1227
Tips September 3

FPL Gameweek 6 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + more

1,227 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page ahead of the deadline on Saturday 3 September at 11:00 BST.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 6?

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 6?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

EXPERT OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM REVEALS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

NEW SIGNINGS ASSESSED

FPL new signings: Who is Brentford attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard? 4

FIXTURE ANALYSIS

Who has the best FPL fixtures over the next six Gameweeks? 9

MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 6 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 5

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

1,227 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Red Devil
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start who
    Perisic
    Pereira
    Trippier (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pereira

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Will Tomiyasu be first pick ahead of White now that he's back from injury? 4.2 or 4.3 is a good price for a Arsenal defender.

    Sorry for repost, on WC.

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes, but Tomiyasu probably isn't ready for 90 minutes yet.

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No. If he was he’d be in already. White is doing a good job, until Arsenal look like they have a problem I don’t see Arteta changing it.

      Open Controls
  3. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench walker or neco?

    Open Controls
    1. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Neco

      Open Controls
  4. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Walker or Andreas 1st sub?

    Open Controls
    1. Don Rogers FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Walker.

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      just now

      W

      Open Controls
  5. Moose™
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start Neco or Tripp?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm on Tripp... Might regret it

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Neco. Because this is his best chance to haul

      Open Controls
  6. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    It's hard to bet against Haaland in this kind of form, which means captaincy is locked in.

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Benched

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        He could still score off the bench, no?

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pep BSing everyone that Alvarez will play instead of Haaland is Pep mind games.

      But I think we will all be twitching waiting for team sheets.

      Open Controls
  7. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Wow, I did not know Haaland was at nearly 77% ownership

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      yep

      reaching Jesus levels

      Open Controls
    2. dark91
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I expected more

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I was just happy that he was as low as around 43% in GW1, looked like he'd hit 70% or so in preseason then the community shield happened and people decided he's rubbish. Sometimes the fickle nature of people has its benefits

        Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You cant go against Haaland now lol.

      Open Controls
  8. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Just forsaw a Pickford pen save from Salah… so moving the armband

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      to who?

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        just now

        James!

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Doing a Kyle Walker and covering Alisson red card?

      Open Controls
  9. cm790
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Why am I so scared to captain anyone else other than Haaland 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Because 2 hattys in a row! 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Because if he hauls and you didn’t then you’re stuffed. His EO is so high.

      Open Controls
  10. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    And that’s it

    Open Controls
  11. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pants

    Open Controls
  12. jia you
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    I've never left it this late to chose captain and make a transfer before but just before deadline did Perisic to James and moved the armband from Salah to Haaland.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      boooo

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think that's fine

      Open Controls
  13. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Good luck All 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      And to you!

      Open Controls
  14. New Article
    Third Eye Vision
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    New post

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/09/03/scouts-matchday-6-picks-for-the-free-to-play-spitch-fantasy-game/

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        don't get spitched up!

        Open Controls
  15. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Haaland was taken off at 60mins to keep him fresh for the bench?

    No, he hungry to eat some goals.

    Sanchez
    TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - James - Perisic
    Salah - Martinelli - Rashford
    Goatland(C) - Jesus

    Andreas - Reed - Greenwood

    Open Controls
  16. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Think I VCd Neco

    Brave of me

    Open Controls
  17. GoonerGirl
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    I've captained Salah over Haaland again, I'm such a badass.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.