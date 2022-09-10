393
Moving Target September 10

What can FPL managers expect from Graham Potter at Chelsea?

393 Comments
While the short-term uncertainty over fixtures leaves us unable to do much Fantasy Premier League (FPL) planning with any great conviction, our editorial content will slowly resume with some less Gameweek-focused articles.

Here we look at what Graham Potter’s appointment as Chelsea manager means for FPL managers, and which players could potentially thrive under their new boss.

Chelsea announced the appointment of Potter as their new head coach on Thursday, following the departure of Thomas Tuchel.

The 47-year-old led Brighton and Hove Albion to their highest-ever top-flight finish in 2021/22 and left the Seagulls in fourth in the Premier League table.

As things stand, Potter’s first match in charge is set to be the UEFA Champions League clash against RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

THE HISTORY

Having come through the ranks at Birmingham City, Graham Potter went on to represent 12 different clubs across a 13-year playing career, including Stoke City, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

A few years after retiring, he began his coaching journey in Sweden with Ostersund’s, leading them from the fourth division to the top-flight, as well as winning the Swedish Cup and reaching the knock-out stages of the UEFA Europa League. The latter feat was especially impressive, given that they progressed from a group that included Athletic Bilbao and Hertha Berlin.

“When I started, we got attendances of 500 – now we’re playing in front of 30,000 at Hammarby and beating Gothenburg, who have competed in the Champions League before. It’s some difference to where we were a few years ago.” – Graham Potter

In 2018, Potter took over at Swansea City following their relegation from the Premier League. Although he could only guide them to a 10th-place finish in the Championship, his time in Wales was largely deemed a success, as he rebuilt a new, youthful side who hit their stride in the second half of the campaign. They also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

That was enough to earn a move to Brighton in 2019, who had recently dismissed Chris Hughton. However, it took a while to implement his ideas and philosophy, with 15th and 16th place finishes in his first two seasons at the club. Still, the owners kept faith and were rewarded in 2021/22, when Brighton finished ninth, the club’s highest-ever Premier League finish.

2022/23 began with a first-ever win at Old Trafford, while last week’s 5-2 win over Leicester City lifted Brighton to fourth, which is even more impressive given that they sold two of their best players – Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.8m) – in the summer.

PLAYING STYLE

“We were in front of the best English manager right now. As a spectator, I like to watch these teams. I like watching Brighton play. I recognise it. When I was a football player, I would love to play in this team.” – Pep Guardiola on Graham Potter’s Brighton

At Brighton, Graham Potter would regularly change systems, shifting from back four to back three formations depending on the opponent. However, since the backend of last season, he has favoured a possession-based and fluid 3-4-2-1 (see below), which is a similar shape to Tuchel’s Chelsea.

He likes to use players who are comfortable in a number of different positions, like Pascal Gross (£6.0m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m), Solly March (£5.0m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.5m).

Indeed, the latter was signed as a winger, but also played as a number 10, a false nine, a central midfielder and more recently as a hybrid wing-back/inside forward, a position he thrived in.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Potter will stick with a 3-4-2-1 at Chelsea, but regardless of the formation, the fundamentals remain the same – defend as a team, focus on shape, build from the back, press a lot and commit players forward.

“He’s a players’ manager. He’s a problem solver. Tactically, he’s incredible at making sure when you step onto the pitch, everyone knows what they’re doing. What he’ll bring to Chelsea is exactly that. He’s a very calm person, and if he wants you to do something on the pitch, he takes responsibility if it goes wrong. He’s never there to throw anybody under the bus.” – Former Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer

THE PROSPECTS

1

At this stage, we can only speculate about how Graham Potter will set up his team. However, we will get to see Chelsea in action prior to the next FPL deadline, when they face RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The fixtures, meanwhile, are very good from Gameweeks 9 to 12.

Chelsea’s defence has really struggled under Tuchel this season, but it’s an area that Potter should be able to fix, given his impressive record at Brighton in the past two seasons (see below).

Indeed, the Seagulls have allowed just five goals in their six league games in 2022/23, and two they have conceded were own-goals. By contrast, Chelsea have already conceded on nine occasions.

393 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    cresswell usually does well for me, is he a bit at risk with emerson though? w ham fixtures turning nicely

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Blimey must be a boring question everyone falling asleep....

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      No risk imo

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  2. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    I’m not sure if my h2h opponent has taken a hit or played his wildcard. It doesn’t say wildcard active but also doesn’t say he’s take a points hit? Yet he’s made 4 transfers this week?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      probably free FH.

      Open Controls
    2. Slitherene
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I've made 2, ideally a hit should have reflected. But doesn't shiow anything. Haven't played a FH.

