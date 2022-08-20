70
Dugout Discussion August 20

Bournemouth v Arsenal team news: Gunners unchanged

70 Comments
The highest-owned player in recent Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history takes to the field this evening.

Gabriel Jesus’ ownership passed 80% ahead of the Gameweek 3 deadline and he is part of an unchanged Arsenal side that takes on Bournemouth tonight.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 17:30 BST.

If we go back to pre-season, this is the fifth match in a row that Mikel Arteta has named the same starting XI.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah are warming the bench again, then, although the quick turnaround in Gameweeks 4-6 could offer some of them starting opportunities.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is still without star striker Dominic Solanke, who misses out with an ankle issue.

Parker makes three changes from the defeat at Manchester City last week, with Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura and Philip Billing replacing Lewis Cook, Jack Stacey and Ryan Christie.

There is plenty of FPL interest elsewhere, with Gabriel Martinelli now sitting in 40% of squads. Only Mohamed Salah is more widely selected among Fantasy midfielders.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the fifth most-owned FPL defender, meanwhile, a fixture in over 28% of teams.

Despite the unprecedented ownership levels, Jesus is still not the most-captained player of the week:

NameTeamCaptained by
SalahLIV2,432,017
JesusARS2,386,886
HaalandMCI1,938,522
KaneTOT495,456
De BruyneMCI482,569

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Senesi, Mepham, Smith, Lerma, Pearson, Billing, Zemura, Tavernier, Moore.

Subs: Murara Neto, Cook, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny.

GAMEWEEK 3 RESULTS SO FAR

Leicester City1 – 2Southampton
Fulham3 – 2Brentford
Everton1 – 1Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace3 – 1Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers

70 Comments
  1. V̅654
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Andreas legend 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Well done. I played Neco instead. Devastated:(

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same

        Open Controls
    2. suddenorgan
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      of all of the mispriced options he's my favourite

      Open Controls
    3. Going Home
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Budget midfielder > budget defender

      Never even up for debate.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Until next week

        Open Controls
        1. Going Home
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Statistically the midfielder is the better pick. Better upside and lower downside. It might not pay off every time, but it will pay off more often than it doesn’t

          Open Controls
  2. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Need a Cucu or Walker benching to get Perreira's jammy points

    Open Controls
  3. Gubby-Allen
      18 mins ago

      Is Mitrovic waiting for his bonus points?

      Winning goal for a striker, but he is not in the top 5 Fulham players and below 17?

      Open Controls
      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Missed loads of chances

        Open Controls
        1. Gubby-Allen
            9 mins ago

            Thanks, but doesn't he get 26 odd points for a winning goal from a striker? He must have missed a shed load!

            Open Controls
        2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          4 big chances missed

          Open Controls
          1. Gubby-Allen
              8 mins ago

              OK, thanks.

              Open Controls
        3. lilmessipran
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Score check: On -3 here anyone doing better?

          Open Controls
          1. Gubby-Allen
              16 mins ago

              How?

              Open Controls
              1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                Assuming he’s counting his transfer hits

                Open Controls
            • Salarrivederci
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              9 from Ward & Andreas. Need Saka and Robbo to turn up (rest of the team is template).

              2FTs and 0.5 ITB to fix keeper next GW. Feeling good as long as the game monday is played. Got Dasilva (1), Neco (1), Archer (0) on the bench 😀

              Open Controls
            • Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
              • 10 Years
              13 mins ago

              2 from 2. 13 on the bench.

              Open Controls
            • Going Home
              • 11 Years
              13 mins ago

              17 plus Zaha and Pereira bonus. Son hasn’t really added much

              Open Controls
            • NateDog
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              3 from Raya, that's all so far. Will happily take it

              Open Controls
            • lugs
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              35 -12, 6pt BB fail 😎

              Open Controls
          2. Dammit_182
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            Zaha & Toney dragging me up from 7,000,000 K ranking. Needed that!

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              7 million thousand? Awful. Never seen a rank like it 😉

              Open Controls
          3. Salarrivederci
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            That game monday better go ahead!

            Open Controls
            1. Zalk
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              I'd get Andreas in if not. Kinda hope it doesn't go ahead now...

              Open Controls
              1. Salarrivederci
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Got Andreas in the starting XI.

                Have Salah, TAA and Robbo, and this is my bench:

                Dasilva (1), Neco (1), Archer (0)

                Would kill me if the game does not go ahead.

                Open Controls
            2. ZeBestee
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              What happened?

              Open Controls
              1. Salarrivederci
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Just the usual. Man U fans planned to protest against the owners.
                And like last year they target the Liverpool match. Partly due to how many follow a match like Man U - Liverpool, but probably mostly due to the fans being afraid of losing big time 😀

                Open Controls
                1. ZeBestee
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  That's a bit of lame. I don't think the match will be affected in any way.

                  Open Controls
          4. ★Kuntheman★
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Zaha has looked incredible in every game this season, definitely swapping Kulu to him after the CPL vs MCI game.

