The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 2

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) is back on Tuesday and Wednesday – which means it’s time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below and don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 75L4Q5EA10).

Our series of preview articles continues by focusing on Matchday 2 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

These fixtures seem to give plenty of opportunities to get into the €4.5m goalkeeper bracket. Both Pau Lopez of Marseille and Mathew Ryan of Copenhagen have fixtures against inconsistent sides – Frankfurt and Sevilla.

The duo play on different days which, of course, means that we can bring Ryan in if Lopez fails to return any significant points on Tuesday. Going cheap at the back also gives managers more of a budget to spend on pricier options.

DEFENDERS

Staying with Marseille, Nuno Tavares (€4m) is also selected. His three goals from wing-back this season alongside some clean sheet potential will appeal to the UCL community. At one of the cheapest prices in the game, Tavares could be a fantastic pick.

Reinildo Mandava (€4.5m) becomes one of the cheapest ways into the Atletico Madrid defence for when the Spanish side face Leverkusen, who have lost six of their first eight matches in all competitions whilst also failing to score in three of them.

Inter are against Viktoria Plzen. Although dominant in their own league, the Czech outfit were dismantled in a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona on Matchday 1. Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) plays as an Inter wing-back, where the Dutchman has continued the attacking form that saw him notch two goals at Euro 2020. Already this season, the attack-minded defender has picked up a goal and an assist in Serie A.

Manchester City remain the best team in the Premier League for several of the key underlying defensive stats. For that reason, investing in their back line could be very beneficial. €6.5m Joao Cancelo picked up two assists and a clean sheet in Matchday 1, reminding everyone of his true Fantasy potential.

Although there are lots of changes at Chelsea, Reece James (€6m) continues to ooze attacking potential, collecting two domestic attacking returns. With a focus on the defence, new head coach Graham Potter will likely want to stabilise things at the back. This indicates good clean sheet potential for the home fixture against Salzburg.

MIDFIELDERS

Real Madrid continue their relentless winning form in all competitions. Star striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the Matchday 2 tie against Leipzig and it could be Vinicius Junior (€10m) who steps up. The Brazilian has five goals and two assists from seven matches played in all competitions.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli comes in at the budget-enabling price of €5.5m. They face Rangers, who were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Dutch champions Ajax last week. He has been a revelation since his summer move.

Meanwhile, Celtic play against Shakhtar Donetsk. Jota (€6.5m) has racked up four goals and four assists in all competitions from just seven appearances.

Another in-form enabler makes it into the Matchday 2 picks, as Mohammed Kudus (€5m) raised a lot of eyebrows last time. His 14 points consisted of a goal, assist and being named player of the match. The Ajax man comes into the Liverpool match with confidence after netting twice at the weekend.

Chelsea are against leaky Austrian side Salzburg and Jorginho (€5.5m) is fit and ready to go. The Italian takes the Blues’ penalties, giving him an extra route to points other than ball recoveries.

FORWARDS

It could be a high-scoring week for PSG. They match up against Maccabi Haifa, who were comfortably beaten in the 2-0 loss to Benfica.

The French side is averaging over three goals per match which makes them a team that UCL Fantasy managers simply have to invest in. Both Neymar (€10m) and Kylian Mbappe (€11m) make the team for that reason, with their fine scoring and creating form.

Finally, there is Erling Haaland (€11m). The forward continued to provide a world-class rate of returns, with 12 goals and two assists making him one of Europe’s highest-producing players. Now that he turns out for free-scoring Man City, his appeal has somehow increased further.

CAPTAINCY

This could be wide open on Tuesday, with no standout options allowing UCL managers to use this as a great opportunity to take a risk.

The shortlist should include wing-back Dumfries, as well as Mohamed Salah (€11m). The Egyptian is not hitting his usual world-class standard but has still collected three goals and three assists in eight matches.

Wednesday is clearer. It would be very difficult to not back Mbappe. The Frenchman has now scored nine goals in his seven matches of the season and is against Maccabi Haifa.

MATCHDAY 2 PICKS