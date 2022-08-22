845
Set Piece Takers August 22

Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

845 Comments
Our regular look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set-piece takers details which players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks at their respective clubs.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order at any given time but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.

A not insignificant 21.8% of all goals scored in the Premier League last season came from set plays, with penalties responsible for a further 7.8%.

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches (Liverpool and Manchester United will be added after tonight’s match).

GAMEWEEK 3 SET-PIECES

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties
ArsenalMartinelli (3)
Saka (1)		Odegaard (1)
Aston VillaCoutinho (1)
Bailey (1)
BournemouthTavernier (3)Tavernier (1)
BrentfordMbeumo (2)
Jensen (1)		Mbeumo (1)
Brighton and Hove AlbionGross (3)
Mac Allister (1)		Gross (2)Mac Allister (1)
ChelseaMount (6)
Crystal PalaceEze (4)Eze (1)Zaha (1)
EvertonGray (5)
McNeil (1)		Gray (6)Gray (1)
FulhamPereira (5)
Reed (1)		Pereira (1)Pereira (1)
Leeds UnitedHarrison (2)
Aaronson (2)		Harrison (2)
Leicester CityMaddison (2)Maddison (2)Maddison (1)
Manchester CityFoden (3)
De Bruyne (1)
Stones (1)		De Bruyne (2)
Foden (1)		De Bruyne (1)
Newcastle UnitedTrippier (4)
Guimaraes (1)		Trippier (1)Trippier (1)
Nott’m ForestWilliams (2)Williams (1)
SouthamptonWard-Prowse (5)Ward-Prowse (1)
Tottenham HotspurSon (5)
Perisic (2)
Kulusevski (1)		Son (1)
West Ham UnitedCresswell (3)
Bowen (1)
Fornals (1)		Bowen (1)
Cresswell (1)
WolvesNeves (3)
Neto (1)
Moutinho (1)
Guedes (1)		Neto (1)
Moutinho (1)		Neves (1)

GAMEWEEK 3: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

  • With the season settling down, set-piece pecking orders are starting to become apparent and there were few notable changes on the corner/indirect free-kick front from Gameweek 2.
  • New signings and budget assets Neco Williams (£4.0m), Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.0m) have added direct free-kick responsibility on top of their duties from corners and indirect free-kicks, each registering an effort in Gameweek 3.
  • Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) has now scored with three of the four direct free-kicks he has taken for Newcastle United.
  • Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) was again on penalty-taking duties for Crystal Palace but this was his third miss in six attempts from 12 yards.
  • Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) has now taken Brighton and Hove Albion’s last three penalties, scoring the most-recent two attempts. Pascal Gross (£5.7m) was on the field for Mac Allister’s spot-kick in Gameweek 3.

  1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Looking forward to the game tonight. 81 points needed from Salah (c), Trent and Robbo to break the hundred point mark. Feeling optimistic.

    Open Controls
    1. Old Bull
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Hoping it’s going to be cancelled myself. Desperation.

      Open Controls
      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Same

        Open Controls
      2. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Hmmm, I have Trent, Robbo, and Salah(C) but with Andreas, Bailey on my bench and the VC on Haaland a cancelled game might actually benefit me too despite Archer's 0!

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Ha, I only need 68 from Salah (c) Trent and Diaz to break 100

      Open Controls
    3. Bragazeti
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Quite an easy task for the trio

      Open Controls
  2. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    West Ham definitely buying to have a proper squad for the season. Looks like East End wing backs have to be on the menu soon. The Lord Lundstram knows that they need every decent player that they can get. Just not clicking yet.

    Open Controls
  3. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    G2G for GW4? 1FT.

    Rammy
    TAA Cancelo James Cucurella
    KDB Diaz Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Open Controls
    1. liverpool01
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gtg

      Open Controls
  4. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Ward ( Iversen)
    TAA James Walker Tripper (Neco)
    Dasilva Salah Martinelli (Andreas KDH )
    Kane Haaland Jesus
    2 FT & 0.5 itb

    A- Iversen > Sanchez

    B- KDH > Aaronson

    C- Kane & Dasilva >
    Toney & Diaz

    D - B & C for -4 but gaves me bench headache

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      I like b or c.

