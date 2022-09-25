World Cup Fantasy 2022: Get involved with our coverage!

In exactly eight weeks’ time, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar.

While nothing has launched yet, you can bet your bottom dollar that there’ll be a Fantasy game or three to accompany the tournament in the Middle East.

The official FIFA/McDonald’s Fantasy game has been the main one that we at Fantasy Football Scout have covered in past World Cups; it has historically been quite similar to UCL Fantasy, with the ability to make substitutions and captaincy changes in between matchdays, but we await the relaunch of it and any potential rule changes for 2022.

Whatever Fantasy game is thrown our way, we’ll be covering it in as much depth as possible.

Part of that coverage will be the usual team-by-team guides on all 32 nations that are taking part.

While we’ll be spending the next two months brushing up on Qatar’s wing-back system, Saudi Arabia’s entirely home-based squad and everything in between, we’d love to hear from any of our readers who are fans of the countries taking part, are based in any of these nations and/or have a smattering of knowledge about the teams involved.

If you’re keen, fill in the short form below and select your country of choice (all teams bar England are available as an option).

If we follow up on your submission (and there is a chance that we may be oversubscribed for some of the more well-known/best-supported nations), we’ll send over a small number of questions – things like players to watch out for and a predicted line-up – closer to the start of the tournament in mid-November.