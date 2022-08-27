918
Dugout Discussion August 27

3pm team news: Gundogan benched, Maddison misses out

Liverpool and Manchester City are among the 10 Premier League teams in action at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time.

Both are on home soil, with the Reds taking on Bournemouth and City entertaining Crystal Palace.

Brentford v Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United and Chelsea v Leicester City are the other matches getting underway at 3pm BST.

Injuries and suspensions have reduced the number of options available to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola but both have made minor alterations to their sides.

Fabinho comes in for James Milner in Klopp’s one change, while the injured Nathan Ake and the benched Ilkay Gundogan make way for Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez in Guardiola’s two tweaks.

Bournemouth make three changes for their trip to Anfield as Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook and Jaidon Anthony replace Lloyd Kelly, Ben Pearson and Philip Billing. Kelly isn’t in the squad at all, while Dominic Solanke is only a substitute.

Media reports ruling Wilfried Zaha out of the match at the Etihad were accurate, with the Ivory Coast international’s place in Patrick Vieira’s side taken by Nathaniel Clyne. That will presumably see the Eagles move to a five-at-the-back set-up.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recalls Trevoh Chalobah rather than Ben Chilwell in place of the suspended Kalidou Koulibaly in his one and only line-up change.

Wilfred Ndidi, Ayoze Perez and the injured James Maddison are replaced by Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet and Boubakary Soumare in Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers’ three alterations.

Graham Potter makes his first starting XI change of the season as defender Pervis Estupinan replaces the absent Adam Lallana for Brighton, which may mean that Leandro Trossard is pushed further forward after his recent stint at wing-back.

Jesse Marsch predictably sticks with the same Leeds team that defeated Chelsea last weekend.

Thomas Frank’s one change from Brentford’s defeat at Fulham is enforced as Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen comes in for Pontus Jansson, who does not make the squad.

Tom Davies and Dwight McNeil replace Amadou Onana and Salomon Rondon for Everton, who can’t yet call upon new signing Neal Maupay after his move from Brighton.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Jorgensen, Mee, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Roerslev.

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko, McNeil, Gray, Gordon.

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Warrington, Mills.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Estupinan, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Alzate, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Van Hecke

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Summerville, Sinisterra, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Sterling, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Ampadu, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Evans, Amartey, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes, Praet, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Söyüncü, Thomas, Albrighton, Mendy, Ndidi, Daka, Pérez, Iheanacho.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Diaz, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Tsimikas, Phillips, van den Berg, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, A Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Christie, Lerma, Tavernier, Cook, Anthony, Moore.

Subs: Saydee, Stacey, Pearson, Marcondes, Hill, Bevan, Neto, Solanke, Billing.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland, Silva.

Subs: Moreno, Gundogan, Alvarez, Martin, Palmer, Gomes, Lewis, Knight, Wilson-Esbrand.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Clyne Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards, Rodney.

GAMEWEEK 4 RESULTS SO FAR

Southampton0 – 1Manchester United

918 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mitchell been quality as well first half.

    Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Headline: "Chelsea and Leicester near agreement on Wesley Fofana after new £75m bid"

    Are you serious? £75m for Fofana? What next, £60m for Anthony Gordon?

    Open Controls
    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Silly monies

      Silly monies
    2. SonnyPikey
        5 mins ago

        37 games in 2 years and a few injuries

        Open Controls
      • ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Gordon is worth more than fofana even if 60mil is steep. 75mil is crazy

        Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haaland the player nobody wants to cap and they know why.

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Get a life

        Get a life
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cap him GW5, I want to see you do it.

          Open Controls
          1. chocolove
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ok. Smarties

            Ok. Smarties
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Exactly, you won't.

              Exactly, you won't.
      2. DandyDon
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        was always going to be a tough game for them today. didn't think it would be quite so tough...

        Open Controls
      3. Lingard’s Shin Guards
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        i hope haaland scores so i can stop seeing this post on every single page

        Open Controls
      4. SonnyPikey
          3 mins ago

          Game over?

          Game over?
        • thegaffer82
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Put the meth down Foo 😉

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Cap him GW5, I want to see it.

            Open Controls
      5. Das Boot
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good to see everyone blaming Salah instead of their choices. lol

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          I actually blame u

          I actually blame u
          1. chocolove
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Lol

            Lol
          2. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            I blame the boogy....

            Open Controls
        2. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Give it a rest mate

          Give it a rest mate
          1. Das Boot
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Who are you like?

            Who are you like?
        3. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Not too fussed about Salah C blanking. Most are in the same boat and I own Trent and Robertson

          Open Controls
          1. james 101
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Same

            Same
          2. Das Boot
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Exactly, Salah owner here but the bitchin is ridiculous

            Open Controls
        4. Royal5
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Get some fresh air mate

          Open Controls
          1. Das Boot
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Why the need for fresh air?

            Open Controls
            1. Royal5
              • 11 Years
              just now

              You sound bitter and sad

              Open Controls
        5. DandyDon
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          5-0 shows it was the right choice

          Open Controls
      6. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Palace are winning the league

        Open Controls
      7. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Robertson please make 60. Tsimikas go away please

        Open Controls
        1. rambo.
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          This!

