Scout Notes September 16

FPL review: Fulham score three but Mitrovic blanks

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Friday’s two Gameweek 8 fixtures in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics and numbers below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

Fulham scored three goals in a wild six minutes to come from behind and beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground.

However, there were blanks for Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) – the fourth-most-transferred in player of Gameweek 8 – plus popular budget midfielder Andreas Pereira (£4.6m), who was called upon by many FPL managers in light of this weekend’s postponements.

Instead, the likes of Harrison Reed (£4.5m) and Willian (£5.5m) were amongst the goals and assists, with the latter notably taking away some of Pereira’s set-pieces.

MITROVIC AND ANDREAS V NOTTINGHAM FOREST
MitrovicAndreas
Shots42
Shots in the box30
Shots on target11
Created chances02

It is the second Premier League match in a row Forest have thrown away a lead after their 2-0 advantage over Bournemouth ended in another 3-2 defeat two weeks ago.

The result means they have now conceded six goals to Fulham and Bournemouth combined and 17 overall.

They are also the only side to have faced more than 100 shots on goal in the Premier League this season and sit bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC, 12.90).

“A lot of it is self-inflicted I think. We are not managing conceding that first goal very well. We are not settled enough after it. There has been a few occasions now that we look vulnerable. We were OK in the first half and were fairly in control out of the ball. I thought we started the second half well but then they got a corner, scored from it, then the second goal. We need to look at ourselves first. It’s as simple as that really.

There are elements of our game where we don’t quite look like a team yet and that will come with time and experience which we don’t have yet because of the nature of the summer. There’s some good bits of play then other times we don’t look like a team and we are getting punished in those moments. This is the Premier League so there is scrutiny and we are no different. We need to sort ourselves out quickly.” – Steve Cooper

Forest’s next game is at Leicester City in Gameweek 9, which will surely see interest in James Maddison (£7.9m) pick-up during the international break, especially if the Foxes show signs of improvement against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Boly (Worrall 63), Cook (Lingard 63), McKenna; Williams (Dennis 88), Yates, Freuler (O’Brien 70), Lodi; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Awoniyi (Surridge 70)

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Ream; Reed, Palhinha; Willian (James 70), Andreas (Cairney 83), Reid (Kebano 90+1); Mitrovic (Vinicius 90)

Two teams with iffy starts to the season went head to head at Villa Park on Friday, with the home side coming out on top thanks to Jacob Ramsey’s (£5.2m) first-half goal.

The youngster pounced quickly after Gavin Bazunu (£4.5m) had tipped Ollie Watkins’ (£7.3m) effort onto the crossbar, and has now recorded attacking returns in successive fixtures, adding to his assist against Manchester City in Gameweek 6.

In that time, Ramsey has featured as a central midfielder and inside forward, highlighting his versatility and importance to manager Steven Gerrard.

Leon Bailey (£4.7m), meanwhile, lost possession too often and lasted just 67 minutes before he was replaced by Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m). However, he did manage a couple of shots in the box, and despite lacking conviction early on, did grow into the game. The fact Villa have avoided defeat in both of their last two matches, which Bailey has started, suggests he will be unfortunate to lose his place when he visits Elland Road in a couple of weeks’ time.

Defensively, the game marked Villa’s first clean sheet since April, with defenders Tyrone Mings (£4.3m), Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) and Lucas Digne (£4.7m) all amongst the bonus. It’s also worth noting that they limited Southampton to just seven shots which carried an expected goals (xG) value of only 0.28.

“It’s how you build consistency by defending your box well. I’ve been critical about this group and the detailing of defending at times but there were a lot of bodies on the line today. Maybe we tried to force it a bit tonight but as we move up the table maybe that’s when the pretty stuff will come. It has been a tough period but I’ve wanted to step forward and protect my players. I’ve tried to fight and move up this table. We have accepted a lot of criticism and it’s about reacting and that is what we have done tonight.” – Steven Gerrard on his side’s clean sheet

In truth, there was little in the way of chances between both sides at Villa Park, but the pressure has now eased slightly on Gerrard, with a kind run of fixtures to come for Villa after the international break.

As for Southampton, they have now conceded in their last 13 Premier League matches, the longest run of any current side. In fact, they have managed just three shut-outs in their last 34 matches in the competition, a worrying statistic given that they currently offer so little in the final-third.

In an attempt to get more from his misfiring attack, Ralph Hassenhuttl shifted his troops into a 4-3-3 formation at the break, with James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) at the base of the midfield three and Joe Aribo (£5.4m) and Mohamed Elyounoussi (£5.3m) either side. However, it failed to have the desired effect, as the Saints struggled to build any real momentum.

“With the last pass or finish, we are not dangerous enough at the moment. We need more punch in the front. We need to create more chances. We have to find the players who can give you that.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara (Douglas Luiz 44), Ramsey (Dendoncker 67), McGinn; Bailey (Buendia 67), Coutinho (Ings 84), Watkins

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud (Larios 45); Diallo (Aribo 45), Ward-Prowse; Elyounoussi (Edozie 79), Djenepo, A Armstrong (S Armstrong 71); Adams (Mara 71)

  1. Optimus.
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Did Camzy go with "the mother of all differentials" in the end(Kurzawa)?