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thx

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      No point doing A and B I feel. Think of what the BRI v Leeds score will be and choose

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        You mean C ?

        Open Controls
    4. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Anyone else kind of confused by how bad their GW rank is?

    James Cancelo Walker all blanked for me, but I kind of feel like everyone has some combination of them. Besides them ALL of my payers (Ramsdale, Martinelli, Rodrigo, Jesus, Haaland) got some sort of return, yet I'm sitting at GW rank of 5m+.

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      The silver lining is that my bad GW rank has actually pushed me into first place in my ML, as the former leader is at 7.4m 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Pedersen
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Problem this gw is that hald the template players did well, the other half didnt. So depeding on which half you have, you either did good og bad

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Which template players battered me? I guess Perisic? Not that many others.

        Open Controls
        1. Pedersen
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Sanchez, Perisic, Trippier among candidates
          But looking at what you have, you should have done decently pointwise

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            One of my friends started all three of Sanchez, Perisic, and Andreas and is still only 2.5M.

            Bizarre week.

            Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not really. I think I just have the 10 millionth most points this week.

      Open Controls
  6. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    New competition, Bench of the Week.

    I’ll start with an opening bid of 23

    Open Controls
    1. Q
      • 10 Years
      just now

      21 with only 21 scored hahahaha

      Open Controls
  7. james 101
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who are the best of the (around) 8m mids now?

    Only 2 or 3 games in I know but top 3 in order?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Rodrigo
      Martinelli
      Diaz
      Foden

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I’m checking out Diaz in tonight’s game hopefully

        Considering him in for Mount or Saka

        Open Controls
    2. Crybaby Bruno
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      1. Rodrigo
      2. Gross
      3. Harrison

      Source: FPL BOFA

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ar those the 3 you’d buy on a WC now though?

        Open Controls
        1. Crybaby Bruno
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Rodrigo for the penalties and OOP, but they all look great

          Open Controls
          1. james 101
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Rod looks v good value agreed!

            Open Controls
      2. Pedersen
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Did i miss something with Gross? He plays same spot as last year and normally do a few goals and assits, but dont gt much points. Why everyone rating him from 1 good game? Benchwagon hype?

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I’m not tempted yet

          Open Controls
    3. Bragazeti
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Martinelli
      Gundogan
      Diaz
      Rodrigo

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Gun Dog is interesting too. Yes.

        Open Controls
  8. Azathoth
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    What about this WC team
    Sanchez - Ward
    Peri - Ake - Gabriel - Trippier - Patterson
    Mo - Groß - Gundo - Diaz - Martinelli
    Haaland - Jesus - Toney

    Thanx

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ake and Gundo seems insane...
      Would probably go Saliba over Gabriel to save funds. Would probably go Neco over Patterson.

      Otherwise looks good!

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Bragazeti
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would wait to know the extent of Ake's injury before getting him in

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Very Nice but Sell Aké maybe for Walker

      Open Controls
  9. The Head-Ake
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    RP as I went AFK: 1FT and 1.0 ITB and willing to take a -4.

    Ward, (Iversen)
    TAA, Walker, James, Patterson, (Neco)
    Salah, Martinelli, Neto, (Reed), (Andreas)
    Kane, Jesus, Haaland

    Thinking of doing Iversen to Ramsdale for now and maybe looking at downgrading one of the front three next GW?

    Open Controls
  10. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Goodluck to me. Did haaland and bailey to toney and rodrigo for free.

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Brave man selling Haaland as he's on pace for 50 attacking returns this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Doing that cause i have kdb and i think he is way better. doing that also save the captain choice between him and kdb at times.

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah, KDB is *also* on pace for 50 attacking returns.

          I wouldn't be surprised that if in hindsight we all look like idiots for not having both of them all season.

          Open Controls
    2. Smoky Johnson
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    3. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      For free but at what cost?

      Open Controls
    4. Azathoth
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Who Dares Wins (in FPL not always)

      Open Controls
  11. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    What to do with dias?

    A...hold (already got cancelo)

    B...lose for perisic

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Crybaby Bruno
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      How's the season going mate?