      Open Controls
  3. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Could be, but wouldn’t it say on his team that he’s taken a FH? I’m not sure…

    Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Trippier in á 4-4-2 or Mitro in a 3-4-3?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Both in 433? If not possoble for you, then Trips in 442

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Mitro

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      343

      Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Pope in goal then Mitro in a 343?

      Open Controls
  5. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    2FTs. 0.4m itb.

    Salah+Gross+Taylor >>> Son+Bailey+Isak(-4)?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Keep Gross. Just do the other two for free

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Gross is the enabler.

        Open Controls
        1. mdm
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Hit not worth it then. Son is out of form, Bailey will not start vs SOU and Salah is due a haul

          Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        i would sell gross personally

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      i wouldnt. salah has brighton next and son arsenal away + he isnt worth the money with his form (neither is salah mind you)

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Cheers. Planning a WC in GW 9.

        Open Controls
  6. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Where green arrow

    Open Controls
    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Go out

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Why? We're supposed to be at home being miserable for the next 10 days

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          no ones said that Nate.

          go for a walk, reflect on what you will.

          Have a cup of coffee or a glass of beer, relax.

          Open Controls
  7. Slouch 87
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Keeping Salah . With the number of fire sales he could be quite the differential moving forwards.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      keeping for brighton game for sure and captain too!

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      King Salah will punish them all in the Royal GW

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Ditched on wildcard. Might bring him back when he drops more 😉

      Open Controls
      1. mdm
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Time to buy the dip

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          56 mins ago

          Went without him from the start and only one premium (Haaland). Activated my WC yesterday and moved to a threemium team with Salah.

          Open Controls
          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            50 mins ago

            Suggestion: Get KDB now and switch to Salah after GW11. Fixtures are horrible from 8 to 11.

            Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Why are you getting him on a WC?

            Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        Always buy the dip. 😉

        Open Controls
        1. mdm
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yep. Best to buy it once, not like me several times in a row 🙂

          Open Controls
  8. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    This weekend I didn't want the games cancelled. Now I want next weeks games cancelled.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I take that back haha... After seeing my team for this GW it would be nice if they didn't cancel it.

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I have Trent & Luis Diaz vs James and Cucurella w/ Sanchez blank means Ward away to Spurs... 😮

          Open Controls
        2. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          That's what the queen would've wanted

          Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Next week, I want only the London games to be cancelled and other games to go ahead.

      Open Controls
  9. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Any thoughts? 2FTs & 1.7ITB

    Sanchez, Ward
    Trent, Cancelo, James, Cucurella, Trippier
    KDB, Luis Diaz, Martinelli, Andreas, Longstaff
    Haaland, Jesus, Stansfield

    GW8 goes ahead;
    Trent & Stansfield > Neco & Mitro (free)
    then GW9;
    ???

    GW8 cancelled;
    Trent, Jesus & Longstaff > Neco, Sterling, Mitrovic two transfers in the dead GW8 and one on the GW9 deadline? Means leaving Stansfield for another week again.

    GW10 I'd be tempted to use the left over money to do Cucu to Chilwell (I think Potter deploys Chilwell as LWB and waiting until GW10 means I get Salzburg, Palace and Milan games to monitor)

    Open Controls
  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Assuming London fixtures get called off and we are left with a blank gameweek, what should I do?

    2FT 1.4ITB

    Raya*
    Trippier Collins Neco Patterson
    KdB Gundogan Diaz*
    Haaland(C) Jesus* Archer*

    Ward* Sterling* Martinelli* Saliba

    Raya + Diaz > Pope + Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Saliba*

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Not tempted by Wildcard? If you have it?

      Open Controls
    3. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A hit or two will do

      Open Controls
    4. Slouch 87
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I would WC as that defence needs sorting out anyway.

      Open Controls
  11. Dr Funk
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Brighton vs Palace was cancelled because of strikes wasn't it?

    And those strikes have now been cancelled.

    So if GW8 goes ahead isnt it back on?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I think it was planned reconstruction, therefore remains cancelled.

      Open Controls
    2. Slouch 87
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Doubt it . Policing and medical cover needs to be rearranged and paid for in additional to all the other match day personnel who may not be available at such short notice.

      Open Controls
  12. Kingy109
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    First thoughts on a GW9 WC draft:
    Sa Iverson
    Trent Dias James Trippier 4.0
    Sterling Maddison Martinelli Andreas 4.3
    Haaland Mitro Toney

    Toney and Maddison based on fixtures then there is money to bring in Kane or Son

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Tinkering got me this.

      Ward ¦ Iversen
      James Trippier Cucu Zouma ¦ Neco
      Salah Son Maddison ¦ Bailey Andreas
      Haaland Toney Mitrovic

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch 87
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Maybe an error to avoid all potential of goal keeping points.b

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Better fixtures, maybe Ward gets save points.

          Open Controls
  13. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Which striker for a 1 week punt?

