234
Awards September 20

FFScout nominated for Best in Fantasy Football by Football Content Awards

234 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we have been nominated for the Football Content Awards 2022.

We have been shortlisted for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’, which is a great honour.

A big thank you is owed to those of you who nominated us for the award, as well as our loyal band of readers and subscribers for their continued and much-appreciated support of the site.

If you want to vote for Fantasy Football Scout to win, then you can do so by CLICKING HERE and selecting ‘Best in Fantasy Football’ from the drop-down menu.

Alternatively, you can also vote via Instagram and Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

Voting closes at 23:59 on Sunday 9th October, with the winners announced at a live event in Manchester on Wednesday 16th November.

The editorial team would also like to thank all of our authors, who have helped contribute to the broadest and most comprehensive programme of articles in the Fantasy Football community.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY CLICKING HERE

234 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Transferred in Madds and Toney before International break is over. Fingers crossed no big injuries. Had the exact money. Hate doing this.

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Justified if exact money for players you covet. Hope you have a good bench just in case

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Andrea, Gross and Neco. Thanks Tcheco

        Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      If you had exact money, no problem.

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks BR. How’s the WC coming along?

        Open Controls
  2. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    What to do with this lot? 0.6m ITB

    a) Roll
    b) Martinelli -> Barnes
    c) Foden - Madders
    d) Other

    Pope
    TAA - Cancelo - Cucurella - Trippier
    Bowen - Foden - Martinelli
    Haaland - Kane - Mitro

    Iversen - Bailey - Andreas - Neco

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I like C

      Open Controls
  3. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Repost

    On a WC, which seems better?

    A: Sterling + 4.0 fodder (Neco/Patterson rotation for 3rd defender every week)

    B: Martinelli + James + 1.5m

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      James isn't optional for me. I'd rather have him than Sterling so easy B.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah, James high on my priority list too. Thanks.

        Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Martinelli + 1.5 = Maddison hmmm

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Thanks. Already have Maddison and Martinelli both.

          Open Controls
    4. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      No reason Martinelli won’t continue to tick over even with the Gooners fixtures and James will, you’d imagine, outscore the rotating fodder. So B easily imo

      Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      B. Especially while we don't even know how Sterling will be used by Potter. Weren't put off by seeing him at LWB?

      Open Controls
    6. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    7. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    8. AK_FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Kryptonite666
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Folks, need your inputs

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic (N. Williams) (Guehi)
    KDB Martinelli Zaha Bailey (Andreas)
    Haaland Mitrovic Kane

    Bailey is the weak link. He had an atrocious performance last gameweek and I fear that he may get dropped.

    Would you

    A. Take his one pointer on the chin ?
    B. Kane to Toney, Bailey to Maddison for -4
    C. KDB to Maddison, Bailey to Diaz for -4
    D. Play Neco Williams and hope for an assist against Leicester

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      How about KDB to Foden & Bailey to Madders

      Open Controls
      1. Kryptonite666
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Foden is a good shout- although there is the blank coming up so too short term

        Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Worth doing Leno to Guaita or too sideways?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Not at all. Both great fixtures, just about which defence you trust more..

      Open Controls
  6. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Rate this WC please
    Pope, Ward
    Cancelo, James, Trippier, Kilman, Neco
    Diaz, Maddison, Zaha, Martinelli, Andreas
    Kane, Haaland, Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I already have 12 of them on my non WC team. Hence, it's perfect

      Open Controls
  7. Athletico Underachieving
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Tripp, Cancelo, James
    KDB, Diaz, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Isak, Jesus

    (Ward, Saliba, Neco, Dasilva)
    1FT. 3.0 ITB

    A) Jesus, Dasilva - Mitro, Maddison -4

    B) WC - target Guaita/Pope, Maddison, Mitro, Patterson, Andersen/other 4.5 def

    Open Controls
  8. fgdu
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    How did zouma get in the scout picks

    Open Controls
  9. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Pope or Guatia on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Guatia for my WC

      Open Controls
  10. vaans
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this?
    1 FT,
    1,4 itb

    Ederson
    Trent - Cancelo - James - Trippier
    Saka - Martinelli - Almiron
    Haaland - Jesus - Kane

    Ward, Andreas, DaSilva, Neco

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      No, but would focus next few transfers on navigating the City Arsenal blank and WC in 13

      Open Controls
  11. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Help please 🙂 1FT 3.4ITB

    A) Wildcard
    B) Neto to Maddison
    C) Jesus to ?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo James Trippier
    Martinelli KDB Neto MGW
    Haaland Jesus Isak
    (Ward, Targett, Andreas, Neco)

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B is a no brainer

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    BOU LEI ful SOUTH in next 4, solanke worth a punt? need to downgrade jesus to upgrade gross and martinelli. cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Jesus could easily do well in the next few games. He’s missing these international friendlies too.

      Sell at your own peril.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers. that blank gw12 is the issue though. not keen on selling either to be honest but really want maddison in my team...

        Open Controls
  13. Ginkapo FPL
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Cant help but feel we've seen the best of Kalvin Phillips, another young English player over worked for short term greed

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. ‘Tis the Season
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I reckon he will turn out better then Fernandinho, just needs time to bed in

      Open Controls
  14. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    On WC, which one?

    A) Kdb and Toney
    B) Diaz and Kane

    A means no Spurs at all and would help to get 11 players out GW12.

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      It's a mixed bag of fixtures there but Toney's still feel OK.
      A

      Open Controls
  15. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Trying to shape my WC, ain’t that core kinda looking boring?

    X/Iversen
    Cancelo/James/Trippier/X/Neco
    Maddison/Zaha/X/X/Pereira
    Haaland/Mitro/Toney

    Tough to look past these 3 defenders, really wanna have Maddison and Haaland/Mitro possibly a lock as well. Toney and Zaha could be replaced but they are looking like good picks. Basically down to two mid spots. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  16. ‘Tis the Season
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    :0 no more secret tips then..

    Open Controls
  17. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Cucurella or Perisic on WC.

    Leaning towards Cucurella.

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cuc has amassed 12 points with plenty of chances and we are still uncertain how Potts is shaping the defence.
      He's a big no for me atm.

      Open Controls
  18. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    This good enough to not wildcard of all ok after ib? Transfer done already

    Pope
    TAA/Robbo/Perisic/Trippier
    Foden/Maddison/Martinelli
    Haaland(c)/Kane/Toney
    (Ward/Andreas/Dasilva/Neco)

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would hold. TAA & Robbo nice different option for this week

      Open Controls
  19. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Easy hold?

    Ward
    James Trippier Cancelo
    Gordon Foden Maddison Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Pope Coufal Mings Andreas
    ITB 2.0m

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.