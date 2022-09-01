380
Dugout Discussion September 1

Leicester v Man Utd team news: Maddison returns, Ronaldo a sub

Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion tonight, with Leicester City v Manchester United getting underway at 20:00 BST.

Brendan Rodgers makes three changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Chelsea in Gameweek 4.

In come Luke Thomas, Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison, with Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey and Dennis Praet dropping to the bench.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, names an unchanged XI for the visitors.

That means Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo continue as substitutes, although full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are both missing from the matchday squad.

In addition to tonight’s match, you may also want to keep an eye on our Transfer deadline day updates, which you can access via the link below.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Evans, Ndidi, Thomas, Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Iversen, Praet, Castagne, Brunt

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Kovar, Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, van de Beek, Garnacho, Casemiro

  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Both UTD fullbacks on yellows. Something is going to give 🙂

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      McTominay dodges a red card every other game, don't expect them to get sent off.

  2. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    GOSH!! Man Utd games are excruciatingly boring!!

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I loved that half.

  3. The Neville Wears Prada
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    a) Zaha, James, Neco

    or

    b) Diaz, Fofana, Walker

    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Are you having to play Neco? A if not.

      1. The Neville Wears Prada
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Neco would still be bench fodder

  4. keefyefc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    3 of the United back line valued at £4.4m (avoid Dalot 3 yellow cards)
    Only Chelsea & Man City away classed as 4/5 difficulty rating until the end of the year
    Might be worth a cheeky Williams bench upgrade ?

    1. Zladan
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I brought Dalot in and benched as a FT this week (little else to do)…

      Could do without these bookings. Only intend to play him once before the WC against Leeds.

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Buying a defender without attacking threat feels like a waste of a slot these days.

      Unfortunately none of their defenders are attacking, probably to balance Bruno and Eriksen getting forwards.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Dalot is up there in attacking stats, to be fair

    3. PogChamp
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I subbed in Dalot to strengthen bench

  5. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which is best:

    1) Salah and Brennan Johnson
    2) Diaz and Kane

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      2

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Salah needs better help than that.

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Depends on your other 2 strikers.

      1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        They will be Haaland and Jesus

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Tough decision to make.

          1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Salah and pool are not quite on it. Diaz covers pool enough for now. Kane outscores him for a bit I think. Johnson needs to go.

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Salah is LFC's highest scoring player. I would not write him off just yet.

              1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                But does he and Johnson outscore Diaz and Kane? I don't think they do

              2. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Not written off but Kane and Diaz should cover him

    4. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Very difficult not to have a captainable mid imo. Last night I thought my season was over watching Haaland hat trick and me capping salah. With only two assists I still only lost out by 7 pts. So putting all your premium up front migjt be a big risk

      1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        True. Being honest tho - I will likely captain Haaland every week. He's an absolute machine

  6. jose1
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Raya > Sanchez FT a good move?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don’t see the point just yet.

      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I agree Brentford fixtures not too bad also apart from not keeping clean sheets he’s mopping up save points

  7. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Transfer Rodrigo to

    A. Rashford

    or

    B. Gross

  8. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    I wonder how Partay's injury will affect Arsenal's assets. With Tomi and Teirney back in the fold, Partay's absence should give Zinch more minutes, however they likely won't be as solid at the back. Their fixtures also turn soon.

    Thoughts?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maybe Zinc moves into midfield now?

    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I agree with you. I’m thinking of benching saliba for neco this week because of this

  9. Drumandbaines123
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    GW4 - TAA 17 pointer in plum home fixture after being sold en masse.
    GW5 - Cancelo 12 pointer in plum home fixture after being sold en masse.
    GW6 - Reece James captain?

    1. tsintisin
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Very tempted to do that

  10. Oh Mane Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ramsdale likely to be fit for this weekend?

  11. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Fun Fact: Arsenal have the lowest xGA in the league with 3.33 Man City are second with 3.40

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don’t think this is accurate.

    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      They've faced the easiest opposition as well though and have Ramsdale in goal.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Ah against. Whoops

  12. tsintisin
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ramsdale to Pope/Henderson/Sanchez?(have Neco and Trippier)

  13. tabby98
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ramsdale*, Ward
    TAA, Cancelo, Perisic, James*, Trippier
    Salah, Rodrigo*, Martinelli, Andreas, Dasilva
    Haaland, Jesus, Archer

    2FT £1.0m ITB

    What changes to make?

  14. have you seen cyan
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone else play fantasy like me?
    I don't really care about individual weeks so much. I just want to achieve at least 65 points a week, which typically translates to a 100k finish. I have a poststick on my wall and I keep track of how many points I am ahead or behind that 65 each week total.

    Its a marathon, not a sprint. Playing like this, puts far less emphasis on GW's, it doesn't ruin your weekend if you have a bad week. Its realising the bigger picture.

    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      90 is the new 65 with Haaland in the game

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah. Especially how things are priced.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      This year feels like 4 sprints.

    3. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      I’ve never put anything on my wall about it

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        What is on your wall?

        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b0/1e/3b/b01e3bafe98426b3221f7d5f2b81a3d2.jpg

    4. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pretty much the same. Plus I want to win my mini leagues!

  15. Pedersen
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    How sad. Aubameyang to Chelsea. I really find that wrong casted by whomever thought that was a good idea. I think their offensive power will be limited due to him now. Sterling no longer as interesting

  16. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    What to do? 1. FT and 3.5m in the bank

    Sanchez, Ward
    TAA, James, Walker, White, Neco
    Diaz, Gross, Martinelli, Neto, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane, Jesus

    1. Strchld
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Neto to Zaha

  17. Rash
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Best Rodrigo replacement upto 7.4m?

    Sanchez
    Trent James cancelo trippier
    Salah Rodrigo* gross martinelli
    Jesus Haaland

    Ward Andreas Gabriel greenwood

  18. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    What to do? 1 FT and 1.0m ITB.
    Would like to get Zaha in, but that would be -4.

    A) Save FT
    B) DaSilva to Aaronson
    C) Something else?

    Mendy
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Trippier - Neco
    Salah - Martinelli - Diaz - (DaSilva - Pereira)
    Haaland - Jesus - (Greenwood)

