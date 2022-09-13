1027
Scout Picks - Bus Team September 13

FPL Gameweek 8 Scout Picks early selection: Man City and Newcastle triple-ups

1,027 Comments
Share

It’s official: Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will return this week after the Premier League confirmed on Monday that Gameweek 8 will go ahead, albeit with a few postponements thrown in for good measure.

We’ll have a smaller pool of players to choose from when we put together our weekly Scout Picks, then, with no Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion or Crystal Palace assets in action.

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to the deadline.

We are limited to a £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote – although we will continue to offer our ‘alternative’ substitutes in the final Scout Picks based on the old criteria.

The final Scout Picks cement our weekly selection on Friday but this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the Always Cheating chaps – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

THE LIKELY LADS

Scout Picks Gameweek 7 early selection: Brighton double-up and Haaland

Even if we had a full complement of players and teams at our disposal, and acknowledging the fact that Wolverhampton Wanderers have conceded fewer goals (four) than any other Premier League club this season, only injury can keep Erling Haaland (£12.0m) out of the Scout Picks at present.

Assuming John Carew’s crown as the Premier League’s resident big Norwegian, Haaland has hit the ground running with 10 goals in his first six appearances. Comfortably clear of any other player for both ‘big chances’ and expected goal involvement (xGI), he currently leads our captaincy poll with 56.76 per cent of the vote.

Teammate Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) also looks sure of inclusion in Gameweek 8, with goal-shy Wolves finding the net just three times in their opening six matches. The Portuguese playmaker is averaging 5.5 points per start and has already racked up two attacking returns (one goal, one assist), four bonus and three clean sheets.

Having started the season in fine form by scoring five goals in Tottenham Hotspur’s first six Premier League matches, Harry Kane (£11.4m) continues to underline why he’s one of the best assets in FPL. Spurs – who are unbeaten and sit just one point off the top of the table – now face a Leicester City side that have lost five matches in a row. The Foxes’ away record also offers encouragement for those backing Kane and Son Heung-min (£11.7m), having conceded 23 goals in their last 10 Premier League away matches, extending back to last season.

As for Newcastle United, the initial thought is towards a defensive double-up: Bournemouth rank bottom for goal attempts, shots in the box, efforts on target and ‘big chances’ this season, although they did perk up recently with three goals at Nottingham Forest, albeit from just 0.78 expected goals (xG).

Nick Pope (£5.1m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.3m) arguably carry the most points potential at the back, with the pair averaging 6.0 and 5.0 points per match respectively. The former, meanwhile, has made the most saves of any ‘keeper this season with 28, nine of which came in his last outing at home to Crystal Palace. The in-form Geordies have kept three clean sheets and conceded just six goals in their six matches so far, despite facing Man City and Liverpool, so cheap enabler Fabian Schar (£4.7m) also merits a mention.

As for Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m), the forward has scored six goals in as many games for Fulham since promotion and is already ahead of his xG figure despite missing a late penalty at Wolves earlier in the campaign. Now, he faces a Nottingham Forest outfit that have allowed more shots than any other side and sit bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC).

IN CONTENTION

FPL pre-season: Conte on Perisic and Doherty's fitness

Returning to Man City, Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) is in the running, with one goal and four assists in five starts, but Phil Foden (£8.0m) is a cut-price alternative and certainly worth a shout, too: he’s already managed four attacking returns (one goal, three assists) himself and is also on some set-pieces. Ederson (£5.5m), meanwhile, ought to be in the conversation for a ‘keeper spot, with Wolves not renowned for their goalscoring exploits, as discussed above.

Should we get any line-up tip-offs, Ivan Perisic (£5.6m) could potentially become one of the best defender picks in Gameweek 8, having created eight chances in just 293 minutes of action. If not Eric Dier (£5.0m), Cristian Romero (£4.9m) or Emerson Royal (£5.1m) could all potentially step in, and arrive with slightly cheaper price tags.

Representation from Arsenal also looks on the cards. Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) have both made excellent starts to the new Premier League season and have played a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side winning five out of their six games so far. Bukayo Saka (£7.8m) is getting better and better, too, so there is plenty to mull over ahead of Friday’s deadline, with all three Gunners attackers in the mix.

Another mid-price midfielder seems likely, too, but who? An injury update would be welcome on Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.4m), while James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) will be pushing for inclusion if he fails to make it in time.

Further forward, Alexander Isak (£7.0m) has hit the ground running at Newcastle, scoring on his debut at Anfield, before another decent performance in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace. Across those two starts, the young forward has produced five goal attempts, four shots in the box, three big chances and 1.26 non-penalty xG. It’s still early days but Isak looks a real talent, and he could yet sneak into the Scout Picks XI for the first time.

Solid budget options like Vladimir Coufal (£4.4m), Kurt Zouma (£4.5m) and James Tarkowski (£4.4m) offer security of starts, in what might be a low-scoring affair at Goodison Park. Indeed, Everton and West Ham United have managed just seven goals between them so far this season.

However, Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) still feels like a reasonable differential shout, given that he might be on penalties, while Anthony Gordon (£5.5m) has been the Toffees’ chief goal threat so far. If we do decide to back either attack, we’ll almost certainly turn to one of those two options.

THE LONG SHOTS

Arsenal v Fulham team news: Zinchenko out injured

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) or William Saliba (£4.8m) at Arsenal could emerge as defensive options, but it does feel like others are ahead of them right now.

Saying that, the influential Thomas Partey (£4.8m) is now back in full training, which boosts their clean sheet potential.

It’s just that Ivan Toney (£7.2m) and Brentford are generally pretty good on home turf. For example, they’ve already thrashed Manchester United and Leeds United this season, netting four and five goals respectively.

Elsewhere, Lucas Digne (£4.7m) could come under consideration at the back, although Ward-Prowse’s deliveries from dead-ball situations could cause problems, an area where Aston Villa have struggled numerous times this season.

Despite good performances against Man City in Gameweek 6, it’ll be a tough ask for Leon Bailey (£4.7m) or Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) to force their way into the Scout Picks XI, the same of which can be said for Nottingham Forest attackers Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) and Brennan Johnson (£5.9m).

GAMEWEEK 8 – BUS TEAM

1,027 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    How’s this WC looking? Plan would be Saka to Maddison next week. Thanks

    Pope
    Trippier Cancelo Emerson
    Saka Foden Bowen Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas James Fofana

    Open Controls
    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Really nice team. Obviously KDB missing but you can’t have them all.

      Open Controls
  2. Origi-nal
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    TAA, Salah & Taylor

    To

    Schar, KDB & Mitro?

    Gets me to 11 starters this week with a 433

    Open Controls
    1. Origi-nal
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      -4

      Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. Qaiss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Are folks on here put off by that Spurs performance, regarding bringing in their assets? Son seems to having what Kane had in the first half of last season, having just won the golden boot.

    Open Controls
    1. No Need
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Just cannot justify 11.7 in the hope that the law of averages with him kicks in. Might as well do that with Bowen or Mount

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Also not sure on the lineup, surely Kulu starts but will it be Rich or Son, and what about the wingbacks, Doherty to finally get a game?

      Open Controls
  4. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    TAA dropping tonight, quick people!

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls
  5. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Am I missing something here? Salah has had a disastrous season by all accounts and people have been selling him in their droves.

    I know he blanks this GW but he's the fifth highest scoring midfielder on 38 pts.

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      key word: fifth, 13M, Halaand (C)

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        As well as 'blanks this GW'

        Open Controls
    2. No Need
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Its usually less about that and more how you can spread the 13 mill. Diaz is giving you something very similar right now for 5 less

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      People saying this haven’t watched him play for Liverpool in the last 8 months. I started with him because I didn’t see better value elsewhere but with Haaland being so good and a reliable captain, can’t justify 13m Salah, nor is he a reliable captain at the moment

      Open Controls
    4. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      He was bad ending of last season, started bad this season. U have Haaland, KDB, Kane all better and cheaper options

      Open Controls
  6. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Isak or Jesus on WC?

    Open Controls
  7. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Is the best move here, Salah to Son and Sanchez to Pope? (-4) Think Son is worth a gamble this week but not sure double Newcastle defence is the best idea tbh.

