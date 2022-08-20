47
Tips August 20

FPL Gameweek 3 complete guide: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.

We’ve collated all of our content for the upcoming Gameweek on this page to help with your transfer dilemmas, chip-related conundrums and captaincy quandaries ahead of the FPL deadline on Saturday 20 August at 11:00 BST.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 3?

47 Comments
  1. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Start Andreas or Neco?

    Open Controls
    1. user.n
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Neco for me

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Neco

      Open Controls
    3. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Andreas for me, just. Think Everton will score.

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Doesn't matter even IF they do imo, he's so attacking and I would back him over Andreas to bring home the bacon this week...

        Open Controls
  2. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wondering if we see Doherty start this lunchtime?

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not sure he's ready to tbh...

      Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    The people asking which inform 8 million mid they should be jumping to in GW4 without any fires on there bench are the ones who might be leading the pack by GW5.

    Open Controls
  4. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Ramsdale, Gross (Neco) (4-4-2)
    B) Mendy, Gabriel (Andreas) (5-3-2)

    Cheers..

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gabriel +4.5 from another team other than Arsenal. Bank the 0.5, you will need it.

      I also wouldn't do 2 in the midfield route unless you have a WC to get a 8.0 midfielder.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers, quite like Mendy/Ramsdale and already have 8m mid so price points are OK I think without needing spare £. Currently on this:

        Mendy
        TAA, Cancelo, James, Walker, Gabriel
        Salah, Maddison, Martinelli
        Haaland, Jesus

        (Ward, Dasilva, Andreas, Plange)

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Kulu now instead of Maddison!

          Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      So perhaps your midfield will have an 8.0 going 3?

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yep, cheers

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          just now

          That is an excelent plan 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Cheers. So do you prefer A or B? 🙂

            Open Controls
  5. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start two:
    (A)ndreas
    (B)ailey
    Ne(C)o
    (D)asilva

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ouch!

      D-A-B-C. B If you think he will start though!

      Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C and D?

      Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench one:

    1. Neco
    2. Dasilva
    3. Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  7. cm790
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Does Perisic start and will Walker play this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No idea and yes

      Open Controls
  8. orangepeel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Of the Son owners left, anyone considering him over Haaland this week? Had an awful start and could be a differential but i may chicken out!

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Pick the player which you think will get the most points ₩:-)

      Open Controls
  9. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Fairly sure Walker starts but Perisic is the big unknown with Conte referring to sticking by the players that know his style (from last season).

    Open Controls
  10. Return of the FF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Feeling nervous on Salah captain. What's the play?

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      just now

      if that's the case explore alternatives

      Open Controls
  11. Ohh1454
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Jesus captain over Haaland ?

    Open Controls
  12. Blue Moon Rising
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Haaland to get space like he did at West Ham - 2 goals and 1 assist, city win 4-0

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not with Pope in goal.

      Open Controls
  13. JohannaAdams10
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    A or B for this week only:

    A) Neto (a Tot)
    B) Andreas (h Bre)

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  14. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Final WC decision, Mount or Foden ?
    Like the security and fixtures of Mount but after Newcastle City have 2 juicy hime fixtures in which Foden can go berserk...

    Decisions, decisions

    Open Controls
    1. Chris_l25
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Chelsea fixtures look good. A lot of Chelsea's attacking play seems to go through Mount but I feel like he's likely to be the assister of the assister more often than not. I like Maddison but fixtures are a bit dicey

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Might go with Mount and swap to Foden after Newcastle.
        This will allow to assess Mount against weaker defense and also see if Pep holds a grudge with Foden over his selfishness.

        Open Controls
  15. andrewrichter
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    On WC, which best option:

    A. Mendy + Patterson
    B. Sanchez/Raya + saliva

    If b, which keeper?

    Open Controls
    1. Knallie
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B with sanchez, excellent rotation with Ward

      Open Controls
  16. Knallie
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    any changes needed?

    Ward
    James Perisic Walker Cucurella
    Salah(c) KDB (vc) Martinelli Rodrigo
    Haaland Jesus

    (Sanchez, Dasilva, Neco, Dervicoglu)

    Know Perisic is a risk to start but i'm willing to take it

    Open Controls
  17. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Better option

    A Start Neco
    B Neco to CuCu, -4

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Start Neco, get rid of the crap on your bench.

      Open Controls
  18. Wenger 11
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Aaronson or Neco

    Open Controls
  19. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Have James.

    Nico ->
    A) Cucurella
    B) Zinchenko

    Next gw will get either Ramsdale or Mendy depending on above.

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  20. andrewrichter
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    On WC, which best c8m mid

    A. Mount
    B. Diaz
    C. Kulu

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  21. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Who do you think has more upside this week?

    1. J. Gomez
    2. Neco
    3. Patterson
    4. Archer

    Raya (Ward)
    TAA - Mee - J. Gomez (Neco - Patterson)
    Salah - KDB - Rodrigo - Gross - Martinelli
    Jesus - Haaland (Archer)

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
  22. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Start Saliba or Rodrigo?

    Open Controls

