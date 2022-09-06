Win a share of €50,000 in FanTeam’s Champions League Group Stage game

The UEFA Champions League is back – and by the end of the group stage, you could be €5k richer!

Fantasy managers can put their European football knowledge to the test in FanTeam’s €50k Champions League Group Stage game, which comes with a guaranteed first prize of €5,000.

In this progressive prize pool, there is at least €50,000 to be won until a minimum number of teams have been registered. After that, the total will rise with each new entry.

Entries cost just €25 (£21.25) and up to 10 teams per user are allowed, with the top 17% of managers walking away with cash prizes. For example, 340 will be victorious from 2,000 and the outright winner will receive exactly ten per cent of the final prize pool.

Even better: the game rules and scoring system are very similar to FPL, so skills are easily transferred from one game to the other.

So if you’ve ever wanted to own both Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi in your Fantasy side – now you can!

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from FPL, FanTeam Champions League managers build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

Safety Net feature: If your player doesn't start, he will be replaced by a starting teammate in the same position whose value closely matches the original selection (descending prices only).

A maximum of three players from a single Champions League club can be picked, with the budget for the initial squad set at 88m.

A captain is chosen to earn double points, with a nominated vice-captain scoring double if the captain doesn’t play.

There will be no Wildcard but each manager gets two free transfers per Gameweek, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a maximum of two Gameweek transfers forward but can never have more than four free moves in their locker.

With only the group stage covered in FanTeam’s game, there is no need to worry about long-term planning for the knockout rounds, price changes or chip strategy: it’s simply a six-Gameweek tournament, which runs until early November.

For a rule breakdown of the rules, see the above image.

SCORING SYSTEM

Seasoned FPL managers should have no problem in adjusting to the €50k Champions League Group Stage game.

The familiar scoring system is shown above, with minor differences outlined below.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points (+0.3/-0.3) if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.

Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.

Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.

Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

Each shot on target is rewarded (+0.4 for forwards/midfielders, +0.6 for defenders, +1.0 for goalkeepers).

