1779
Dugout Discussion August 21

2pm team news: Cucurella and Gallagher start

Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Leeds United v Chelsea and West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion.

Both matches kick-off at 14:00 BST.

Thomas Tuchel makes one change from last weeks 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, as Conor Gallagher comes into midfield for N’Golo Kante, who misses out as expected with a hamstring injury.

That suggests Reece James will once again feature as a right-sided centre-back, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marc Cucurella preferred in the wing-back roles.

For the hosts, they also make one enforced change, as Patrick Bamford fails to make the starting XI after coming off injured in Gameweek 2.

Daniel James starts instead, with Rodrigo – the second-most bought player for Gameweek 3 – pushed forward in attack.

At the London Stadium, Thilo Kehrer makes his Premier League debut for West Ham with Ben Johnson dropping to the bench.

“He has good experience, is versatile and has played at a high level with Germany and PSG so he will bring a lot to us and we’re looking forward to working with him. He’s played predominately for the national team at left-back and centre-back for PSG last season, so we feel we have a really good acquisition for the squad. He will be able to add to us in a number of areas.” – West Ham assistant manager Billy McKinlay on Thilo Kehrer

The visitors, meanwhile, are unchanged after making an unbeaten start to the season, with Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana tucking in behind Danny Welbeck in Graham Potter’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Harrison, James, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, Greenwood, Summerville, Sinisterra, Gelhardt

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Sterling, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Ampadu, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Scamacca, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ogbonna, Coventry, Ashby

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Maupay, Alzate, Undav, Mitoma, Tenorio

1,779 Comments
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Iversen KDH Kane >
    Ederson Rodrigo Toney
    For -4 pts
    Yaaay
    Nope

    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      I would

    2. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Nah

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Why ?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Go with your gut.

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            Thxx

    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours ago

      Yep

  2. Daniel Jebbison
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Lads there is a new post

    1. SonnyPikey
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Ok.

      • PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Miss the time when I could press «all articles» on here. Much easier to get to the new ones.

        1. outernational
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          You can still do that - just left click ARTICLES instead of choosing from the drop-down list.

          1. PLerix
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours ago

            Cheers, how do I left click on my phone, though?

    2. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Which one on a WC?

      Walker/Zinchenko/Diaz/Odegaard

      Cancelo/Saliba/Zaha/Martinelli

      Open Controls
      1. Clintymints
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        B all day

      2. The Red Devil
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        What's your wc squad looking like?

    3. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      This could get messy

    4. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Tentative WC draft. Low on Pool so it's a gamble but:

      Sanchez.
      TAA. Cancelo. Saliba.
      KDB(c). Rodrigo. Martinelli. Diaz.
      Haaland. Jesus. Toney.
      Subs: Ward. 5.0. Neco. Patterson.

      Thoughts?

      1. The Red Devil
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Pool face Bournemouth, worth the risk?

    5. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Second attempt:

      Which move would u prioritise? 1ft, 2.0 itb

      A) Iversen -> Sanchez
      B) Patterson -> Perisic
      C) Bailey -> Rodrigo

      Ward Iversen
      TAA James Cancelo Gabriel Patterson
      Salah Martinelli Diaz Andreas Bailey
      Haaland Jesus Archer

    6. Deanamo Jammy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Is Longstaff really not up to the task of filling the Shelvey role? NEW need Bruno G involved in the attack if they hope to score more than the odd goal.

    7. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Silva and Gundo, those hirsute twins!

    8. STONEROSES
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Is Diaz the the best £8M mid?

      Moving off Mount. Can’t relay on Foden to play. Saka not worth it over Martinelli. Think Kulu is overpriced

    9. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Is that Foden not squaring the ball to Haaland again? Naughty boy...

    10. Deanamo Jammy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Vintage Almiron.

    11. Randaxus
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Cheep defenders will always be better than cheep midfielders, therefore 5-3-2 or 5-2-3 will always be the best formation, because of the prevalence of wingbacks in modern football.

    12. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Need the Man U fans to postpone their torches and hay thieves for another GW where FPL won't bother one tiny bit!

