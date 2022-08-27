872
Dugout Discussion August 27

Arsenal v Fulham team news: Zinchenko out injured

872 Comments
Arsenal entertain Fulham in the seventh and final Premier League match of the day, with kick-off at the Emirates at 17:30 BST.

Mikel Arteta has made his first two starting XI changes of the season and they’re both enforced due to injury.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey both reportedly picked up problems in Friday’s final pre-match training session, so are replaced by Kieran Tierney and Mohamed Elneny in the Gunners’ line-up.

The injury to Zinchenko, the fourth most-owned defender in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), doesn’t sound too serious, at least:

“Oleksandr Zinchenko is left out as a precaution due to a slight sprain to the left knee. Thomas Partey misses out due to a tight right thigh from Friday’s training session. Both will continue to be assessed.” – Arsenal medical update

Marco Silva’s one and only change is also linked to fitness, as it involves a player coming back from the treatment table.

Neeskens Kebano is passed fit after recovering from a groin strain and replaces budget FPL forward Jay Stansfield out wide.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Elneny, Xhaka.

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Marquinhos.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira; Kebano, Mitrovic, De Cordova-Reid.

Subs: Rodak, Mbabu, Duffy, Diop, Chalobah, Cairney, Francois, Harris, Stansfield.

GAMEWEEK 4 RESULTS SO FAR

Manchester City4 – 2Crystal Palace
Liverpool9 – 0Bournemouth
Chelsea2 – 1Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion1 – 0Leeds United
Brentford1 – 1Everton
Southampton0 – 1Manchester United

872 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mitrovic is fixture proof.

    
    1. Sim Simma
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      He was gifted the goal

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        he also made it to be fair

        
      2. Djokovic Airlines
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        more looked like hard work to me

        
      3. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Gifted or not he still had to finish it...

        
    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes. Said this pre season

      
  2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Nobody wants the league

    
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      It's a two-horse race between Brighton and Fulham.

      
  3. Salan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Not easy to grab 2+ CS points

    
    1. Sim Simma
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Get Brighton defenders

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        this!!

        
      2. Salan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yes, we should.

        
  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    No Saliba song today?

    
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Waiting for his goal first

      
  5. Strchld
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which one to bring in James or Cucurella?

    
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      James.

      Fofana should mean more RWB mins too.

      
  6. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    It's all just going so, so badly*. Should I wildcard now?

    *this is about as much context as I am willing to share, so embarrassed am I by my teM selection.

    
    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 6 Years
      just now

      If that's all the context then how the f is anyone going to be able to give you advice on whether to WC or not?

      
  7. Bailey Bailer
      3 mins ago

      Gabriel owners should get some some minus points for his first touch.

      
    • El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who's BOU playing next week?

      
      1. tbos83
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Wolves - hence why I'm keeping Neto

        
      2. Djokovic Airlines
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wolves. Will be a draw.

        
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks fellas, gonna get Jimenez then

          
          1. Djokovic Airlines
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            there's no use because Bournemouth surely won't loose here

            
      3. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        You aren't that lazy.

        
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          You have no idea

          
      4. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Wolves.

        So Bournemouth could get back to winning ways here.

        
      5. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        They beat Villa so they are not losing to every team 9-0.

        
    • Josh.E
        3 mins ago

        Hello people! 1FT, .4m itb, need to get rid of Neto tonight or I'll miss out on Gross. Any ideas, thanks?

        Sánchez
        Cancelo, Alexander-Arnold, James, Perišić
        Martinelli, Salah, Luis Díaz, Neto
        Haaland(C), Jesus

        Subs: Ward, Andreas, N.Williams, Archer

        A. Longterm? Gross or Cucurella
        B. Neto to Gross tonight, beat price changes
        C. Hold, (-4) Neto and N. Williams to Cucurella and 4.5m
        D. Roll FT

        
      • The Mandalorian
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mitrovic is evil.

        
      • _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Tierney off nketiah on

        
      • Sim Simma
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        All attack mode from Arsenal. KT off

        
      • Sim Simma
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Martinelli LWB

        
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Martinelli left back

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          attacking midfield by the looks of it

          
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nketiah brace incoming

        
      • Brakos2k
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Haaland captainers the winners this week then... well done you lucky few!

        
        1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          No luck about it. Games all skill (Salah (c) OR 6m here).

          
        2. laGan1n1
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Wait Harry Kane

          
          1. Brakos2k
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Oh yeah... him 🙂

            
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          yeah,

          a good call against a good Palace side.

          I did predict 4-2 as well.

          
      • Call Me Old Fashioned
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Picked Toney over Mitro

        
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Rightly so.

          Can't predict that level of stupidity from Gabriel.

          
      • Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Haaland cappers the winners this GW.

        
      • yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        What to do with Mount?

        
        1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Season-keeper

          
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Sell.

          
      • _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Ode goal

        
      • tsintisin
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Mount+Taylor>Gross+Mitrovic for free?

        
      • Sim Simma
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        SakaA, Ode G

        
      • Thanos
        • 1 Year
        just now

        

        Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        

        Open Controls
      • Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        just now

        

        Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        

        Open Controls

