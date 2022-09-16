523
Spot the Differential September 16

FPL Gameweek 8 differentials: Gordon among three budget picks

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Bournemouth and West Ham United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of five per cent or less at the time of writing.

ANTHONY GORDON

  • FPL ownership: 3.6%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: WHU | sou | MUN | tot | new

Anthony Gordon (£5.5m) has enjoyed a promising start to the new season, scoring twice in his last three Premier League appearances.

The winger is only 21, but both of those goals gained Everton a point, highlighting exactly why Frank Lampard was so keen to keep him at Goodison Park in the summer.

His underlying stats, meanwhile, suggest there is more to come.

Indeed, Gordon ranks third in his position for goal attempts (18), joint-fifth for shots in the box (13) and top for efforts on target (13), as he looks to improve his goalscoring record, something he said he was aiming for in pre-season.

Now, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) set to return to the fold following injury, plus the addition of Neal Maupay (£6.1m), we should see Gordon take up a wider role, which could potentially see him create more opportunities for his teammates.

Across the opening six matches, he has created just six chances which carried an expected assists (xA) value of 0.34. However, he posted team-leading totals in both metrics during the second half of 2021/22, so we should see improvement.

Everton are still looking for their first Premier League win of the season, but have drawn their last four matches, and now face a West Ham United side that will be in Europa Conference League action on Thursday. The Hammers also rank bottom for chances conceded from their left flank and 18th from the right, so there is potential for the Toffees’ wingers to thrive.

Gordon is clearly a crucial player for Everton and could offer real value for Fantasy managers on the lookout for a cheap midfielder.

DOMINIC SOLANKE

  • FPL ownership: 0.5%
  • Price: £5.7m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: new | BRE | LEI | ful | SOU

Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) scored and grabbed an assist in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 6, in just his third Premier League start of the season.

After finding themselves two-nil down at half-time, Bournemouth re-emerged after the break with a three-at-the-back system, with Ryan Fredericks (£4.4m) replacing Jordan Zemura (£4.4m) and Adam Smith (£4.4m) tucking inside to become a third centre-half. That allowed the Cherries’ wing-backs to stay wide and push high up the pitch, which proved to be the catalyst for the forward’s improved second-half showing.

“He’s a dream. As a centre-forward, I think sometimes his work can go unnoticed because it’s difficult to score goals at this level. But I’m so pleased he got his goal because you ask him to press, he presses, you ask him to do stuff in possession. He does it, he literally does everything he can. Probably the hardest working centre-forward I’ve ever seen. I’m delighted that he gets to put a goal on the end of it, because he deserves it.” – Gary O’Neil on Dominic Solanke after the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 6

Now, Solanke is about to embark on a really kind run of fixtures. In fact, between Gameweeks 8-16, which is when we pause for the winter World Cup, Bournemouth sit top of our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty. He could, therefore, be a cheap ‘set-and-forget’ forward, which could perhaps allow upgrades in other areas.

Solanke does have pedigree, too, albeit at a lower level. For example, in 2021/22, he netted a very impressive 29 Championship goals as Bournemouth finished runners-up and won promotion. That suggests he can continue ticking over, and perhaps offer value as a cheap forward offering regular starts.

TOMAS SOUCEK

  • FPL ownership: 1.2%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: eve | WOL | FUL | sou | liv

Tomas Soucek (£5.4m) has been an integral part of West Ham United’s midfield since joining – initially on loan – from Slavia Prague.

In his first full season at the club, the 27-year-old netted 10 Premier League goals and was a constant threat in the opposition box, especially from set-pieces.

His performances have dropped slightly since then, as he managed just five goals in the top-flight last term. However, he has already scored in both the Premier League and Europa Conference League in 2022/23 and could potentially add to his tally in Gameweek 8.

That’s because Sunday’s opponents, Everton, rank bottom for headed goal attempts conceded this season, with 24. As a result, David Moyes will surely target that area of weakness, given Soucek’s aerial ability. Indeed, the Czech international has already racked up five headed attempts in 2022/23 – no FPL midfielder has managed more.

After that, West Ham face an appealing run right through until the World Cup break, a period which sees them face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Southampton, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Soucek experienced a dip in form last season but is showing signs that he can return to his top level. That suggests he can be an effective differential in Gameweek 8 against an Everton side that will be without the influential Jordan Pickford (£4.5m).

Post a Comment
  1. tristanabc
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any changes to this WC team or gtg (0.0 ITB)?

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Neco
    Bowen Maddison Silva Andreas
    Haaland Mitro Kane(c)

    Ward Emerson Zaha James

    Open Controls
    1. George James
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      similar to mine but i have Martinelli and Foden over Bowen and Bilva,

      Nice team

      Open Controls
      1. tristanabc
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thank you - you too

        Open Controls
  2. The Yorkshire Pirlo
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which combo on WC?

    A) Bowen, Maddison, Isak

    B) Son, Bailey, Isak

    C) ASM, Bailey, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Narrowed it down to two. Pick one pls

    A. Saka
    B. Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka if any

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m punting on Bowen improving.

