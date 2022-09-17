656
Dugout Discussion September 17

Newcastle v Bournemouth team news: Botman benched, Bruno returns

Thanks to a combination of postponements and Thursday night European games, there’s just the one Premier League match taking place at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time today.

Bournemouth make the long journey north to face Newcastle United, who have lost only to Manchester City and Liverpool on home soil since Eddie Howe took over 10 months ago.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their two league matches since Scott Parker was dismissed, with Gary O’Neil still in caretaker charge for this game.

As for the team news, one of Newcastle’s three hamstrung stars is fit to return but the other two remain sidelined.

Bruno Guimaraes is back in the starting XI after returning to training this week, replacing the benched Sean Longstaff at the base of the Magpies’ midfield.

Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are still out.

Howe’s other change is a bit of a surprise, on the surface, with Dan Burn in for Sven Botman – who is among the substitutes – at centre-half.

Botman reportedly had a niggle, however, so hasn’t been risked.

O’Neil makes one change to his Bournemouth team that won 3-2 at Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 6.

It seems to be an enforced one, too, with Lloyd Kelly dropping out of the matchday squad completely and Marcos Senesi stepping in at centre-half.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Willock, Guimaraes, Almiron, Isak, Fraser.

Subs: Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, S Longstaff.

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Anthony.

GAMEWEEK 8 RESULTS SO FAR

Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 3Manchester City
Nottingham Forest2 – 3Fulham
Aston Villa1 – 0Southampton

  1. JEZOOS
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Isak such a poor pick.

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      He scored though

    2. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      9 points is more than a lot of popular picks though

    3. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not this GW. 2 goals in 3 PL games. A fine start for the lesser known Scandinavian hitman.

      1. Maeki2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Isak my brother

  2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Anyone considering Fabianski on a WC?

    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      No. Are you laundering points?

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Nope, have a look at Guaita Raya combo rather than Fab Ward

  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Newcastle just look a bit rubbish going forwards. Disappointed with what I have seen to be honest v this Bournemouth side

    Very poor

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      ASM & Wilson coming back into the fold will help. Valid points though.

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        ASM is decent but his end product is still poor. Entertaining to watch though but not really a team player in my opinion

        Wilson is decent but how will they play when he is back

        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          just now

          With Isak on the bench.

    2. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Were they ever good?

    3. TOBY1
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Agree. Have Isak. Feel very fortunate. Not sure I’ll be keeping

      1. Alexis Nonsense
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Toney a better asset from now on I think

    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      ASM a big factor.

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      BOU are rather 'surprisingly' organised, but yeah NEW have not created enough big chances especially 2nd half, lack of creators.

    6. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      One win all season against Forest. Poor given the monies spent

    7. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      They will improve over time. Easy to forget what a state they were in at the start of the year.

      How far Howe can take them is the interesting bit.

  4. Ingstagram
      33 mins ago

      Where's the guy who celebrated the double Newcastle CS before 60mins, actually celebrated it before the first half was over

      He jinxed it.

      1. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        He was flattened by huge mud bomb!

    • Robertson-Walker metric
        32 mins ago

        Queen Lizzy's master plan:
        1.Die in the week after Arsenal's first defeat to prevent continuation of bad form
        2. Due to official events after her death caused Arsenal PSV game to be delayed
        3. Delayed Arsenal PSV game caused Arsenal City game to be delayed
        4. Arsenal will not play against Haaland at least until world cup

        Lizzy, once a gunner, always a gunner

      • Digital-Real
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Isak to pinch 3 bonus?

        1. Over Midwicket
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Not just pinch. Grabbing them and never letting go. Never in doubt

      • Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        Got some cold beers fish and chips and I am ready for my boys to haul.

        Perisic and Kane captain were the main reasons that I held of the WC

        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 12 Years
          28 mins ago

          Lol

        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          Disrespectful to Wardinho imo

        3. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Message #45 and counting...

          Sheesh

      • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Kane haul first half

        Son haul second half

        And everyone’s happy 🙂

        1. liverpool01
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          lol

        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Only Vardy does party ...

        3. Maeki2
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          26 mins ago

          Son has been cold as ice. Pretty expected to see him on the bench

          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Just needs to break his duct and he’ll be hauling

      • bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        Worth bringing in Perisic with CL games underway?

        1. Maeki2
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          Yes

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Debatable. I brought him in this GW on a WC due to lack of exciting other defender options - but I'm not sure how I feel about him beyond this week. He's one I'd be fine shipping when I need to.

          I don't think he's a 'must' at all.

          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Agree with you on a lack of defender options. His security of starts is a problem, otherwise he would be great.

      • Kaneyonero
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Where's the culprit that jinxed my double new defence? Show yourself... At least Trippier got his assist

      • BC1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Not bad from Paul O Keefe's prediction on the Spurs line up. Only missed Perisic on the right which meant Emerson over Sess.

        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 12 Years
          27 mins ago

          Missed a few things recently

        2. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          Bought Emerson though, didn't I....

        3. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          25 mins ago

          Doherty must be a forgotten cause at this stage

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            24 mins ago

            Apparently it is just a fitness issue. Conte said he would be considered after IB

            1. Haalander
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Oh right that’s good to know. Plan on wildcarding in 13 and if I thought he was getting game time I’d looking at bringing him in. He was on fire but he got injured

            2. F_Ivanovic
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              I don't understand how a fitness issue can go on this long though.

        4. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          His last two predictions were incorrect, which led many to dismiss his this GWs predictions. Life, man.

        5. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          23 mins ago

          Luckily I started Perisic & Sess anyway - mainly due to Neco being the only alternative this week

        6. how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          My prediction was spot on apart from sanchez for romero.

          Anyone can guess. Broken clock and all that.

        7. Fish up a tree
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          Amazing talent he’s got

      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Come on Ward! This maybe the only GW you've got chance to beat Pope!

        1. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Probably needs to correct global warming to score a 3 pointer.

        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          1 point incoming

        3. Gizzachance
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Hope not, brought pope in so I didn’t have to play him

      • banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        No players from Spurs and Leicester. Will love to see a Leicester win tonight. 2-1 with goals from Vardy, Maddison and Richarlison.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          As Maddison owner, I'll take that!

      • sulldaddy
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        Ive had Trippier and Pope since day 1 and have been enjoying the choices.
        Now all of you wildcarders went and added them both and ruined it for me.

        A pox upon you dirty wildcarders!

        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          I'll get 1/2 pox so. Only Trippier 😉

        2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Absolutely elated they finally conceded!

        3. Gizzachance
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Had trippier, got pope this week, apologises

        4. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Players I've broken so far: Rodrigo, Sanchez, Pope, Mitrovic ...

      • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Last time I bought Son and he didn’t start he came off the bench against Swansea and hauled.

        The omens are good!

