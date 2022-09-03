3pm team news: Perisic and Kulusevski benched, James returns

The line-ups for the 3pm kick-offs are in – and Ivan Perisic‘s name isn’t included in the starting XI on the Tottenham Hotspur teamsheet.

Spurs’ home match against Fulham is one of six Premier League matches getting underway at the traditional kick-off time, with Chelsea v West Ham United arguably the most eye-catching fixture of those taking place:

Perisic is among five players who drop to the bench for Spurs, with Dejan Kulusevski also demoted to substitute duty.

Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Clement Lenglet step up as Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma and Davinson Sanchez make way.

Fulham are unchanged.

Over at Stamford Bridge, Reece James returns to the Chelsea starting XI after illness forced his absence in midweek.

He is one of five changes that Thomas Tuchel has made, with Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic and new signing Wesley Fofana handed the chance to impress.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz drop to the bench.

Lucas Paqueta makes his first start for West Ham, who also promote budget FPL defender Emerson Palmieri to the starting XI. Aaron Cresswell is injured and Said Benrahma is benched, while Gianluca Scamacca hasn’t recovered from illness.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank makes one change from his Gameweek 5 starting XI as the fit-again Pontus Jansson replaces Zanka.

For Leeds, Joe Gelhardt is recalled in place of injured striker Rodrigo and Cody Drameh is in for the absent Rasmus Kristensen.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is fit to start but neither Allan Saint-Maximin nor Bruno Guimaraes have recovered. Eddie Howe’s two changes come at centre-half as Sven Botman and Fabian Schar replace Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn.

Opposite number Patrick Vieira has also made a brace of alterations for Palace, recalling Tyrick Mitchell and Jordan Ayew in place of Nathaniel Clyne and Michael Olise.

In the battle between two of the newly promoted clubs, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper selects Steve Cook and Jesse Lingard over midweek starters Remo Freuler and Lewis O’Brien.

Caretaker Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil has gone with the same side that drew 0-0 with Wolves on Wednesday.

Joe Aribo comes in for the injured Romeo Lavia in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s one and only change for Southampton but opposing boss Bruno Lage has been busier.

Recent signing Sasa Kalajdzic makes his debut for the club after joining from Stuttgart, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence return to the starting XI. Raul Jimenez, Goncalo Guedes and Nelson Semedo were named among the substitutes but Jimenez subsequently pulled out in the warm-up.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Mee, Jansson, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Baptiste, Lewis-Potter, Toney, Mbuemo

Subs: Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Ajer, Roerslev, Jorgensen

Leeds XI: Meslier, Drameh, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Roca, Adams, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Gelhardt

Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Cooper, Klich, Forshaw, Hjelde, Summerville, Greenwood, Bamford

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Fofana, Cucurella, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Pulisic, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Broja, Havertz

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Emerson, Rice, Paqueta, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Ogbonna, Coventry, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Benrahma

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Targett; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Fraser

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, Burn

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Andersen, Guehi, Ward; Doucoure, Olise, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Olise, Clyne, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Lodi, Yates, Kouyate, Lingard, Johnson, Gibbs-White

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Colback, Awoniyi, O’Brien, Toffolo, Freuler, Dennis, Boly

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura, Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Dembele, Moore, Senesi, Anthony

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Bentancur, Lenglet, Dier, Sessegnon, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Perisic, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Davies, Bissouma

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cairney, Chalobah, Willian, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Diop

Wolves XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Nunes, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Kalajdzic, Podence

Subs: Sarkic, Jimenez, Hwang, Guedes, Semedo, Toti, Ronan, A Traore, Bueno

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, A Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, S Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott

GAMEWEEK 6 SCORES SO FAR