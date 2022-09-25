193
World Cup September 25

World Cup Fantasy 2022: Get involved with our coverage!

193 Comments
In exactly eight weeks’ time, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar.

While nothing has launched yet, you can bet your bottom dollar that there’ll be a Fantasy game or three to accompany the tournament in the Middle East.

The official FIFA/McDonald’s Fantasy game has been the main one that we at Fantasy Football Scout have covered in past World Cups; it has historically been quite similar to UCL Fantasy, with the ability to make substitutions and captaincy changes in between matchdays, but we await the relaunch of it and any potential rule changes for 2022.

Whatever Fantasy game is thrown our way, we’ll be covering it in as much depth as possible.

Part of that coverage will be the usual team-by-team guides on all 32 nations that are taking part.

While we’ll be spending the next two months brushing up on Qatar’s wing-back system, Saudi Arabia’s entirely home-based squad and everything in between, we’d love to hear from any of our readers who are fans of the countries taking part, are based in any of these nations and/or have a smattering of knowledge about the teams involved.

If you’re keen, fill in the short form below and select your country of choice (all teams bar England are available as an option).

If we follow up on your submission (and there is a chance that we may be oversubscribed for some of the more well-known/best-supported nations), we’ll send over a small number of questions – things like players to watch out for and a predicted line-up – closer to the start of the tournament in mid-November.

  1. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Why are some people playing WC GW13?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Probably to bring back any arsenal /City players but it makes no sense to me.
      The wc will only have 4 weeks of impact whilst these next 4 weeks aren't being attacked.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Ok cheers I am looking at WC12 given got 6 ars/city

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          How many will you pick in GW12?

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            Guess would pick 3 on WC GW12 and bench and then get a fourth GW13

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              8 mins ago

              Couldn't you just sell 3 by GW12? Guess it depends on your team then you could get 6 for GW13.

              Open Controls
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                Yeh guess so , so you mean then WC13 . It’s just thought better to WC13 have less impact given WOrld cup

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Dead end into 12, then sprint for 4 GWs, you should have 1 or 2 differentials from City/Arsenal in 13 at least. Not sure how great your 11 is in GW12 if you benched 3.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Stranger Mings
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Ok cheers

                    Open Controls
        2. Botman and Robben
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          So all your transfers till then will be taking out one of the 6, one by one. What if you need to transfer out another player?

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Good point so that means I keep all even WC12 to get rid of some

            Open Controls
            1. Botman and Robben
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Or WC now, whichever you think is best. I just WC'd as I wanted Maddison, Zaha, Mitro and Salah and getting rid of Sanchez.

              Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      A few reasons for me.

      1) I'm happy with my team now and where it's at
      2) I have triple Arsenal and City and can move out any assets before GW13 and get any back in without hassle (they have been the best sides in the division after all)
      3) I don't see any fixture swings that are worth making any big changes to my side before then
      4) Can deadend team into GW12
      5) Are a few teams with good fixtures from GW13 on, Liverpool, Arsenal and City in particular. Most will only have 3 from Arsenal and City combined in 13 and I don't see people flocking to Liverpool options with Arsenal and City before GW12

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Cheers yeh happy with my team too - guess will just see how things go b4 deciding WC12 or 13

        Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Casuals

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Last Man Standing entry is open over the break.

    Minimum scores needed after hits are 44,44,36,48,55,33,Blank,42
    Just over 2000 qualified for GW9
    Code is 88xxin

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/02/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-competition-2022-23/

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Cheers TM, amazed I'm able to join given my atrocious GW6 score but scraped it by 2pts

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Nice, it gets more difficult in the 2nd half of the season.

        Open Controls
  3. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Which one on WC?