      Hold, we don't even know if Perisic will start

      Open Controls
      1. Pumpkinhead -
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/21/fpl-gameweek-3-review-guardiola-on-rotation-as-rodrigo-scores-again/?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25231839

        He's offline mate

        Open Controls
        1. Old Bull
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          He obviously came back as he didn’t like those original replies.

          Open Controls
        2. Crybaby Bruno
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          He didn't even say bye...

          Open Controls
          1. Pumpkinhead -
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Or

            Hi.......

            Open Controls
  12. jimmyabs1987
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Don’t often ask for advice on entire team but I am torn on if I need to WC this through fear of missing early bandwagons and being priced out. Having said that, I have played the game long enough to know you can go chasing.

    Current team:

    Sanchez
    Cancelo, TAA, Trippier (Neco, Cash)
    Salah, Son, Foden, Martinelli (Andreas)
    Jesus, Wellbeck (Greenwood)

    My concerns are not Haaland, will Son come good? No Saliba, No Rodrigo/Harrison

    I made a draft where I can get Kane, Haaland, Jesus up top and Salah, Zaha Rodrigo midfield
    TAA, Saliba, Dunk, Tripper

    Ward GK

    This would be a 4-3-3 and need A WC

    Is it repairable with FTs or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Pass
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Phasing it out slowly maybe. Spurs & City fixture difficulties are exchanging next. So Son + Greenwood to cheapo + Haaland looks like the route.

      Open Controls
  13. Emiliano Sala
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Save ? Or Switch Cucu to Gabriel? 1 FT
    0.0 itb

    Mendy
    TAA Cancelo James Cucurella
    KDB Diaz Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Ward Andreas Williams Reed.

    Arsenal got great fixtures
    Chelsea too

    Open Controls
    1. Tibbs
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I would hold and leave as is.

      Open Controls
  14. Tibbs
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Happy to be wrong but Saka wasn't the right pick to start the season. 2FT, is the below chasing points?

    Saka + DaSilva>> Martinelli + Rodrigo?

    Open Controls
    1. jimmyabs1987
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rodrigo’s stats are insane

      Open Controls
      1. Tibbs
        • 11 Years
        just now

        1st game I have watched Leeds this season and was impressed with both Harrison and Rodrigo tbh

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes, Saka was a good choice on paper, but why are you happy to be wrong on him not doing well?

      Open Controls
      1. Tibbs
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Because I am an Arsenal fan and we are still performing, whereas last year we had so much reliance on him, shows that we are able to spread the goals/assists elsewhere this season (early days granted)

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, good point. Think Saka hasn't been able to cut inside much due to White playing RB, though he's still stretched the play wide and played well for us, though hasn't been good FPL wise.

          Open Controls
  15. Wenger 11
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Any suggestions welcomed
    2FT 1ITB
    Gk Meslier
    Def TAA Saliba Walker Botman
    Mid Salah Son Aaronson Martinelli
    Att haland Jesus
    Subs Da Silva Neco Plange

    Open Controls
  16. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    My next move is likely to be Martinelli > Zaha using one transfer.

    Gets me out of the template 🙂

    And I might make that move if my GWR is far better than my overall rank, which it already is.

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bringing in Zaha seems good, but Martinelli has been great and you presumably have him for 6.2? Strange to get rid of him regardless of his ownership.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        My error if it had to be be an error doing the straight swap can be corrected.

        Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Moving away from Martinelli right now is trying to break the template just for the sake of it. Probably one of the best value players in the game right now.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        You get everyones points with owning Marti, just like you do with Jesus.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          but without them you don't get their points at all and fall further back.

          Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would you be doing Martinelli > Zaha just to break the template or hoping to score more points.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No, because if Marti scores for you and both you and I own Jesus as well, then we just cancel each other out.

        I am keeping Jesus for now though.

        Open Controls
  17. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Perisic
    Salah Martinelli Neto
    Haaland Jesus

    (Ward Bailey Andreas Archer)
    2FTs & 0.0m

    A) Robbo & Neto ➡️ Neco & Diaz
    (start one of Andreas/Bailey/Neco every week)
    B) James & Neto ➡️ Walker & Rodrigo
    C) James & Neto ➡️ Trippier & Rodrigo

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  18. Sim Salah Bim
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Rodrigo + Odegaard or Luis Diaz + Bailey?

