
  chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Lol gerrard on bailey. Fraud manager

    Open Controls

