Tips August 30

The complete FPL Gameweek 5 guide: Tips, best players, team news and more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page ahead of tonight’s deadline.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 5?

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 5?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM REVEALS AND ANALYSIS

MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 5 VIDEO CONTENT

FPL NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 4

ESSENTIAL FPL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

801 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Johan Cryuff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    The update duration is 30 mins right ?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      normally longer

      up to 50 mins

      Bet today is quicker.

      18.38

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Varies, but yes about that

    3. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      45 min - 1 hour

  2. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    I went Zinch to Dalot, to have a regular starter on my bench. I'll use the funds for Perisic to James soon

    Sanchez
    Trent Perisic Cancelo
    (C)Salah Rodrigo Martinelli Gross
    Toney Jesus Haaland

    Ward Dalot Dasilva Trippier

    Dalot's stats stood out, although I have no plan of playing him soon

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      benches will see action soon.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah. Wanted the cover

    2. Hog Roast Junkie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Logic is sound

  3. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Andreas and Reed start,
    Dasilva benched.

    Big this week.

