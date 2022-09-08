220
SoRare September 8

Test your fantasy football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy!

The Sorare Academy is the easiest (and cost-free) way to play Sorare and it allows you to win some amazing prizes you can keep or trade on the Sorare market.

Last week’s winner was Phaal City, congratulations!



This was quite the star-studded line-up and it worked out well. Our top prize will be winging its way to Phaal City, as well as 14 other lucky winners.

Just head over to Sorare Academy if you wish to enter this week, before the next deadline on Friday at 11am BST.

Some Advice from our Sorare Experts

In the Sorare world, nothing is more frustrating than a player missing a game while all your other players turn in an excellent performance. This can be even more frustrating in the Sorare Academy, where you don’t have budget constraints or the players you have in your gallery don’t limit you.

With the high scores that you can achieve in the Academy, it is crucial to do as much as possible to avoid a DNP (Did Not Play) score of 0, as this can take you out of the running for a prize. 

Let’s take a look at some tips that can give you the best chance of avoiding the annoying DNP.

Consider midweek fixtures or possible rotation

This will be the first week that we have a weekend Gameweek following a complete set of UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League fixtures. As managers, we must consider this when choosing our Sorare Academy teams. A player you have selected for the weekend may have taken a knock and come off early and, therefore, could be likely for a DNP. On the other hand, a player who is regularly playing in the league may have been rested for a more straightforward midweek game, and therefore we can be more confident that they may play at the weekend.

In practice, PSG play Juventus this week in the Champions League, a big game for both teams. If Filip Kostic picked up a knock and had to be subbed off from the game early, it would be understandable for the manager to rest him in this weekend’s fixture against Salernitana, who Juventus would be expected to beat without him – especially as they have a tricky fixture with Benfica the following midweek.

On the other hand, Stade Rennais have what appears to be a simple midweek fixture against AEK Larnaca from Cyprus on Thursday. They also play newly promoted Auxerre this weekend and therefore could be considered a preferable fixture. Baptiste Santamaria has played every game for Stade Rennais but if you were to notice that he wasn’t in the Europa League team this week, you may be able to infer that he is being rested for the weekend.

In a different thought altogether, you may feel that with the fixture congestion that will happen with European fixtures in a World Cup year, you may prefer to use players who are not involved in European ties. This will completely remove any fears or doubts that you may have with midweek fixtures.

Look for ‘rotation-proof’ players

In every team, there will be players who you know will undoubtedly play every game they are available. These players can be invaluable to you on Sorare Academy as you can be 99% sure that they will be playing that weekend. Players that come to mind can include Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool or Karim Benzema for Real Madrid.

Van Dijk has played all six games this season in the Premier League and started 34 last year, only missing a few matches through injury.

Benzema has also featurd in all games this season and lined up 32 games last year, again only missing some due to injury – although wouldn’t you just know it, he picked up a minor problem at Celtic in midweek!

Search for injury or possible resting news before the deadline

This tip can be a bit of a lifesaver not only for the Sorare Academy but for any other Fantasy games that you may play. Whenever you are able to closest to the deadline, it is worthwhile searching on Google, Twitter and, of course, Fantasy Football Scout for the names of all the players that you are putting in your teams for that weekend.

These are the best places where you can pick up any last-minute news on injuries in training, rotation in the squad that the manager may have mentioned in their new conferences or predicted line-ups from in-the-know sources. 

With the Sorare deadline being a Friday morning, of course, it is not always possible to pick up all the news as things can change between a Friday morning and possible Monday night fixtures.

Finally

If you take these three tips into consideration each week you will maximise your chances of avoiding DNPs and having five players on the pitch. There are no guarantees but it will give you a better chance at hitting the top scores and winning on the Sorare Academy.

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.

  1. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Best 1 week punt for Diaz and Cucurella? Only have one Arsenal spot left.

    A. Saka and Dunk/Trippier
    B. Sinisterra/Trossard and Gabriel (already have Gross)
    C. Something else

    WC in 8

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I like B Sini

      Open Controls
  2. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    A- Salah > Sterling
    B- Salah > KDB
    C- Keep Salah

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      A and B both enticing options, however A has some uncertainty rn due to manager change and B has a tough-ish fixture. Go with C.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Reassess next week

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
  3. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Why would Potter ruin his own career?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Lot of stew

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      Why do so many bright talents go to UTD only for precious time to slip through their fingers and watch their dreams die? The cloudy illusion of reaching Everest’s peak.

      Open Controls
    3. Third Eye Vision
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      In career-terms, earning bucket-fulls of cash is certainly an aspect of it that one might consider.

      Open Controls
      1. Third Eye Vision
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        For example, I read yesterday that sacking Rodgers would cost Leicester an eight-figure sum. Wow.

        Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Clearly isn't going to ruin his career. Even after Chelsea he'd have suitors.

      If anything this just means other big teams will be interested in future with him getting European experience this year, too.

      Open Controls
  4. FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Guys do you think BHA assets are still good to have with all this disruption?

