Newcastle v Bournemouth team news: Botman benched, Bruno returns

Thanks to a combination of postponements and Thursday night European games, there’s just the one Premier League match taking place at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time today.

Bournemouth make the long journey north to face Newcastle United, who have lost only to Manchester City and Liverpool on home soil since Eddie Howe took over 10 months ago.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their two league matches since Scott Parker was dismissed, with Gary O’Neil still in caretaker charge for this game.

As for the team news, one of Newcastle’s three hamstrung stars is fit to return but the other two remain sidelined.

Bruno Guimaraes is back in the starting XI after returning to training this week, replacing the benched Sean Longstaff at the base of the Magpies’ midfield.

Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are still out.

Howe’s other change is a bit of a surprise, on the surface, with Dan Burn in for Sven Botman – who is among the substitutes – at centre-half.

Botman reportedly had a niggle, however, so hasn’t been risked.

O’Neil makes one change to his Bournemouth team that won 3-2 at Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 6.

It seems to be an enforced one, too, with Lloyd Kelly dropping out of the matchday squad completely and Marcos Senesi stepping in at centre-half.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Willock, Guimaraes, Almiron, Isak, Fraser.

Subs: Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, S Longstaff.

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Anthony.

