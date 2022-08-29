514
Scoutcast – FPL Gameweek 5: Salah, fixture congestion and transfer plans

Seb and Andy are Lepper-less as they co-host the Scoutcast without Joe ahead of Tuesday’s Gameweek 5 deadline.

It’s a swift turnaround between Gameweeks as we prepare ourselves for the first midweek round of Premier League matches of the season.

And fixture congestion is a big focus of tonight’s stream as the pair discuss not just the recovery periods between Gameweek 4-6 matches but also the packed schedule for the teams involved in European club competition all the way up to the World Cup.

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is another hot topic as Seb and Andy discuss the Egyptian’s Gameweek 4 blank.

A questions-and-answers session with the watching Fantasy community, the Gameweek 5 captaincy debate and forthcoming transfer plans are also on the agenda. Live Hall of Fame number 33 Seb, ranked inside the top 40k in 2022/23 already, even has the luxury of burning a transfer…

The Scoutcast can be viewed via the embedded video below but is also available as a podcast:

  1. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Best gk under 4.7m here?

    Xxxx ward
    Taa robbo cancelo dunk neco

    Open Controls
    1. Ballzit
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Sanchez

        Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Happy as a new Sanchez owner

        Open Controls
      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Sanchez but I'm going to curse him by bringing him in
        Away to Fulham who've scored 5 in their two home games...

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Thoughts on raya or hendo as I already have dunk?

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Had Raya last couple of GWs and even though they have a poop defence he is seemingly getting lots of save points and the odd bonus which is cool

            Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo James Cucurella
      Salah Saka* Martinelli Rodrigo
      Haaland Jesus
      Ward // Andreas Neco Archer

      Really been rattling through ideas to replace Saka. Could get Dias, but a fari few above me in League have him. Could get Gundogan (none do) but just come across this potential move.

      GW5: Saka > Bernardo

      Which gives me exact money for

      GW6: Andreas > Gross

      Tricky thing is Gross MAY rise tonight, and I'd prefer to do it for free for next GW to be honest.

      Could see some benchings in GW6 (Haaland?) & getting in Gross for Leicester/Bournemouth could be good. Technically Neco could cover (BOU) but less exciting.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Diaz*

        Open Controls
      2. InVinceible
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Go Gundo. He’s just getting started.

        Open Controls
      3. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’d hold Saka for one last game he’s got the best fixture you can ask for next. Bernardo has rotation concerns imo so wait and re-evaluate imo

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Nah I've had enough with Saka to be quite honest. He looked a little better last match but there's better options.

          Open Controls
    3. Supersonic
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Gtg?

      Mendy
      TAA-walker-perisic
      Salah-diaz-martinelli-rodrigo
      Haaland-Jesus-toney

      (Ward-saliba-dasilva-neco)

      1ft 0.6itb - I’m worried that James is essential? Thanks lads

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        You think Perisic starts?

        Open Controls
        1. Supersonic
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Not sure - hopeful but if he doesn’t I have saliba there

          I’m worried that James is now essential

          Open Controls
    4. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A) Cancelo + Cucurella
      B) James + Walker

      Open Controls
      1. ExpressoMySonny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    5. SuboptimalDecisions
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      2 FT, 0.8 in the bank

      Ramsdale Ward
      TAA Cancelo James Dunk Neco
      Salah Diaz Martinelli Gross Andreas
      Haaland Jesus Greenwood

      Should I
      A) Burn a transfer
      B) Upgrade Gross to Rodrigo
      C) Downgrade Cancelo to Walker, upgrade Greenwood to Toney

      Open Controls
      1. ExpressoMySonny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        C

        Open Controls
    6. bennyp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      What to do here?

      Sanchez - (Ward)
      TAA - Cancelo - Saliba - (Trips - Neco)
      Diaz - Grob - Rodrigo - Harrison - (Andreas)
      Haaland(c) - Toney - Jesus

      6.3 ITB, 0 FT.

      Thinking:
      1. Toney -> Kane
      2. Rodrigo/Harrison -> Sterling/Bernado
      3. Toney + Rodrigo -> Bernado + Kane - 8
      4. Save

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. ExpressoMySonny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Harrison to Sterling sounds fun

        Open Controls
        1. bennyp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Haha it does. Or will end in tears like my season so far anyway xD

          Open Controls
    7. ExpressoMySonny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Needing to take a -4 for Maddo?
      A) Gundo
      B) Foden
      C) Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bros
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        CAB

        Open Controls
    8. Muscout
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Bailey to J Murphy to save 0.4?

      2 FT with nothing else to do

      Sanchez
      TAA Robbo Cancelo James Perisic
      Salah Mart Rodrigo
      Haaland Jesus

      Ward Andreas Bailey Archer

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes to Bailey downgrade instead of burning a FT but haven't got a clue about Murphy

        Open Controls
    9. Supersonic
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Many worried about Haaland rotation?

      And is James essential?

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Many are.
        I think he just maybe with the Fof. signing.

        Open Controls
    10. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      2 FT and can't make a final decision on how to use them. Would love to hear some opinions on the below moves

      A: Ederson Eze > Sanchez Gross
      B: Cancelo Archer > Dunk Mitro
      C: Archer Kulu > Mitro Gross
      D: Just one move and roll a FT?
      E: Something else?

      Ederson Ward
      TAA Cancelo James Trippier Neco
      Salah Kulu Martinelli Eze Andreas
      Haaland Jesus Archer

      Open Controls
      1. The White Pele
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I like C

        Open Controls
    11. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Funny how Brighton and Leicester have both conceded the same number of goal attempts (44) and goal attempts in the box (31), the joint 4th fewest in the league ... but just a 9 goal differential between the two lol

      Open Controls
    12. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      So let's see, for example based on LFC's CL season

      6 match days - Group stage
      2 macth days - Round 16
      2 match days - Quarter Final

      That alone is 10 match days (10 CL weeks)

      Already +- 10 PL games which Haaland could miss during such a period or total 900 minutes = 10 games as this week he will ether start vs Forest, get dubbed around 70 minutes, not start vs Villa, come on for 30 minutes the play the Spurs game for 70 minutes.

      So max 170 minutes diveded by 3 which is not even 2 full games.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        you transferring out ?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yes, I said yesterday or the day before, he is not a good cap option so of no use to me at 11.5m.

          Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          GW6 is the seek I will be without.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            *week

            Open Controls
          2. FCSB
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Who will you captain gW5 then

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              No

              Open Controls
              1. FCSB
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                you on Salah this week then?

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Either Mo or Diaz.

                  Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              The only time I capped him was GW2.

              Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Didn't you just say ... 'This is s game after all, not a bloody science project. I don't want to be sitting and staring at a colourfull spreadsheet the whole week trying to figure out "xmins"' 😉

        Open Controls
    13. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Only the real hardcore fantasy players will bring in Álvarez this week and captain him.

      It is what seperates the wolf from the fluffy ones.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zd9jeJk2UHQ

      Open Controls
      1. KevsHolidayFund
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thin line between madness and genius

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Absolutely.

          Open Controls
      2. liiusions
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Didn’t think many would be on him but I am certainly liking the look of him. I think he may start of the wing this week and good chance he starts as the 9 at the weekend. Certainly wouldnt captain though!

        Open Controls
    14. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      I fell like Walker has really low upside for a 5m defender in this year’s game. With City’s defense looking dodgy, I think there are better options

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Walker is getting you 3.5 PPG at the moment. The likes of Dunk is leaving him behind.

        Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
          16 mins ago

          City’s defence as a whole is a no go area for me now, I was so stupid having Ederson AND Cancelo, lesson learnt, sold them, plowed the funds into midfield

          Open Controls
        • Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Agreed, feel it's better to go down to 4.5m for the same ceiling

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Surely City will have more clean sheets than other teams in the long run though

            Open Controls
      3. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        Apologies for asking again but need to decide before price changes. Best gk out of these? Also own dunk.

        A. Sanchez
        B. Raya
        C. Hendo

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
            30 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            29 mins ago

            I've just brought in Sanchez and already own Dunk. Just prefer Brightons CS prospects over the other 2. Hendo ceiling is high when he keeps a CS but Forest concede a lot of chances

            Open Controls
            1. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Thanks mate. Would you make these moves for a hit? Mendy kulu bailey > Sanchez Gundo gross

              Open Controls
          • Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            A, but I did make a post to proceed with caution given his fixtures, however, I believe he's the better GK.

            Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            A of those. I like Pope from next GW though.

            Open Controls
            1. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks mate. Which of these options looks better?

              A. Mendy kulu bailey > Sanchez Gundo gross -4
              B. Kulu bailey > Rodrigo gross 2fts

              Open Controls
        2. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          Evening all. Any assistance is appreciated please.

          Managed to climb the ranks this GW and Cancelo is really frustrating me, but I don't feel like losing him prior to playing NFO is wise. Here's the squad;

          Sanchez
          Trent, Robbo, Cancelo, James, Cucu
          KDB (vc), Diaz, Martinelli
          Haaland (c), Jesus

          Ward, Pereira, Pearson, Greenwood

          2FTs. 0ITB.

          A) Burn FT
          B) Greenwood to Stansfield (Greenwood likely to drop) & roll FT
          C) Cancelo > ???
          D) Other suggestions

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. RICICLE
              20 mins ago

              C to Saliba

              Open Controls
            • Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              B or Pearson to Lavia

              Open Controls
            • Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            • Hotdogs for Tea
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Robbo to Saliba
              Cucu to Perisic
              ... a better spread in defence

              Open Controls
          3. akhilrajau
            • 3 Years
            30 mins ago

            What to do in this team

            Ramsdale, Ward
            TAA, Cancello, Walker, James, N.Williams,
            Salah, Neto,Kulu , Martinelli, Andreas
            Kane, Jesus, Archer
            bank: 0 FT :2

            Open Controls
            1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              Captain Neto.

              Open Controls
              1. akhilrajau
                • 3 Years
                14 mins ago

                R u serious?

                I am thinking ramsdale -> Sanchez or neto -> almiron and play Andreas or walker, neto -> dunk, gross

                Open Controls
                1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                  • 5 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Yes, I just bought Neto in for this game (sold Son).
                  He will be my V/C as Álvarez is the stand out (c) for this week.

                  Open Controls
                  1. akhilrajau
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    M good . So any other suggestions as i have 2 ft nw

                    Open Controls
                    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Your team looks amazing to me.
                      I would like to wish you good luck!

                      Open Controls
              2. KevsHolidayFund
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                This is exactly how highest scores of the gw are made. Triple gives a better chance.

                Open Controls
          4. Totalfootball
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            Haaland to start?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              Yes I think so

              Open Controls
            2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
              • 5 Years
              14 mins ago

              No

              Open Controls
          5. Kam_lfc
              27 mins ago

              Would you do kane to Haaland?

              OR

              upgrade ait-nouri to 5.9mil defender (and who)?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Latter, depends who you already have in your team

                Open Controls
            • klopptimusprime
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              1FT left, 0.6m ITB

              a) roll
              b) Walker -> Cucu/Perisic/Saliba
              c) Aaronson -> Gross
              d) Patterson -> Dunk

              Sanchez
              TAA - Cancelo - Walker - James
              Salah - Diaz - Martinelli - Aaronson
              Haaland - Jesus

              Ward - Patterson - Andreas - Archer

              Open Controls
              1. The White Pele
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                A

                Open Controls
            • Nightf0x
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Rams (ward)
              Walker taa james (janson neco)
              Rodrigo salah gross martineli (bailey)
              Jesus haland mbeumo

              which ? Already lost 0.2 on bailey which is enough

              A) bailey to bsilva/guedes/7.3 mid.
              B) bailey to dasilva
              C) janson bailey -4 to paterson gundo
              D) walker bailey -4 to dunk/estupinan/4.7def. Gundo

              Open Controls
            • liiusions
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Evening DZ. I have nothing to do other than a Bailey downgrade. Is Cancelo+Archer to Dunk+Alvarez insanity? Alvarez would be mainly for GW6 but I would likely play him this week and hope he starts on the wing

              Sanchez
              TAA James Cancelo Walker
              Salah Diaz Martinelli Rodrigo
              Haaland Jesus
              (Ward Bailey Williams Archer)
              0ITB 2FT

              Open Controls

