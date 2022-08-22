Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

Our regular look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set-piece takers details which players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks at their respective clubs.
Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order at any given time but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.
A not insignificant 21.8% of all goals scored in the Premier League last season came from set plays, with penalties responsible for a further 7.8%.
Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches (Liverpool and Manchester United will be added after tonight’s match).
GAMEWEEK 3 SET-PIECES
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties
|Arsenal
|Martinelli (3)
Saka (1)
|Odegaard (1)
|Aston Villa
|Coutinho (1)
Bailey (1)
|Bournemouth
|Tavernier (3)
|Tavernier (1)
|Brentford
|Mbeumo (2)
Jensen (1)
|Mbeumo (1)
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Gross (3)
Mac Allister (1)
|Gross (2)
|Mac Allister (1)
|Chelsea
|Mount (6)
|Crystal Palace
|Eze (4)
|Eze (1)
|Zaha (1)
|Everton
|Gray (5)
McNeil (1)
|Gray (6)
|Gray (1)
|Fulham
|Pereira (5)
Reed (1)
|Pereira (1)
|Pereira (1)
|Leeds United
|Harrison (2)
Aaronson (2)
|Harrison (2)
|Leicester City
|Maddison (2)
|Maddison (2)
|Maddison (1)
|Manchester City
|Foden (3)
De Bruyne (1)
Stones (1)
|De Bruyne (2)
Foden (1)
|De Bruyne (1)
|Newcastle United
|Trippier (4)
Guimaraes (1)
|Trippier (1)
|Trippier (1)
|Nott’m Forest
|Williams (2)
|Williams (1)
|Southampton
|Ward-Prowse (5)
|Ward-Prowse (1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Son (5)
Perisic (2)
Kulusevski (1)
|Son (1)
|West Ham United
|Cresswell (3)
Bowen (1)
Fornals (1)
|Bowen (1)
Cresswell (1)
|Wolves
|Neves (3)
Neto (1)
Moutinho (1)
Guedes (1)
|Neto (1)
Moutinho (1)
|Neves (1)
GAMEWEEK 3: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES
- With the season settling down, set-piece pecking orders are starting to become apparent and there were few notable changes on the corner/indirect free-kick front from Gameweek 2.
- New signings and budget assets Neco Williams (£4.0m), Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.0m) have added direct free-kick responsibility on top of their duties from corners and indirect free-kicks, each registering an effort in Gameweek 3.
- Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) has now scored with three of the four direct free-kicks he has taken for Newcastle United.
- Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) was again on penalty-taking duties for Crystal Palace but this was his third miss in six attempts from 12 yards.
- Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) has now taken Brighton and Hove Albion’s last three penalties, scoring the most-recent two attempts. Pascal Gross (£5.7m) was on the field for Mac Allister’s spot-kick in Gameweek 3.
