Fanslide August 31

Get involved with the free-to-play Fanslide game this midweek!

Sponsored by Fanslide

An exciting midweek round of Premier League fixtures brings four more chances to play Fanslide – one of which is Liverpool v Newcastle United, where you can win £100 without paying an entry fee!

In case you’re new to Fanslide, it’s the fast-growing, real-time Fantasy game played live in one-off fixtures.

We’re playing it ourselves this season – but we’re sure you can do better!

Essentially all you need to do is choose three players at a time, based on when you think they’ll pick up points. Convinced there’ll be a Bournemouth-style capitulation in the first 20 minutes? Back those attackers! See a game petering out to a drab conclusion? Time to “slide” in those defenders.

Fanslide: Don’t just watch the game, PLAY the game!

How to play Fanslide

You can select three players at any one time, ‘sliding’ them into slots for single, double or treble points when you think they’re about to have an impact on the match.

Slides must be managed wisely though, with each player only available for a maximum of 20 minutes alongside an ability to remove them early to use their remaining time later. Your first three slides of each half are free, the rest will cost two points unless it’s due to time expiry.

Compared to FPL, there are loads more ways to win or lose points. Alongside the usual reward of goals (20 points), penalty saves (15) and assists, they are also given for actions such as defensive blocks, winning a tackle, having a shot on target and keeping a 20-minute clean sheet.

However, points are deducted for defensive errors, conceding free-kicks and being caught offside, as well as the usual bookings, red cards and own goals.

Full rules are here.

Live Fanslide matches

Wednesday 7:30pmArsenal vs Aston Villa (BT Sport)
Wednesday 8:00pmLiverpool vs Newcastle United (BT Sport)
Thursday 8:00pmLeicester City vs Manchester United (BT Sport)

Kick-off times are BST

Liverpool vs Newcastle preview

There is a £100 freeroll during Wednesday night’s clash between Liverpool and Newcastle. Jurgen Klopp’s side recovered from a winless opening three matches by smashing Bournemouth 9-0 and matching the all-time biggest Premier League victory.

Meanwhile, the Magpies remain unbeaten thanks to a late Allan Saint-Maximin volley at Wolves, although the Frenchman soon limped off the field. If he joins Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson in missing this Anfield night, the Newcastle put in front of Liverpool is suddenly much less threatening.

When thinking of strategies that Fanslide players can use here, it’s worth remembering a thought explored in last week’s article – do games start slower, therefore making it best to choose three defenders in those early slots?

From the four matches so far, Bournemouth have been involved in the most goals inside the opening 20 minutes, albeit with a 1-5 deficit. Brentford and Crystal Palace participated in four goals, whilst all Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City and West Ham United matches have been goalless in this period.

Liverpool scored twice and conceded once but Newcastle are yet to score and have conceded an Ilkay Gundogan strike in this time.

Saturday’s dominant win over the Cherries was not only a Mohamed Salah blank in FPL but it was also the first occasion where Liverpool didn’t concede first.

Fanslide players who think it’ll be a tight game should start with defenders. However, if the thought is that Liverpool will bombard Newcastle from kick-off, instead plump for the likes of Salah, Luis Diaz or Roberto Firmino, or mix things up with opposing goalkeeper Nick Pope.

It’s not all about goals though and, by studying points hauls, we can pinpoint those players who score well even if they or their teammates don’t find the net. Newcastle’s Joelinton and Miguel Almiron both picked up 18 points in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves.

How to get involved

The best way to learn is by getting stuck into a live match. Join the Fantasy Football Scout group on Fanslide by clicking here.

Fanslide is free to play but contains an option for players to deposit and place bets. You must be 18 or older to play and if you do choose to deposit money and place bets, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

GET STARTED WITH FANSLIDE

JOIN THE FFSCOUT GROUP ON FANSLIDE

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Most in my 11-strong ML have Haaland (c). Three (including me) have Salah. One has KdB. One has (lol) Toney, but pretty sure they've already given up.

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I went Salah

      Thought capping Haaland would be points chasing but we will see.

    2. Pork Pie Sausage Roll
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Looking at it optimistically: you have the FPL GOAT as a differential Captain playing at home

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    If you own Haaland and didn't captain him you are hoping for a blank today right?

