862
Dugout Discussion September 3

3pm team news: Perisic and Kulusevski benched, James returns

862 Comments
Share

The line-ups for the 3pm kick-offs are in – and Ivan Perisic‘s name isn’t included in the starting XI on the Tottenham Hotspur teamsheet.

Spurs’ home match against Fulham is one of six Premier League matches getting underway at the traditional kick-off time, with Chelsea v West Ham United arguably the most eye-catching fixture of those taking place:

Perisic is among five players who drop to the bench for Spurs, with Dejan Kulusevski also demoted to substitute duty.

Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Clement Lenglet step up as Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma and Davinson Sanchez make way.

Fulham are unchanged.

Over at Stamford Bridge, Reece James returns to the Chelsea starting XI after illness forced his absence in midweek.

He is one of five changes that Thomas Tuchel has made, with Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic and new signing Wesley Fofana handed the chance to impress.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz drop to the bench.

Lucas Paqueta makes his first start for West Ham, who also promote budget FPL defender Emerson Palmieri to the starting XI. Aaron Cresswell is injured and Said Benrahma is benched, while Gianluca Scamacca hasn’t recovered from illness.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank makes one change from his Gameweek 5 starting XI as the fit-again Pontus Jansson replaces Zanka.

For Leeds, Joe Gelhardt is recalled in place of injured striker Rodrigo and Cody Drameh is in for the absent Rasmus Kristensen.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is fit to start but neither Allan Saint-Maximin nor Bruno Guimaraes have recovered. Eddie Howe’s two changes come at centre-half as Sven Botman and Fabian Schar replace Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn.

Opposite number Patrick Vieira has also made a brace of alterations for Palace, recalling Tyrick Mitchell and Jordan Ayew in place of Nathaniel Clyne and Michael Olise.

In the battle between two of the newly promoted clubs, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper selects Steve Cook and Jesse Lingard over midweek starters Remo Freuler and Lewis O’Brien.

Caretaker Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil has gone with the same side that drew 0-0 with Wolves on Wednesday.

Joe Aribo comes in for the injured Romeo Lavia in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s one and only change for Southampton but opposing boss Bruno Lage has been busier.

Recent signing Sasa Kalajdzic makes his debut for the club after joining from Stuttgart, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence return to the starting XI. Raul Jimenez, Goncalo Guedes and Nelson Semedo were named among the substitutes but Jimenez subsequently pulled out in the warm-up.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Mee, Jansson, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Baptiste, Lewis-Potter, Toney, Mbuemo

Subs: Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Ajer, Roerslev, Jorgensen

Leeds XI: Meslier, Drameh, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Roca, Adams, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Gelhardt

Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Cooper, Klich, Forshaw, Hjelde, Summerville, Greenwood, Bamford

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Fofana, Cucurella, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Pulisic, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Broja, Havertz

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Emerson, Rice, Paqueta, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Ogbonna, Coventry, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Benrahma

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Targett; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Fraser

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, Burn

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Andersen, Guehi, Ward; Doucoure, Olise, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Olise, Clyne, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Lodi, Yates, Kouyate, Lingard, Johnson, Gibbs-White

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Colback, Awoniyi, O’Brien, Toffolo, Freuler, Dennis, Boly

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura, Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Dembele, Moore, Senesi, Anthony

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Bentancur, Lenglet, Dier, Sessegnon, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Perisic, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Davies, Bissouma

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cairney, Chalobah, Willian, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Diop

Wolves XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Nunes, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Kalajdzic, Podence

Subs: Sarkic, Jimenez, Hwang, Guedes, Semedo, Toti, Ronan, A Traore, Bueno

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, A Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, S Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott

GAMEWEEK 6 SCORES SO FAR

Everton0 – 0Liverpool

862 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Told y’all Toney would get a hatty 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I agreed with you yeah ... congrats!

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Did you cap?

      Open Controls
  2. Call Me Old Fashioned
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    So glad I didnt fall into the Chelsea trap

    Open Controls
  3. D.r.a.c.o
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Chelsea need another 250m

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      this.

      was it £231 million after Abram?

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Bournemouth GOAL

    2 2

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Didn’t even realise it was 2-1 lol

      Damn need Neco goal now

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        2 2

        Open Controls
  5. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Ffs Koulibaly costing my James clean sheet absolute fraud

    Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Solanke G

    Open Controls
  7. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Plenty of time for a other one Ivan. I want 4!

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Greedy but yes, I agree

      Open Controls
  8. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Yes I went Dunk over James!

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Congrats on your Dunk clean sheet

      Open Controls
  9. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 5 Years
    just now

    How I got talked into keeping James I’ll never know. Always does trash for me.

    Also kinda looks like my Toney vs Mitro vs Isak decision may have been made

    Open Controls
  10. mojoindojo
    • 8 Years
    just now

    BB success! On 25 with 13 of it from bench of a Trippier, Neco and Andreas

    Open Controls
  11. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Convinced my friend in work to take out Rice, Antonio and Johnson and WC because his team was a mess. Just got a very passive aggressive message.

    Open Controls
  12. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Neco haul getting smaller

    Open Controls
  13. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    If Pep started a DM in the UCL final, Tuchel would be managing Freiburg.

    Open Controls
  14. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    just now

    No Haaland past 2 game weeks, and then shipped out Toney to bring him in...

    Open Controls
  15. C0YS
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Been seeing these names thrown around a lot, thoughts? First to 3 votes

    A) Sinisterra
    B) Gross
    C) Trossard

    Open Controls
  16. Garlana
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Neco points slipping away, Chelsea points slipping away. This is brutal.

    Open Controls
  17. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Quickfire Isak hatty much needed

    Open Controls
  18. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Chelsea CS wiped! Epic

    Open Controls
  19. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Marsch RC

    Open Controls
  20. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Son is cursed...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.