133
Fantasy5 August 25

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 – pick the best players for Gameweek 4

133 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may have clamped down on the money leagues but Fantasy5 are giving you a chance of winning a cool £10,000 from your Fantasy expertise.

The free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game is back for 2022/23, and there are various other prizes on offer beyond the account-swelling jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family. To join the Fantasy Football Scout league, simply click here.

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 1 3

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 3 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

  • Chelsea v Leicester
  • Liverpool v Bournemouth
  • Brentford v Everton
  • Arsenal v Fulham
  • Nottm Forest v Spurs

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 4, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 27 August.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 4 PICKS

Nine players defeated their points target during Gameweek 3. Both the Leeds United win over Chelsea and Newcastle United draw with Manchester City saw a trio of successes, although our Ilkay Gundogan (7.5) pick narrowly missed out despite scoring the opener.

It’s difficult to choose 6.5 forwards in Fantasy5 because it means you’re backing them to produce two attacking returns. However, with Ivan Toney against Everton (H), we think that’s worth pursuing. The opening three games have brought in a pair of goals and assists for Toney, who has already risen £0.2 in FPL pricing.

James Maddison (5.5) is one of nine players to have returned in all three matches so far. Considering Chelsea have just lost 3-0 at Leeds, the Leicester City midfielder is priced very generously and is therefore backed to score again.

At Anfield, Roberto Firmino (6.5) should start against Bournemouth due to a Diogo Jota injury and Darwin Nunez suspension. With Mohamed Salah (12.5) and Luis Diaz (9.5) priced much heavier, it seems a no-brainer to choose Firmino as Liverpool seek their first win of the season.

Elsewhere, unbeaten Fulham visit table-topping Arsenal on Saturday evening. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (5.5) netted against Brentford and has played all 270 minutes of the campaign. Then, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (5.5) listed as a defender in Fantasy5, we back the midfielder to return just like he did in Gameweek 2.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 1 2

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

#ad | 18+ | begambleaware.org | Always Gamble Responsibly

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

133 Comments Post a Comment
  1. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Morning

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Afternoon

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Evening

      Open Controls
  2. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Team good to go for next week?

    Sanchez
    TAA Robertson James Cancelo Zinchenko
    Salah(C) Martinelli Rodrigo
    Jesus Haaland

    Ward,DaSilva,Andreas, Stansfield

    Open Controls
    1. Wenger 11
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Yes strong team

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Would you consider Perisic for one of your two Pool defenders ?

      Open Controls
  3. Wenger 11
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Any help appreciated
    Meslier
    TAA Walker Saliba
    Salah Son Aaronson Martinelli Da Silva
    Haland Jesus
    1ITB 2FT
    Neco Botman Plange

    Whom should I remove

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      Son + Da Silva

      Open Controls
      1. Wenger 11
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        To whom?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          So many options! I would probably go with 2 of Gundogan, Diaz, Zaha, Rodrigo, Trossard

          Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        36 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Son to KDB?

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Son, Plange to Gundo, Toney

      Open Controls
  4. gooner_112233445566
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo, dias, trent, James
    Salah (c), martinelli, Bailey
    Toney, Jesus, haaland

    Ward, neco, dasilva, Andrea's

    1FT, 0.9 ITB

    A) Bailey out for gross
    B) Bailey out for Aaronson
    C) save Ft to have 2 FT's next week

    All week was doing A, but Bailey being benched midweek has made me think that he's definitley starting and West Ham defence has looked shaky

    Open Controls
    1. tsintisin
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Dias to perisic tjen u can upgrade to rodrigo

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Save and stick with your cheap mids

      Open Controls
    4. jammie26
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      I'd give Bailey another week. Looked sharp when he came on the other night and west Ham have started the season really poorly.

      Open Controls
  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Perisic
    Salah Martinelli Groß
    Jesus Haaland

    (Ward Andreas Reed Archer)
    0FT & 0.1m

    Would you wildcard this team next week if big at the back fails again?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Robbo to 4.0 & Archer to Toney fixes it

      Open Controls
      1. Maeki2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Yes could make that move for a hit next week.

        Open Controls
  6. Bariswhu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour ago

    Anyone know the possibility of Tomiyasu starting this or next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Don’t see Arteta changing a winning side right now

      Likely plays Europa league games first

      Open Controls
  7. tsintisin
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Hello! How she´s looking? 1 ft 0.0itb

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Trippier Cancelo
    Salah Mount Martinelli Harrison
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward Andreas Neco Taylor

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Sorted!

      Open Controls
  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Good morning all!! I have Cancelo, would you start DaSIlva(Everton at home) Over Walker this week???

