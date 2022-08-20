Bournemouth v Arsenal team news: Gunners unchanged

The highest-owned player in recent Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history takes to the field this evening.

Gabriel Jesus’ ownership passed 80% ahead of the Gameweek 3 deadline and he is part of an unchanged Arsenal side that takes on Bournemouth tonight.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 17:30 BST.

If we go back to pre-season, this is the fifth match in a row that Mikel Arteta has named the same starting XI.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah are warming the bench again, then, although the quick turnaround in Gameweeks 4-6 could offer some of them starting opportunities.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is still without star striker Dominic Solanke, who misses out with an ankle issue.

Parker makes three changes from the defeat at Manchester City last week, with Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura and Philip Billing replacing Lewis Cook, Jack Stacey and Ryan Christie.

There is plenty of FPL interest elsewhere, with Gabriel Martinelli now sitting in 40% of squads. Only Mohamed Salah is more widely selected among Fantasy midfielders.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the fifth most-owned FPL defender, meanwhile, a fixture in over 28% of teams.

Despite the unprecedented ownership levels, Jesus is still not the most-captained player of the week:

Name Team Captained by Salah LIV 2,432,017 Jesus ARS 2,386,886 Haaland MCI 1,938,522 Kane TOT 495,456 De Bruyne MCI 482,569

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Senesi, Mepham, Smith, Lerma, Pearson, Billing, Zemura, Tavernier, Moore.

Subs: Murara Neto, Cook, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny.

GAMEWEEK 3 RESULTS SO FAR

