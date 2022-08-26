42
Video August 26

Scoutcast: The hot FPL topics heading into Gameweek 4

42 Comments
The dream team of Andy, Joe and Seb are back with their regular delve into the current Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points.

Although a poor weekend for most managers whose squad is close to the template, the Scoutcast trio all scored either 51 or 52 points.

In this episode, they start by looking into the expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) of each team so far, alongside a reaction to Pep Guardiola’s quote about probable Erling Haaland (£11.7m) rotation.

Leeds United fan Seb takes a deep dive into the Whites’ impressive start to the season, before the usual updates on the community squad and their three individual team reveals ahead of Gameweek 4.

Andy then ends with his Q&A session – but this time with a twist.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

42 Comments
  1. monte
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Wildcard RMT please

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James Perisic
    Salah Martinelli Rodrigo Gundogan
    Jesus Haaland

    Ward Andreas Neco Stanisfield

    1. Thinkering like a Boss
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Just like template? idk

      1. monte
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I guess so? With gundo as the differential…

        1. Thinkering like a Boss
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          What is your previous team before wildcard?

          1. monte
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Ward
            Zinchenko Walker James TAA Cancelo
            Martinelli Salah
            toney Haaland Jesus

            Iverson Andreas dasilva fodder

            1. Thinkering like a Boss
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Looks good to me aparts from Ward-Iversen

            2. Scratch
              • 13 Years
              13 mins ago

              So 5 or 6 changes for a WC but the money and spine of the team remains the same? Seems a waste tbh

  2. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Saka to Diaz or roll FT

    0.7ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Walker
    Salah - Saka - Martinelli - Aaronson
    Haaland - Jesus

    Ward - Patterson - Andreas - Archer

    1. monte
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Diaz

    2. Feedtheyak
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Saka is definitely a better option this week

  3. Thinkering like a Boss
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Roll

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Okay, let me get the rolling papers

  4. Thinkering like a Boss
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Any changes needed? 0 FT, 0.0 ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Walker, Cucurella
    Salah, Son, Diaz, Martinelli
    Jesus, Mitrovic

    Ward | Saliba, Andreas, Plange

    1. monte
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Question marks on Son, otherwise looks good…

      1. Thinkering like a Boss
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Question mark Son vs Forest? Idk about that

        1. monte
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Form over fixture and Richarlson could start.

          1. Thinkering like a Boss
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            By that logic, Rodrigo will challenging golden boot this season. Son is proven goalscorer against the highest xGC atm, idk if that consider question mark

        2. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Why didn't you just write

          ?Son vs Forest?

  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Worth 4ph Cucurella to Perisic and Ramsdale to Sanchez. Concerned with double CHE defense. 0 mib 1FT ... thanks!

    Ramsdate - Begovic
    TAA - Cucurella - James - Cancelo - Walker
    Salah - Diaz - Martinelli
    Haaland - Jesus

  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Can anyone tell me why Pep singed a big no 9 which was never going to be inclined to play pass and move football?

    The article is from 29 July.

    I will be very happy to not own Haaland at the start of GW6...

    “First, we played with a striker [sometimes] last season, Gabriel [Jesus] is a striker,” he replied. “The second point: if we make good football, respect the process like we know, create a lot of chances, put the ball close to the box, what we saw in the numbers with the last pass, we know that Erling and Julián have this incredible talent to score goals.

    “But they will not do it alone. We have to help them, and the way to help them is to make good processes, offensively, defensively, [create] the most amount of chances close to the box. And after we have the feeling that they will score. But if we play no good, if we play bad, they will not score goals that’s for sure.”

    Guardiola does not believe City’s style will alter markedly following the arrival of Haaland and Álvarez. “They both have the ability to drop [off] and play football,” he said. “I don’t like strikers waiting in the box to score a goal, even for them it is boring. If you ask them, they want to touch the ball, they want to play and that is what we have to do. And after they have the special sense, smell, quality to score a goal – they will do the rest. I can’t teach them to score goals, they know what they have to do.”

    In Haaland City have acquired one of the world’s most-coveted strikers. Guardiola offered an insight into his character. “He’s ready to play, and the first impression as a guy is really good – a funny guy,” said the manager. “He has settled really well with the team. That is important. Apparently people think it’s not one of the most important things but it is: good vibes in the locker room is more important than any advice or any other thing you can say.

    “We try to settle well [his] family … try to get to know each other in training, see what we want to do, what we did in previous seasons. When I see [him] in the canteen and corridors around the club it’s really good. The new guys are embraced really well from the guys here from day one, that’s why it’s so easy.”

    Haaland, though, is not 100% fit. “When I spoke with him over the last few days, he felt a little bit but he can train and move,” Guardiola said. “At the end of August he will be better. Now we have one game a week, with more training. After that we start the crazy schedule.”

    Guardiola also confirmed that he will be without centre-back Aymeric Laporte until September: “He is injured. He had knee surgery after last season – [he] played the last two or three games with an important injury, making an incredible effort.

    “So far he is doing really well but you have to be careful with a knee problem. I think August will be out, September I think maybe he will start to be with us.”

    https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2022/jul/29/guardiola-backs-new-strike-duo-haaland-and-alvarez-to-fire-city-to-more-glory

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Pep talks not sings

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Well, Haaland does not touch the ball much during matches. He is like a flagpole most of the time, a very expensive one.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Correction *hardly touches the ball

      2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        This article bears no relation to your comment. Why bother copying it?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Are you capping him this GW?

          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            44 mins ago

            sometimes, yeah

            1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              43 mins ago

              As usual, your argument rests on a false premiss. So what if I'm not captaining him THIS week? Is that a reason to sell him????

              1. Echoes
                • 2 Years
                23 mins ago

                Gotta sell all the 14 players Andy ain't capping every week from now on ffs 😉

                1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Just seen the Champions League groups. No Group of Death for City - they should coast through, which means Haaland won't be rested for an inordinate amount of games before the World Cup.

                  1. Echoes
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yeah, and he ain't going to the world cup either, so even less likely to be rested.

  7. Raiser153
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    A - Cancelo & Andreas
    B - Perisic & Rodrigo

    Currently have A with 2 FT's.

    Which 2 score more points?

    1. Help Me!
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      B could score more, but I wouldn't take out Cancelo

    2. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      If you're starting them each week then the answer is obviously the second one. Andreas is a cheap enabler to put out a stronger XI

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        I can't understand why anyone would not keep Andreas. Like you said enabler. Can score decent points on bench, even be used in starting XI based on fixture. Bound to get many price rises

        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          I can see the logic in going without if you have a Power 5 midfield with a Martinelli as your 5th mid - but in any other situation, you'd be mad not to own Andreas.

          1. Echoes
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Andreas or Dasilva if you had to pick one?

  8. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Waiting for a Rodrigo haul, get him to 6.8M.

  9. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Repost on this lovely Friday

    Start one:

    A: Bailey
    B: Neto

    1. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

  10. JT11fc
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you start
    1. Gabriel

    2. Bailey

    I have Ramsdale

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      It's tricky. Arsenal have a decent chance of a CS this GW, but Bailey is in a bit of form as well. Gabriel if you're a risk taker. Bailey if you want to play it safe.

      1. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks, considering the double Arsenal def/gk maybe Bailey is wisest