    Open Controls
    1. Optimus.
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Because if he didn't... Then I will be unsubscribing from his channel

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        After many hours of deliberation she apparently opted for Pereira!

        Open Controls
        1. Clintymints
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Christ

          Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Layvin, srs?

      Open Controls
  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Bailey, Neco and Mitro here on WC..... Typical fpl

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Bailey on a wildcard lol

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Well at least you did not have your wildcard already used,
      Some eejit, who shall remain nameless, did a -4 this week as the WC was already gone.
      But he did not stop there convinced himself that another -4 was worth it DaSilva out Andreas in,
      Naturally Andreas got a yellow and a 1 point..

      Open Controls
    3. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Those guys on a wc? srs?

      Open Controls
  3. Viper
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Pope Ward

    James Cucurella Cancelo Trippier Williams

    KDB Kulusevski Gross Andreas Martinelli

    Jesus Haaland Mitrovic

    WC or wait until 13? Kulusevski -> Maddison the move if I don't WC

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Wc

      Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yea wc, fk it

      Open Controls
  4. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Would u WC this team ??
    Pope ( Ward)
    TAA James Cancelo Tripper (Neco)
    KDB Rashford Martinelli ( Gross Andreas)
    Haaland Mitro Toney
    1 FT & 0.8 itb

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        who to get the F out ? 😀

        Open Controls
        1. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          James, Rash, Gross

          It’s not a disaster side or anything but we have to bear in mind that we have unlimited fts soon

          Open Controls
      2. Optimus.
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Link to your team reveal mate? I wasn't around at 9pm(movie night with the family)

        Open Controls
        1. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          It’s one name per hour for 15 hours now mate (starting at 9pm) - so far you’ve missed Haaland, Ward and Ramsdale - 54 minutes until the next reveal!

          Open Controls
          1. Optimus.
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Don't think I'll still be awake 12 hours time mate. Could you place your team reveal players in list form for me to read in the morning? I will have an A4 sheet at the ready over breakfast and scroll down slowly, revealing each player

            Open Controls
            1. MyNameIsRedro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Surely you can’t sleep at a time like this? If you’re sure you’re definitely a patreon I’lll PM you the list in white text and you can unveil line by line by highlighting with text of a different colour. I’m trusting you to build the suspense yourself

              Open Controls
              1. Optimus.
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                I'm pretty full at the minute mate and appreciate your offer of your team reveal through PM.. Can I expect a reply from Johnson or Truss?

                Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      No Why ?? 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Hahahaha We have almost the same team

        Open Controls
    3. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Prob not, nah

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  5. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Mitrović assisting the assister and blanking in three goal comeback. Shades of Salah blanking in the 9-0, but I still want him in a three forward lineup.

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      You are beautiful btw. I agree with everything you said

      Open Controls
      1. EugeMurts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I agree too, potatoes are beautiful

        Open Controls
      2. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        52 mins ago

        Add potato to your skincare routine for a natural glow up and you too can look like Ms Shutterstock

        Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Getting him in for Bou. Risking Isak atm

      Open Controls
  6. Viper
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Do you think one of these significantly out scores the other?

    A. Jesus & Cucurella

    B. Isak & Zaha

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Slartibartfast
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
  7. Kryptonite666
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    How is KDB + Bailey to Diaz + Maddison for -4 ?

    Open Controls
    1. Slartibartfast
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Iffy

      Open Controls
    2. Sloane426
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Terrible

      Open Controls
  8. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Anyone think Bowen will go up tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      @danidyer

      Open Controls
      1. Optimus.
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        https://thumbs.gfycat.com/AltruisticDistantAsianelephant.webp

        Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Crazy if he does

      Open Controls
  9. tsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Did Salah > son for this gw, total punt but got a gut feeling son is going do well

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      If he plays

      Open Controls
    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Think Salah probably outscores him

      Open Controls
    3. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Punts are the spice of life

      Open Controls
  10. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Time to wildcard this team? Yay or nay?

    Ward
    Cancelo--Trippier--James--TAA
    KDB--Martinelli--Rashford
    Haaland--Jesus--Mitrovic
    (Sanchez, Almiron, Neco, Andreas)

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      No Why ??

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Who are players would u like to get out of your team ?

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Sanchez, Ward, TAA, Jesus, and maybe Rashford (though I have cash to swap him for Maddison). I only asked the question as I did plan to use my WC after the international break like a lot of people. But actually my team isn't completely dead (unless games get cancelled for silly reason like tube strikes).
        I noticed your team is only 3 players different to mine so you must have the same feeling.

