987
Scout Picks August 30

FPL Gameweek 5 Scout Picks: City triple-up includes Foden

987 Comments
Share

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 5 ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 BST deadline.

We line up in a 4-3-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

SCOUT PICKS CHANGES FOR 2022/23

While the maximum starting XI budget remains the same, there has been a slight change to how we nominate substitutes following our on-site poll.

FPL Gameweek 3 Scout Picks: Kane returns, Maddison in

As a result, given that our starting XI costs £83.0m, we have £17.0m to spend on the four substitutes you see on our Scout Picks graphic.

However, in an attempt to please both crowds (the poll was extremely tight after all), we’ll be giving some slightly more expensive alternatives below where appropriate, who in most cases, carry a bit more potential.

GOALKEEPER

The best FPL goalkeepers and defenders for a Gameweek 30 Free Hit

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jose Sa (£5.0m) is our chosen goalkeeper in Gameweek 5, ahead of a favourable away fixture at Bournemouth. The 29-year-old has already racked up four save points in as many matches and this week he’ll be up against a Cherries’ side struggling for goals, having failed to net since the opening day. Bruno Lage’s rear-guard have conceded just two goals in their last three matches, despite facing three decent attacks: Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 17 round-up: Thursday review, injury news and the things we learned
 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

987 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Reece James injured?

    Open Controls
    1. SonnyPikey
        25 mins ago

        oh dear...

        Open Controls
      • AK_FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Where did you see that?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          Haha

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          https://twitter.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1564595553903820800?t=bg36F0R1pu0ngFJwwJfDAg&s=19

          Open Controls
      • Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yeah you have caught up now lol

        Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Scout picks been selected by Stevie Wonder? Jimenez?

      Open Controls
      1. SonnyPikey
          24 mins ago

          haha bournemouth factor but yah odd

          Open Controls
        • mad_beer ✅
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Don't insult Stevie Wonder. There is no way he would pick Jimenez.

          Open Controls
        • Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          Funny 🙂

          Open Controls
        • PLerix
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Have you ever seen his piano?
          Neither has he.

          Open Controls
      2. AK_FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        2 FT, 0.2 ITB. What to use FT on here?

        Ramsdale
        TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Walker - James
        Salah - Martinelli - Rodrigo
        Haaland - Jesus
        (Ward; Pereira, Dasilva, Archer)

        A) Ramsdale > Sanchez
        B) Archer > Stansfield
        C) other suggestions?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          if James is out down to 2nd sub.

          Haaland should start.

          Open Controls
        2. Arn De Gothia
          • 12 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      3. Emiliano Sala
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        What are you doing with james?

        Open Controls
        1. Casualspotted
            22 mins ago

            Selling for Dunk

            Open Controls
            1. SonnyPikey
                just now

                for 1 pt?

                Open Controls
            2. KEN YA DIG IT
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              sold

              Open Controls
              1. gart888
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                For Cucurella?

                Open Controls
            3. PLerix
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              13 mins ago

              Not sure. Have two fts so may use one of the to downgrade to Dalot or Saliba.

              Open Controls
          • SonnyPikey
              24 mins ago

              James isn't confirmed out so stop asking

              Open Controls
            • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 12 Years
              24 mins ago

              Rodrigo or Gundo?

              Open Controls
              1. Casualspotted
                  24 mins ago

                  Gundo

                  Open Controls
                • Dynamic Duos
                  • 9 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Gundog

                  Open Controls
                • Pat Bonner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Gundo

                  Open Controls
                • TheBiffas
                  • 1 Year
                  19 mins ago

                  Gun

                  Open Controls
              2. wulfrunian
                • 5 Years
                23 mins ago

                Which one?
                a)Son+Johnson->Haaland+Silva(-4)
                b)Son+Greenwood->Haaland+Andreas(-4)
                c)Son+Stanislas->Diaz+Sterling(-4)

                Open Controls
                1. KEN YA DIG IT
                  • 5 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. Gooner Kebab
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  C

                  Open Controls
                3. TheBiffas
                  • 1 Year
                  7 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
              3. Sailboats
                • 6 Years
                23 mins ago

                Scenes when Salah is rested, and Haaland starts

                Open Controls
                1. SonnyPikey
                    21 mins ago

                    no.

