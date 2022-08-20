3pm team news: Pereira fit, Dasilva and Bailey start

Four more Premier League matches kick off at 3pm BST this afternoon, none of which features a ‘big six’ side.

Popular budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players abound in these fixtures instead, with the likes of Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Josh Dasilva, Leon Bailey and Andreas Pereira in action.

Pereira has shaken off a minor injury to feature for Fulham against Brentford, who have Dasilva in their starting XI for the second week running.

The bargain-bin Brentford midfielder was the fourth-most-bought player of Gameweek 3 and was subject to more than 825,000 transfers in.

Bernd Leno and Jay Stansfield replace Marek Rodak and Neeskens Kebano in Marco Silva’s first line-up changes of the season.

Thomas Frank has made only one alteration from last week’s win over Manchester United, with Mads Roerslev dropping to the bench and Yoane Wissa coming back into the side.

Bailey is recalled as Steven Gerrard makes three changes to his Villa side, with Emiliano Buendia and Ezri Konsa also promoted to the starting line-up. Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings are benched, while Diego Carlos is injured.

Patrick Vieira makes just one change from Monday’s draw with Liverpool, with Odsonne Edouard coming in for Nathaniel Clyne.

Nottingham Forest are unchanged apart from the enforced Steve Cook/Moussa Niakhate swap at the back, so new signings Morgan Gibbs-White, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyate and Emmanuel Dennis have to make do with substitute duty.

Tom Davies replaces the injured Abdoulaye Doucoure for Everton, as Salomon Rondon comes in at the expense of Dwight McNeil.

Ward is between the posts for Leicester City, who omit Wesley Fofana from their side as a move to Chelsea grows closer. Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez replace Fofana and the benched Youri Tielemans.

Joe Aribo, Sekou Mara and Adam Armstrong are in for Jan Bednarek, Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams for the Saints.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Ayew, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Luiz, Ings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, Coutinho, Archer.

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Holgate, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Davies, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Rondon.

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Onana, Alli, Coleman, Gbamin, Vinagre.

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Williams, Cook, Worrall, McKenna, Toffolo, O’Brien, Mangala, Lingard, Johnson, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Yates, Kouyate, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Mighten, Surridge, Dennis.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Stansfield, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodák, Mbabu, Duffy, Diop, Cairney, Francois, Harris, Chalobah, Ablade.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Ghoddos, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Roerslev.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Castagne, Evans, Ndidi, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Perez, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Tielemans, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Thomas.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Elyounoussi, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Mara, Aribo, A Amstrong.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Romeu, Adams, S Armstrong, Diallo, Walcott, Bednarek, Valery.