            And can use that 1.0 to upgrade Ward to an actual goalkeeper 😆 Nick Pope looks gold

            Open Controls
            1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              I feel like Zaha always lures us in with these purple patches.

              Open Controls
              1. Going Home
                • 11 Years
                8 mins ago

                Hopefully more people take this view and the small number of owners can enjoy the rewards

                Open Controls
            2. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Yep, I did report on his pre season form looking essential for his value to points ratio.

              Open Controls
            3. Salarrivederci
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yes me2. Getting Zaha GW5

              Open Controls
            4. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Don't forget his form only lasts the length of the transfer window

              Open Controls
            5. DycheDycheBaby
              • 7 Years
              just now

              The ultimate FPL troll. I just can't bring myself to do it!

              Open Controls
          5. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Neco over Andreas (and Bailey). Sound decision. Unbelievably unlucky outcome.

            Open Controls
            1. Going Home
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Over Bailey, yes. Risk of minutes.

              Over periera? Nope. Regular midfielder on set pieces against a hit and miss team.

              Neco plays for Forest. That seemed to be ignored

              Open Controls
              1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                • 10 Years
                9 mins ago

                Neco is a regular on set pieces against a hit and miss team.

                Forest and Fulham were both championship teams last season.

                There must be some better logic you can use?

                Open Controls
                1. Deuling Sanchos
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Also a regular defender, which is better than a regular midfielder due to CS points (that he nearly got).

                  Open Controls
                2. Brehmeren
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  This

                  Open Controls
            2. Cojones of Destiny
              • 4 Years
              just now

              glad i kept bailey

              Open Controls
          6. Gubby-Allen
              13 mins ago

              Only had 4 players today.

              Perisic 12
              Kulusevski 3
              Ward-Prowse 7
              Mitrovic 6

              28 points but oddly Mitrovic baps are less than 17, even with a winning goal?

              Open Controls
              1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                • 1 Year
                9 mins ago

                Some brave selections

                Open Controls
                1. Gubby-Allen
                    6 mins ago

                    I keep almost selling JWP but do not and he keeps getting points, including last season.

                    I planned to now for Diaz but he is home to Man Utd next week.

                    Open Controls
              2. Atimis
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                Would you just acknowledge defeat and WC?

                Rambo/Ward
                TAA/Robo/Cancelo/Digne/Neco
                Salah/Mount/Martinelli/DaSilva/Pereira
                Haaland/Jesus/Archer

                Open Controls
                1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                  • 10 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  What's wrong with that? Other than Digne.

                  Open Controls
                2. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  What would be the WC team and how many changes?

                  Open Controls
                3. Gubby-Allen
                    6 mins ago

                    Swap James for Robbo or Digne if you had the money and it is better already.

                    Open Controls
                4. Shackford
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Transferred out Bailey which I still stand by, benched Andreas and Neto for Neco W, currently on 1 point but think it's better to look at the long term with these transfers.

                  Open Controls
                5. D.r.a.c.o
                  • 4 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Livefpl not working?

                  Open Controls
                6. shirtless
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Played Andreas ahead of Saliba or DaSilva, and got Mitro in on GW2 wildcard. So far so good!

                  Open Controls
                7. GREEN IS GOOD
                  • 6 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  It's a funny old game

                  Open Controls
                8. Siva Mohan
                  • 10 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  don't fall into Che Adams trap! happens every season..

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Better than falling into the Danny Ward trap though.

                    Seriously now considering a hit just to get rid of the useless #@*!.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Siva Mohan
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      it was a mistake to trust him with their backline .. were not reliable last season too with Schmeichel in goal

                      Open Controls
                9. diesel001
                  • 5 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Mitrovic was a viable option this season because of how well he played in the Championship last season:

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/06/02/newly-promoted-teams-2010-22/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25019667

                  I pointed out how to pick players from the newly promoted teams too:

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/06/02/newly-promoted-teams-2010-22/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25019664

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deuling Sanchos
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Link your team

                    Open Controls
                  2. Zalk
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Of course he was a viable option, he's cheap and scores most of their goals. Not really rocket science...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Crybaby Bruno
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Easy to say now Mr hindsight

                      Open Controls
                  3. Miniboss
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Wow, what a smart man. Astonishing really.

                    Open Controls
                10. Crybaby Bruno
                  • 8 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  And everyone here told me Pereira captain was a stupid decision

                  Open Controls
                  1. Crybaby Bruno
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Link your team

                    Open Controls
                11. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
                  • 7 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Emerson at 4.0 could be gold, deal looks finalised

                  Open Controls
                  1. Siva Mohan
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    would he replace Cresswell?

                    Open Controls
                  2. Crybaby Bruno
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Cheap crap player, good to see lessons have been learnt

                    Open Controls
                12. Freshy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Vieira is the next Gaffer for ............................

                  Open Controls
                13. RN - Lyon Fan
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  This mitrovic guy is the biggest troll on the entire platform

                  Open Controls
                  1. Zalk
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Red card next game then?

                    Open Controls
                14. Gommy
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Any sign of Foo Fighter?

                  Would love to hear what he’s got to say after hammering the Andreas pick all week.

                  Open Controls

