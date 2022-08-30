Tuesday team news: Zaha returns, James misses out

Gameweek 5 is the first midweek round of the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season and arrives only a few days after the weekend outings.

Crystal Palace v Brentford and Fulham v Brighton and Hove Albion get us underway at 19:30 BST, with Southampton v Chelsea kicking off quarter of an hour later. Finally, Leeds United v Everton starts at 20:00 BST.

As for the team news, Patrick Vieira makes three changes from Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Manchester City, as Wilfried Zaha returns along with Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta. Tyrick Mitchell, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard drop to the bench.

Brentford also make three changes from Gameweek 4, as Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt and Keane Lewis-Potter come in for Christian Norgaard, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa. However, the game comes too soon for Pontus Jansson.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham are unchanged, while Graham Potter hands Enock Mwepu his first start of the season. That means Danny Welbeck drops out, with Leandro Trossard presumably playing as a false nine.

There are two changes for Southampton as Romain Perraud and Ibrahima Diallo replace Moussa Djenepo and Joe Aribo.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are without Reece James through illness, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, the returning Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella possibly lining up in a back four formation.

Further forward, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling all start, while Hakim Ziyech is selected over Christian Pulisic. Conor Gallagher is suspended following his sending-off against Leicester City.

There is one change for Leeds United at Elland Road, as Luis Sinisterra replaces Dan James. Patrick Bamford only makes the bench after missing the last two games with a groin injury, which means Rodrigo continues up front.

For the visitors, Frank Lampard reverts to a back-four system, with Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil in attack. However, Mason Holgate injured his knee on Saturday and misses out.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Ayew, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Rodney, Phillips

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Zanka, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter, Toney

Subs: Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Reid, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Mbabu, Diop, Chalabah, Cairney, Francois, Harris, Ablade, Stansfield

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Mwepu, Gross, Trossard

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Alzate, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Diallo, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Bednarek, Valery, Djenepo, S Armstrong, Aribo, Mara, Walcott

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Cucurella, Ziyech, Havertz, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Chilwell, Ampadu, Chukwuemeka, Gilmour, Kovacic, Pulisic, Vale, Broja

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, James, Summerville, Greenwood, Bamford, Gelhardt

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, McNeil

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch