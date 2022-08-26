63
Video August 26

Burning Questions: Lessons learned for FPL Gameweek 4

Sonaldo and Pras are here to discuss the key points of Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), before looking ahead at the main questions heading into Gameweek 4.

Like many established names in the FPL community, Sonaldo had a poor weekend although Pras was boosted by having both Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) and Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m).

They look at the tight turnaround caused by the imminent midweek Gameweek 5 and how much rest time each team gets, before analysing the last round of games one by one.

To end, both reveal their ‘bus’ teams for Gameweek 4, discussing plans for transfers and captaincy.

63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sloane426
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    (A) Gundogan + Haaland
    (B) De Bruyne + Toney

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      B. More points, less rotation.

      Why not Haaland .and. KDB?

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. manarp
          just now

          B for sure

          Open Controls
      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        H and K

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        A for me.

        Open Controls
    3. Bishopool
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      a) Zinchenko + Bailey
      b) Saliba + Aaronson(or Gross)

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        49 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Difficult. May be A, just about.

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Meant B. Sahttps://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/26/burning-questions-lessons-learned-for-fpl-gameweek-4/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no

          Open Controls
      4. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      5. Bishopool
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why is CB Saliba bigger threath than a bit more attacking Zinchenko? By gameplay Zinchenko should have more opportunity to bring points, no? Just the price and standards for Saliba?

        Open Controls
    4. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Repost from old post

      Start one:

      A: Bailey
      B: Neto

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    5. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Which is better?

      Current template: Sanchez, Cancelo, Walker, Diaz

      My current differentials: Ward, Gabriel, Gross, Sterling

      Happy with my picks, but if they flop this week should I WC?

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Freeman123abc
          43 mins ago

          All look good to me

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Cheers.
            Would you suggest I hold my players?

            Open Controls
            1. Amsterhammer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah hold at this point

              Open Controls
        • Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          37 mins ago

          Ward is a differential in that my early rankings suffered because went with LEI GK pair

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            So did I. But I generally don't care much about keepers early in the season.
            By the time I WC I'll know which keeper to bring.
            I just hoped Sterling would have done something.

            Open Controls
            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              GK combo plus Darwin Rash Bailey Dalot made me WC previous week. Happy as got Rodrigo Zaha Toney and Cancelo James blanked but worth long run I think

              Open Controls
        • Snooze ya lose
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Save

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers.

            Open Controls
      2. Freeman123abc
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Is Matt Doherty ever going to start for spurs??

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 10 Years
            31 mins ago

            Emerson Royal has been very poor going forward, so yes.

            Open Controls
            1. Freeman123abc
                14 mins ago

                Ok will keep him. Playing draft fantasy and only other spurs option is Sanchez who won’t play once Romero is back fit

                Open Controls
                1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  You'd think but it's anybody's guess when. Could be great value if you buy him at the right time.

                  Open Controls
            2. Camino Aleatorio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Maybe one day, EFL Cup, FA Cup, Europe, and Festive fixtures.

              Plus, people could get hurt, that would press him into service.

              Open Controls
          2. Miniboss
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Morning! Thinking if I should take -4… If so, for whom? 1.5itb

            A) Patterson -> Perisic (-4)
            B) Bailey -> Rodrigo (-4)
            C) Hold

            Sanchez
            TAA James Gabriel Cancelo
            Salah Martinelli Diaz Bailey
            Jesus Haaland

            Ward Andreas Archer Patterson

            Open Controls
            1. Freeman123abc
                38 mins ago

                I’d be tempted by both tbh but -4 is hard to know. Long term both should outscore and cover the deductions surely

                Open Controls
              • EmreCan Hustle
                • 10 Years
                34 mins ago

                A, easily.

                Open Controls
              • Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                33 mins ago

                You aren't playing Patterson in XI makes -4 even worse

                Open Controls
                1. Miniboss
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  If I had Perisic, Bailey would obs be not played.

