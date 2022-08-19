Scoutcast: The hot FPL topics heading into Gameweek 3

The dream team of Andy, Joe and Seb are back with their regular delve into the current talking points of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community.

This week, discussion on Mason Mount (£8.0m), attacking defenders and whether certain differentials will be stars or traps.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are subject to analysis, before usual updates on the community squad and their three individual team reveals ahead of Gameweek 3.

Andy then ends with his standard Q&A session.

