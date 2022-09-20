FFScout nominated for Best in Fantasy Football by Football Content Awards

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we have been nominated for the Football Content Awards 2022.

We have been shortlisted for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’, which is a great honour.

A big thank you is owed to those of you who nominated us for the award, as well as our loyal band of readers and subscribers for their continued and much-appreciated support of the site.

If you want to vote for Fantasy Football Scout to win, then you can do so by CLICKING HERE and selecting ‘Best in Fantasy Football’ from the drop-down menu.

Alternatively, you can also vote via Instagram and Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

Voting closes at 23:59 on Sunday 9th October, with the winners announced at a live event in Manchester on Wednesday 16th November.

The editorial team would also like to thank all of our authors, who have helped contribute to the broadest and most comprehensive programme of articles in the Fantasy Football community.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY CLICKING HERE