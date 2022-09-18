535
Dugout Discussion September 18

Everton v West Ham team news: £4.0m Emerson benched

535 Comments
Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this afternoon, with Everton v West Ham United getting underway at 14:15 BST.

Frank Lampard makes two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Liverpool in Gameweek 6.

Asmir Begovic comes in for the injured Jordan Pickford, while new signing Idrissa Gana Gueye replaces Tom Davies in midfield.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, however, fails to make the matchday squad.

As for the visitors, David Moyes makes one change, which sees Aaron Cresswell start at left-back.

That means £4.0m defender Emerson Palmieri drops to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Begovic, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Maupay

Subs: Jakupovic, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Scamacca, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Dawson, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson

535 Comments Post a Comment
  DavvaMC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Would you roll the below? 1.1 ITB or perhaps Gordon out or Foden > Diaz?

    Pope

    Cancelo / Trippier / Perisic / James

    Foden / Maddison / Martinelli

    Kane / Haaland / Mitro

    Iversen | Gordon | Patterson | Andreas

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    OLEgend
      8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    Deul0fail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Why would you buy Diaz now?

      I would roll or consider Martinelli > ASM if expected to start

      Open Controls
      DavvaMC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        ASM not a bad shout, thanks

        Open Controls
  Atimis
    6 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Pretty lost here, between just one move e.g. Gross to Billing and WC…thoughts?

    Rambo/Ward
    TAA/Cancelo/Perisic/Trippier/Neco
    KDB/Martinelli/Sinisterra/Gross/Pereira
    Haaland/Jesus/Mitro

    Open Controls
    Atimis
      6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      WC would allow me to change GK, would get James, Zaha, Maddison, possibly would mean getting rid of Jesus as well

      Open Controls
      Pep's Money Laundry
        7 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Plenty of good reasons to use wc

        Open Controls
  Randaxus
    1 Year
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    I went from 531K to 200K what a crazy week.

    Open Controls
  Wild Card this!
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Any believe I got away with Begovic points 😉

    Open Controls
    Wild Card this!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Can't

      Open Controls
    Arteta
      6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Begovic/Guaita on wildcard, right? I thought about it too.

      Open Controls
      Wild Card this!
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yes, so far, so good.

        Open Controls
  Kane and Ablett
    1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Up 1.5 million places, I'm a Saliba in Patterson

    Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE'S SON
    5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Damn should have started Patterson over Andreas after all!

    Though Andreas was desperately unlucky not to return to be fair

    Open Controls
    PartyTime
      1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Greedy

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE'S SON
        5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Annoying because it was the only thing I was unsure of!

        Open Controls
        PartyTime
          1 Year
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          You know what's annoying? Switching Son out for Kane because of a dude named O'keefe

          Open Controls
          KAPTAIN KANE'S SON
            5 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Ouch who's that

            Open Controls
            AC/DC AFC
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              7 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              it's the geezer who couldn't predict a 13 minute hattrick!

              Open Controls
          Honourvolley
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            You know he was right

            Open Controls
            PartyTime
              1 Year
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Yeah… I had a decision to make because I had Sessegnon who wasn't in his predicted lineup too & was dead sure he would start. Didn't want to risk Son & Sessegnon just incase… so kept Sess & binned Son.

              If only he predicted Sess to start, wouldn't have sold Son 😆

              Open Controls
  thegaffer82
    11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    With James & Guehi sitting fixtureless on my bench, I'm probably one of the only people who is thankful for the 1pt from Emerson in the end.
    Now he can get lost and be perma-third on the bench until we see he's a starter

    Open Controls
  The-Red-1
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Bowen in for Martinelli, or avoid like the plague?

    Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE'S SON
      5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Why people buying Bowen

      Open Controls
      Botman and Robben
        5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Next big thing since Bailey and Neto.

        Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        this was so last week.

        it'll pass now.

        Open Controls
    Botman and Robben
      5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Avoid

      Open Controls
    thegaffer82
      11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'm still backing him. The best FPL points are always when you get in a player *before* he goes on a spree.
      West Ham certainly isn't suddenly rubbish, nor are West Ham.
      Go with your gut I'd say

      Open Controls
    Hits from the Bong
      3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Buy Bowen? Is this sarcasm?

      Open Controls
    Fish up a tree
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    What's of most importance in selecting your transfers

    form
    fixtures or
    what just happened?

    Open Controls
    thegaffer82
      11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Fixtures breed form.
      So fixtures (usually, but not always)

      Open Controls
    _Ninja_
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Mixture of f and f with a sprinkle of wjh.

      Open Controls
      Atimis
        6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Sounds right

        Open Controls
    Fish up a tree
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Form then fixtures, also depends which team the players are from & if they are defenders or attackers

      For me City, Spurs, Arsenal & Liverpool attacking wise are probably fixture proof

      Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
      3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Fish or meat for dinner

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        curry.

        roast tomorrow!

        Open Controls
  Robertson-Walker metric
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I'm in top 270k. Should I become an influencer?

      Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Cheers for that. Needed a laugh after this GW

        Open Controls
    sirmorbach
      6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Would you WC this lot?

      Pope (Ward)
      Cancelo, Perisic, Trippier (Saliba, Neco)
      KDB, Zaha, Martinelli, Groß (Andreas)
      Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic

      I was set on activating it, but there aren't that many changes I'd like to do anyway. I want Salah, but could just bring him in for KDB. I'd want Maddison, I'd want James, that would require WCing — is it worth though? And if not, is it worth even holding onto it?

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        besides Brighton's fixture swing, wouldn't most wildcard into that?

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Thank you for this. Question is: would there be a more suitable time? I fear I might just lose an opportunity.

          Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        1 FT? I'd hold the WC but if you want to move for Maddison definitely try to do it before Forest

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Yes, 1 ft only sadly. Exact money for KDB-Salah and Groß-Madds for a hit though.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            2nd move has much bigger upside & I think KDB outscores Salah over the next 3. But if you disagree with the last part & are capping Salah next week then that's probably a reasonable hit to take

            Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      How's Steve Cooper standing up to the pressure of premier league football?

      https://twitter.com/Chezricho/status/1571471452624531460?t=vh4i9f69njU1ohKUPCIKTg&s=19

      Open Controls
    • sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Exact money for KDB-Salah and Groß-Madds for a hit. If I do it, and then change my mind and WC, does the hit get canceled?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yes wipes hits

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Very kind of you. Many thanks!

          Open Controls
    • TKC07
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Who would you pick to fill 3rd sub spot:
      A) Chukwuemeka (CHE)
      B) Zidane (MUN)
      C) Cafu (NFO)
      D) Reed for extra .2

      Open Controls
      1. Kane Train
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        C. Or D if you don’t need the .2

        Open Controls
    • Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Is this WC team strong enough?

      A)
      Pope
      James / Dalot / Trippier / Fofana
      KDB / Sterling / Martinelli
      Kane / Haaland / Mitrovic

      Bench: Ward, Neco, Andreas, Soumare

      Open Controls