          This!
      8. Sif
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        You target a fixture and 5-0 shows the Salah cappers were right.

        Open Controls
        1. DandyDon
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          yep, just like I targetted Jesus last week. still hurts though

          Open Controls
        2. yousunkmybattleship
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          FPL 100% luck

          FPL 100% luck
        3. Harry the Hack
          • 13 Years
          just now

          it does? He hasn't been in the goals all year.
          But i am happy enough with my TAA, Robbo, Diaz triple up

          Open Controls
      9. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Repost. Cucurella was limping quite a bit at half time. Not ideal...

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel Jebbison
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Is he fine ?

          Is he fine ?
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25252693

            Open Controls
          2. Sailboats
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Can't tell yet. But he was being treated on field after the HT whistle

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Hopefully they keep him on FFS lol

              https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1563539271419539456

              Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Don’t say that… hope that’s nothing

          Open Controls
      10. snow pea in repose
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        If you are Klopp, do you start subbing players off now with an eye towards next week?

        Open Controls
        1. DandyDon
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          yes

          yes
        2. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah.

          Yeah.
        3. Pork Pie Sausage Roll
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          100%, especially when 5 subs

          Open Controls
        4. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          No. Klopp famously has no concept of time.

          Open Controls
        5. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah. Robbo for Tsimi please.

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Nooooo

            Nooooo
          2. Harry the Hack
            • 13 Years
            just now

            you can jog off.

            you can jog off.
        6. yousunkmybattleship
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Certainly

          Certainly
        7. thegaffer82
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh defo. They play every 3 days now til the WC

          Open Controls
        8. rambo.
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Probably. Already bracing myself for a Robbo sub

          Open Controls
        9. james 101
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Or leave them on and treat it as a confidence boosting / training exercise?

          Open Controls
      11. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who the hell do I replace Salah, KDB and Haaland with?

        Open Controls
        1. Sailboats
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          whoever scores today

          Open Controls
        2. jacob1989
            3 mins ago

            Diaz foden and toney. We need only 85m budget

            Open Controls
        3. dshv
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Can’t believe what is happening.. salah have to score 5 at second half

          Open Controls
        4. Hy liverpool
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          No Gundo no party

          No Gundo no party
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            I hope he comes on at half time and does something 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. F4L
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            why need Gundo when you can play Walker in midfield...

            Open Controls
            1. Hy liverpool
              • 8 Years
              just now

              That 235 line up screams gundogan.

              Open Controls
        5. DRIZ ✅
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          I am sad, anyone else too?

          Open Controls
          1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            yea im drowning in mud rn, have been for the last 4 wks

            Open Controls
          2. james 101
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Nope. I’m on a diving holiday. Having a great time.

            Sorry you’re sad though.

            Open Controls
          3. MIGHTY JOE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes.

            Yes.
          4. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Nah. The game is broken atm.

            Open Controls
        6. Salan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          5 goals without Salah's involvement...

          Welcome to FPL

          Open Controls
        7. Fish up a tree
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Tuchel leading by example!

          Spurs Tuchel
          Leeds Koula
          Lei Gallagher

          Who’s next?

          Open Controls
          1. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            just now

            James probably haha

            James probably haha
        8. David vs Manuel
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          18 from 7 and a green arrow tells you all you need to know about the GW so far.

          Open Controls
        9. Kodap
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Wouldn't surprise me if Salah comes off very soon

          Open Controls
        10. rambo.
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          So who do we think comes off from Liverpool?

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            3 forwards, Elliott, Robbo.

            Open Controls
        11. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Chilwell wagon inc!

          Chilwell wagon inc!
          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Can Cucerella just make the 60 mark please

            Open Controls
        12. Bobby
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          I no longer understand how to get points in fpl. I miss Michu.

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            This. And Rvp (c)

            This. And Rvp (c)
          2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Hahah top comment

            Hahah top comment
          3. Hits from the Bong
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I miss Trent and Robbo

            Open Controls
        13. F4L
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Brighton are rock solid

          Open Controls
          1. Piggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            So am I

            So am I
          2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            sanchez from the start is one of the few right decisions ive made

            Open Controls
        14. Randaxus
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I have Ederson, I am begging for a leeds goal.

          Open Controls
        15. adstomko
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Salah TC,
          Checks score,
          Quits FPL

          Open Controls
          1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            ouch

            ouch
          2. DRIZ ✅
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I would quit if had done TC so well done

            Open Controls
        16. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          FPL managers at half time be like: https://i.imgur.com/dgDFvfl.jpg

          Open Controls
          1. DRIZ ✅
            • 10 Years
            just now

            lol

            lol
        17. The Senate
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Salah to Elliott then?

          Open Controls
        18. Pino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Who will score more points tonight?

          A) Jesus
          B) Mohamed

          Open Controls
        19. Randaxus
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          5 Goals no Salah are you god damn kidding me.

          Open Controls
          1. Bartowski
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Seriously? No one else has even mentioned this.

            Open Controls
        20. MADCHESTER UTD
          • 7 Years
          just now

          At least haaland is blanking too so captaining either salah or haaland is no gain or loss. Obviously Jesus can hurt us still

          Open Controls

