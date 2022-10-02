636
Dugout Discussion October 2

Leeds v Aston Villa team news: Rodrigo returns, Bamford a sub

636 Comments
In the final Premier League match of the day, Leeds United host Aston Villa at Elland Road.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Jesse Marsch makes three changes from the side that lost 5-2 at Brentford in Gameweek 8, as Liam Cooper, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo all start.

The latter returns after a shoulder injury, having scored four goals in the first five Gameweeks.

Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, is among the substitutes.

As for the visitors, Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash and Lucas Digne are all out, which does leave the Villans somewhat short at the back.

That means Ludwig Augustinsson is handed a debut, while Douglas Luiz will screen the back four.

Budget midfielder Leon Bailey also starts alongside Philippe Coutinho and Ollie Watkins in attack.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Gnonto, Summerville, Klich, Bamford, Greenwood

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Augustinsson, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Olson, Bednarek, Archer, Sanson, Buendia, Bogarde, Nakamba, Dendoncker, Ings

  1. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Two clean sheets in a row for Martinez, but no save or bonus points once again. The best is yet to come.

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Third best form in my team after Haaland and KDB

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Wow, I didn't even realise it until now. Same here unless Maddison scores tomorrow.

  2. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Currently got Haaland, KDB and Cancelo

    Haaland and KDB are staying for the season, the question is, after the blanks would you sacrifice Cancelo for Foden?

    City still have the best defence and not many defenders are scoring highly right now

    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      I'm keeping Cancelo for the minute

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Yes, there are not many defenders with clean sheets right now. My current plan is to get James, Trippier, Saliba and put money up front. Foden, KDB, Sterling, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus, Haaland.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Foden got hus hattie, but Cancelo has still more points. Next week it might be Cancelo hauling. It is between:
      A) Cancelo + 8.0 mid
      B) Foden + who?

      I still believe that A wins. Clean sheets for Cancelo are more likely than Foden scoring imo.

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Is Shaw starting over Malacia now or was he just taken off because of the booking?

    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Both rotation risks

  4. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    ten Hag naive not to integrate Casemiro by now. McT the only poor player that was left in the team

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Hopefully he's learned and hopefully Martial stays healthy and is the main striker going forward.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      The only one!?!

      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes. I agree there were some overall negatives though like the press and holding onto the ball, but that they'll learn on

    3. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      I'm not sure Ten Hag is the man for the job. That first half today was absolutely shocking

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      I strongly disagree with the word "only".

  5. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    How long is Sinisterra out for?

    I hate Leeds assets. Brought in Rodrigo who got injured. Replaced him with Harrison who did nothing and then brought in Sini on a WC this week.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      2x YC = 1 game suspension.

      1. Jet5605
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Would you hold Sini for the one game ban? I have Zouma off the bench who has Fulham at home

  6. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Which combo is better. These moves will enable Foden

    1. Trossard & Kane
    2. Diaz & Auba

    Cheers

  7. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    So, who else missed capping all of Haaland's hatties so far? Makes quitting this game a bit easier when you sit and really think about it. The points lost just by not capping his hatties alone make it season ending stuff.

    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I missed few hauls in earlier game weeks and learnt my lesson.
      It's not too late.

  8. swanseag55
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Got two free transfers. Worth doing KDb to Foden and upgrade Andreas to Zaha? Sorts out having to play a weak 11th player every week. Team below
    Pope
    Cancello Trippier Perisic
    KDB Maddison Andreas Martinelli
    Mitrovic Kane Haaland

    Iberson N. Williams Emerson Longstagf

  9. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    New post

  10. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    Gundo to Foden or Zaha?

  11. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Anymore news on Walker ? Thanks

  12. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Did Foden to Maddison before this gw

    How stupid am I on the scale of 1-10?

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Did same. What a mistake. Oh well Maddison blank incoming