                    Open Controls
                  • Casualspotted
                      21 mins ago

                      No way.

                      Open Controls
                    • Holmes
                      • 8 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      scene when nothing happens

                      Open Controls
                    • DRIZ ✅
                      • 10 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Salah never rests

                      Open Controls
                    • Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Possible but perhaps unlikely

                      Open Controls
                  • Apollo Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Chances on Veltman / Estupinan starting?

                    (Looking to hold Zinchenko on the bench but my bench defs play Liverpool and City)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Both should start unless they are injured

                      Open Controls
                  • Casualspotted
                      23 mins ago

                      How many players you have tonight ?

                      Dunk and Aaronson for me

                      Open Controls
                      1. SonnyPikey
                          21 mins ago

                          3 points nice

                          Open Controls
                          1. Casualspotted
                              19 mins ago

                              Yeah. Think the same

                              Open Controls
                          2. TheBiffas
                            • 1 Year
                            19 mins ago

                            Toney and Raya

                            Open Controls
                            1. Casualspotted
                                19 mins ago

                                20 pointer incoming

                                Open Controls
                                1. TheBiffas
                                  • 1 Year
                                  just now

                                  Not sure whether to start dunk or walker...

                                  Open Controls
                            2. banskt
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              15 mins ago

                              5 players.
                              Sanchez, James‌, Sterling, Groß, Raya.

                              Open Controls
                              1. TheBiffas
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                BB?

                                Open Controls
                            3. Bobby Digital
                              • 5 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              Sterling and Sanchez

                              Open Controls
                          3. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                            • 6 Years
                            22 mins ago

                            With triple City, triple Arsenal but 2 free transfers - I wouldn't even know who to transfer James out for anyway.

                            He can sit on my bench for a game for all I care.

                            As you were.

                            Open Controls
                            1. boombaba
                              • 9 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              Why are people thinking he wont start...

                              Open Controls
                              1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                                • 6 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                Didn't train and hasn't travelled (apparently)

                                Open Controls
                                1. Sergio Giorgini
                                  • 10 Years
                                  just now

                                  Didn't train yesterday, yes I heard (as a "precaution"). But where did "hasn't travelled" come from?

                                  Open Controls
                          4. Karan14
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            22 mins ago

                            Ramsdale
                            TAA Robbo Cancelo James Perisic
                            Salah Martinelli Groß
                            Jesus Haaland

                            (Ward Andreas Reed Archer)
                            1FT & 0.1m

                            James & Reed ➡️ Neco & Rodrigo worth -4?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Holmes
                              • 8 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Worth a shot I guess but you can just play Andreas as well

                              Open Controls
                            2. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                              • 6 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Just play Andreas

                              Open Controls
                            3. gart888
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              I'd rather just do James to Cucurella.

                              Open Controls
                            4. Pat Bonner
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Not sure worth hit. I'm considering it for free but might just play Andreas

                              Open Controls
                            5. Karan14
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              Cheers all!

                              Open Controls
                          5. YoungPretender
                            • 7 Years
                            22 mins ago

                            Dunk or Estupinan?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Casualspotted
                                18 mins ago

                                Dunk. He is due a goal

                                Open Controls
                              • laGan1n1
                                • 10 Years
                                18 mins ago

                                Lewis Dunk

                                Open Controls
                            2. rozzo
                              • 9 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              A). Cancelo and James
                              B). Dias and Robertson

                              Open Controls
                              1. boombaba
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                A

                                Open Controls
                            3. boombaba
                              • 9 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              Ward Iverson
                              Tripp James Trent Cancelo Neco
                              Salad Diaz Martinelli Andreas Lavia
                              Jesus Haaland Toney

                              0.0m ITB
                              2FT

                              1. Burn Transfer
                              2. Any suggestions what to do?

                              Open Controls
                            4. Miguel Sanchez
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              Play:

                              A) Aaronson (EVE)
                              B) Saliba (AVL)

                              Open Controls
                              1. TheBiffas
                                • 1 Year
                                9 mins ago

                                B

                                Open Controls
                              2. DRIZ ✅
                                • 10 Years
                                8 mins ago

                                A

                                Open Controls
                            5. DBW - I don’t belieee…
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              20 mins ago

                              Hi Scouts,

                              Can you fix the fixture ticker? I'm potentially wildcarding and the ticker is the only reason I pay £2.99 a month.

                              Thanks

                              Open Controls
                              1. Holmes
                                • 8 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                its working fine here

                                Open Controls
                                1. Holmes
                                  • 8 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  didnt pay 2.99 either 😆

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    6 mins ago

                                    Do you pay in sexual favours?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Holmes
                                      • 8 Years
                                      5 mins ago

                                      Nope, I save them

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        just now

                                        You pay yourself and now you're a billionaire

                                        Open Controls
                              2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                7 mins ago

                                Working now. Thanks

                                Open Controls
                              3. Sad Ken
                                • 9 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                You know you get that free on the PL app?

                                Open Controls
                            6. POGON 1948
                              • 1 Year
                              16 mins ago

                              No one considering (C)ancelo? Forest don't score goals

                              Open Controls
                              1. Reinhold
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                I would probably go there if his attacking stats were a little better

                                Open Controls
                              2. banskt
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                Mids / fwds have higher ceiling than 6 points.

                                Open Controls
                            7. Reinhold
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              15 mins ago

                              The problem with selling James is that there aren't really many good options for replacing him right now. Especially if one already has Sanchez, Perisic and triple Arsenal.

                              Cucurella maybe? But will he even be LWB?

                              Others?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Casualspotted
                                  10 mins ago

                                  Im selling because i have 2FTs and dont know what to do. Also i will have 2FTs and i can bring him back if i want because also idk what to do next GW.

                                  Open Controls
                                • gart888
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  9 mins ago

                                  But for those of us looking at wildcarding after GW8, why not sell a guy that is likely to miss 1 or 2 of those 4 GW, and faces Liverpool in another?

                                  Cucurella, Perisic, Walker all look better to me over the next 4 GW.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Sailboats
                                    • 6 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    True

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Casualspotted
                                      5 mins ago

                                      This

                                      Open Controls
                                • kamdaraji
                                  • 13 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  Is James definitely out?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. DRIZ ✅
                                    • 10 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    Wait for more news. Not yet

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. gart888
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    Not definitely, but probably.

                                    Missed training yesterday, wasn't seen at the hotel today.

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. Sailboats
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    Not confirmed

                                    Open Controls
                                  4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                                    • 7 Years
                                    just now

                                    Lots of smoke

                                    Open Controls
                                • RWB_1991
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  A) James to Dias
                                  B) James to Dunk/Webster 1.4/1.5 ITB

                                  Open Controls
                                • Casualspotted
                                    6 mins ago

                                    James confirmed not travelled

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Casualspotted
                                        5 mins ago

                                        https://twitter.com/siphillipssport/status/1564617167466790916?t=1wGR8VTS3Epu4dZqo1y9oA&s=19

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. lekalatch
                                      • 3 Years
                                      5 mins ago

                                      1FT
                                      A) Kulusevski --> Gundo
                                      B) Zinchenko --> Saliba/Estupinan/Dunk
                                      C) Save

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. Warby84
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 7 Years
                                      3 mins ago

                                      Gundogan/Mitrovic or Sterling/4.5???

                                      Open Controls
                                    4. AC/DC AFC
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 7 Years
                                      just now

                                      Pep loves his ambiguity so much he can't even bring himself to say the word certain, about future team selection.

                                      https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1564592678658084867?t=-kTAxjs37HgFsWxu2tGQMQ&s=19

                                      Open Controls
                                    5. Pat Bonner
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 11 Years
                                      just now

                                      Who's the journalist on twitter who predicts the Spurs line up? Interested to see if Perisic is in there

                                      Open Controls

                                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.