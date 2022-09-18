Everton v West Ham team news: £4.0m Emerson benched

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this afternoon, with Everton v West Ham United getting underway at 14:15 BST.
Frank Lampard makes two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Liverpool in Gameweek 6.
Asmir Begovic comes in for the injured Jordan Pickford, while new signing Idrissa Gana Gueye replaces Tom Davies in midfield.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, however, fails to make the matchday squad.
As for the visitors, David Moyes makes one change, which sees Aaron Cresswell start at left-back.
That means £4.0m defender Emerson Palmieri drops to the bench.
GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
Everton XI: Begovic, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Maupay
Subs: Jakupovic, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner
West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Scamacca, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Dawson, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson
#ad | 18+ | Please gamble responsibly
2 hours, 33 mins ago
Would you roll the below? 1.1 ITB or perhaps Gordon out or Foden > Diaz?
Pope
Cancelo / Trippier / Perisic / James
Foden / Maddison / Martinelli
Kane / Haaland / Mitro
Iversen | Gordon | Patterson | Andreas
Thanks