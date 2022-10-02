Leeds v Aston Villa team news: Rodrigo returns, Bamford a sub

In the final Premier League match of the day, Leeds United host Aston Villa at Elland Road.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Jesse Marsch makes three changes from the side that lost 5-2 at Brentford in Gameweek 8, as Liam Cooper, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo all start.

The latter returns after a shoulder injury, having scored four goals in the first five Gameweeks.

Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, is among the substitutes.

As for the visitors, Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash and Lucas Digne are all out, which does leave the Villans somewhat short at the back.

That means Ludwig Augustinsson is handed a debut, while Douglas Luiz will screen the back four.

Budget midfielder Leon Bailey also starts alongside Philippe Coutinho and Ollie Watkins in attack.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Gnonto, Summerville, Klich, Bamford, Greenwood

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Augustinsson, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Olson, Bednarek, Archer, Sanson, Buendia, Bogarde, Nakamba, Dendoncker, Ings