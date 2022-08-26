Scoutcast: The hot FPL topics heading into Gameweek 4

The dream team of Andy, Joe and Seb are back with their regular delve into the current Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points.

Although a poor weekend for most managers whose squad is close to the template, the Scoutcast trio all scored either 51 or 52 points.

In this episode, they start by looking into the expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) of each team so far, alongside a reaction to Pep Guardiola’s quote about probable Erling Haaland (£11.7m) rotation.

Leeds United fan Seb takes a deep dive into the Whites’ impressive start to the season, before the usual updates on the community squad and their three individual team reveals ahead of Gameweek 4.

Andy then ends with his Q&A session – but this time with a twist.