    A- Yes
    Or
    B- No

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Tough one which will no doubt go bandy either way

      Slightly edge to start Walker though

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Thanks mate!! I’m thinking that palace score, so that would mean Walker would get a maximum of 2 points coz he rarely gets an attacking return, i also think Brentford keep a clean sheet, so aslong a DaSilva start the minimum he would get would be 3 points and he a has a great possibility of getting an attacking return than Walker, classic overthinking maybe haha

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          *greater

          Open Controls
        2. Fish up a tree
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          32 mins ago

          Yeah I like the thinking so go with your gut!

          Palace have been playing well in attack & I hope they score as I have Zaha

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks mate!! Yeah I see zaha giving Walker a torrid time personally

            Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Walker over Dasilva every time.

      No point having double City defence if you're not gonna use it on a home fixture against mid tier opposition

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah don’t particularly disagree with that at all mate, just wondering if this is a week to take a calculated risk, ordinarily I would start Walker for sure

        Open Controls
  9. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Really want to bring in Gundogan this week, for obvious reasons. But the big issue for me is that filling up my City allocation is going to make it difficult to transition away from Haaland if his mins become problematic - e.g. there's no way I'm selling Haaland before Forest, but I do wonder if its too risky to captain him (or Gundogan), so I may well do Salah - KDB (C) & hold both KDB & Haaland while I see how Haaland's mins are managed. The one thing I definitely want to avoid is selling Haaland too early. Anyone else in a similar boat? How do you plan to handle Haaland/KDB if on double City defence?

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      if Haaland starts Palace will he start vs Forrest ?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        That's the question that makes captaining risky. But they do have 3 full days rest, compared to only 2 between Forest & Villa (& potentially 2 again til UCL), so I certainly don't want to write him off entirely & sell before Forest

        Open Controls
  10. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Repost

    Better replacement for Iversen + Cash for -4?

    A: Sanchez + Mee
    B: Raya + Dunk
    C: Raya + Veltman

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
  11. thewhitepele
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Got 2fts and 0.3m itb:

    Ward
    TAA Robbo James Dias
    Salah Mount Martinelli Aaronson
    Haaland Jesus

    Iversen, Archer, Williams, Andreas

    A) Mount --> 1) Diaz 2) Zaha 3) Kulu
    B) Mount+Iversen --> Zaha/Gundo+Sanchez
    C) Mount+Iversen --> Zaha+Ramsdale
    D) Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. thewhitepele
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Robbo --> Perisic is of course an option but don't really see it happening this week

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  12. Bambi
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Start;
    A) Andreas (ars)
    B) DaSilva (EVE)
    C) Neco (TOT)

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. Mr Ozil
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    curious to know what fpl pods people listen to ? and what you think of the content creators ?

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      I like FPL Blackbox for stats and chemistry between Mark and Az. Always Cheating is also good and a bit more casual. I know a lot of people also listen to FPL Wire but it's a bit too analytical for my liking.

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        I listen to Blackbox quite often and I agree the chemistry between Mark and Az is great, but Im finding myself disagree with almost every take Az has had the past couple weeks, I dont know if hes being more willing to go out on a limb because of his great season last year, (where I feel he had some incredible luck with certain punts, but played a solid season overall), or if he doesnt watch enough football and gets most of his information second hand, found the last episode quite a tough watch when Az was giving his thoughts.

        Agreed on the Wire, but it is a good watch from time to time. I like Zoph and LRs chemistry as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Free Hat
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          For me the Bruno G. still remains a bad pick stats wise,
          and for me that was a really lucky one for him to pan out that way

          Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      fantasy 606 on BBC - though it is more for entertainment purposes than informing FPL decisions!

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Never heard of it, where do they put it out ?

        Open Controls
        1. The Senate
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          BBC sounds - I'm not sure what access is like outside of the UK

          Open Controls
    3. JammySprat
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      PlanetFPL for all regular updates and football chat
      There's many creators that don't offer much actual insight but Lateriser and Mark have good tactical thoughts

      You?

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I only started watching PlanetFPL last year and that too quite sporadically but I do think it was great whenever I did watch it, I think their chemistry is also great and not so fussed about optimal play etc that everyone else seems obsessed with. Definitely one I need to watch more often.

        I do also like Mark and LRs insight and Zoph and Lukes as well not that I agree with everything but a lot of food for thought.

        Also Id agree with the point that a lot of the content creators have little to no actual insight, apart from the few weve mentioned but Im sure im missing a bunch that I havent heard or watched, so looking to find some new pods to check out, where hopefully some fresher thought process is attempted rather than just the same ideas across all the pods.