      Open Controls
  4. Concrete
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Pope Ward
    Cancelo Trippier James Neco Emerson
    KdB Saka Martinelli Gordon Andreas
    Haaland Isak Mitro

    3.6itb for Trent and Salah - lesser extent Sterling/Chelsea

    Reluctant to plan FTs but have Saka to Diaz to Zaha over 2 GW

    Monitoring Paqueta and 6mils.

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      The community looking at this in so much awe they can't reply

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Great to have that team and 3.6 itb

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        (Although don’t like the Arsenal double up on mid. Would go Maddy or Bowen for Saka)

        Open Controls
        1. Concrete
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Cheers Boberella...something to mull over

          Open Controls
  5. b91jh
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Brentford will win Arsenal.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      They could beat Arsenal but Arteta is a sneaky artist. The loss vs UTD is still going to be rining in his head.

      I think Arsenal will win 2-0

      Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I think they will

      Open Controls
    3. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Draw

      Open Controls
  6. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier __ __
    KDB Zaha Martinelli Andreas __
    Haaland Mitro Toney

    Better option out of these on wildcard?

    A) TAA, Emerson, Bailey
    B) Zouma, Neco/Patterson, Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. jdogg
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Salah trent stansfield

    To

    Bowen trippier kane

    -4

    To get 11?x

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  8. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Final choices… which from each?
    A) Kdb or Foden
    B) Perisic or Targett

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Kdb
      Targett

      Open Controls
    2. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A
      B

      Open Controls
      1. Concrete
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ffs ....kdb and Perisic

        Open Controls
  9. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Repost

    1. Who's son should I pick?

    a) Emerson or b) Patterson

    2. And is this a sign that I should be picking Son over De Bruyne?

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      B more nailed?

      T'is a sign from the universe

      Open Controls
    2. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      1 b)
      2 No

      Open Controls
    3. Krionos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I mean probably. He is everyone's son. Or perhaps THE Son. Either way, i fancy him.

      Open Controls
  10. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    One player short.. For a hit:

    a) Rashford -> ASM (if fit)
    b) Rashford -> other 6.5
    c) Cucurella -> Coufal / 5.1

    Pope
    Perisic Trippier Neco
    Gundogan Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Kane Jesus

    (Ward Sterling Rashford James Cucurella)

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who will get more game time- Foden or Bilva?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Foden I think

      Open Controls
    2. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Similar

      Open Controls
  12. Marty McFly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Currently on Son in my otherwise very templatey wildcard draft. It feels too punty, especially with some rotation risk. Someone talk me out of it! Haha

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - Neco
    Kdb - Son - Martinelli - Bailey
    Haaland (c) - Isak - Mitro
    (Ward - Andreas - Emerson - James)

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think if you had seen something from him to indicate a possible return to form then I'd say it's worth the risk but he has been poor so if I were you I wouldn't do it. Downgrade Son and upgrade Isak to Kane

      Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Not even sure Son starts tbh

      Open Controls
  13. Amans94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Foden or Bowen on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  14. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Thinking of doing -8 to get full 11 out this week.

    Or should I do -4 for 10??

    Rank still appealing, but these would be long term moves

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      *appalling

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Many will have taken hits by now. Even those saving their WC and FH.

      Open Controls
    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'n taking a -4 but would WC if I needed a -8

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        i'm

        Open Controls
  15. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Hi Legends,

    Take this -4, hit? GTG?
    Salah+TAA+Archer > Bilva+Emerson+Haaland? (next week WC)

    Ward
    TAA* Trippier Cancelo Neco
    Salah* Martinelli Andreas Diaz*
    Kane Jesus

    Sanchez* - James* - Gross* - Archer

    Open Controls
  16. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pick two:

    A) Bowen
    B) Zaha
    C) Saka
    D) Foden

    Currently leaning towards A and E

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      C D B A in that order

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B but not this week, from GW10.

      CD for this week

      Open Controls
  17. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    How is the wild card looking:
    Struggling. 0.9m itb.
    Anyone who should be in that isn’t?

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - Emerson - Neco - Fofana
    De Bruyne - Bowen - Martinelli - Andreas - Bailey
    Mitrovic - Kane - Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bowen?
      😕

      Open Controls
      1. ballsy_b
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Purely in for his fixtures. Was thinking JWP as a option too…

        Open Controls
    2. MattyW
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not a fan of Bowen either especially in this form

      Open Controls
  18. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best option for WC:
    A. Kane Zaha Gordon
    B. Isak Madison Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Not a fan of Maddison and Saka

      Open Controls
  19. BS03
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    hi all team below with 1ft 0.5itb (no wc left):

    raya
    cancelo - trippier - perisic - neco
    salah* - martinelli - andreas
    haaland - jesus - toney

    1) salah -> son/kdb to field 11 gtg?
    2) is either jesus -> mitro or toney -> isak worth -4?

    cheers!

    Open Controls
  20. MattyW
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Ward-Prowse
    B) Paqueta

    Short term wildcard pick

    Open Controls
    1. ballsy_b
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  21. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Chances of Emerson starting for West Ham on Sunday?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.