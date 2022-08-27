Arsenal v Fulham team news: Zinchenko out injured

Arsenal entertain Fulham in the seventh and final Premier League match of the day, with kick-off at the Emirates at 17:30 BST.

Mikel Arteta has made his first two starting XI changes of the season and they’re both enforced due to injury.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey both reportedly picked up problems in Friday’s final pre-match training session, so are replaced by Kieran Tierney and Mohamed Elneny in the Gunners’ line-up.

The injury to Zinchenko, the fourth most-owned defender in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), doesn’t sound too serious, at least:

“Oleksandr Zinchenko is left out as a precaution due to a slight sprain to the left knee. Thomas Partey misses out due to a tight right thigh from Friday’s training session. Both will continue to be assessed.” – Arsenal medical update

Marco Silva’s one and only change is also linked to fitness, as it involves a player coming back from the treatment table.

Neeskens Kebano is passed fit after recovering from a groin strain and replaces budget FPL forward Jay Stansfield out wide.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Elneny, Xhaka.

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Marquinhos.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira; Kebano, Mitrovic, De Cordova-Reid.

Subs: Rodak, Mbabu, Duffy, Diop, Chalobah, Cairney, Francois, Harris, Stansfield.

