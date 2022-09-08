Test your fantasy football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy!

Sponsored by Sorare

Some Advice from our Sorare Experts

In the Sorare world, nothing is more frustrating than a player missing a game while all your other players turn in an excellent performance. This can be even more frustrating in the Sorare Academy, where you don’t have budget constraints or the players you have in your gallery don’t limit you.

With the high scores that you can achieve in the Academy, it is crucial to do as much as possible to avoid a DNP (Did Not Play) score of 0, as this can take you out of the running for a prize.

Let’s take a look at some tips that can give you the best chance of avoiding the annoying DNP.

Consider midweek fixtures or possible rotation

This will be the first week that we have a weekend Gameweek following a complete set of UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League fixtures. As managers, we must consider this when choosing our Sorare Academy teams. A player you have selected for the weekend may have taken a knock and come off early and, therefore, could be likely for a DNP. On the other hand, a player who is regularly playing in the league may have been rested for a more straightforward midweek game, and therefore we can be more confident that they may play at the weekend.

In practice, PSG play Juventus this week in the Champions League, a big game for both teams. If Filip Kostic picked up a knock and had to be subbed off from the game early, it would be understandable for the manager to rest him in this weekend’s fixture against Salernitana, who Juventus would be expected to beat without him – especially as they have a tricky fixture with Benfica the following midweek.

On the other hand, Stade Rennais have what appears to be a simple midweek fixture against AEK Larnaca from Cyprus on Thursday. They also play newly promoted Auxerre this weekend and therefore could be considered a preferable fixture. Baptiste Santamaria has played every game for Stade Rennais but if you were to notice that he wasn’t in the Europa League team this week, you may be able to infer that he is being rested for the weekend.

In a different thought altogether, you may feel that with the fixture congestion that will happen with European fixtures in a World Cup year, you may prefer to use players who are not involved in European ties. This will completely remove any fears or doubts that you may have with midweek fixtures.

Look for ‘rotation-proof’ players

In every team, there will be players who you know will undoubtedly play every game they are available. These players can be invaluable to you on Sorare Academy as you can be 99% sure that they will be playing that weekend. Players that come to mind can include Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool or Karim Benzema for Real Madrid.

Van Dijk has played all six games this season in the Premier League and started 34 last year, only missing a few matches through injury.

Benzema has also featurd in all games this season and lined up 32 games last year, again only missing some due to injury – although wouldn’t you just know it, he picked up a minor problem at Celtic in midweek!

Search for injury or possible resting news before the deadline

This tip can be a bit of a lifesaver not only for the Sorare Academy but for any other Fantasy games that you may play. Whenever you are able to closest to the deadline, it is worthwhile searching on Google, Twitter and, of course, Fantasy Football Scout for the names of all the players that you are putting in your teams for that weekend.

These are the best places where you can pick up any last-minute news on injuries in training, rotation in the squad that the manager may have mentioned in their new conferences or predicted line-ups from in-the-know sources.

With the Sorare deadline being a Friday morning, of course, it is not always possible to pick up all the news as things can change between a Friday morning and possible Monday night fixtures.

Finally

If you take these three tips into consideration each week you will maximise your chances of avoiding DNPs and having five players on the pitch. There are no guarantees but it will give you a better chance at hitting the top scores and winning on the Sorare Academy.