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Yes dude but till now I wouldn't use it before GW 9 unless postponed more games or injures during international break

          Open Controls
          1. DycheDycheBaby
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Yeah sound advice. Cheers dude

            Open Controls
    3. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Meh, seems fine

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Thanks dude

        Open Controls
        1. Clintymints
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Go forth and conquer

          Open Controls
  11. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    well i'm an idiot and got caught out by the early games on my wc. the team isnt bad but not exactly the one i wanted and my bench is shocking, could've been worse at least

    Ward
    Patterson Cancelo James Gabriel
    KDB Zaha Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Mitro

    Pope Trippier Gordon Isak (1ft 2.7m itb)

    kicking myself right now

    Open Controls
    1. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Lesson learned

      Won't happen again

      Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Posts like this remind me to set up my bus team when checking the early results each game week. Shame you'll miss Pope and Isak points most probably, but there's a chance it works out.

      Open Controls
  12. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Does anyone know how long half times go on for? With all this fixture congestion surely that needs looking at for a kick off.

    Open Controls
    1. noquarternt
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You could sell that to Klopp for his next bizarre complaint.

      Open Controls
  13. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Tempted to sell Groß and buy Maddison before the former drops in value. Reasons being:

    -- Maddison not playing for England on the IB, only one game against Spurs between now and his Forest game.

    -- I have a second FT and bench players (Saliba, Neco, Andreas) to take care of injuries in the IB.

    -- Nowadays, FPL towers generally changes rules to take care of "unforeseen" situations.

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. noquarternt
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You have the second FT and an alright bench. If you want to do the move, do it.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        That is my planned move for this week. However, I am worried about 2 things: (1) injury to crucial player(s) in the IB, that's the reason I saved the FTs in the first place, and (2) the move is more based on their fixtures, rather than Maddison's form to be honest.

        Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Not sold on a leaky Leicester and Maddison. Happy to be proved wrong, though

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        In FPL, none of the midfielders are setting things on fire. Just trying to play the fixtures.

        Who do you think is going to be the best midfielder (below 8.3m) from now till World Cup? Zaha? Bowen? Diaz?

        Open Controls
  14. tajulariff
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Better than Salah blanks when Liverpool scored 9 goals

    Open Controls
  15. Micksmaster
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Can someone explain why Brennan Johnson's assist for the second Forest goal was chalked off? The Fulham player hadn't controlled it, just flicked at it with his heel

      Open Controls
    • The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Someone triple captained Harrison Reed!!!!

      Open Controls
      1. UnDignefied
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Wow. That actually didn't occur to me.

        Open Controls
      2. lugs
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        still wont get highest team score this week, one of his other teams might though

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          Looking at the team, the player wanted highest team score for the day, not the gameweek. Team created on GW8. All first 11 players from today's games. KDB, Cancelo on bench.

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            clearly hes an itk 😆

            Open Controls
    • BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Best 4.3 defender - Mings or Justin?

      Both have good fixtures, Just more attacking, but Villa better defensively

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        i think Justin, i think Leicester will improve with those fixtures, see how the new cb helps their defense later

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Mings was a King of the Gameweek last season.

        Open Controls
    • Witty Pun: Not good at this…
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Had a dream Dasilva got a headed assist to Toney. Dasilva holders, rejoice

      Open Controls
      1. Optimus.
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Sticky belly or gtfo?

        Open Controls
    • confused01
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      If I used my wildcard this week, shouldn't I have 2 FT for gw9 (as gw8 transfer rolls fwd)?

      Open Controls
      1. Optimus.
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        You would think so but.... NO

        Open Controls
      2. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        If I played FPL for 12+ seasons wouldn't I know the answer to this question already.

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          "Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers will be lost. You will be back to the usual 1 free transfer the following Gameweek."

          Official site > Help > Rules > Chips...

          Open Controls
        2. Optimus.
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Stunning, absolutely stunning

          Open Controls
    • Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      WC this lot before the price changes?

      Rams // Ward
      TAA Cancelo Trippier Perisic // Neco
      KDB Martinelli Gross // Andreas Dasilva
      Haaland Jesus Mitro

      Open Controls
    • KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      WC active, mostly settled on my draft – in practice, five positions up for grabs.

      Ward Guaita
      Cancelo James Trippier ___ ___
      ___ ___ Maddison Almirón Andreas
      Haaland Mitrović ___

      A: Trent, Cucurella, Sterling, Zaha (bench: Archer)
      B: Trent, Salah, Zaha (bench: Williams, Archer)
      C: Trent, Sterling, Zaha, Isak (bench: Williams)
      D: Cucurella, Salah, Sterling (bench: Williams, Archer)
      E: Cucurella, Salah, Zaha, Isak (bench: Williams)

      Open Controls
      1. KieranKA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Put a different way, my base team is:

        Ward // Guaita
        Cancelo James Trippier Cucurella // Williams
        Sterling Zaha Maddison Almirón // Andreas
        Haaland Mitrović // Archer

        I am choosing between these upgrades:

        A: Williams to Trent
        B: Cucurella to Trent, Sterling to Salah
        C: Cucurella to Trent, Archer to Isak
        D: Zaha to Salah
        E: Sterling to Salah, Archer to Isak

        Open Controls
        1. Paddy Gooner
          • 6 Years
          just now

          B or E for me

          Open Controls
      2. Toblerone52 - Jimmy Flloyd …
        • 6 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls