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Black Box & The Wire. Havent tried many others (only scoutcast), but 2 is plenty for me. Mark Sutherns & Lateriser are great

      Open Controls
    5. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Blackbox and PlanetFPL are easily the most listenable to me. Like how they differ from each other too, almost like stats vs the eye test

      Open Controls
    6. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      As others have says…..Blackbox with Mark and Az is just brilliant for the reasons stated, same goes for The Wire with Sophar and Lateriser. Planar Fpl with Sudge and James is a great watch too.

      Open Controls
    7. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Where I feel there’s a gap is for a lighter / comedy take of listening to / watching ok players, take it very seriously and have a series of unfortunate outcomes which they obviously over react to. Slightly scripted or playing up a trope and then just reacting.

      Black box match of the day episodes are good. So maybes that’s the format but I find all the content a bit too samey at the moment and it’s more about personalities on whether a pod is good or not

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        "Where I feel there’s a gap is for a lighter / comedy take of listening to / watching ok players, take it very seriously and have a series of unfortunate outcomes which they obviously over react to."

        Don't we get enough of that on here?

        Open Controls
        1. TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          There’s a reason people come on haha. I was just speculating that I think the current ‘market’ is over saturated with similar pods doing similar things. A big range in quality and I think serious fpl is big enough now for some spin offs doing something different

          Open Controls
      2. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Gogglebox fpl version would have some legs. Maybe a charity / Christmas event where a number of the main fpl pundits watch MoTD together

        Open Controls
    8. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      I like Andy from LetstalkFPL.
      Nice to listen too and has good stats + visuals as well.

      Like Blackbox too, but not always into AZ for some reason. Sometimes a bit of a know it all.

      Open Controls
  14. Stram Dunk
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Gtg for the weekend?

    Sanchez
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James
    Salah(c) Mount Martinelli Dasilva
    Jesus Haaland

    Ward Neco Andreas Archer

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Looks good. You still have transfers left? I'm thinking about selling Mount for a free

      Open Controls
      1. Stram Dunk
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers man. Sanchez for Iversen was my ft. Mount for another week and then decide.

        Open Controls
  15. aapoman
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    2ft and 0.0itb

    Sanchez
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Cucurella
    Salah Mount Martinelli Neto
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward; Pereira, Neco, Archer

    Mount and Neto -> Trossard and Rodrigo has been on my mind all week... Feeling a bit punty with Trossard. But could also do Haaland and Neto -> Kane and Aaronson.

    Open Controls
    1. thewhitepele
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thinking on post above about getting rid of Mount as well, though otherwise satisfied with my mids at the moment. Would do the Mount+Neto move of those two options, feels too early for Haaland->Kane

      Open Controls
  16. rjcv177
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Best hit???

    Bailey to Gundo
    Archer to Toney

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      oof. Toney I think based on inevitable rotation in 5 and 6

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Get Toney

        Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
  17. Ynwalfc
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Trippier,Zinchenko,Walker
    Salah(VC),Martinelli,Rodrigo,Kulu
    Haaland,Jesus(C),Toney

    Subs-Ward,TAA,Andreas,N.Williams

    GTG? I know everyone is keeping Trent in but he’s been rubbish so far

    Open Controls
    1. tsintisin
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Should play TAA against Bournemouth

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      For sure you need to start TAA if you have him..

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Trent over Walker here for me

      Open Controls
    4. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You've got a structural problem if you need to bench Trent or anyone else in that starting XI.

      Open Controls
  18. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    GTG?

    Raya
    Cancelo James Cucu Zinc
    KDB Kulu Martinelli Rodrigo
    Haaland Jesus

    Bench: Dunk, Pereira, Plange

    Open Controls
  19. Eleven Hag
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    If you don't have any Liverpool attacker, would u do

    A) Maddison ➡ Diaz
    B) Ederson + Son ➡ Sanchez + Salah (-4)
    C) Neithee

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      It's a risk but one I'm willing to take. Pool and Salah haven't looked at their best. Ofcourse there will be FOMO.

      My team is above, in case you're interested.

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ya I would like to leave it like that as well, and hope Son could cover Salahs points. However Salah has fooked me over a few times before ( Leeds hatrick and Manutd at OT) it took me weeks to recover. So that has been playing in my mind.

        Open Controls
        1. Samsonite
            1 min ago

            Same. Trying to decide whether to do A or roll. Think I’m going to roll the dice without Salah this week regardless. Going couch shopping first

            Open Controls
      2. RealSocialDads
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        B, Son looks off it

        Open Controls
      3. Stram Dunk
        • 2 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        reply fail to eleven hag

        Open Controls
        1. Eleven Hag
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers 🙂

          Open Controls
    3. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Anthony Gordon starting for Chelsea at 5.5 could be pretty tasty in a few weeks time!

