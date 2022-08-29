Scoutcast – FPL Gameweek 5: Salah, fixture congestion and transfer plans

Seb and Andy are Lepper-less as they co-host the Scoutcast without Joe ahead of Tuesday’s Gameweek 5 deadline.

It’s a swift turnaround between Gameweeks as we prepare ourselves for the first midweek round of Premier League matches of the season.

And fixture congestion is a big focus of tonight’s stream as the pair discuss not just the recovery periods between Gameweek 4-6 matches but also the packed schedule for the teams involved in European club competition all the way up to the World Cup.

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is another hot topic as Seb and Andy discuss the Egyptian’s Gameweek 4 blank.

A questions-and-answers session with the watching Fantasy community, the Gameweek 5 captaincy debate and forthcoming transfer plans are also on the agenda. Live Hall of Fame number 33 Seb, ranked inside the top 40k in 2022/23 already, even has the luxury of burning a transfer…

The Scoutcast can be viewed via the embedded video below but is also available as a podcast: