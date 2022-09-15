252
Video September 15

Scoutcast: FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard drafts

The dream team of Andy, Joe and Seb are back with their regular delve into the current talking points of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community.

With Gameweek 7 non-existent and Gameweek 8 hindered by several postponements, all three have decided to activate their Wildcard chips.

As well as using underlying stats to determine their new-look squads, they look at the fixture run between Gameweeks 13 and 16 to ensure long-term security alongside short-term benefits.

All three reveal their current drafts – with one currently on a West Ham United midfield double-up – before the usual updates on the community squad and then Andy’s regular Q&A session.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. OLA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    For a one week punt, who you'd prefer Son or KDB?

    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Son

    2. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      kdb

    3. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      I went Son

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        He is likely starting yeah? I am going to take a punt myself.

        1. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          Sure hope so. I think he’s getting to much hate on here. Not only Son who played poorly last game. Believe Conte will try to get him going rather than benching him - we’ll see!

          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            He's played poorly all season, nobody's basing it off just the last game.

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      KDB

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      it was Son on Monday for 24 hrs.

      now KDB or hold Salah!

      got to love this game.

      1. Guba
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Tbf that’s because we gain more information, hence why making transfers later are better.

    6. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      KDB

    7. Guba
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Reckon Son will be benched personally

  2. CapTsubasa
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    GTG? Going take -4 hit

    Estup + Salah + Jesus to Emerson + any below 10 + Kane

  3. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    I kind of completely forgot the deadline is tomorrow and haven't really put any thought into what I'm doing apart from knowing I'm moving Salah and Estupiñan out for -4 to field 11. Still not sure if it's worth bringing in KDB or not or if I should go with the herd and get Trippier or whether to go elsewhere

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      KDB

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Would you still go for him if already on 3x Arsenal and 2x City? Looking at deadending my team into a GW13 WC possibly so it'd be another player I'd have to move out by GW12. Was already likely to move Jesus on next week but it means I'm essentially stripping those players away each week until then. Short term gains however...

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Trippier emerged but he's still a great pick.

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Definitely like him from an attacking POV for the next 3, can see them conceding against Fulham and Brentford though. I started with him and planned to WC next week and get him back in after moving out a few weeks back, guess it's still sensible

  4. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Current XI:
    Pope
    Walker Cancelo Trippier Neco Perisic
    Son Andreas Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus

    3.0 ITB, 0 FT. Surely needs a -4 to cover the unlikely event of both Walker and Perisic starting?

    Archer -> Mitrovic -4 nobrainer?

    Any other suggestions? Thanks!

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Isak? If willing to get more differential than Mitro?

      1. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Good shout. Will WC during the IB, so will consider it!

  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Have XI starting without hits albeit Ward and Neco are in it. But looking at 13M-ish Salah on the bench feeling like playing it too safely. KDB (-4) seems to be an option. Is there anything out there more exciting for one week punt?

    Mid: Kulusevski Martinelli Andreas (Salah* Gross*)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      I think utilising the cash makes sense.

      1. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This

  6. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Apologies in advance, this could be a long-winded one but thinking out loud with whether to WC or not.

    2 FT's, current team is all over the place:
    Ward (Sanchez*)
    Cancelo / Trip / Peri (TAA* / James*)
    Dasilva / Mart / Pereira / Salah* (Grob*)
    Jesus / Haaland / Taylor

    As you can see, I only have really 7/8 likely players to feature. Peri, Dasila & Taylor - although they have a fixture, they're not regulars.

    So I could make 2 FT's & take a hit, I'm thinking Salah & Taylor to a midfielder (not sure who) & Kane. Then -4 to maybe move Grob on. This could give me 10/11 players this GW.

    Is now the right time to WC though? Seems v popular

    TIA

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      you can justify a wildcard more than most.

  7. rowdog24
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    A or B?

    A. De Bruyne and Isak
    B. Foden and Kane

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

    3. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

  8. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Will I keep up with all the stinky wildcarders with this this week? x

    Pope (BOU)
    Cancelo (MUN) Trippier (BOU) Williams (FUL)
    KDB (wol) Martinelli (bre) Bailey (SOU) Andreas (nfo)
    Haaland (wol) Toney (ARS) Mitro (nfo)

    Ward Diaz TAA James

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      No hits? You'll beat them ...

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        No no hits, thank you you’re far too kind x

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Great team

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you my friend

    3. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Since you have the same team as me (except Jesus / Mitro) I hope so but realistically I expect a wildcard team to score better.

  9. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Back on the hit and saving WC. So…

    Salah+Diaz+Archer >>

    A. Foden+ASM+Kane (-4)
    B. KDB+ASM+Mitro (-4)

    Ward (Sanchez*)
    Cancelo, Tripps, Neco (TAA*, James*)
    Salah*, Diaz*, Martinelli, Pereira (Gross*) 
    Haaland, Jesus, Archer*

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      B only just

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Could be Bailey or Gordon for ASM. I see you have Bailey above, confident in him again?

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          No I love ASM, only got Bailey so I can hold Diaz another week then choose who of Zaha, Maddison or Bowen emerges on top but I think to find a premium in your case it makes sense. Think ASM could go big next few

          1. Ask Yourself
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            Although can I ask why you’re saving WC? If I had it I’d just play it instead of hitting

            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              It’s a very close call. I’m not too happy with my WC team so would like another few weeks to assess (Liverpool, Chelsea especially). -4 doesn’t seem too bad but I wouldn’t go above that. Also my -4 team could potentially be better than my WC team this week… and allows punts on ASM, Gordon, Foden, KDB, Son or Kane.

              A. Final WC;

              Pope (3.9) 
              Cancelo, Tripps, Perisic (Neco, James*) 
              KDB, Maddi/Bowen, Martinelli, Pereira (Zaha*) 
              Haaland, Mitro, Isak

              B. -4 Team;

              Ward (Sanchez*)
              Cancelo, Tripps, Neco (TAA*, James*) 
              KDB, ASM/Gordon, Martinelli, Pereira (Gross*)
               Haaland, Mitro, Jesus

              1. Ask Yourself
                • 6 Years
                9 mins ago

                Okay yeah I agree with the -4 team then actually

                1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks mate!

              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                8 mins ago

                I'd go for the -4 team & save WC here

                1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Think I’m swaying that way! Just need to decide on Kane+Foden or Son/KDB+Mitro. Likely a 1 week punt

    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'd prefer B

    3. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Is ASM fit to play?

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Monitoring pressers. Would be Bailey or Gordon if not I think. Will likely WC GW9 but not sure yet.

    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Saw someone saying ASM wasn't spotted in training this week. I know he was away in Monaco receiving treatment recently but I'd say it'd be a tight call for the weekend, don't think Howe will rush him back given the opposition

  10. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC Team ? still have 0.5 itb

    Pope
    Neco-Cancelo-Trippier (James-Emerson)
    Martinelli-Bowen-Maddison-KDB (Andreas)
    Haaland-Toney-Mitrovic

    1. BHA_Seagull
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Both Maddison and Bowen is brave
      Could pay off , could both blank.

  11. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Fofana or cucurella?

    1. BHA_Seagull
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cucu

  12. BHA_Seagull
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Downgrade TAA to Trippier this week for a -2?
    Plan is to use extra funds to upgrade Ogegaard to Sterling next Gwk.

    Current team
    Pope - Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Dunk - N. Williams - James
    Odegaards - Martinelli - DaSilva - Andreas - Rashford
    Kane - Jesus - Haaland

    1.9 ITB

  13. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Kane or KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. BHA_Seagull
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane

    2. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Kane

  14. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts on using w/c, have 6 players out, means playing ward neco etc, can get to 11 with 2ft, even a hit
    Would like likes of pope Kane mitro Bowen Maddison etc
    People like zaha James enjoy c could be benched

    A gw9
    B just do it now
    Cheers

  15. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier XX
    KDB Maddison Martinelli Andreas
    Isak Haaland Mitro

    Iversen XX James* Zaha*

    A) Perisic, Emerson
    B) Coufal, 5.1 def

  16. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    So… Points predictions this weekend? Shoot!

    Kane
    Son
    KDB
    Foden
    Gordon
    Bailey
    Isak
    ASM
    Mitro

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Kane 8
      Son 1
      KDB 7
      Foden 2
      Gordon 2
      Bailey 1
      Isak 8
      ASM 0
      Mitro 9

    2. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane - 7
      Son - 6
      KDB - 1
      Foden - 6
      Gordon - 2
      Bailey - 2
      Isak - 2
      ASM - 10
      Mitro - 6

  17. boc610
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    son's gonna be benched, just a gut feeling but Conte may feel its not fair to leave kula out who is in better form

  18. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    With Cresswell back Emerson is benched right?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      You’d have thought so - right?

      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You would indeed

  19. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    For GW 8 Only who to get ? ?

    A- KDB
    B- Bowen
    C- Maddison
    D- Foden

    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      KDB

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not really fair to compare the rest against De Bruyne, especially a bloke who's had one shot on target all season.

  20. maglia rosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Kinda hoping ASM proves his fitness to give us that option this week but I see he didn’t appear in training pics this week which is a blow.

