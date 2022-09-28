124
Fantasy5 September 28

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 – pick the best players for Gameweek 9

124 Comments
This weekend will be the first time in four weeks that all 20 Premier League teams will take part, headlined by the derbies of North London, East Midlands and Manchester.

Three Saturday and two Sunday matches have been selected for the free-to-play Fantasy5, giving another chance for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to win £10,000 thanks to their expertise.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 9 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

  • Fulham v Newcastle United
  • Southampton v Everton
  • West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Manchester City v Manchester United
  • Leeds United v Aston Villa

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – including World Cup tickets!

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 9, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 1 October.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 9 PICKS

11 players defeated their points target during Gameweek 8, with five coming in the goal-fest between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

One of these – James Maddison (6.5) – was our only successful pick, although Gabriel (6.5) and Alexander Isak (6.5) both scored and narrowly missed out with their six points.

As Isak picked up an injury on international duty that could rule him out for a few weeks, let’s take a punt on Callum Wilson (6.5). He himself has missed the Magpies’ last four matches but, with several team-mates also hurt, Wilson seems to be the last man standing. A trip to Fulham presents a good opportunity for goals.

Of all Southampton and Everton options, only Anthony Gordon (7.5) has accumulated more goal attempts than Demarai Gray (6.5). The latter has a lower points target that can be beaten with just one goal, so he gets the nod here.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to call West Ham versus Wolves. They are the league’s two lowest-scoring teams, netting just three times in seven matches. Neither Jarrod Bowen (7.5) nor Pedro Neto (6.5) have any FPL returns, with attacking rotation affecting both line-ups.

Therefore, the prospects for Aaron Cresswell (6.5) look decent. A possible clean sheet would need to be supplemented by an assist but he has registered a team-leading ten chances created this season.

Sunday lunchtime’s Manchester derby pits Pep Guardiola against Erik ten Hag. The targets of Erling Haaland (10.5) and Kevin De Bruyne (10.5) are high, so the big-game reliability of Bernardo Silva (7.5) has been selected here.

Finally, John McGinn (6.5) can follow his goal against Ukraine by doing the same to Leeds. He hasn’t yet scored in the league but did so three times in each of his previous campaigns.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.