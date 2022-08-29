FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 4

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 4.

As well as the featured mini-leagues, we also report the latest news about Last Man Standing (LMS) and the Head-to-Head (H2H) Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Tim Porter is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7), despite captaining Jesus, and is now 512th overall. He came 489th in 2020/21.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Oussama Scofield leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league after triple captaining Harry Kane and has risen to 28th overall. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 4 was 48 after hits, with 148 teams to be removed and 2,418 going through to Gameweek 5.

Teemu Hirvonen was the top scorer after captaining Sterling for 111 points, with further double digit hauls from Haaland, Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Ødegaard. He has had four top 10k finishes.

LMS will not be reopening for new entries this week..

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

David Meechan still leads League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, the only manager in League 1 to have won all four of his matches.

MODS & CONS

FPL Partridge leads for a third week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

FPL Partridge is also the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Petter Andreassen leads for a second week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx – and not 3xe1sx as it was mistyped in some earlier articles), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and has risen to 2,146th overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Kristoffer S is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and has risen to 1,721st overall. He came 389th in 2018/19.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Benjamin Davis leads for a third week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2016/17 FPL Champion Ben Crabtree has regained the lead from 2012/13 FPL champion Matthew Martyniak in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Fergal Coleman IE is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7).

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Simon MacNair leads for a third week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, and has risen to 3,761st overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rob Glasser has regained the lead from Ignazio La Rosa in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

FPL VETS

Anoop K is the new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. He has had five top 10k finishes and is 113th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

GET INVOLVED

