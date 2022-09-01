Leicester v Man Utd team news: Maddison returns, Ronaldo a sub

Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion tonight, with Leicester City v Manchester United getting underway at 20:00 BST.
Brendan Rodgers makes three changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Chelsea in Gameweek 4.
In come Luke Thomas, Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison, with Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey and Dennis Praet dropping to the bench.
Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, names an unchanged XI for the visitors.
That means Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo continue as substitutes, although full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are both missing from the matchday squad.
GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Evans, Ndidi, Thomas, Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
Subs: Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Iversen, Praet, Castagne, Brunt
Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford
Subs: Heaton, Kovar, Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, van de Beek, Garnacho, Casemiro
18 mins ago
Both UTD fullbacks on yellows. Something is going to give 🙂