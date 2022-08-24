203
SoRare August 24

Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy!

Guest writer FBL Thinker is here with this week’s Sorare Academy column.

He started playing Sorare in 2021, is an avid follower of German football and finished fourth in last season’s Fantasy Bundesliga game.

Remember, there are now 15 chances to win a real Sorare card every week with this free-to-play game – don’t miss the 11am BST Friday deadline for your latest opportunity.

Here we go again! Last week we broke records for the highest scores ever seen in a Gameweek. Perhaps that’s not too surprising when you consider that both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich put seven goals past their opponents.

Our top-placed manager NoFace scored an incredible 493 points with this team of big hitters:

Ch-ch-ch-changes!

So finally the new scoring matrix of Sorare comes into effect, as was touched on in a previous article. We need to consider these changes to build our line-ups effectively to win at Sorare Academy, as well as in the Sorare S05 leagues.

Power of the Goalkeeper

The goalkeeper is a crucial position in a week when we have easy fixtures for some of the bigger teams who are expected to score well. Picking the highest-scoring stopper can help you climb the leaderboard and can make all the difference when scores are high everywhere, just like last week.

The new scoring matrix gives extra importance to goalkeepers from teams who concede less and tend to play out from the back in possession-dominant football. 

So the first name that comes to my mind is Mike Maignan of AC Milan, who face Bologna at home. Bologna tend to sit back and play on the counter, so it offers a good potential for both a clean sheet and passes from the back.

Domination of Wing-backs

The new scoring matrix lessens the impact of lost possession and favours attack-minded defenders who play for teams that concede less. So a slight shift from ball-playing centre-backs to attacking full-backs is expected. 

The first player that comes to mind here is Theo Hernandez, also from AC Milan, who has clean sheet potential, a high chance of assists and is also on penalties.

Another great pick should be Ashraf Hakimi of PSG. He is playing out of position as a right-winger and has two scores of 90 and 92 throughout his last three matches. This is no fluke, as Hakimi is a consistent high scorer in Sorare with an average score of 60 over the last five outings.

Midfield Maestros

The new matrix shifted a bit of focus away from creative midfielders playing in the number ten position towards box-to-box midfielders who take on duels and tackles along with chance creation and goal-scoring duties. One of my favourite midfielders is Jude Bellingham from Dortmund, who will play last-placed Hertha Berlin. There is a good chance of Bellingham getting an attacking return and he will be involved in lots of duels to win balls in midfield.

Pedri playing as the centre attacking midfielder behind Robert Lewandowski could be another good pick, as Barcelona are expected to dominate possession in their match and the youngster can chip in with an attacking return. His last game brought in a score of 86 without a goal or an assist and he is known to consistently hit high scores in the game.

Clinical Strikers

The scoring matrix has not significantly impacted the striker category and, keeping in mind PSG’s tricky fixture against Monaco, I will reluctantly look away from the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, instead looking to Lewandowski who scored twice against a good Real Sociedad defence and has a good home fixture against Real Valladolid.

Vinicius Junior has started the season for Real Madrid in excellent form, with a goal in the last match. He is playing a defensively-weak Espanyol and has shown previously he can hit peak scores which boost your rank on the leaderboard.

In the extra slot, I have gone for the ever-reliable Joshua Kimmich, whose last three scores are 95, 100 and 95 respectively. I believe he can continue this run even with the new scoring.

Below is how my team is shaping up for the weekend – a mixture of reliable picks and differentials who I expect to do well.

Who will you put your faith in this weekend? Don’t forget to set your team before Friday’s 11am deadline for a chance to win a prize.

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

  1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    A) Bailey to Rodrigo
    B) Start Bailey/almiron this week and save transfer

  2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Lot's of Brainstorming going on here...

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      This will be the topic of many weeks to come 🙂

    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Reached the following move after some brainstorming: KDB -> Andreas for a -8. Easy move, right?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        If you want a UTD reject then sure 🙂

  3. SonnyPikey
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Isak to Newcastle looks like

      1. thegame983
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Epic

      2. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I love how we do transfer business nowadays.

