Spurs v Wolves team news: Perisic handed full debut

Ivan Perisic will finally get his full Tottenham Hotspur competitive debut this afternoon as the Lilywhites prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off in north London is at 12:30 BST.

Perisic in for the benched Ryan Sessegnon is one of two changes that Antonio Conte has made, the other being the enforced swap from Cristian Romero to Davinson Sanchez.

There are summer signings also making their first starts for the visitors, too, as Goncalo Guedes and record signing Matheus Nunes get the nod.

Joao Moutinho is also back from injury to feature.

Hwang Hee-chan and Leander Dendoncker both drop to the bench, while Morgan Gibbs-White has departed for Nottingham Forest.

Perisic was one of the most-sold defenders of Gameweek 3, with just under 300,000 managers transferring him out, although still sits in a healthy 16.6% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

Pedro Neto and Son Heung-min, both starters this lunchtime, were jettisoned by a similar number.

Dejan Kulusevski, by contrast, was snapped by just short of half a million FPL managers, resulting in a second price rise of 2022/23.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Richarlison, Gil, Sessegnon, Tanganga, Moura, Lenglet, Bissouma

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Nunes, Neves, Moutinho Podence, Guedes, Neto.

Subs: Sarkic, Jimenez, Hwang, Boly, Semedo, Toti, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle

