Scout’s Matchday 2a picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

For the millions deprived of Premier League football at the weekend, maybe you should check out SPITCH's UEFA Champions League game, where you effectively have a Free Hit chip to play for each round of group games and are only judged on your best three!
Alongside a season-long cash prize option that costs £12.75 to join, there are numerous 'Classic' versions – one of which is free.
SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.
As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.
But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.
Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.
SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 2a LINE-UP
Just seven matches are taking part on Tuesday night, as the Group A clash between Rangers and Napoli has been delayed 24 hours because of policing restraints brought on by the Queen’s death.
Lined up in a 3-3-4 formation, we have chosen Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (₵77) in the expectation that he’ll have saves to make during the Belgian side’s trip to Porto.
An attacking back three takes advantage of Kostas Tsimikas (₵71) being cheaper than teammate Andrew Robertson (₵85), who will miss out against Ajax due to a knee problem. The inclusion of Alphonso Davies (₵90) ignores the tough opposition of Barcelona and focuses on his fantastic ability to get involved higher up the pitch. Atletico full-back Reinildo (₵69) completes the trio.
During Ajax’s 4-0 hammering of Rangers last week, Edson Alvarez (₵71) bagged 200 points with a goal and a further 164 due to completing 82 successful passes. Add this to some tackles and an additional shot on target, the Mexican offers the complete package.
Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie (₵90) also scored last week, with two more ‘goalshot’ moments. He collected 439 points to rank as the sixth-best SPITCH midfielder of Matchday 1. A Spurs attacking double-up sees Dejan Kulusevski (₵112) and Harry Kane (₵160) selected for their trip to Sporting CP.
In fact, the England forward has been handed our captain’s armband – something which can only be done in ‘Classic’ mode. He is a trusted goal scorer who is fully-rested from the lack of weekend action and is already on five goals for the campaign.
Robert Lewandowski (₵145) has a very quick return to former club Bayern Munich, following his summer move to Spain. A phenomenal 344 goals arrived during his eight years there – averaging a rate of 43 per season that simply didn’t exist at this level until the likes of himself, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi entered the fray. Will it be a happy reunion for the 34-year-old?
Also up front are Mohamed Salah (₵180) and Lautaro Martinez (₵84) for matches against Ajax and Viktoria Plzen respectively. The Egyptian is losing some FPL love but Liverpool will be desperate to right the wrongs of their shock 4-1 defeat in Naples.
Meanwhile, Inter’s Martinez is backed to have a good time with his Czech opponents, a team who lost their opening encounter 5-1 to Barcelona.
You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users in our community on Spitch here.
6 hours, 10 mins ago
Emerson starting to become a serious option, Seems to be clear first choice