    A) Mitrovic (nfo)
    B) Isak (BOU)
    C) Watkins (SOU)

    Open Controls
  14. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Will Son and Bowen be on the radar aftur gw8?

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Bowen showing some form of life, again.

      Open Controls
  15. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Highest ever GW rank incoming. #1

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Risen 18,000 places. At this rate I’ll be 10k by the last gw

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Keep the blanks coming.

        Open Controls
  16. Iwantmorepointsthanks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Had plenty of those in 2019/2020 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      Ihadplentyofthosein2019/2020thanks

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      True, lol.

      Covid vibes all over again.

      Open Controls
  17. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Would you WC this team with 2ft and 0.0itb?

    Pope
    TAA James Cancelo Trippier
    Salah Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Ward Harrison Neco Gross

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Team in decent shape... Wouldn't use WC. Maybe drop Harrison to a 4.5m.

      Open Controls
  18. Cok3y5murf
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    So disrespectful that people are talking FPL here instead of mourning

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Life goes on

      Open Controls
    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Define mourning

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        The ones Angela White does?

        Open Controls
      2. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        The sounds Angela White makes while she's washed in the waves of pleasure

        Open Controls
    3. Slitherene
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not all are from the Commonwealth

      Open Controls
  19. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Anyone else just burn a transfer.

    I’m proposing roll over transfer caps at 3 next season, rewards patient managers more.

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      3 transfers and a hit = wildcard.

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Yeah, I've been proposing this for a while too. Would make the game a more level playing field for all types of managers.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        I’ll sort it mate

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          39 mins ago

          Yeah, that'd be swell mate. Cheers. Also, give my regards to Mark.

          Open Controls
  20. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    The Department of Culture, Media and Sport on next weekend's fixtures: "Our guidance will stay the same. There's no obligation to cancel as far as far as the government is concerned. But it's ultimately up to the #PL and EFL to make those decisions."

    I expect they will play after this weeks backlash and other sport going ahead.

    Open Controls
    1. Darwin von Humboldt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      I bet at least some won't go ahead.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        30 mins ago

        Based on the nonsense spouted on here? DCMS and the Police have said it’s up to the Prem. So obviously Policing isn’t a factor.

        Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      What do you expect for the Brighton v Palace game? Reinstated or remain postponed?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        I can’t see any reason why it couldn’t be reinstated, provided it is confirmed that the other games go ahead early next week.

        Open Controls
    3. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Assuming the funeral is Monday then I expect games to go ahead.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        The funeral has been confirmed as a bank holiday, which rules out a weekend funeral.

        Open Controls
        1. keefyefc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Correction the funeral will be a bank holiday IF it takes place on a weekday.
          No date as yet

          Open Controls
  21. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    GW9 team, building slowly using FTs:

    xxx | Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba | xxx, Neco
    KDB, Sterling, Bowen, Martinelli | Andreas
    Haaland, Mitrovic, Toney

    A. Iversen, James
    B. Pope, 4.8m (who?)
    C. Mendy, 5.0m (who?)

    Open Controls
  22. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/joedoyle_/status/1568588046588674048

    Supposedly DCMS and Met Police have both said that it's up to PL and EFL if fixtures are going ahead next week. Maybe we'll get a full week?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Great news!

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Greater than when I posted it above? 🙄

        Open Controls
        1. Fish up a tree
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          You need to attach a link so we know it’s not BS as so much of it flying about on here lol

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 12 Years
            17 mins ago

            It included a direct quote from DCMS and I’ve been here 12 years and don’t post false info.

            Open Controls
            1. Fish up a tree
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              You’re a rare breed, no disrespect meant my friend

              Open Controls
        2. mdm
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          I would say so. This one has a link which makes it more noticable and looks more reliable 🙂
          But you were first yeah, so credit for that

          Open Controls
        3. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Didn't see your quote saying it included the MET too so I posted it with a link, apologies

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 12 Years
            11 mins ago

            Nothing to apologise for 🙂

            Open Controls
  23. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    We all needed a break.

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Enjoy it. Will not last long as gw8 is back on

      Open Controls
  24. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    If GW8 goes ahead with a reduced schedule then surely the best plan is use FT’s and maybe take a few hits to get maybe 9 out and then just Wildcard over the IB ?

    FH is worth so much more in latter part of season to navigate blanks.

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      No chip needed. It will be full gw. See above

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch 87
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Can't say this with certainty.

        Open Controls
        1. mdm
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Of course. The new king is also not exactly teenager 🙂 But joke aside, odds are pretty high now

          Open Controls
  25. Lindelol
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Will the transfers be reversed at the end of this GW or not?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  26. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maybe Queen Elizabeth's last service to the nation was not in fact appointing the PM and signing off on the Cabinet. But giving the England players an extra weekend to rest before the hectic fixtures schedule so we're as fresh as daisy's come November and December for a '22 World Cup run!

    Open Controls

