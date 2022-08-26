Burning Questions: Lessons learned for FPL Gameweek 4

Sonaldo and Pras are here to discuss the key points of Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), before looking ahead at the main questions heading into Gameweek 4.

Like many established names in the FPL community, Sonaldo had a poor weekend although Pras was boosted by having both Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) and Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m).

They look at the tight turnaround caused by the imminent midweek Gameweek 5 and how much rest time each team gets, before analysing the last round of games one by one.

To end, both reveal their ‘bus’ teams for Gameweek 4, discussing plans for transfers and captaincy.

