76
Dugout Discussion August 28

Nottm Forest v Spurs team news: Perisic and Gibbs-White start

76 Comments
Share

Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this afternoon, with Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur getting underway at 16:30 BST.

Spurs are unchanged from their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 3.

That means Ivan Perisic once again lines up at left wing-back, with Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in attack.

Antonio Conte is without Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp, plus Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil.

As for the hosts, Steve Cooper makes two changes to his starting XI, with Ryan Yates and new signing Morgan Gibbs-White replacing Orel Mangala – who is not in the squad – and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Elsewhere, budget midfielder Jack Colback returns for the first time since Gameweek 1 following an illness. Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards, however, are long-term absentees.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Yates, O’Brien, Toffolo, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Colback, Awoniyi, Surridge, Mighten, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Richarlison, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissouma

76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ingstagram
      1 min ago

      Kane haul(the actual goal haul and not the FPL one)

      Open Controls
    • BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Captain Kane...maybe not captaining Haaland won't be a schoolboy error

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        They're both good options

        Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Kulusevski assist.

      my consistent differential from gw1.

      Kane goal.

      Dodgy keeper

      Open Controls
    • royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      In your opinion who is the best player to downgrade from this team, in order to do Kane > Haaland

      Ramsdale Ward

      TAA James Walker Cucurella Williams

      Salah Saka Diaz Gross Peirera

      Greenwood Jesus

      0.1 ITB

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Kane just scored.

        Open Controls
    • BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Big up front...with captain Harry

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.