    A) TAA
    B) Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Everyone will say go with B

      Another option is if you have Pope in goal then you could go with both instead of doubling up with Trippier

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Tricky . I would go b) but then would probably ship out GW11

      Open Controls
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Dangerous to be going without Son or Kane in the weeks ahead?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Fixtures are ok but don't scream haul-FOMO to me. Might do KDB - Son in a few weeks.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I don't think so. Wouldn't let a game against a team as bad as Leicester sway you much. Arsenal, Brighton and Everton won't be easy and Spurs have generally been stumbling over the line with their wins this season

      Open Controls
  5. TN
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 7.2

    Have Maddison, Zaha, Andreas, KDB as my midfieled so far

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Depends on your WC situation

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I'm going with Sinisterra to go with the 4 you listed

      Open Controls
    3. ooga booga
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Billing

      Open Controls
    4. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'd keep some cash to do KDB to Salah just in case Salah is back firing again..

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Highly doubt he will...

        Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Watching Scarface for the first time ever

    Say hello to my Kevin Friend

    Open Controls
  7. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Best Trippier alternative below 5.2m? (On Wildcard)

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Probably either of Guehi, Saliba or maybe even Dalot

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Thank you.

        Open Controls
      2. TN
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Saliba

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'm moving to Guehi in GW10 to facilitate Martinelli to Zaha (although I like the Palace double up anyway)

      Open Controls
  8. FPL National
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Long time member of this site but I have to say I'm a little bit disappointed with the Members content. In past seasons I felt like there was always good quality Members Articles to sink your teeth into during an International Break and this doesn't appear to be the case. Other gripes would include the auto-renewal of membership, with no email notification and Members Area in a perma-Beta state. With so much content freely available on Twitter/YouTube and stats accessible on sites such as FBref, I am definitely questioning the value of my FFS Membership.

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Totally agree. Exact same gripes

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Auto-renewal is on, apparently, but if I click 'Cancel Membership', it still says I don't have a recurring membership. Same thing last season. They said it would auto-renew and it didn't. Now there's no way to be sure because the profile page and the customer support can't tell you the true status of your membership. They seem to have no idea how their own system works and have no one available to fix it. Of course, there are issues in the other direction with people autorenewing without wanting to. Complete lack of logic and transparency, and lack of effort to make things right.

      And let's not get started on the Member's area(s) 😆

      Last chance saloon, from where I'm sitting. I only renewed to maintain the lower price and give it one last chance. But the progress is so slow that they are still working to fix things they messed up 6 months ago. And the new stuff coming through in the Beta (actually over a year ago, mostly) isn't clearly better than what we had before, and in many ways, much worse. No data for this season after multiple GWs into the season. Broken comparison tool, etc etc. I could spend all day writing tickets for bugs and usability issues and still only scratch the surface. Oops it looks like I started getting into it.

      If I cancel membership (somehow) and it eventually improves, I won't be coming back at the higher price anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Couldn't have put it better myself.

        Open Controls
        1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          That is 3 now

          Open Controls
      2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Two members who are on the same page as me.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I completely agree with you, which is why I didn't renew my annual membership when it ran out last month.

      Open Controls
      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I got caught. Zero communication.

        Open Controls
    4. The Orienteer - find me in …
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      It was all the betting stuff that did it for me. Ruins lives; but some just don't care if there is money to be made.

      Open Controls
      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Same for me

        Open Controls
    5. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      With all the likes maybe it will become a hot topic (Smile)

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        Plenty of hot topics about member's area improvements in the past but it leads to nothing. Years and years of false promises and false dawns with FFS. Ah well, FPL is a stupid thing to care about anyway 😀

        Open Controls
        1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          True. I like many things about the site such as interaction between us. But greed has taken over

          Open Controls
    6. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Please post this Friday evening to get a more accurate reaction. Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Personally, it was the lack of transparency and the downright lies re membership renewal. The renewal date miraculously changed ahead of its originally stated day, essentially forcing me into membership. I feel this was a ploy to ensure revenue amidst slow takeup and dwindling numbers a

        Open Controls
        1. Don Van Vliet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          I did raise these issues but got nothing more than a blanket apology and no real explanation. Pretty sure this year will be my last unless things change.

          Open Controls
          1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            I did the same. Very sad.

            Open Controls
    7. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep it’s not worth it

      Open Controls
  9. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Rate my WC draft (0.1 ITB)

    Ward
    Cancelo James Trippier Cucurella
    Salah Maddison Zaha
    Haaland Toney Mitrović
    Bench: Guaita Coufal Bailey Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      no - Salah, Ward, Cucu

      Open Controls
      1. Jebiga
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        This. KDB and Sessgnon better picks

        Open Controls
  10. TN
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Potential WC team...

    Pope Iversen
    Cancelo James Trippier Saliba Guehi
    KDB Zaha Maddison Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Isak Toney

    0.0 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Think isak may be injured

      Open Controls
  11. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    How would you fill in the gaps here on wildcard

    Know I'll eventually want both trent and cancelo - so do I just get them both now, and sacrifice toney for solanke punt? Thanks

    Guaita Ward
    Xxx James xxx jonny neco
    Salah maddison zaha martinelli andreas
    Haaland mitro xxx

    A..... cancelo toney trippier
    B......trent toney trippier
    C...solanke trent cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Toney v Bournemouth seems too juicy to pass by tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Plus with Cancelo having a blank in GW12, I think B could be the right call.

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
  12. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Please pick 1 of these defensive trios:

    A: Cancelo, Trippier, Zanka
    B: TAA, Cucurella, Tanganga

    Open Controls
  13. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    On WC, would you go for James or TAA? Other defs are Trippier, Cancelo, Neco and Guehi.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Given current form I think both TAA and James aren't ideal picks right now. Thiago and Matip being back is good for Liverpool but I still think their issues defensively won't all be solved and TAA has generally looked quite poor IMO. Chelsea's immediate fixtures aren't perfect but James has looked good all season and he had the second-highest average positioning in Potter's first game so signs are good for him. Liverpool also have Arsenal and City coming up and James frees up a decent chunk of money so this is a typically long-winded way of saying I'd go James

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha, thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      James

      Open Controls
  14. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which team is better?

    A)
    Raya
    James / Guehi / Trippier
    KDB / Maddison / Andreas / Sterling
    Kane / Haaland / Mitrovic

    B)
    Guaita
    James / Walker / Trippier
    KDB / Maddison / Zaha / Sterling
    Mitrovic / Haaland / Toney

    Open Controls
    1. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I like A)

      Open Controls
  15. funkybuddha
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    salah captain over halland? easier gw

    worth the punt or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeah worth the punt

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      United quite leaky so going Hauland.

      Open Controls
      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah. City absolutely dismantled Wolves without ever getting out of 2nd gear. It's scary to think what they could do when motivated against United at home.

        Open Controls
  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Are some of you keeping Martinelli because you don’t want to lose the value made on him or because you think he is important to your team? Strongly considering shipping.

    Open Controls
    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nobody better at his price, and quite a bit higher; and no problem benching him in GW12.

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Keeping as I feel he is important, selling Saliba though for a tidy profit though.

      Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Currently on my wc, sold him. Will bring in Saka in gw13

      Open Controls
  17. Donnie Darko
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Tough call - Salah is due a haul but I feel City will want to make a statement at Utd & Haaland will be well up for it plus Utd's with CBS lack of speed & height ? I’d go EH rather than MS - go with your gut I guess

    Open Controls
  18. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is the Pope/Trippier double up a bad idea?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably not, but will not go with it.

      Open Controls
  19. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which combo is better?

    A) Kane, Andreas, Guehi, Raya
    B) Toney, Zaha, Walker, Guaita

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  20. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Zouma or Coufal?

    Open Controls
  21. Ian Davis
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    On WC: who to prioritise?

    A) KDB
    B) Salah
    C) Kane

    Open Controls
  22. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    just now

    BCA

    Open Controls