    Sanchez
    Perisic Saliba Trippier
    Salah KDB Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Toney Mitro

    (Iversen Neco Patterson MacAllister)

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
        just now

        I'd keep Salah and bring in Pope. If you want to make 2 transfers I'd move Perisic out for Cancelo if you have the funds. If not, then Sergio Gomez may be worth a punt as Kyle Walker is flagged.

        Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
        58 mins ago

        I'm thinking of replacing Gross with Paqueta for a -4.

        a) Yes
        b) No

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          See how he does on Thursday

          Open Controls
          1. Big Mike
              15 mins ago

              Was thinking the same but he has a pretty decent fixture. I'd like to bring him in before his price rises.

              Open Controls
              1. Hits from the Bong
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                He is nowhere near a price rise, see how he does on Thursday

                Open Controls
        2. Little Frank
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          56 mins ago

          Best WC combo:
          A. Kane, Martinelli, Bailey
          B. Isak, Bowen, Zaha

          Open Controls
          1. Croaker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Close but b if you have another captain

            Open Controls
            1. Little Frank
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Thanks, would probably go with Haaland(C) in that case.

              Open Controls
        3. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 2 Years
          52 mins ago

          1) Haaland or Mbappe for (c)?
          2) Kroos or 6pts?

          Open Controls
          1. Paqueta Rice
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Dortmund lost 3-0 the weekend. Both have form. Probably go with Mbappe due to fixture though.

            Open Controls
        4. Big Mike
            51 mins ago

            Does anyone know why the Leeds v Man Utd game has been called off?

            Open Controls
            1. Hits from the Bong
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              High category police game, probably needed to bring in extra police but they are needed elsewhere

              Open Controls
          • billnats
            • 11 Years
            50 mins ago

            Which combo is best long term:
            A) Emerson, Salah, Isak
            B) James, Rashford, Kane

            Was on B until all the cancelled games plus Tottenham looking poor

            Open Controls
            1. Futbol Heritage
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              B

              Open Controls
          • FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            48 mins ago

            Sanchez
            Trippier, Cancelo, Perisic, Neco
            Salah, Neto, Martinelli, Andreas
            Haaland, Jesus

            Iverson, James, Diaz, Archer

            2 FT 2.7 ITB

            Looking to dead end this team and WC in the international break

            A Salah and Archer to Son and Mitrovic/Iask (this would give 10 starters with Neto first sub)
            B Salah, Archer, Sanchez to Son, Mitrovic/Isak and a GK -4

            Open Controls
          • Steevo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            48 mins ago

            On WC:
            A) Zaha bench
            B) Pacqueta 2 week punt

            Open Controls
            1. Manani
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              a

              Open Controls
          • Gunnerssss
            • 5 Years
            47 mins ago

            On wc

            Ward pope
            Patterson emerson saliba trippier rjames
            Kdb bowen martinelli gordon bailey
            Kane haaland toney

            Gtg?

            Open Controls
          • Manani
            • 10 Years
            43 mins ago

            pretty set on my WC, thoughts?
            Pope Ward
            Cancelo Trippier James Fofana Patterson
            Gordon Zaha KDB Martinelli Andreas
            Haaland Isak Mitro

            Open Controls
          • Paqueta Rice
            • 1 Year
            42 mins ago

            At what point is it possible for the postponed games to be rescheduled? I ask because I can keep Sanchez and do Iversen to Pope giving me both Pope and Sanchez. Would only do this if Brighton’s games were to be rescheduled before the additional wildcard during gw17.

            Open Controls
          • Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            41 mins ago

            Play
            A. Maddison (tot)
            or
            B. Andreas (nfo)

            Open Controls
            1. Paqueta Rice
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
              1. HellasLEAF
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                A

                Open Controls
          • Ask Yourself
            • 6 Years
            36 mins ago

            Omg I might be getting Bailey again

            Open Controls
            1. Paqueta Rice
              • 1 Year
              26 mins ago

              You and me both

              Open Controls
            2. HellasLEAF
              • 13 Years
              15 mins ago

              I am literally hovering over Bailey what is happening.

              Price is so tempting.