      Open Controls
      1. The Senate
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        the new signing I'm most excited for is Isak, hopefully not more than 8.0

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          How much will Paqueta be 6.5?

          Open Controls
        2. Eleven Hag
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          When can we expect him to be added to the game?
          Want to grab him in my draft league

          Open Controls
        3. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          I think that would be a bit much still although he is an unbelievable player

          Open Controls
        4. TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think we’ll benefit that he’s gone to Newcastle. He’ll at worse match Wilson’s price, but I’m optimistic of 7.0

          Open Controls
      2. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Will he start?

        Open Controls
        1. TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Surely you don’t pay 60m to bench him?

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Stranger things have happened

            Open Controls
          2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            who will he bench out of sterling, havertz, and mount?

            Open Controls
      3. Free Hat
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Chelsea has problems in attack and Gordon will soon be one of them I reckon.
        Cant see it him being the solution tbh.

        Open Controls
        1. TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          But for 5.5m with the upcoming good run of fixtures. I’m more than happy to punt as my 4th playing midfielder and then sort out on wc over World Cup if it fails

          Open Controls
          1. Free Hat
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I even cant see a spot for him...
            Who is he going to replace?
            He is no better than a Mount, Havertz, Sterling, Pulisic, Ziyech,...
            If he does he will be value indeed, but for the moment I only see chelsea goals through their wingbacks

            Open Controls
    4. The whole saka
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Is this a bad wildcard team?

      Sanchez
      Zinchenko, walker, Trent, james
      Martinelli, kdb, Salah, kulu
      Jesus, Toney,

      Bench, ward, Andreas, neco, Stanfield

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        It's okay

        Open Controls
        1. The whole saka
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Anyway I cud make it better?depending on isak price I'd be tempted to put him in over Toney?

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I'd be tempted to put him in for kulu

            Open Controls
      2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        looks good

        Open Controls
    5. Tartanjock
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Had: Ward (Iverson)
      TAA James Cancelo Trippier Williams
      Salah Dias Martinelli (Guimaraes) Andreas
      Halland Jesus Greenwood

      2 ft .2 itb
      Did:
      Iversen to Sanchez
      Guimaraes to Harrison

      Sanchez
      TAA James Cancelo Trip
      Salh Dias Martinelli Harrison
      Halland Jesus
      Ward Williams Andreas Greenwood
      Hoping for Liverpool revival 🙂

      Open Controls
    6. Aaa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      All set for this week?

      Sanchez
      TAA/Cancelo/Robbo/Perisic
      Salah/Martinelli/Neto
      Haaland/Jesus/Toney
      (Ward/Dasilva/Andreas/Neco)

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    7. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Newcastle signing Isak for £60m while Chelsea are signing Gordon for £60m 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        The market gave up on making sense some years ago

        Just gotta accept it

        Open Controls
      2. aapoman
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        The game's gone

        Open Controls
      3. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        The biffas mate

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Driz mate

          Open Controls
    8. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Easy hold for 2FT next week?

      Captain Martinelli, Jesus, Salah?

      Raya
      Walker, James, Saliba, Trent
      Bailey, Martinelli, Salah, KDB
      Jesus, Hauland

      Ward, Andreas, Neco, Taylor.

      Open Controls
      1. Tartanjock
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep
        and Salah for me

        Open Controls
    9. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      walker -> Perisic for free or save?

      Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo Walker James Gabriel
      Salah Kulu Martinelli
      Haaland Jesus

      Ward Andreas Archer Colback (1ft 0.7m itb)

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Save

        Open Controls
      2. Baines on Toast...
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'd save, I don't see why you'd lose Walker for the next two unless you want more City attack.

        Open Controls
        1. OLLY G
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          This

          Open Controls
      3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Save

        Open Controls
      4. aapoman
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'd do it. Walker started in a meaningless friendly yesterday and Perisic has way more points potential

        Open Controls
      5. Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Go for it

        Open Controls
    10. Hamish Bruce
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Help needed for a friend…
      They recently had to change phone but are now having issues with the 2FA log-in stuff as new phone doesn’t seem to have transferred Authenticator data over…
      Does anyone know of a way to reset? Official FPL have so far not replied to his emails asking for help.

      To compound this he was hacked last season so is very p!ssed off

      Open Controls
    11. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bench 1 def -

      A) Cancelo
      B) James
      C) Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    12. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mount >>

      1. Diaz
      2. Save FT

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Diaz

        Open Controls
      2. aapoman
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Diaz if you don't have Robbo. I'm looking to downgrade Mount to allow me to upgrade Neto

        Open Controls
      3. Lingard’s Shin Guards
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        1

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.