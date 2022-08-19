FPL team reveal: What I plan to do with Darwin in Gameweek 3

Gianni Buttice is back for his weekly team reveal, hosted by Az over on our YouTube channel.

As shown by his tears in the thumbnail image, Gianni’s first transfer of the season immediately backfired, as Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) was sent off against Crystal Palace.

It wasn’t all bad news, with the much-benched Neco Williams (£4.0m) starting for him and delivering seven points. Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) hauled 19 points.

In the second half of the video, Gianni discusses his formation, starting XI and transfer plan for the upcoming weekend.

