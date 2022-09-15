Scoutcast: FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard drafts

The dream team of Andy, Joe and Seb are back with their regular delve into the current talking points of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community.

With Gameweek 7 non-existent and Gameweek 8 hindered by several postponements, all three have decided to activate their Wildcard chips.

As well as using underlying stats to determine their new-look squads, they look at the fixture run between Gameweeks 13 and 16 to ensure long-term security alongside short-term benefits.

All three reveal their current drafts – with one currently on a West Ham United midfield double-up – before the usual updates on the community squad and then Andy’s regular Q&A session.

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]