Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

Our regular look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set-piece takers details which players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks at their respective clubs.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order at any given time but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.

A not insignificant 21.8% of all goals scored in the Premier League last season came from set plays, with penalties responsible for a further 7.8%.

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches (Liverpool and Manchester United will be added after tonight’s match).

GAMEWEEK 3 SET-PIECES

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties Arsenal Martinelli (3)

Saka (1) Odegaard (1) Aston Villa Coutinho (1)

Bailey (1) Bournemouth Tavernier (3) Tavernier (1) Brentford Mbeumo (2)

Jensen (1) Mbeumo (1) Brighton and Hove Albion Gross (3)

Mac Allister (1) Gross (2) Mac Allister (1) Chelsea Mount (6) Crystal Palace Eze (4) Eze (1) Zaha (1) Everton Gray (5)

McNeil (1) Gray (6) Gray (1) Fulham Pereira (5)

Reed (1) Pereira (1) Pereira (1) Leeds United Harrison (2)

Aaronson (2) Harrison (2) Leicester City Maddison (2) Maddison (2) Maddison (1) Manchester City Foden (3)

De Bruyne (1)

Stones (1) De Bruyne (2)

Foden (1) De Bruyne (1) Newcastle United Trippier (4)

Guimaraes (1) Trippier (1) Trippier (1) Nott’m Forest Williams (2) Williams (1) Southampton Ward-Prowse (5) Ward-Prowse (1) Tottenham Hotspur Son (5)

Perisic (2)

Kulusevski (1) Son (1) West Ham United Cresswell (3)

Bowen (1)

Fornals (1) Bowen (1)

Cresswell (1) Wolves Neves (3)

Neto (1)

Moutinho (1)

Guedes (1) Neto (1)

Moutinho (1) Neves (1)

GAMEWEEK 3: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

With the season settling down, set-piece pecking orders are starting to become apparent and there were few notable changes on the corner/indirect free-kick front from Gameweek 2.

New signings and budget assets Neco Williams (£4.0m), Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.0m) have added direct free-kick responsibility on top of their duties from corners and indirect free-kicks, each registering an effort in Gameweek 3.

(£4.0m), (£4.5m) and (£5.0m) have added direct free-kick responsibility on top of their duties from corners and indirect free-kicks, each registering an effort in Gameweek 3. Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) has now scored with three of the four direct free-kicks he has taken for Newcastle United.

(£5.0m) has now scored with three of the four direct free-kicks he has taken for Newcastle United. Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) was again on penalty-taking duties for Crystal Palace but this was his third miss in six attempts from 12 yards.

(£7.0m) was again on penalty-taking duties for Crystal Palace but this was his third miss in six attempts from 12 yards. Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) has now taken Brighton and Hove Albion’s last three penalties, scoring the most-recent two attempts. Pascal Gross (£5.7m) was on the field for Mac Allister’s spot-kick in Gameweek 3.

