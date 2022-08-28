932
Dugout Discussion August 28

2pm team news: £4.0m Emerson starts, Bailey benched

932 Comments
Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Aston Villa v West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United.

Both matches kick-off at 14:00 BST.

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard recalls Philippe Coutinho, who was left out last week. His inclusion in a 4-3-1-2 formation means Leon Bailey, who is still owned by 8.6 per cent of managers, and Emiliano Buendia drop to the bench. Calum Chambers partners Ezri Konsa at the back, with Tyrone Mings not in the squad because of illness.

West Ham’s £30m forward Gianluca Scamacca makes his first Premier League start after scoring in successive European appearances, while there is also a debut for £4.0m defender Emerson Palmieri after his move from Chelsea. It looks like the latter will line up as a wing-back, too, boosting his appeal in FPL if he can nail down a starting role.

At Molineux, Raul Jimenez makes his first start of the season, having scored in the midweek EFL Cup win against Preston. Nelson Semedo is also handed a start at the expense of Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is a substitute alongside Daniel Podence.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is without Bruno Guimaraes after he picked up an injury in midweek, while new signing Alexander Isak misses out as he is yet to receive his work permit. With Callum Wilson also out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, Chris Wood will lead the line, flanked by Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Konsa, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Luiz, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Buendia, Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, Bailey, Archer, Ramsey, Iroegbunam

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Nunes, Moutinho, Neves, Neto, Guedes, Jimenez

Subs: Sarkic, Gomes, Mosquera, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Campbell, Hwang, Podence, Traore

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Targett, Anderson, Fraser, Murphy

  1. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Really keen to get some Leeds assets into my team.

    Ramsdale
    TAA-Cancelo-Veltman-Perisic
    Salah-Martinelli-Trossard-Gundogan
    Haaland-Jesus

    Ward-Neco-Bailey-Archer

    1FT £0.4 ITB.

    A) Roll the transfer?
    B) Gundogan and Bailey --> Rodrigo and Harrison for -4 hit?
    C) Gundogan --> Rodrigo?

    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Why sell Gundo?

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Possibly because of rotation risk?

      2. The Wheeler Dealer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Concerned about rotation and reduced minutes going forwards and potentially lower points ceiling than Leeds assets over the coming weeks.

        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Isn't he the captain?

          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Doesn't mean he will play always. Fernandinho was last year's captain.

            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 10 Years
              just now

              True.

        2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          If you can't handle Peptation, you shouldn't be getting City assets in the first place.

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd probably just roll the transfer.

      1. The Wheeler Dealer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Probably the sensible thing to do, but I'm worried about Leeds scoring a hatful vs Everton, and Rodrigo is due to price rise AGAIN tonight lol

  2. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Got 6.1m to spend on a Bailey replacement, best option of these?

    A Gross
    B Harrison (double up with Rodrigo)
    C Guedes
    D Eze

    1. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Harrison

  3. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which one would you prefer to have?

    A) Luis Diaz
    B) Sterling

    1. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Diaz

    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keeping Sterling for now.

    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I have Sterling. I will keep for the next GW and then decide. DIaz is playing against Newcastle away. So, not expecting returns. But after that, I may switch to Diaz or Darwin.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        It's at Anfield

      2. The Wheeler Dealer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        They just scored 9 and newcastle conceded 3 at home to city last week.

      3. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, it was Bournemouth after all. Were those 9 goals a blip of success in the overall poor form of Liverpool? Or, are they truly back to their ruthless best? I have seen at least 2 other 9-0 games in previous seasons, which failed to turn the fate of their respective winners.

        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Saw it was like 3 expected goals, so more Bournemouth just being useless

    5. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A

  4. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Too easy for Kane

  5. SonnyPikey
      1 min ago

      Kaneeeee

    • AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Ha ha, nobody in my ML has Kane!

    • AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Kulu assist, there