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      well they blank next week

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Wait and see

      Open Controls
    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I’m not so sure, Potter really had them drilled and executing his plans very well. A shame but I think I am moving on from Brighton assets.

      Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Short-term yes but eventually will fade away

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        This is what I think will happen

        Open Controls
    5. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      No

      Open Controls
    6. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I was about to jump off Gross anyway. blank, liv, TOT, bre, NFO, mci, CHE isn't pretty. It's even worse for their defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Well before the blank it actually wasn’t that bad IMO. Liverpool are absolute shite atm and MCI are conceding and we have to give credit to BHA they’re playing very well. Also at Mac Allisters price he’s easy to bench. I’m just not so sure anymore with Potter leaving

        Open Controls
    7. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      No. Triple whammy of Potter leaving, BGW & fixture swing is enough make them all priority sales next week

      Open Controls
  5. Bambi
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Best mid-priced midfielder and defender for a two week punt?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Trip/James and Rashford/ASM if fit

      Open Controls
  6. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    a. Walker > Trippier for free? Y or N

    b. play Dunk or Neco?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  7. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Thinking about GW8 WC, assuming he's fit of course, would you rather Saint-Maximin or hold Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Marti

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      If ASM is fit then I'd have both

      Open Controls
    4. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Martinelli is a hold even when the fixtures turn. Especially when they turn, as he'll be Arsenal's main outlet on the break against big teams.

      Open Controls
  8. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Perisic to James then gtg? £1.5m itb

    Sanchez
    TAA/Robbo/Trippier/Perisic*
    Salah(c)/Martinelli/Lingard
    Haaland/Jesus/Toney
    (Ward/Neco/Dasilva/Andreas)

    Could do Dasilva to Aaronson and bench Perisic

    Open Controls
  9. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Sanchez - stick or get rid?

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      No one knows yet. They have a nice fixture this week then a blank so surely hold for this week and see.

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      stick

      why would you want to get rid of him for anyways?

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Blank and their defence could turn poor

        Open Controls
      2. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        blank, liverpool, TOTTENHAM, brentford, FOREST, city, CHELSEA.

        One CS in those 7 at best?

        Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Get rid. I not stressing for GW8 but Def out on GW9 WC

      Open Controls
  10. Oggle22
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Any advice 2ft 0m itb
    Raya
    Dunk Taa Cancelo James Cucurella
    Salah(vc) Martinelli Diaz
    Jesus Haaland(c)

    Ward Bailey Da Silva Archer

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Dunk to Neco and save

      Open Controls
  11. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    How does these moves look? 2ft 0.4itb

    Robbo, Sanchez to James Pope gw7
    Groß to Rashford gw8 (can afford 1 rise to 6.6)
    WC gw9

    SANCHEZ
    ROBBO Trent Cancelo Trip
    Salah GROß Marti
    Haaland Jesus Toney
    Ward Andreas Neco Dasilva

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      After all Those transfers why u need to WC ?

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Maybe I don't. I just want to take advantage of it. If team is fine I might use it gw15 to set up BB16. How does those transfers look though?

        Open Controls
  12. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Will be fun to spread the Salah money next GW

    Open Controls
  13. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Getting cold feet over Sinisterra if he’s not anywhere near completing 90 mins in a match. Would you go for the Leeds man at home to Forest and away to ManU or Rashford away to Palace and home to Leeds? Rumours are that Ronaldo starts tonight against Sociedad meaning a rest for Rashford.

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Rashford

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      He's being eased into the team, minutes managed. Got a yellow card last game.

      Open Controls
    3. Third Eye Vision
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Surely, Sini is building up to full match fitness and getting sharper each game.

      Open Controls
    4. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yeah I'd maybe just keep an eye on Sinisterra for a couple of weeks at least even with a decent fixture this week, so that probably means go Rashford for now.

      Open Controls
      1. Colby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Cheers everyone. Maybe Rashford with his eye on a World Cup squad place is the way to go even short term. He’s close to a price rise too.

        Open Controls
  14. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    What do we think for top 4? I think second will be really tight.
    City walk it.
    2. Spurs
    3 Arsenal just behind
    4. Chelsea

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      I wouldn’t put Chelsea in there anymore. City, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal. Chelsea and United a bit behind those 4 at the moment but could change.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        With potter I would

        Open Controls
    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      1/2: between City and Utd
      3: Spurs
      4: Arsenal
      5: Chelsea
      6: Newcastle

      Open Controls
    3. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Liverpool over Chelsea for me

      Open Controls
    4. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      1. City
      2. United
      3. Arsenal
      4. Spurs

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        4th could be between Spurs and Liverpool

        Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      1. City by miles
      2. Arsenal
      3. Spurs
      4. Liverpool

      Open Controls
  15. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Got 2 FTs and a headache! Is TAA to Trippier to enable Rodrigo to Saka madness? It’s either that or save one FT and straight swap Rodrigo for a sub-£6.3m mid, and with Brighton missing next GW I’m struggling to find one I like.

    A) Do TAA and Rodrigo to Trippier and Saka
    B) Save an FT and go for a cheapy mid

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      A looks good

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    play one:

    A ward (AVL)
    B pope (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
  17. FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Guys this is my team.
    1FT & 0.7 itb.