        When it becomes public it always seems to be well-advanced rather than the vague leaks of interest in players already lined up to go elsewhere to make it look like we’re in the market.

    • Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      RMWCT - 0.4m ITB

      Sanchez
      Cancelo - James - Zinch
      KdB - Madders - Martinelli - Rodrigo
      Kane - Jesus - Toney

      Ward - Trippier - Andreas - Neco

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I have got 9 of those. No Pool might be risky.

      2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I Like it, but I still think Madders is a slight risk as Leicester are yet to have won a game

        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Could do Diaz as Liverpool cover or Kulu and swap Kane to Haaland

      3. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        With Andreas and Neco, I wouldn't spend 1.0 on Trippier. I'd chose one of him and Zinc and downgrade the other, maybe to Patterson.

        Otherwise, go for 4 at the back and drop a mid.

        Could be my way of playing, but that money could come in useful, considering that you already have 2 good subs.

        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Could do Trip > Dunk and upgrade James to Robbo or Sanchez > any GK or just invest the 1m in an index fund

          1. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Index fund is my vote. Still think Dunk isn't worth it. I would buy a dead 3rd option, but we currently have a gift of a living 3rd option in Patterson.

            1. Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Good to know. Tbh I'm not even considering WCing this week, just seeing where people are at - planning to save mine for GW8-9.

              Have a decent team on paper but the points just aren't coming yet

    • Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      To upgrade elsewhere:

      A. Kane to Toney

      B. TAA to Trippier

      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        B

    • MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      2 FTs. Doing Mount > Rodrigo and that leaves me with 2.0. Anything other transfers worth making?

      Ramsdale
      TAA | Cancelo | Walker | Perisic
      Bailey | Salah | Mount | Martinelli
      Jesus | Kane

      GK: Ward | Groß | Neco | Taylor

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Roll the 2nd transfer & play Gross over Bailey

        1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          You'd rather have Groß vs Leeds than Bailey vs West Ham?

          1. Tcheco
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yes

      2. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        roll

      3. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I would play Gross or otherwise maybe sell one of him and Bailey for Odegaard, Rodrigo, Gundo, or wait till next week to consider Zaha?

        1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Don't think that would work because the money is coming from Mount

          1. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Yeah if you can't afford Gundo from Gross, then save I think. I see now you have 3 Arse already.

    • Totti
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      robertson and greenwood -> perisic and toney (-4) exact money

      A) yay
      B) nay

      already owning TAA and salah

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Not for a -4 before BOU.

    • Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      ML rival coming to the country to visit me for a few days, so only going to log in just before deadline to make any final changes. (Hmm maybe we'll start a 2-person H2H Draft League..?? Hmm). Anyway, am I good to go in your humble opinions minions? Sorry, you're not minons.

      Iversen
      Trent James Collins
      KDB Foden Diaz Odegaard Martinelli
      Haaland(v) Jesus(c)

      Ward | Patterson, Neco, Dervisoglu | 0FTs. 1.6 ITB

      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Good to go and captain Jesus makes sense.

    • Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Last GW for Haaland in my team!

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Reckon you'll quickly regret that!

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Isn't that the flag of Kambodža and not Thailand like some people on here say

          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            It is indeed Cambodia, from where I post. Can't help some people's geographical ignorance.

        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I hope not. The way PL is shaping up and his desperation to win CL with his team, I see Pep using Haaland more in the other competition. Thinking of getting KDB instead.

          1. Klaren
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            He doesn't need his best players in the group stage though.

            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Draw coming up tomorrow. Might give us a clearer picture.

    • SonnyPikey
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to finalising a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen.

        1. CABAYE4
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Loaning out CHO and buying Gordon for £60m is baffling to me.

          Same age - one has European and international experience and the other has played one season in a team who almost got relegated.

          1. BIGREDDOG
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Makes no sense.

          2. SonnyPikey
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              They haven't signed Gordon though

            • MoSalalalalalalalalah
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Every year Chelsea's transfer strategy baffles me

        2. Cammick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Which one to downgrade to afford a keeper that doesn't play for Leicester

          AToney
          b)Maddison
          c)James

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            b if you must

          2. Boly Would
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            C

          3. Cammick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            draw..the plot thickens
            cheers though

          4. tokara
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            B

        3. Return Of Chamakh
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          How's this looking on a WC:

          Sanchez (Ward)
          Trent, Cancelo, Saliba, Perisic, (Nico)
          De Bruyne, Martinelli, Diaz/Kulu, (Andreas)
          Jesus, Toney, Nordic Meat Shield
          0.9 ITB

          Exact funds for KDB to Salah if I lose my nerve there, and undecided on Diaz/Kulu (or any 8m really!)

          Any advice appreciated cheers!

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Solid team

            1. Return Of Chamakh
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Cheers! Hasn't been a good start so far so hoping going a bit more on-the-nose with who's doing well right now might help!

          2. BIGREDDOG
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            I like it. I'd do it with Diaz and yeah I'd just do Salah over KDB.

            1. Return Of Chamakh
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              So you reckon triple Liv still a good shout? They've looked a bit empty when watching them (compared to their usual level) but the fixtures still look amazing on paper!

          3. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            As good as any. You only forgot to reveal 5th mid.

            1. Return Of Chamakh
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Good spot, oops! Just Dasilva! Bench fodder haha

        4. For the love off jesus
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          So being on a wildcard do u go

          A.haaland
          B. Kdb

          1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            KDB

          2. BIGREDDOG
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            B

          3. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I'd pick KDB.

          4. tokara
            • 8 Years
            56 mins ago

            B

          5. For the love off jesus
            • 5 Years
            48 mins ago

            Thanks people 🙂

        5. SonnyPikey
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Salah record v Bournemouth
            Games: 6
            Goals: 8
            Assists: 1

            1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              I'd captain him because Bournemouth looked pretty woeful against Arsenal, but then again Liverpool have been just as bad

              1. SonnyPikey
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Pool will beat them no problem

                  1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    I'd like to hope so

                • Klaren
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Bournemouth is a Championship team playing in PL. I'd be surprised if they get more than 20 points over the season.

                  1. SonnyPikey
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      they'll stay on 3 points until they beat villa away

              2. BIGREDDOG
                • 5 Years
                2 hours ago

                What would you do here guys? TIA

                Mendy (Forster)
                TAA James Cancelo Zinchenko (Neco)
                Salah Martinelli Diaz Neto (Andreas)
                Haaland Jesus (Greenwood)

                2 FT with 0.2 ITB.

                1. BIGREDDOG
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  I like Haaland/Zinchenko to Kane/Perisic for free. But I am not sure about Neto.

                2. Bobby Digital
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Not much to do really...

              3. ct mariner
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                1. Play Bailey

                2. Greenwood to Toney for -4 and bench Bailey

                1. Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  I doubt that Bailey is gonna start and Toney looks sharp. I'd probably take a hit.

                2. tokara
                  • 8 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  Bailey played Cup game yesterday?

                  1. ct mariner
                    • 3 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Just checked - came on as a sub after 71 mins and scored so may play at weekend

              4. Arteta
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Isak is good but hasn’t justified that price tag yet. But at the end of the day it could be good business for Newcastle if they qualify for European competitions and he helps them with let's say 15-20 G/A.

                1. SonnyPikey
                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                    inflated fees in premier league are just silly

                    1. Arteta
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      I said in July that £45m (even with only 1 year left on his contract) for Jesus is a steal and bargain.

                      1. tokara
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Jesus could also do well for Chelsea if he joins the Blues

                    2. tokara
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      The price for English players is worse

                  • Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                    • 7 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    Newcastle's head of transfers obviously plays a lot of Football Manager

                2. Old and Slow
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Gross v Harrison? I tend to think Leeds will be the more attacking club....

                  1. Cammick
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    im leaning harrison

                3. Cammick
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Id assume at this rate.. iversen will be dropping tonight right?

