Scoutcast: The hot FPL topics heading into Gameweek 3

The dream team of Andy, Joe and Seb are back with their regular delve into the current talking points of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community.

This week, discussion on Mason Mount (£8.0m), attacking defenders and whether certain differentials will be stars or traps.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are subject to analysis, before usual updates on the community squad and their three individual team reveals ahead of Gameweek 3.

Andy then ends with his standard Q&A session.

  TorresMagic™
    
    
    
    2 hours ago

    Scoutcast time!

    The Knights Template
      
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I’m going to watch it, first time ever!

      TorresMagic™
        
        
        
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Really?

        Andriy Shevchenko is Back
          
          
          50 mins ago

          Hey TM. Hope all is well. When does LMS open for entries again?

          BrutalLogiC
            
            2 mins ago

            I think open and you use code 88xxin

  2. jwilliams
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Play Rodrigo or Andreas

      Zoostation
        
        58 mins ago

        Rodrigo

        Help Me!
          
          58 mins ago

          Rodrigo

          1. jwilliams
              31 mins ago

              Even if Rodrigo plays Chelsea and I have James?

              1. mojoindojo
                • 8 Years
                just now

                You having these players doesn't impact how they will play. James may score goal and Chelsea lose Cs like last gw.

      Help Me!
        
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Hello all, transfer suggestions? 2FTs, 1m ITB

        Sanchez-Ward
        Cash-Cancelo-James-TAA-Williams
        Salah-Bowen-Bailey-Martinelli-Andreas
        Haaland-Jesus-Archer

        Missed out on the price drops on Cash and Bailey, so now I am reconsidering.
        a) transfer out Cash and Bailey to 4.5 DEF and

        Help Me!
          
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Hmm not sure what went wrong there...
          a) transfer out Cash and Bailey to 5.4 DEF and 6.3 MID
          b) transfer out Bowen and Archer to Toney/Mbeumo and 8.0/6.9 MID

        Don Rogers FC
          
          
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          B

      Zoostation
        
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Would hit WC

      Zenith UK
        
        
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Robertson needs 20,000 transfers out to drop tonight. Odds?

      Puntillimon
        
        
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Thinking of captaining Salah over Jesus, Salah being main threat now that Nunez is out just swings it for me though Jesus is in red hot form. Anyone in the same pickle?

        Zoostation
          
          38 mins ago

          Jesus looked great and now goes against a team that shipped four goals is why I’m going with him

          Puntillimon
            
            
            4 mins ago

            Yeah he’s the safer pick imo

        noquarternt
          
          33 mins ago

          Can't pick between the 3 big boys.

      Zoostation
        
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Good to go out of a WC?

        Ederson (Ward)

        TAA James Walker (Patterson, Williams)

        Salah Martinelli Kulusevski Gross (Andreas)

        Haaland Jesus Toney

        Zenith UK
          
          
          37 mins ago

          I'm really weary on Toney, been burned by him too often, however for a 3-4-3 it's about as good as it gets if you're set on Salah.

        Lingard's Shin Guards
          
          
          36 mins ago

          yea looks good

        Lindelol
          
          1 min ago

          Drop Gross and go 4 at the back

      Pukkipartyy
        
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Diaz or Maddison fot this week?

      SalahFingers
        
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Mendy
        TAA - Cancelo - James - Trippier - Perisic
        Salah (c) - Rodrigo - Martinelli
        Jesus - Haaland

        GTG?

        Zenith UK
          
          
          1 min ago

          Need to see the bench to answer that?

          Trippier - 0-1 points
          Perisic - 1 point or 4
          Rodrigo - 2 points (if he doesn't get 2 points then Mendy does)

          SalahFingers
            
            1 min ago

            Bench is mostly trash.

      Echoes
        
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Any options better than Martinelli as a Trashford replacement? (*Have Jesus)

        Zenith UK
          
          
          23 mins ago

          At that price range not sure why you'd not want Martinelli.

          After the weekend and this evenings performance I would tip Benrahma (Fornals another alternative).

          Help Me!
            
            4 mins ago

            How did Bowen play today?
            He's been quite poor in the 2 PL games.