    Open Controls
  19. Nespinha
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    2FT
    Thinking Mount + Archer to 5.0 mid + Toney

    Sanchez
    TAA Robbo Cucurella Cancelo
    Salah Rodrigo Mount Neto
    Haaland Jesus

    Subs - ward, andreas, patterson

    Open Controls
  20. jimmyabs1987
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Repost as no reply

    Don’t often ask for advice on entire team but I am torn on if I need to WC this through fear of missing early bandwagons and being priced out. Having said that, I have played the game long enough to know you can go chasing.

    Current team:

    Sanchez
    Cancelo, TAA, Trippier (Neco, Cash)
    Salah, Son, Foden, Martinelli (Andreas)
    Jesus, Wellbeck (Greenwood)

    My concerns are not Haaland, will Son come good? No Saliba, No Rodrigo/Harrison

    I made a draft where I can get Kane, Haaland, Jesus up top and Salah, Zaha Rodrigo midfield
    TAA, Saliba, Dunk, Tripper

    Ward GK

    This would be a 4-3-3 and need A WC

    Is it repairable with FTs or not?

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
        1 min ago

        No desperate need to WC. Foden hardly an FPL points magnet, though. If you have enough cash, you could do Foden to Rodrigo/ Zaha and Welbeck to Toney or Wilson.

        Open Controls
        1. jimmyabs1987
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I’m just worried not having Haaland, do I need to be?

          Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      With Brighton'a great form and fixtures, I thought let's have a look at Welbeck's price.
      How can he priced at 6.5, the fella is always injured, if he was 5.5 to 6.0, he might been worth a punt

      Open Controls
      1. abaalan
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not injured right now 😀 Same could be said for Wilson and he's 7.5 from memory!!

        Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Repost

      Better combo?

      A: Sanchez+Mee (-4)
      B: Raya+Dunk (-4)

      Open Controls
    4. MamboNumberOne
        8 mins ago

        Got 40 points on Saturday and with James and double City defence on Sunday i thought i was on for a good gameweek. Getting 2 points yesterday from those lot has dampened my hopes a little.

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Welcome to Fantasy football

          Open Controls
        2. jimmyabs1987
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          My heart bleeds for you as I sit here on 33

          Open Controls
          1. MamboNumberOne
              4 mins ago

              Most of the time i'm where you are which is why i allowed myself the false hope of getting carried away on Saturday.

              Open Controls
              1. jimmyabs1987
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Haha fair enough! I still have C salah tonight so hoping that will help

                Open Controls
        3. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          In my position role & forget about Rodrigo & Toney?

          Raya,
          James, Saliba, Walker, Trent,
          Bailey, Martineli, KDB, C Salah,
          Jesus, Hauland

          Ward, Andreas, Neco, Taylor

          1FT

          Open Controls
        4. AARON-1
            6 mins ago

            "Now he has one game a week. I tell you now that when we have games every three days that Erling will not play. I will play Julian [Alvarez]."

            Pep on resting Haaland.

            Food for thought.

            Open Controls
            1. 3 A
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              K

              Open Controls
          • Wenger 11
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Repost
            Any suggestions welcomed
            2FT 1ITB
            Gk Meslier
            Def TAA Saliba Walker Botman
            Mid Salah Son Aaronson Martinelli
            Att haland Jesus
            Subs Da Silva Neco Plange

            Open Controls
          • 3 A
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Mohammad will get at least hattrick in what he call as 'derby'. InsyaAllah.

            Be very scared non owner and non captainers....

            https://youtu.be/5vR0keUjaLA

            🙂

            Open Controls
          • YouReds
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ward
            TAA James Cancelo Trippier
            Salah Diaz Rodrigo Martinelli
            Haaland Jesus

            Iversen Andreas Neco Archer

            2FT 0.8itb

            Pretty set on Iversen > Sanchez but I need some Arsenal defensive cover.

            Tripper to Saliba / Zinc ?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.