    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      A score, but only that. And a haul from Mo.

    2. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Either that or my C (De Bruyne) doesn't play as he's VC.

    3. Khark
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Absolutely, i'd stomach one goal just not the 17 that are incoming

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes very much so

    5. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Blank please

    6. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      He may score 5 if he wishes , but only if Mo scores 6...

    7. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I would take him scoring 1 goal as a good result

    8. Pork Pie Sausage Roll
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      EO is over 100, so you don’t want him doing well

    9. jammie26
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Depends on mini league rivals. EO is irrelevant

  3. Tomm
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Jesus (c) hopefully out scores Halland

  4. Alan The Llama
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    And I was so looking forward to the people coming on here saying they "knew" Haaland wasn't going to start and how obvious it was.

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      They have been sure for days

    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Some would say it was never in doubt.

  5. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Halaand first viking ever to chop down Forest in under 45 minutes ?

  6. Garlana
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Had this coming as a kdb capper I guess.

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah, not having this hindsight.

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You're not the only one. Let's hope for a second half masterclass off the bench or a no show...

  7. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Go for the safer option they said... go for KDB(c)...

    1. Dannyb
      • 5 Years
      just now

      This, had it on Sterling right up until the last minute, need to stop frantically scrolling these pages before deadline. My fault, we move on.

  8. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    I f Salah blanks a WC could be on the cards. I have enough to do as it is (after Rodrigo, and 0.1 short of Zaha this week)

  9. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    KdB captain fail last week, KdB captain fail this week.

    Crikey. No Salah, either.

    Brutal this game.

  10. Free Hat
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Everyone hoping Haaland starts and Im just glad here Walker made it as well!

    1. OnlyPepKnows
      • 8 Years
      just now

      And Bernardo! My gw transfer

  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dare I say it....cmon Salah !!!!?

    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Who

  12. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Predictions for tonight then?

    Bou 1 - 2 Wol
    Ars 2 - 0 Villa
    City 4 - 0 Notts 🙁 (roll on Bournemouth)
    Whm 1 - 2 Tot
    Liv 3 - 0 New

    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      City could be 7 plus

    2. Khark
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bou 1 - 2 Wol
      Ars 4 - 1 Villa
      Haaland 10 - 0 Notts
      Wham 0 - 1 Spurs
      Liv 3 - 1 Newc

    3. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nottingham Forest are due a thrashing. Can't say whether it will be today though.

      Been very lucky so far (even ignoring the penalty saves). One time, those shots which they are getting fortunate blocks and bounces on, are going to go in and they will get thrashed.

  13. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Remember, Haaland only got a mere assist against Bournemouth 😉

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      good point

    2. Sloane426
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Should have scored 3

    3. Khark
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Foden was a complete cabbage that game

  14. Tomm
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Come on Jesus outscored halland

  15. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    What chances of KDB playing at all this game?
    Presumably if it's 3-0 City by HT, he doesn't play at all....

    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Agreed. Pep barely subs

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Looking at that city bench, I cannot see KDB be not coming on

  16. Sloane426
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 FTs…is it worth doing Gundo + Haaland >> De Bruyne + Toney for next weeks rotation

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      And then you’ll buy Haaland back again afterwards?

      1. Sloane426
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Depends how de Bruyne does

  17. TOBY1
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Alvarez could break the game.

  18. Monty the Magpie
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Upset at Anfield?

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I doubt it - comfortable win for pool

    2. Dannyb
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No upset, Liverpool will lose.

  19. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Could it be Haaland 45, Alvarez 45?

  20. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaland score predictions please.

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      1 goal 1 assist

  21. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    MGW to run the show with a haul and be the most popular transfer this week.

    1. Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'm deciding between him, ASM and Zaha

  22. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    just now

    That's unlucky for KDB captainers, definitely seen a few here. I'm feeling quite lucky that Bernardo starts

  23. Puntillimon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Think everyone is underestimating forest. They played quite well last match against spurs, just needed extra quality up top. City’s defence also a bit dubious at times. Won’t be completely surprised if they held their own against city for at least a bit

