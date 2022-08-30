FPL Gameweek 5 Scout Picks: City triple-up includes Foden

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 5 ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 BST deadline.

We line up in a 4-3-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

SCOUT PICKS CHANGES FOR 2022/23

While the maximum starting XI budget remains the same, there has been a slight change to how we nominate substitutes following our on-site poll.

As a result, given that our starting XI costs £83.0m, we have £17.0m to spend on the four substitutes you see on our Scout Picks graphic.

However, in an attempt to please both crowds (the poll was extremely tight after all), we’ll be giving some slightly more expensive alternatives below where appropriate, who in most cases, carry a bit more potential.

GOALKEEPER

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jose Sa (£5.0m) is our chosen goalkeeper in Gameweek 5, ahead of a favourable away fixture at Bournemouth. The 29-year-old has already racked up four save points in as many matches and this week he’ll be up against a Cherries’ side struggling for goals, having failed to net since the opening day. Bruno Lage’s rear-guard have conceded just two goals in their last three matches, despite facing three decent attacks: Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

DEFENDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.