    Sanchez Ward
    Cancelo James Cucu Saliba Neco
    KDB Zaha Diaz MacAllister Andreas
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Should I just roll the transfer?
    Or
    B) Transfer out Mac Allister?
    C) Remove Cancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      REASONS?

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Well I worry about BHA with all this disruption now and I can see Spurs scoring against MCI. Cancelo too expensive, don’t understand how he’s rising atm tbh

        Open Controls
        1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          You explained yourself why Cancelo a leave alone with a rise on the cards. Nobody knows yet about effect on BHA. IMO, transfers can wait a week.

          Open Controls
  18. Cardiff Kopite
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Trossard or Sinisterra?

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      NEITHER imo UNTIL AFTER THE POSTPONEMENT

      Open Controls
    2. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Sinisterra because of Brighton blank next week

      Open Controls
  19. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    At what point, does Klopp get sacked?

    Open Controls
    1. Cardiff Kopite
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      FSG more patient than Che owners. He is in no danger whatsoever currently. They wont to a 'early ditch for CL places' gamble. If still struggling mid-season...then its possible, i suppose.

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      For who? Bringing in a new manager is an instant downgrade for them

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        ....TT

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Being serious? Tuchel is not a better manager than Klopp

          Open Controls
    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Klopp is a perfect fit for Liverpool. I think they'd be mad to sack him anytime soon.

      Open Controls
  20. Mane Mane Mane
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Need a cheap defender for the next few weeks priced 4.5 or less.
    Who’s the better option
    A) Neco
    B) Dalot/Malacia

    Or someone else?

    Open Controls
    1. Cardiff Kopite
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Who do you reckon potter will play up top?

      Aub or Pulisic?

      Open Controls
    2. balint84
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Fofana, Veltman, Ait-Nouri

      Open Controls
  21. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Should Zaha be considered above the likes of Rashford/Sinisterra? Is he an equal pick to Martinelli or not quite?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      He should but now he’s not playing next week rash and sini are the top choices

      Open Controls
  22. jwilliams
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      WC 8 finally settled.. good to go?

      GK: Pope (Iversen)
      D: Cancelo - James - Trippier (Neco - Emerson)
      M: Sterling - Maddison - Rashford - Martinelli (Andreas)
      F: Haaland - Kane - Mitrovic

      Open Controls
    • Mufc202020
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Best Gundo replacement under 7.6m? I have Trossard & Martinelli.

      A) Rashford (cry,LEE)
      B) JWP (BRE, avl)
      C) Gibbs White (lee, FUL)
      D) Antony (cry, LEE)

      Any other ideas also welcomed!

      Open Controls
    • Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      What to do with Estupinan this gw? Play or bench?

      Open Controls
      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Same problem. I don't know

        Open Controls
    • Moxon
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Thoughts on this for a GW8 WC?

      Pope (4.0)
      TAA | Cancelo | James | Trippier (4.0)
      Salah | Rashford | Martinelli | Paqueta (4.5)
      Haaland | Isak | Mitrovic

      Downgrade Salah or TAA to boost the midfield?

      Open Controls
    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Are you finding it difficult to fit Isak in your team with Toney/Mitrovic the more popular picks after Haaland/Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Only if you have both Haaland & Kane. But I'm still not that keen on Kane with so many appealing cheaper options up front

        Open Controls
    • _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      If I WC GW8...is there anything worth a 1 week punt here? 1FT 1.2m ITB.

      Sanchez
      TAA James Cancelo Saliba
      Salah Diaz Martinelli Gross
      Haaland Jesus

      Ward Neco Andreas Archer

      Open Controls
      1. Flaming Flamingo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours ago

        I was looking at wildcarding in GW8 too, but was put off by the fact I am struggling to find any worthwhile transfers this week. You are in a similar spot I think. I would probably do something like Groß to Rashford, but that could potentially backfire of course

        Open Controls
      2. Bragadocious
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Almost exactly the same boat as me. In your case with the 1 transfer I'd probably just leave it as is, unless you want to improve a bench option in case one of your starters is rested? Neco to Trippier perhaps, although that might leave you with a headache, and I'd only do that if you're absolutely certain you'll WC GW8. I'm sitting on this:

        Sanchez
        TAA James Cancelo Walker
        Salah Diaz Martinelli Gross
        Haaland Jesus

        Ward Neco Andreas Archer
        2ft 0.3itb

        I was actually tempted by Walker to Saliba for GW7 then WC GW8.
        In slightly less lucid moments I've also considered Salah to Sterling and Archer to Mitro or even Salah to Mount and Archer to Darwin.

        Open Controls
    • Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      New article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/09/08/who-is-the-best-captain-for-gameweek-7/

      Open Controls
    • jwilliams
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        a) KDB + Toney

        b) Kane + Maddison

        Open Controls
      • Bishopool
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        So in this scenario I would be surprised if Salah does not haul. He has to prove him, klopp and team at the same time!

        Open Controls

