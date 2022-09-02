Get involved with the free-to-play Fanslide game this weekend!

Sponsored by Fanslide

The packed fixture schedule may give Premier League managers headaches but for us Fantasy bosses, it means more chances to try out the new in-play game Fanslide.

Manchester United v Arsenal is the headline match-up this weekend and there is £100 up for grabs with Fanslide in this fixture. There’s not even an entry fee required – so there’s no excuse not to give it a try!

In case you’re new to Fanslide, it’s free to download and play and is a real-time Fantasy game played live in one-off fixtures. All you need to do is choose three players at a time based on when you think they’ll pick up points. Easy!

For those new to the game, we’ll expand on a few more of the rules below.

How to play Fanslide

You can select three players at any one time, ‘sliding’ them into slots for single, double or treble points when you think they’re about to have an impact on the match.

Slides must be managed wisely though, with each player only available for a maximum of 20 minutes per game.

Compared to FPL, there are loads more ways to win or lose points. Alongside the usual reward of goals (20 points), penalty saves (15) and assists, they are also given for actions such as defensive blocks, winning a tackle, having a shot on target and keeping a 20-minute clean sheet.

However, points are deducted for defensive errors, conceding free-kicks and being caught offside, as well as the usual bookings, red cards and own goals.

So if Gabriel Jesus is in the ‘x3’ slot on Sunday and scores a goal, say hello to 60 points! Meanwhile, three Arsenal defenders that don’t concede in the opening 20 minutes will pick up 30 clean sheet points plus whatever they earn for defensive actions.

The full rules are here.

Live Fanslide matches

Friday 8:00pm West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (Sky Sports) Saturday 12:30pm Everton v Liverpool (BT Sport) Saturday 5:30pm Aston Villa v Manchester City (Sky Sports) Sunday 2:00pm Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City (Sky Sports) Sunday 4:30pm Manchester United v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Kick-off times are BST

As well as the £100 main event, there are £50 freerolls for West Bromwich Albion v Burnley and Aston Villa v Manchester City.

Weekend preview

As each team has played five times, useful data patterns are beginning to form that could assist those playing Fanslide this weekend.

Firstly, Liverpool attackers have been slow at making an impact so far. Removing the 9-0 win over Bournemouth, they have gone behind in all other matches and are yet to score in the first hour.

Therefore it’s not recommended to start with any of Liverpool’s front three; save them for later. Not too late though, as Liverpool face Napoli in midweek and may start removing key players if they have a comfortable lead over rivals Everton.

The same can be said for Manchester City, whose blistering start has already heralded 19 goals. If the champions reach half-time with a big margin over Aston Villa – as they did versus Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest – expect some ‘Pep Roulette’ to keep the squad fresh for Sevilla.

It’s a contrast between two goalkeepers at Villa Park. Emiliano Martinez is amongst those with the most saves (17) whilst Ederson has only made six. The latter may be more likely to keep a 90-minute clean sheet but Martinez could be a better pick, as saving a shot on target brings three points each time.

Elsewhere, the two sides with the most goals inside the first half an hour are featured in our live games. Arsenal (5) and Man City (4).

The Gunners have won all their matches and sit top of the league, full of confidence heading into the clash at Man United. In both of the late afternoon games, it may be wise to begin with a couple of Arsenal or Man City attackers alongside the opposition goalkeeper.

Whereas in the Merseyside derby, perhaps a more defensive-minded approach is needed in those early three Fanslide slots.

How to get involved

The best way to learn, of course, is by getting stuck into a live match.

You can even join the Fantasy Football Scout group on Fanslide by clicking here.

Fanslide is free to play but contains an option for players to deposit and place bets. You must be 18 or older to play and if you do choose to deposit money and place bets, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

