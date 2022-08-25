Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 – pick the best players for Gameweek 4

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may have clamped down on the money leagues but Fantasy5 are giving you a chance of winning a cool £10,000 from your Fantasy expertise.

The free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game is back for 2022/23, and there are various other prizes on offer beyond the account-swelling jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family. To join the Fantasy Football Scout league, simply click here.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 3 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Brentford v Everton

Arsenal v Fulham

Nottm Forest v Spurs

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 4, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 27 August.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 4 PICKS

Nine players defeated their points target during Gameweek 3. Both the Leeds United win over Chelsea and Newcastle United draw with Manchester City saw a trio of successes, although our Ilkay Gundogan (7.5) pick narrowly missed out despite scoring the opener.

It’s difficult to choose 6.5 forwards in Fantasy5 because it means you’re backing them to produce two attacking returns. However, with Ivan Toney against Everton (H), we think that’s worth pursuing. The opening three games have brought in a pair of goals and assists for Toney, who has already risen £0.2 in FPL pricing.

James Maddison (5.5) is one of nine players to have returned in all three matches so far. Considering Chelsea have just lost 3-0 at Leeds, the Leicester City midfielder is priced very generously and is therefore backed to score again.

At Anfield, Roberto Firmino (6.5) should start against Bournemouth due to a Diogo Jota injury and Darwin Nunez suspension. With Mohamed Salah (12.5) and Luis Diaz (9.5) priced much heavier, it seems a no-brainer to choose Firmino as Liverpool seek their first win of the season.

Elsewhere, unbeaten Fulham visit table-topping Arsenal on Saturday evening. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (5.5) netted against Brentford and has played all 270 minutes of the campaign. Then, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (5.5) listed as a defender in Fantasy5, we back the midfielder to return just like he did in Gameweek 2.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.



The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.



