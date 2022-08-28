2pm team news: £4.0m Emerson starts, Bailey benched

Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Aston Villa v West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United.

Both matches kick-off at 14:00 BST.

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard recalls Philippe Coutinho, who was left out last week. His inclusion in a 4-3-1-2 formation means Leon Bailey, who is still owned by 8.6 per cent of managers, and Emiliano Buendia drop to the bench. Calum Chambers partners Ezri Konsa at the back, with Tyrone Mings not in the squad because of illness.

West Ham’s £30m forward Gianluca Scamacca makes his first Premier League start after scoring in successive European appearances, while there is also a debut for £4.0m defender Emerson Palmieri after his move from Chelsea. It looks like the latter will line up as a wing-back, too, boosting his appeal in FPL if he can nail down a starting role.

At Molineux, Raul Jimenez makes his first start of the season, having scored in the midweek EFL Cup win against Preston. Nelson Semedo is also handed a start at the expense of Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is a substitute alongside Daniel Podence.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is without Bruno Guimaraes after he picked up an injury in midweek, while new signing Alexander Isak misses out as he is yet to receive his work permit. With Callum Wilson also out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, Chris Wood will lead the line, flanked by Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Konsa, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Luiz, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Buendia, Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, Bailey, Archer, Ramsey, Iroegbunam

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Nunes, Moutinho, Neves, Neto, Guedes, Jimenez

Subs: Sarkic, Gomes, Mosquera, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Campbell, Hwang, Podence, Traore

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Targett, Anderson, Fraser, Murphy