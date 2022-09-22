FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 8

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 8.

Although no matches were played in Gameweek 7, transfers were made, hits were taken, teams were added and reinstated, and red and green arrows resulted. No teams were eliminated from Last Man Standing and the lead did not change hands in any of our featured mini-leagues, so the only significant changes were in our FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, where there were now only 11 managers on maximum points (21 out of 21) – three in League 8 and eight in League 9.

The rest of this article relates to Gameweek 8. As well as the featured mini-leagues, we also report the latest news about Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Darren Scott leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 174th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Stephen Holder leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league after playing his Free Hit and captaining Kane, rising to 161st overall. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 8 was 42 after hits, with 148 teams to be removed and 1,986 going through to Gameweek 9.

Marko Savic was the top scorer with 97 points after playing his Wildcard and captaining Son.

LMS will reopen on Thursday for eight days. New entries must have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update (44, 44, 36, 48, 45, 33, blank and 42 after hits).

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail still leads League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, with 17 points out of a possible 24.

There are now only six managers with 100% records (24 out of 24) – Habtu, Al Cassavella and John Rees-Williams in League 8, and Nikhil Narang, Paul White and Kapil Kumar in League 9.

MODS & CONS

Lee Cowen (Granville) leads for a fourth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

FPL Nymfria (Nym) and Harry Daniels are the new joint leaders of the FFScout Family mini-league. Nym had previously led after Gameweek 3. Harry has finished 3,819th and 1,345th in the last two seasons.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Simon MacNair leads for a fourth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and is now 4,784th overall. He also still leads the Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league. Petter Andreassen is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Gary Coyne is the new leader in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) after captaining Kane. He came 858th in 2018/19.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Benjamin Davis has regained the lead from S.E.A. siders in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b). He had previously led after Gameweeks 2-5.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2016/17 FPL Champion Ben Crabtree leads for a sixth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Martin Hurst (Jarvish) leads for a fifth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) He is now 8,748th overall, and 373rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Simon MacNair leads for a seventh week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Marc Johnson is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns). He has had six top 10k finishes, including 647th in 2008/09 and 767th in 2015/16.

FPL VETS

Eddy Blatt has regained the lead from Anoop K in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. He previously led after Gameweeks 1 and 2.