              Open Controls
            3. FCSB
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              I'd said no, but just looked at his price!!

              Open Controls
            4. Hits from the Bong
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Will Gerrard start him over Watkins, Ings, Coutinho though?

              Open Controls
            5. Cantonesque
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Probably Gross > Bailey for me this week, otherwise have to start Dasilva and have no bench. I was so glad to sell Bailey when I sold him though, not very long ago ...

              Open Controls
          • Kane Train
            • 7 Years
            35 mins ago

            Would you do Salah > KDB?

            A) Yes
            B) No

            Open Controls
            1. Manani
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              a

              Open Controls
            2. OPTA FPL
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              no ,Kane

              Open Controls
              1. billnats
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Was horrific today

                Open Controls
            3. HellasLEAF
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              I wouldn't. It's almost a wash but feel KDB might score just a bit less with Haaland being relied on more for goals. I think slightly more rotation risk as well. Neither are really playing up to the price at the moment

              Open Controls
          • Super John McGinn-
            • 10 Years
            30 mins ago

            Only got 8 starters to play but it’s a weak squad, use a -4 or just wildcard?

            Ramsdale
            Cancelo Tripper
            Martinelli Andreas DaSilva
            Haaland Jesus

            Ward, TAA, James, Estupinan, Salah, Harrison, Archer

            2 FT 2.0 ITB

            A) TAA + Salah + Archer > Perisic + KDB + Mitro (-4)
            B) TAA + Harrison + Archer > Targett + Bailey + Mitro (-4)
            C) Wildcard
            D) Other

            Open Controls
            1. lugs
              • 5 Years
              just now

              that looks like WC territory tbh

              Open Controls
          • HellasLEAF
            • 13 Years
            30 mins ago

            Anyone thinking Saint Maximine as nice differential? If starts that is?

            Don't want to take anyone out this GW at forward for Isak yet, want Isak in.
            Feel will only benefit SM has now to play off of.

            Open Controls
            1. Tsparkes10
              • 4 Years
              24 mins ago

              Defo. Depends on presser though

              Open Controls
            2. MyNameIsRedro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              17 mins ago

              I’m getting rid. You have to understand him as a player. The next game well suited to him is GW13

              Open Controls
            3. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              just now

              The problem with ASM is he's very hard to rely on in FPL. He can have these games where he's in unplayable form yet none of it translates to points, when he has his good streaks they tend to be very short and I'd fear his injury might have taken the wind out of him a bit.

              Open Controls
          • Tsparkes10
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            2FTs simple. Salah, TAA to City mid/Kulu, Schar. Wc next week?

            Ramsdale
            Cancelo Schar Trippier
            Kulu/KDB Martinelli MGW Andreas
            Isak Jesus Haaland
            (Ward, Neco, Neto, James)

            Open Controls
            1. HellasLEAF
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              Mmm. If wildcard then yes.

              Open Controls
          • FCSB
            • 6 Years
            20 mins ago

            How's this WC draft:

            Pope
            Cancelo Trippier Perisic
            KDB Martinelli Bowen Andreas
            Haaland Mitrovic Isak

            Ward Neco James Rashford

            0.2itb

            Thoughts appreciated...

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. FCSB
              • 6 Years
              16 mins ago

              Andreas = Bailey*

              Open Controls
            2. Metropolis
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              Looks good, similar to mine. Worried about Perisic minutes?

              Open Controls
            3. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              What's the reason for Rashford on your bench?

              He's blanking this week, plays ManCity after the IB and basically has only delivered against Arsenal?

              Open Controls
          • tsintisin
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Coufal decent pick at 4.4mil?

            Open Controls
            1. lugs
              • 5 Years
              just now

              he has the fixtures to be anyway

              Open Controls
            2. Cantonesque
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Definitely seems to be a lot of potential there. On my shortlist to replace Perisic, but not this week.

              Open Controls
          • ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Perisic probably won't start against Leicester right?

            Open Controls
            1. lugs
              • 5 Years
              just now

              probably not but who knows

              Open Controls
          • OPTA FPL
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            TAA -97%, could be dropped tonight

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              just now

              A lot of chips in play, probably really closer to 60/70% without those I'd say

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.