The complete FPL Gameweek 5 guide: Tips, best players, team news and more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page ahead of tonight’s deadline.[anon_only id="snack_dex5"] [/anon_only]
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 5?
GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Live updates from Tuesday’s press conferences
- TEAM NEWS: Live updates from Monday’s pre-match pressers
- ROTATION RISK: How much rest does each team get from Gameweeks 4-6?
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Which FPL players are nearing a one-match ban?
- SET-PIECE TAKERS: Which FPL players are on penalties, free-kicks and corners?
- PREDICTED LINE-UPS: Who will start in Gameweek 5?
- INJURIES AND BANS: Who is out and who is a doubt for Gameweek 5
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 5?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM REVEALS AND ANALYSIS
MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 5 VIDEO CONTENT
FPL NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 4
- Haaland treble, Salah blank, Zinchenko injury: FPL notes from Saturday’s games
- Kane scores twice but misses penalty: FPL notes from Sunday’s games
ESSENTIAL FPL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
28 mins ago
The update duration is 30 mins right ?