            Zenith UK
              
              
              just now

              I think he played quite well, some will say he was quiet but there were so many opportunities where a diagonal or through ball was on to play him in and we didn't find him (super frustrating, but obviously watching on the TV my point of view of the pitch is a bit nicer than the man on the ball). Popped up with his goal too. I don't think our fixtures are awful (from an attacking perspective, so I will be monitoring personally).

        AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          
          
          1 min ago

          There's no one "better than Martinelli" under 8m.

      Darwin von Humboldt
        
        
        56 mins ago

        Which of these lovely chaps would you play this GW?

        Neto (tot)
        Andreas (BRE)
        Neco W (eve)

        Help Me!
          
          17 mins ago

          C>B>A

        DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          
          
          16 mins ago

          Neco Trust me!

        Puntillimon
          
          
          5 mins ago

          Neco

        patricio33
          
          
          1 min ago

          I have the same three. I'm playing Neco and benching the other two in this order: Andreas - Neto. Looking to get rid of Neto next GW, probably a lateral move to Gross.

      Superkitten
        
        
        45 mins ago

        Got a feeling that Neco Williams could get a big haul this week.b

        Just a hunch…….

        Flaming Flamingo
          
          
          just now

          I got rid this week, so very likely

      Puntillimon
        
        
        44 mins ago

        It’s amazing I can afford to play this team with 2.0 in the bank at this stage of the game

        Sanchez
        Trent cancelo walker James zinch
        Salah martinelli
        Haaland Jesus toney

        !!!

        Zenith UK
          
          
          2 mins ago

          Zinch to Robbo? 😉

          Agreed though. Would you not prefer KDB & Diaz & 4.5 FWD over Salah & Toney & 4.5 MID?

          Puntillimon
            
            
            just now

            The 2.0 was from Darwin to toney.. so kinda saving it till GW 6 😛

      I am here to Michu
        
        42 mins ago

        A: Neco + Patterson + Groß + Rodrigo

        B: Perisic + Walker + DaSilva + Andreas

      zon
        
        39 mins ago

        Roll FT here?

        Ramsdale
        TAA Robbo Cancelo Neco
        Salah Mount Martinelli Andreas
        Håland Jesus

        Ward Trippier Bailey Greenwood

        the dom 1
          
          
          36 mins ago

          yep G2G

        I am here to Michu
          
          36 mins ago

          Trippier to Walker. And Bench Andreas?

          zon
            
            1 min ago

            Outpriced and wanna keep Trippier long term

      the dom 1
        
        
        38 mins ago

        Hi all,

        Pick 2 to play this week pls.

        a. DaSilva v FUL
        b. Neco v EVE
        c. Dunk v WHU

        Cheers

        zon
          
          12 mins ago

          A, b

          Zenith UK
            
            
            just now

            This

        I am here to Michu
          
          9 mins ago

          WHU looking a bit quiet in defense. BHA with good xGA. Brentford aint facing United every week. So,
          B and C.

          Zenith UK
            
            
            just now

            Both points true, but Dunk scoring? Wouldn't really rely on that personally.

      KUNingas
        
        31 mins ago

        Play two
        A) Neto (tot)
        B) Andreas (BRE)
        C) Dasilva (ful)
        D) Neco (eve)

        Or take a -4 hit and play only one of above
        1) Archer -> Toney (ful)
        2) Neto -> Diaz (mun)

      Moeyg123
        
        
        16 mins ago

        Mendy
        Taa Cancelo Gabriel James
        Martinelli Mount, x,x,x
        Jesus

        A. Salah, Kulu, Gundogan
        B. Halaand, Toney, Foden

        Moeyg123
          
          
          1 min ago

          Sorry B should be

          Halaand Toney Diaz, Foden

          A or B?

      Gunnerssss
        
        15 mins ago

        Wonder if anyone doing haaland out to kane?

        Siva Mohan
          
          1 min ago

          Foden

      Slitherene
        
        14 mins ago

        Start Pereira or Neco?

        Slitherene
          
          just now

          Neto*

      Siva Mohan
        
        2 mins ago

        start one..

        A. Patterson (NFO)
        B. Bailey (cry)

        Thanks!

