Scout’s Matchday 2a picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

there are numerous 'Classic' versions – one of which is free.

HOW TO PLAY SPITCH

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 2a LINE-UP

Just seven matches are taking part on Tuesday night, as the Group A clash between Rangers and Napoli has been delayed 24 hours because of policing restraints brought on by the Queen’s death.

Lined up in a 3-3-4 formation, we have chosen Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (₵77) in the expectation that he’ll have saves to make during the Belgian side’s trip to Porto.

An attacking back three takes advantage of Kostas Tsimikas (₵71) being cheaper than teammate Andrew Robertson (₵85), who will miss out against Ajax due to a knee problem. The inclusion of Alphonso Davies (₵90) ignores the tough opposition of Barcelona and focuses on his fantastic ability to get involved higher up the pitch. Atletico full-back Reinildo (₵69) completes the trio.

During Ajax’s 4-0 hammering of Rangers last week, Edson Alvarez (₵71) bagged 200 points with a goal and a further 164 due to completing 82 successful passes. Add this to some tackles and an additional shot on target, the Mexican offers the complete package.

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie (₵90) also scored last week, with two more ‘goalshot’ moments. He collected 439 points to rank as the sixth-best SPITCH midfielder of Matchday 1. A Spurs attacking double-up sees Dejan Kulusevski (₵112) and Harry Kane (₵160) selected for their trip to Sporting CP.

In fact, the England forward has been handed our captain’s armband – something which can only be done in ‘Classic’ mode. He is a trusted goal scorer who is fully-rested from the lack of weekend action and is already on five goals for the campaign.

Robert Lewandowski (₵145) has a very quick return to former club Bayern Munich, following his summer move to Spain. A phenomenal 344 goals arrived during his eight years there – averaging a rate of 43 per season that simply didn’t exist at this level until the likes of himself, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi entered the fray. Will it be a happy reunion for the 34-year-old?

Also up front are Mohamed Salah (₵180) and Lautaro Martinez (₵84) for matches against Ajax and Viktoria Plzen respectively. The Egyptian is losing some FPL love but Liverpool will be desperate to right the wrongs of their shock 4-1 defeat in Naples.

Meanwhile, Inter’s Martinez is backed to have a good time with his Czech opponents, a team who lost their opening encounter 5-1 to Barcelona.