                  Open Controls
              • Snooze ya lose
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                B

                Open Controls
            2. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              50 mins ago

              Save ft here? 0.1m itb.

              mendy
              taa robbo cancelo dunk
              salah kulu martinelli bailey
              haaland jesus

              ward andreas neco greenwood

              Open Controls
              1. tokara
                • 8 Years
                24 mins ago

                Not sure if Bailey will start

                Open Controls
                1. Disturbed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Pretty optimistic he will actually. Benched midweek and came on and scored.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Kiwivillan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    He will unless Watkins Ings start

                    Open Controls
                    1. Disturbed
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Would you start him or Andreas?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Kiwivillan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Dunno. I'm on Zaha or Andreas. Probably go Zaha and not easy choice.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Disturbed
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Yea Zaha between the two

                          Open Controls
              2. Snooze ya lose
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                Save

                Open Controls
            3. Kryptonite666
              • 3 Years
              46 mins ago

              Bored of this template team and don’t like 5 ATB. Any chances you’d suggest ?

              Ramsdale
              TAA Cancelo James Perisic Cucurella
              Salah Kulusevski Martinelli () ()
              Haaland Jesus ()

              Where do I even make up ground.

              Open Controls
              1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                24 mins ago

                Your players could hardly have jammier fixtures this week. Panic next week, not now.

                Open Controls
              2. Qui-Gon-Joe
                • 1 Year
                23 mins ago

                Solid team

                Open Controls
              3. Camino Aleatorio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                23 mins ago

                Pretty good team. Should be doing good with that team.

                Everything I do is bad this season, so I can't give advice. I did not see Chelsea folding at Leeds. I almost got Bowen to start the season. I have Robbo, trapped with him but he is not my only trap.

                Open Controls
              4. Snooze ya lose
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                12 mins ago

                Save

                Open Controls
              5. Puntillimon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                5 at the back is gonna reap its rewards this week!

                Open Controls
            4. Qui-Gon-Joe
              • 1 Year
              35 mins ago

              Morning.
              a) Haaland + Gundo (0 itb)
              b) KDB + Mitrovic (0.5 itb)
              Thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Fulham next 4 fixtures horrible and I think Haaland/Kane placeholder necessary

                Open Controls
            5. Puntillimon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              32 mins ago

              FDJ to Liverpool: masterstroke or desperation? Seems a bit of both. Not sure how they can pull off with his wages being so high if they didn’t wanna pay mane

              Open Controls
              1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                13 mins ago

                He could the fix Liverpool need, imo. It would mean no Bellingham next year. But given Liverpool have never been linked to FdJ throughout the summer circus, it makes you wonder why Klopp never expressed interest and whether he's done his homework in seeing how he fits into that midfield. I mean, I'm sure he does, but how long will he need?

                Open Controls
                1. Puntillimon
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  I agree. He’s a proven and massive upgrade over our midfield right now. Good on the ball, able to protect the defence, drive forwards in midfield and playmake as well. Just not sure if we can meet the wages

                  Open Controls
              2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Pool will never pay his wages.

                Open Controls
            6. Heung min Daughter
              • 6 Years
              25 mins ago

              On a WC with 0.5m ITB.

              Sanchez, (Ward)
              James, TAA, Cancelo, Zinchenko, (Neco)
              Martinelli, Salah, Rodrigo, (Da Silva, Andreas)
              Jesus, Toney, Haaland

              GTG or any suggestions?

              Open Controls
              1. fijuhmon
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Gtg

                Open Controls
            7. FPL Rat
              • 7 Years
              19 mins ago

              Ramsdale
              Trent-cancelo-James-peresic
              Diaz-Salah-Dasilva-Martinelli
              Jesus-Haaland

              Ward- Patterson-Andreas-Archer

              2 FT
              wtf should i do?

              Open Controls
              1. fijuhmon
                • 11 Years
                7 mins ago

                Wow, nice team. You might have to burn the transfer.

                Open Controls
              2. The Tinkerman
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Not much to do… Paterson to Neco?

                Open Controls
            8. fijuhmon
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Sanchez
              Trent - Robbo- Reece - Cancelo
              Salah - Martinelli - Kulu - Andreas
              Jesus - Haaland

              Ward, Neco, Reed, Archer

              1 ft, 0.0 itb. Any good transfer ideas or should I just roll the other transfer?

              Open Controls
              1. The Tinkerman
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Roll

                Open Controls
            9. Bishopool
              • 10 Years
              just now

              a) Saliba
              b) Zinchenko

              and why? 🙂

              Open Controls

