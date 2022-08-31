Get involved with the free-to-play Fanslide game this midweek!

Sponsored by Fanslide

An exciting midweek round of Premier League fixtures brings four more chances to play Fanslide – one of which is Liverpool v Newcastle United, where you can win £100 without paying an entry fee!

In case you’re new to Fanslide, it’s the fast-growing, real-time Fantasy game played live in one-off fixtures.

We’re playing it ourselves this season – but we’re sure you can do better!

Essentially all you need to do is choose three players at a time, based on when you think they’ll pick up points. Convinced there’ll be a Bournemouth-style capitulation in the first 20 minutes? Back those attackers! See a game petering out to a drab conclusion? Time to “slide” in those defenders.

How to play Fanslide

You can select three players at any one time, ‘sliding’ them into slots for single, double or treble points when you think they’re about to have an impact on the match.

Slides must be managed wisely though, with each player only available for a maximum of 20 minutes alongside an ability to remove them early to use their remaining time later. Your first three slides of each half are free, the rest will cost two points unless it’s due to time expiry.

Compared to FPL, there are loads more ways to win or lose points. Alongside the usual reward of goals (20 points), penalty saves (15) and assists, they are also given for actions such as defensive blocks, winning a tackle, having a shot on target and keeping a 20-minute clean sheet.

However, points are deducted for defensive errors, conceding free-kicks and being caught offside, as well as the usual bookings, red cards and own goals.

Full rules are here.

Live Fanslide matches

Wednesday 7:30pm Arsenal vs Aston Villa (BT Sport) Wednesday 8:00pm Liverpool vs Newcastle United (BT Sport) Thursday 8:00pm Leicester City vs Manchester United (BT Sport)

Kick-off times are BST

Liverpool vs Newcastle preview

There is a £100 freeroll during Wednesday night’s clash between Liverpool and Newcastle. Jurgen Klopp’s side recovered from a winless opening three matches by smashing Bournemouth 9-0 and matching the all-time biggest Premier League victory.

Meanwhile, the Magpies remain unbeaten thanks to a late Allan Saint-Maximin volley at Wolves, although the Frenchman soon limped off the field. If he joins Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson in missing this Anfield night, the Newcastle put in front of Liverpool is suddenly much less threatening.

When thinking of strategies that Fanslide players can use here, it’s worth remembering a thought explored in last week’s article – do games start slower, therefore making it best to choose three defenders in those early slots?

From the four matches so far, Bournemouth have been involved in the most goals inside the opening 20 minutes, albeit with a 1-5 deficit. Brentford and Crystal Palace participated in four goals, whilst all Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City and West Ham United matches have been goalless in this period.

Liverpool scored twice and conceded once but Newcastle are yet to score and have conceded an Ilkay Gundogan strike in this time.

Saturday’s dominant win over the Cherries was not only a Mohamed Salah blank in FPL but it was also the first occasion where Liverpool didn’t concede first.

Fanslide players who think it’ll be a tight game should start with defenders. However, if the thought is that Liverpool will bombard Newcastle from kick-off, instead plump for the likes of Salah, Luis Diaz or Roberto Firmino, or mix things up with opposing goalkeeper Nick Pope.

It’s not all about goals though and, by studying points hauls, we can pinpoint those players who score well even if they or their teammates don’t find the net. Newcastle’s Joelinton and Miguel Almiron both picked up 18 points in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves.

How to get involved

The best way to learn is by getting stuck into a live match. Join the Fantasy Football Scout group on Fanslide by clicking here.

Fanslide is free to play but contains an option for players to deposit and place bets. You must be 18 or older to play and if you do choose to deposit money and place bets, please always remember to gamble responsibly.