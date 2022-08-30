1630
Dugout Discussion August 30

Tuesday team news: Zaha returns, James misses out

1,630 Comments
Share

Gameweek 5 is the first midweek round of the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season and arrives only a few days after the weekend outings.

Crystal Palace v Brentford and Fulham v Brighton and Hove Albion get us underway at 19:30 BST, with Southampton v Chelsea kicking off quarter of an hour later. Finally, Leeds United v Everton starts at 20:00 BST.

As for the team news, Patrick Vieira makes three changes from Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Manchester City, as Wilfried Zaha returns along with Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta. Tyrick Mitchell, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard drop to the bench.

Brentford also make three changes from Gameweek 4, as Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt and Keane Lewis-Potter come in for Christian Norgaard, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa. However, the game comes too soon for Pontus Jansson.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham are unchanged, while Graham Potter hands Enock Mwepu his first start of the season. That means Danny Welbeck drops out, with Leandro Trossard presumably playing as a false nine.

There are two changes for Southampton as Romain Perraud and Ibrahima Diallo replace Moussa Djenepo and Joe Aribo.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are without Reece James through illness, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, the returning Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella possibly lining up in a back four formation.

Further forward, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling all start, while Hakim Ziyech is selected over Christian Pulisic. Conor Gallagher is suspended following his sending-off against Leicester City.

There is one change for Leeds United at Elland Road, as Luis Sinisterra replaces Dan James. Patrick Bamford only makes the bench after missing the last two games with a groin injury, which means Rodrigo continues up front.

For the visitors, Frank Lampard reverts to a back-four system, with Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil in attack. However, Mason Holgate injured his knee on Saturday and misses out.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Ayew, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Rodney, Phillips

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Zanka, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter, Toney

Subs: Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Reid, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Mbabu, Diop, Chalabah, Cairney, Francois, Harris, Ablade, Stansfield

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Mwepu, Gross, Trossard

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Alzate, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Diallo, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Bednarek, Valery, Djenepo, S Armstrong, Aribo, Mara, Walcott

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Cucurella, Ziyech, Havertz, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Chilwell, Ampadu, Chukwuemeka, Gilmour, Kovacic, Pulisic, Vale, Broja

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, James, Summerville, Greenwood, Bamford, Gelhardt

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, McNeil

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch

1,630 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Casualspotted
      2 mins ago

      Anel Ahmedhodzic - Remember the name

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        If you've played FM last few years. You know very well who he is.

        Open Controls
    • pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 from 3 here

      Terrific start to the gw 🙄

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Snap!

        Open Controls
        1. DRIZ ✅
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Nice

          Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        About time you had a bad one!

        Open Controls
    • SonnyPikey
        1 min ago

        Meslier great save

        Open Controls
      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Welcome to my team, Mr Mitrovic.

        And I don’t care if he blanks against Spurs next, I’d rather have him than not and keep watching him score every week.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Same here with Raheem

          Open Controls
      • DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Patterson good chance to take home the pts

        Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Sanchez vs Reya still a thing?

        Open Controls
      • Shultan
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        On holiday in Italy (como) & completely forgot about tonight's game!
        Left cap on salah, lost another .1 of Bailey & accidently burnt a transfer & have James in time with Bailey 1st sub
        Atleast get to wake up with spinning views of lake como

        Open Controls
        1. Shultan
          • 6 Years
          just now

          *stunning

          Open Controls
      • im1974
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        My team looks awful for gw6. Many others probably do as well

        Open Controls
      • Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Patterson 1on1 with the keeper, but no!

        Open Controls
      • Paqueta Rice
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Come on Harrison

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.