Nottm Forest v Spurs team news: Perisic and Gibbs-White start

Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this afternoon, with Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur getting underway at 16:30 BST.

Spurs are unchanged from their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 3.

That means Ivan Perisic once again lines up at left wing-back, with Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in attack.

Antonio Conte is without Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp, plus Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil.

As for the hosts, Steve Cooper makes two changes to his starting XI, with Ryan Yates and new signing Morgan Gibbs-White replacing Orel Mangala – who is not in the squad – and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Elsewhere, budget midfielder Jack Colback returns for the first time since Gameweek 1 following an illness. Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards, however, are long-term absentees.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Yates, O’Brien, Toffolo, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Colback, Awoniyi, Surridge, Mighten, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Richarlison, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissouma