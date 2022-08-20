486
Dugout Discussion August 20

Spurs v Wolves team news: Perisic handed full debut

486 Comments
Ivan Perisic will finally get his full Tottenham Hotspur competitive debut this afternoon as the Lilywhites prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off in north London is at 12:30 BST.

Perisic in for the benched Ryan Sessegnon is one of two changes that Antonio Conte has made, the other being the enforced swap from Cristian Romero to Davinson Sanchez.

There are summer signings also making their first starts for the visitors, too, as Goncalo Guedes and record signing Matheus Nunes get the nod.

Joao Moutinho is also back from injury to feature.

Hwang Hee-chan and Leander Dendoncker both drop to the bench, while Morgan Gibbs-White has departed for Nottingham Forest.

Perisic was one of the most-sold defenders of Gameweek 3, with just under 300,000 managers transferring him out, although still sits in a healthy 16.6% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

Pedro Neto and Son Heung-min, both starters this lunchtime, were jettisoned by a similar number.

Dejan Kulusevski, by contrast, was snapped by just short of half a million FPL managers, resulting in a second price rise of 2022/23.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Richarlison, Gil, Sessegnon, Tanganga, Moura, Lenglet, Bissouma

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Nunes, Neves, Moutinho Podence, Guedes, Neto.

Subs: Sarkic, Jimenez, Hwang, Boly, Semedo, Toti, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle

  1. Daniel Jebbison
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kane scoring in August? Unlikely

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      he scored last week

      Open Controls
      1. Crybaby Bruno
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        It was unlikely he would though

        Open Controls
      2. Daniel Jebbison
        • 13 Years
        just now

        That goal shouldn’t be allowed

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Brainless comment

      Open Controls
      1. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
        • 5 Years
        just now

        History says otherwise

        Open Controls
      2. Deuling Sanchos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Brainless comment comment

        Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Scored in the last game!

      Open Controls
    4. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Fail

      Open Controls
  2. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    It's crazy how delayed live streaming is still to this day. Just see Kane hit the bar.

    Open Controls
  3. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane crossbar

    Open Controls
  4. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Perisic on 1 BPS? What occurring here?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Offsides 1st half, no passing BPS yet.

      Open Controls
    2. Crybaby Bruno
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Defender taking corners

      Open Controls
    3. Evasivo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Should be on 3, he’s running the ahow

      Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    That's more like it.

    What a cross

    Open Controls
  6. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane ruining my Kulu assist.

    Open Controls
  7. balint84
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Kilman is really good

    Open Controls
    1. Deuling Sanchos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      How about my Collins?

      Open Controls
  8. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    just now

    The Tottenham team is drunk.

    Open Controls
  9. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Really need a Wolves goal

    Open Controls
  10. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Common Neto lad

    Open Controls
  11. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    just now

    When Wolves have the ball no one is pressing.

    Open Controls
  12. gunner79
    • 6 Years
    just now

    What a goal

    Open Controls
  13. KEANOJ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Wow neves is some baller, wish United would sign him up!

    Open Controls

