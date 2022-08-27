3pm team news: Gundogan benched, Maddison misses out

Liverpool and Manchester City are among the 10 Premier League teams in action at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time.

Both are on home soil, with the Reds taking on Bournemouth and City entertaining Crystal Palace.

Brentford v Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United and Chelsea v Leicester City are the other matches getting underway at 3pm BST.

Injuries and suspensions have reduced the number of options available to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola but both have made minor alterations to their sides.

Fabinho comes in for James Milner in Klopp’s one change, while the injured Nathan Ake and the benched Ilkay Gundogan make way for Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez in Guardiola’s two tweaks.

Bournemouth make three changes for their trip to Anfield as Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook and Jaidon Anthony replace Lloyd Kelly, Ben Pearson and Philip Billing. Kelly isn’t in the squad at all, while Dominic Solanke is only a substitute.

Media reports ruling Wilfried Zaha out of the match at the Etihad were accurate, with the Ivory Coast international’s place in Patrick Vieira’s side taken by Nathaniel Clyne. That will presumably see the Eagles move to a five-at-the-back set-up.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recalls Trevoh Chalobah rather than Ben Chilwell in place of the suspended Kalidou Koulibaly in his one and only line-up change.

Wilfred Ndidi, Ayoze Perez and the injured James Maddison are replaced by Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet and Boubakary Soumare in Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers’ three alterations.

Graham Potter makes his first starting XI change of the season as defender Pervis Estupinan replaces the absent Adam Lallana for Brighton, which may mean that Leandro Trossard is pushed further forward after his recent stint at wing-back.

Jesse Marsch predictably sticks with the same Leeds team that defeated Chelsea last weekend.

Thomas Frank’s one change from Brentford’s defeat at Fulham is enforced as Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen comes in for Pontus Jansson, who does not make the squad.

Tom Davies and Dwight McNeil replace Amadou Onana and Salomon Rondon for Everton, who can’t yet call upon new signing Neal Maupay after his move from Brighton.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Jorgensen, Mee, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Roerslev.

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko, McNeil, Gray, Gordon.

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Warrington, Mills.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Estupinan, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Alzate, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Van Hecke

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Summerville, Sinisterra, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Sterling, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Ampadu, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Evans, Amartey, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes, Praet, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Söyüncü, Thomas, Albrighton, Mendy, Ndidi, Daka, Pérez, Iheanacho.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Diaz, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Tsimikas, Phillips, van den Berg, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, A Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Christie, Lerma, Tavernier, Cook, Anthony, Moore.

Subs: Saydee, Stacey, Pearson, Marcondes, Hill, Bevan, Neto, Solanke, Billing.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland, Silva.

Subs: Moreno, Gundogan, Alvarez, Martin, Palmer, Gomes, Lewis, Knight, Wilson-Esbrand.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Clyne Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards, Rodney.

GAMEWEEK 4 RESULTS SO FAR

MORE IN-GAME FPL STATS

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek